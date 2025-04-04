Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org. (Sorry for the language in the titles and in the articles, but that’s the word choice of their authors! - All emphasis and footnotes mine in both).

The first one, by Marco Della Luna, was first published on his website MarcoDellaLuna.info on Thursday 20th March 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 24th March 2025.

800 BILLION AGAINST US - KRIEG HEIL AND FUCK EUROPE! [ sic ]

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

“Fuck Europe!” blurted Victoria Nuland, [Assistant] Secretary of State, speaking on the phone to her ambassador in Kiev in 2014, during the CIA regime change in Ukraine, when the US was to choose that country's new leader. The deep and hidden meaning of those two little words may emerge shortly. Here's how.

There is no Russian threat to Europe and there cannot be. The Russians are 145 million on 17.5 million square kilometres full of natural resources, we [are] 500 million on 5 million square kilometres poor in natural resources. The Russians are stemming the expansion of NATO (Dollar, Davos, Blackrock, Vanguard, Monsanto) that has absorbed all countries up to their borders. Washington made a régime change in Kiev in 2014 to remove neutrality from the Ukrainian constitution and mobilise Kiev against Moscow, and instigated a well-documented campaign against the Russians in Ukraine. To date it has taken all the natural resources of this country.

With Trump, the faction of industrial capitalism, less attached to the idea of global unipolarism, less aggressive than the financial theo-con-woke one, has come to power and is trying to settle things by avoiding the appearance of yet another US military defeat, and by trying to bring home from Ukraine as much as economically possible by re-establishing, in agreement with Moscow, rational boundaries of the respective zones of influence.

While the peace process moves forward, the EU and the UK, which have remained fiefdoms of Davos, of parasitic speculative finance, which thrives by robbing civil society through the serial creation of bubbles and the management of their implosion, puts spokes in the wheels by urging Zelensky not to cede an inch of territory and promising him weapons. He provokes Russia by all means (even with the insult of comparing it to the Nazi invaders) in order to create a climate of alarm, with which to make the population, which has been bombarded daily by preparatory propaganda for over three years now, accept the enormous and unproductive expenditure of €800 billion on armaments.

But enough elements are available for everyone to understand that the evocation of the threat of Russian invasion is just a pretext and a propaganda fabrication to legitimise a gigantic transfer of wealth from civil society to the banking elite. And a profound transformation of states and the EU itself in an Orwellian and militarist sense, of a surveillance society, that is, of spying and censorship on citizens. The €800 billion for rearmament are the same that last summer [Mario] Draghi called for to be invested to relaunch Europe and avert its decline. At the time they said no to him, now they have found a way to say yes. Those who will gain directly from this will be the US, British, German and French arms industries, and a little also the Italian industry. Especially the German one: Germany, in the midst of recession, for its own national interest, in the face of coherence, is abandoning the strict rule, the “no borrowing” rule, which until yesterday, still in its own national interest, it imposed on the other EU states at the cost of sending them into ruin and making people die of hunger and lack of health care. Now pro domo sua Germany reverses it and launches the opposite rule: go into unlimited debt. And so, while Frau Ursula [von der Leyen] proclaims that we must prepare for war, the decayed Volkswagen will rise again by rebuilding the Panzerdivisionen. Krieg Heil! Bundeskanzler Merz, however, does not forget that in order to repeat the success of the past, the MEFOs must also be reintroduced.

The big money, however, will be made through the issuing of financial derivatives on the government bonds that will be issued to subsidise ReArm Europe - €5 or 6 trillion, probably, which will end up in the pockets of the usual well-known.

Given the general level of indebtedness, only a small part of the €800 billion will be financed by issuing public debt, the rest will be financed by forced withdrawals from current accounts, possibly offset by war bonds, and new taxes. The predatory leaders of the EU and individual member states insist that the €10 trillion bank deposits of Europeans must be made operational by investing them at risk. There is a procedure by which they can execute the withdrawal by circumventing the legislature of individual states, i.e. without the need to have individual states enact a law introducing the withdrawal as a legitimate tax. But bank deposits are irregular deposits, i.e. ownership of the deposited money passes to the depository banks in the very act of depositing, so it is not money owned by the depositors, who simply have a corresponding claim on the depository bank, but this in turn has no cover for its debts to the depositors, except in the order of 2 per thousand.

So, it is money that does not really exist, it is debt. It is all a spin on paper, on symbols. Nonetheless, the withdrawal from current accounts, plus the credit restriction necessary to contain inflationary pressures and already begun, plus the new taxation, combined with the cuts in non-military public spending, and the withdrawal from current accounts and/or the imposition of the purchase of bonds for rearmament, will produce recession, mistrust, increased insolvencies, then bankruptcies and auction sales, also in conjunction with the demolition of the European car industry and the devaluation of real estate assets by the Net Zero directives, the implementation of which few will be able to afford. And having deflated the Russian alarm, the Eurocrats will launch, as a new alarm, that of the public debt, which has become enormous due to past defensive needs. That's right, because arms spending has the special feature that, if the weapons are not used, they rust, so they are a waste. And this is an incentive to use them, or to foment conflict elsewhere in order to export them. [See what’s happened in Ukraine!] In the meantime, however, spending creates further public debt, without creating more income capacity with which to repay it along with interest.

Since the year 2000, they have been going ahead by programmatically producing one bubble after another and then riding their crises, financial and otherwise - most recently, the vaccine bubble and the green bubble - always with the same outcome: greater concentration of wealth, greater spread of poverty. Precisely, the aim of the Davosians [sic] is to permanentize the state of crisis, so that they can permanentize on the one hand (for the benefit of speculative finance) the injections of money into the financial markets, and on the other hand (at the expense of the general population) the credit crunches and tax and parafiscal levies to curb inflation from monetary over-emission.

In such a scenario, the aforementioned usual suspects, those who, in the meantime, will have enriched themselves by spending on armaments and issuing financial derivatives on that spending, will be able to rake in, at rock-bottom prices, real assets (public and private) from the European countries that they themselves are sending into recession. This is the mandate of Ursula, Merz, Macron, Starmer. A mandate that has united them and backed them into a corner. It will be a gigantic new transfer of wealth from the people to the elite, brought about by a hammering alarmist and bellicose campaign that is now being drummed up by all the mainstream media and institutions, with simultaneous silencing and obscuring of popular and intellectual protests. Our entire political class is preordained to play along, on pain of disqualification, as with Georgescu in Romania. It should be noted that the Germans, after 80 years of cooking their brains disguised as fighting Nazism and racism, have chosen as their chancellor Merz, a man of the banking elite, namely the Rothschilds, who are historically instigators of wars and financiers of opposing armies. Everything will go well. For them. And also for Washington, whose primary concern is to prevent Europe from integrating economically and strategically with its natural resource-rich partner, Russia. Such integration would be the end of US hegemony. So good for Europe to take up arms against Russia.

The variant, is that the pro-European war with Russia really breaks out, or even only virtually, and that Washington has to come to Europe's rescue again. And precisely this could be Washington's plan, in the sense that it could repeat what it has already done twice with the British Empire: in exchange for the bailout, it has had the Empire's assets ceded in two tranches, taking London into its zone of influence, into its Empire. There is no two without three. This time it could take all European assets and enslave the European economy to the needs of its own. In this regard, I would like to point out how [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni's statements in today's Ventotene Manifesto have caused an exaggerated uproar, while it seems to me that no one has noticed the really important thing she said, which is that Article 5 of the NATO treaty does not at all bind the signatory countries to go to war alongside the one of them that has been attacked, but simply gives each member the faculty to act as it sees fit. That is, it gives the United States the power to intervene if and how it sees fit in the event of aggression against a European country. It does not commit them in the slightest. NATO's function is this: to create the appearance of a US nuclear alliance and cover, to instead leave Washington free to choose, at the critical moment, whether or not to intervene depending on whether or not it wants to expose itself to a Russian nuclear reaction. Possibly even to send Europe to the attack, and then to demand from it, as a condition for intervening to save it, a large economic quid pro quo.

Fuck Europe!

The second article, by Barbara Tampieri, was first published on Il Blog di Lame Duck on 29th May 2014 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 24th March 2025.

I am a shitty bourgeois

“But weren't you a leftist?” one of my Twitter followers asked me with concern this morning. The fact is, darling, that first of all I am a shitty bourgeois, which is precisely why I was a communist in my twenties. No wonder because it is the bourgeois who choose the red flag without having the need to do so. Marx, Lenin, Trockij, Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, they were all bourgeois, because it is the bourgeoisie that makes revolutions, when the elite goes too far, whether it is powdered aristocrats and priests or landowners, capitalists and ironworks masters. I was a leftist for a long time, before all the rules about who should be on the side of the people and who should sell out to capital were broken.

Because something happened, darling. More or less around 1968. It has been a long and difficult process since then, but it is coming to fruition. The greatest social cleansing operation in history. The end of the class struggle with the proclamation of Capital as the winner. With a little help from his friends.

Let me explain my path. I am a bourgeois, as I was saying, and mine is the middle class that, at some point in the last century, historically managed to encompass and emancipate a large part of the working class. Merit of the struggles of the bourgeois with an unhappy conscience conducted together with the workers, of course, but also of a capitalism that thought that extending wealth to wider sections of the population, making the proletarians middle class, meant more goods sold, more profits and more welfare for all. The infamous multiplier. But yes, Henry Ford was a Nazi-fascist even though he thought that by raising the wages of his workers they would be able to buy the Model T they were making.

That of my youth seems like a lost and extinct world; a wonder, you know, compared to today's. And I'm sure you remember it, because you're not a first-timer yourself.

A family salary was enough to lead a more than decent life where you didn't lack anything really necessary. The concept of superfluous still existed and for that there was the “no, we can't afford it”. That “no” helped you grow up and realise that once you grew up, you would earn it with your work, because the work would be there, according to what you had studied and learnt to do.

Even with just one salary, with savings (at that time you managed to put something aside every month), the family could buy the house where they lived and, if both parents worked, maybe buy another house by the sea or in the countryside or in the mountains. Because in those days holidays still existed and holidays lasted no less than twenty days. For illnesses there was welfare, at a certain age there came the pension and the severance pay with which you could take off a few extra whims or build a little house, because grandparents did not have to support unemployed grandchildren. Those were the times when Italy was becoming, despite corruption, mafia and castes, and subject to limited sovereignty as a defeated country, the fifth industrial power in the world.

Wasn't it all roses? Of course, there were as always the poor and exploitation, the world was divided into classes. There was the oil crisis, state terrorism, bombs, imperialist wars. Then came the shock economy, first from South America (so far away from us though) and then in the Anglo-Saxon world, with the first vagaries of financial domination over our lives, but there was no lack of hope for a better future, no one thought that even if they worked their arses off they would be poor and abandoned when they were old because they would have everything taken away from them. We had nothing to lose, if anything there would still be something to gain. The black wall of depression, of the absence of a future or the anguish of thinking about what our future would be like at the mercy of poverty did not exist and no one would have been able to imagine it unless they lived beyond some Iron Curtain.

Above all, no one would have ever imagined that the prosperity obtained on the basis of trade union struggles, born from the blood of workers and the empathetic middle classes and symbolised in a sacred manner by democracy, now taken for granted because it is certified in the Constitution, could be taken away from the people and handed over to an elite intent on redistributing existing wealth upwards, hoarding it all and creating a world where the 1% has everything and the 99% almost nothing, with no more democracy. A new world, but tremendously similar to the Middle Ages, which, as we know by now, in the thirty years envisaged for its completion can only end with the physical elimination of the middle class, perhaps replaced by third-world cannon fodder to be used for cleaning the toilets where imperial asses will sit.

I believe that if anyone back then, in the 1960s-70s, had seen a preview of the future, i.e. of the present day, they would have considered it the worst nightmare they had ever experienced and no one could have imagined that those who would have volunteered to make it come true would have been the left-wing parties, those most traditionally (then) close to the people.

Here we are, darling, at why I am no longer a communist, I am no longer left-wing, in fact I am nothing, I am just a shitty but very, very pissed off bourgeois.

I am pissed off and I will defend myself till the end because they want to get rid of me. They want to take away what my family left me so that, together with what I earn from my work, I can have a peaceful old age without having to depend on anyone. I think of myself, of course. Others have stopped thinking about me.

Do you find it impossible that the horrendous scenario I have described to you could come true? What are you being told day and night, every day and at all hours, dear friend? That the world I have described to you and that we have lived in, that has allowed us to grow and arrive here, we must forget about it because we CAN NO LONGER PERMIT IT. And, pray tell, are you asking yourself WHY? Because the world's resources are limited? More responsible development would be enough for that. All it would take is that thing called progress, which is born of the ingenuity of very creative people in every age and which in just over a hundred years has given us electricity, mobility of people and goods, and communication. Progress that has always served to improve people's lives and make them easier. It would be enough to strive for one of those ideal futuristic worlds that no science fiction novel dares to imagine any more.

We can no longer afford our prosperity because someone else wants what we have, and it is certainly not those who have nothing but those who already have everything. You see, deep down, as a shitty bourgeois, with these words I am also thinking of you, I am trying to warn you of the danger, even though you don't deserve to be saved at all.

It is not directly the elites who are announcing to you the end of your right to prosperity because tomorrow only theirs will count, because the excuse of limited resources is a golden opportunity to do some social cleansing and win the Class Struggle. You get this from their servants. Those who feel superior because they are not racists but democrats, pro-minority, anti-fascists, admirers of Europe and Teutonic seriousness, progressives, internationalists, against all diversity because they are devoted to HOMOLOGATION. Who feel important because with the 99% they can jerk off to the big numbers and do not realise that their majority is destined to become the Soylent Green.

They are the ones who every morning thank we don't know whom for not waking up turned into petty bourgeois cockroaches.

When it all began, with the first attacks on acquired social rights and the advent of the dictatorship of the market, they should have immediately recognised the reactionary and revanchist project of the elite.

Of course they should have defended the general welfare, the conquests achieved up to that moment and democracy, distinguishing between acceptable and inhuman capitalism, allying themselves with that shitty bourgeoisie that nevertheless knows how to make revolutions and that deserves a minimum of recognition.

Instead, as long as they do not deny their principled anti-bourgeois struggle, they have listened to the sirens of globalisation disguised as internationalism and have chosen homologation in fertiliser, the “we are all the same” as amphibious organic matter, in order to be even shittier than the bourgeoisie and in the end distinguish themselves.

Because after all, they are neo-aristocrats too.

They have allied themselves with Capital against the rest of the world and in fact against themselves. Because they believe they belong to a special and privileged body for having earned through treachery the honour of being able to deliver the coup de grace to the hated bourgeoisie (disowning Marx, Lenin and the others I have named) but they are also scum destined to succumb. They keep them for last to compost them better. They will fertilise the gardens of the unjust in Elysium with honour.