GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4h

Wow! This is an important point that's been overlooked. Thanks for translating and sharing this, Ismaele.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
1h

Excellent perspective. The open questions are indeed a gate of sighs.

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