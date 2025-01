And then we have the presstitutes of Western mainstream media (MSM) repeating Netanyahu’s story, because he defends the “Western values”.

So, first Netanyahu builds, finances and supports Hamas, helping it to achieve power in Gaza, then after the al-Aqsa Flood operation on 7th October 2023 he feints indignation and asks for “global support to battle Hamas on West’s behalf”, as reported by The Jerusalem Post :

Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas.

Haaretz also quoted the Benjamin Netanyahu as saying the following in a meeting of his Likud party in March 2019:

In 2020, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen was sent by Netanyahu on a mission to Doha urging Qatar to continue financing Hamas, as reported by Haaretz :

In practice, the injection of cash (as opposed to bank deposits, which are far more accountable) from Qatar, a practice that Netanyahu supported and approved, has served to strengthen the military arm of Hamas since 2012.

For over a decade, Netanyahu has lent a hand, in various ways, to the growing military and political power of Hamas. Netanyahu is the one who turned Hamas from a terror organization with few resources into a semi-state body.

The MO [Modus Operandi] of Netanyahu’s policy since his return to the Prime Minister’s Office in 2009 has and continues to be, on the one hand, bolstering the rule of Hamas in the Gaza strip, and, on the other, weakening the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas is the real enemy, but it was created by Israel and, in particular, by Benjamin Netanyahu: it was him who let it grow until it became the great enemy it needed for his strategy. See for instance this Haaretz article :

Israel checks and monitor all essential goods and basic necessities, including flour, which is limited at a fixed quota, as well medicines and medical equipment (e.g. for dialysis and for cancer treatment) and Palestinians who want to go abroad for medical treatment have to get into very long waiting lists, managed by Israel (of course most of them die before getting permission).

Israel forbids the entry of fertilizers and other products that could be even remotely used for military purpose (even just a metallic tube, that theoretically could be used to make a missile);

maintenance of water desalinization plants in Gaza depend on spare parts that Israel decide if they are allowed to get in or not;

Israel controls electricity production and distribution in Gaza - if Israel wants to stop it, they can stop it at any time;

On the growing situation of aggravation and provocation, there is not much to discuss. Palestinians in the Gaza Strips have been leaving in an open-air prison for more than 50 years - until 2005 they were under military occupation, then Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon removed his troops from Gaza, but its border stayed under strict Israeli control:

Now a trigger is needed, that is a crystal clear opportunity to attack.

Here we need to talk about the defensive barrier around Gaza, built along the whole border with Israel:

This is the most technologically advanced defensive barrier in the world: it is even called “The Smart Wall”. It is ~60 km long, it costed more than $1 billion and it was completed just a few years ago. It is made up of a first layer with metallic fences and a second one with concrete walls, which go underground for several metres to prevent Palestinians build tunnels under the walls. The underground walls are even equipped with sensors that can detect any digging activity.

Israel has also aerostatic surveillance balloons with infrared cameras monitoring the border day and night, 24/7. Scattered along the barrier there are dozens of surveillance towers equipped with radars, sensors and high-resolution cameras which can spot a person up to 10 km! There are also so-called “sentry tech towers” with remote-controlled machine guns, hundreds of yards apart from each other - when sensors detect the presence of a stranger, the IDF (Israeli “Defense” Forces) soldiers can activate the machine guns remotely from their barracks. [Go to 12:59 of the video for a “live demo” of this system on Palestinians on two motorcycles].

In extreme cases there are always Apache helicopters, which can reach any point of the border in just a few minutes.

So, how did hundreds of Palestinians manage to penetrare this barrier on 7th October 2023 and reach undisturbed the Israeli kibbutz?

Apparently, on that day nothing was working! Some of the cameras of the aerostatic surveillance balloons were out of order, we are told that the automatic systems of the towers were not working either and the IDF were at the minimum level, as ~70% of the soldiers were just moved to the West Bank allegedly because there was a threat of an uprising, which never materialized.

Here are some comments from Efrat Fenigson, a well-known Israeli journalist who previously served within the IDF [at 13:53 in the video - ~1-minute excerpts from a ~7-minute video by Efrat Fenigson herself, original here]:

Apparently Israeli Defense forces that were supposed to be around Gaza were placed around the West Bank because of security concerns so the Gaza envelope was left unoccupied with military. They say that around (60 - 80)% of that area was left without the IDF forces that were supposed to be there. Israel has one of the most advanced and high-tech armies [in the world]. How come there was zero response to the border and fence breaching? Personally, I served in the IDF 25 years ago, in the intelligence forces. There’s no way Israel did not know of what’s coming. A cat moving alongside the fence is triggering all forces. So this??

What happened to the “strongest army in the world”?

How come border crossings were wide open??

Something is VERY WRONG HERE, something is very strange, this chain of events is very unusual and not typical for the Israeli defense system. So, to me this surprise attack seems like a planned operation on all fronts.

Here is the testimony of an IDF soldier who was in service along the Gaza barrier [at 15:18 in the video, with audio in Hebrew and subtitles in Italian - unfortunately I struggle to find the original]:

I was in the logistics support in the Gaza war of 2014. Listen to me: it is impossible that someone can get near the border without getting noticed, okay?

The guards sit in the bunkers and cannot move their eyes away [from the screens]. They constantly watch the screens. A pigeon or a stork cannot get close to the barrier without triggering the alarms. There is no way that we could not see 400 men arriving with their trucks!

“A pigeon or a stork cannot get close to the barrier without triggering the alarms”. Yet, on that day [7th October 2024] whole squads of Palestinians on trucks, car and motorbikes went through [the barrier]… and then, once on the other side, no Apache helicopter intervened to stop them! Palestinians could arrive undisturbed to the kibbutz, get some hostages and take them home.

Only after 5 hours the IDF arrived with tanks and helicopters… not even if they departed from Sicily with inflatable boats!

So, it’s clear: there were orders from the top to allow Palestinians to do what they did and then get back home undisturbed. To confirm this, we have…