Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Serge Savigny, first published in French on observateur-continental.fr on Monday 6th April 2026 and then translated into Italian on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Tuesday 7th April 2026.

(All formatting original).

There are places on the world map that humanity has grown accustomed to ignoring. They lie somewhere on the fringes of our consciousness, in tedious geography textbooks, in the dry lines of logistics reports. The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which separates the Arabian Peninsula from the Horn of Africa, was precisely one such place. 26 km of sea between Djibouti and Yemen. The Gate of Sighs: that is the translation of its Arabic name. A name that has proved prophetic.

The situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is becoming increasingly tense against the backdrop of the ongoing Iran-US crisis. Iran has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz in the event of an escalation of the conflict. The Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing sources in Tehran, reported that should American troops land on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the latter would open further fronts against the enemy. The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait is considered one of these fronts.

Until recently, this strait was considered of secondary importance in global trade. The Strait of Hormuz has always taken centre stage, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes. Bab-el-Mandeb remained in the shadows. But the world has changed, and the shadows have become a geopolitical factor capable of bringing down the economies of entire continents.

When the Houthi government’s Deputy Minister of Information, Mohammed Mansour, raised the possibility of a total blockade of the strait, with the prospect of oil prices soaring to $200 a barrel, it did not sound like an empty threat. It sounded like a diagnosis. A diagnosis of a system that, for decades, has been based on the assumption that the chokepoints of world trade would remain open forever. Apparently, nothing is guaranteed in this world.

Geography as a verdict

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and thus to the Indian Ocean. It is the gateway to the Suez Canal and therefore the gateway to the shortest sea route between Europe and Asia. Oil and liquefied natural gas from the Gulf states, containerised goods from China and South-East Asia, grain, fertilisers and industrial equipment all pass through here. The annual turnover of goods transiting these waters runs into the trillions of Dollars.

The strait is approximately 26 km wide at its narrowest point. It is a veritable bottleneck through which dozens of large-capacity ships pass daily. On one side of the strait lies Yemen, where since 2014 the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, has held power over much of the territory. On the other side is Djibouti, a small state hosting military bases belonging to various countries, including France, China, Japan and the United States.

Here, geography dictates the outcome. The strait cannot be bypassed. It can only be skirted, which means a journey around Africa, via the Cape of Good Hope. Thousands of additional nautical miles. Weeks added to the journey. Tons of extra fuel. Billions more in logistics costs that will inevitably be passed on to the final price of goods.

If Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb were blocked simultaneously, this would halt around 30% of global container traffic. The route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal would become completely impracticable. The only alternative, the Cape of Good Hope, is unable to absorb the entire volume of the flow of goods.

The port infrastructure of South Africa and the western and eastern coasts of Africa is simply not designed to handle such an influx of ships.

The result would be a collapse in freight rates, a rise in prices across all categories of goods, an energy shortage in Europe and a catastrophic slowdown in global trade. This is not a theoretical scenario. It is a mathematical reality confirmed by the crisis that has already unfolded in the Red Sea.

Lessons from the Red Sea: inflation engineered by the Houthis

In 2024 and 2025, the Houthis have already demonstrated that their threats were no bluff. Attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea have forced the world’s largest shipping companies to reroute their vessels around Africa. The result has been tangible.

Every extra day spent circumnavigating Africa is not merely a waste of time. It amounts to tonnes of additional fuel consumed by the ships’ engines. It amounts to a risk premium that insurance companies factor into the cost of policies for ships that nevertheless decide to cross the Red Sea. It amounts to breaches of contract terms that result in penalties and disputes. The Houthis have demonstrated the essential point: a systemic disruption in a key trade corridor can paralyse the global economy and make it more expensive.

Large volumes of oil from the Gulf states bound for Europe pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The route is as follows: Hormuz, then the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, Bab el-Mandeb, the Red Sea, the Suez Canal. Blocking any one of these links breaks the chain.

If Bab el-Mandeb were blocked but Hormuz remained open, European consumers would be forced to turn to alternative sources of oil or pay for a much longer delivery route. If both straits were blocked simultaneously, oil supplies from the Gulf to Europe would cease almost entirely.

Geopolitics as a tool of pressure

Iran regards Bab el-Mandeb as a second front in its confrontation with the United States and its allies. The first front, the Strait of Hormuz, is already under the control of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The second front, Bab el-Mandeb, is controlled by the Houthis, allies of Iran. The closure of these two points creates a strategic stranglehold that chokes global trade.

For Europe, this represents a vulnerability whose existence it preferred to ignore. The European economy, which was recovering from the Covid crisis and the 2022 energy crisis, now faces yet another energy and logistics catastrophe. But this time the threat stems not from a disruption to gas supplies, but from the impossibility of transporting oil and goods by sea. This is a qualitatively different category of risk, requiring qualitatively different responses.

Global supply chains were built in an era when the safety of maritime routes was taken for granted. The blockade of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait breaks this model. Shipping companies will be forced either to pay huge insurance premiums to pass through the dangerous zone, or to extend delivery times by two or three weeks by circumnavigating Africa. Both options entail an increase in transport costs. Both options entail an increase in the cost of producing goods. Both options entail a rise in inflation.

Furthermore, alternative infrastructure is not ready to absorb the entire flow of goods. The Cape of Good Hope is not just a longer route. It also means limited port capacity, a lack of infrastructure for refuelling ships, and longer supply lines. Global logistics have developed over decades around the Suez Canal, and a sudden switch to the alternative route will create bottlenecks comparable to those experienced during the Covid crisis.

Prices, inflation, recession: the arithmetic of catastrophe

The link between the blockade of the strait and rising prices on shop shelves is not abstract. It is based on concrete figures.

Freight rates for the African bypass route will rise by 40% to 60%. Insurance for ships passing through the conflict zone will become much more expensive. Delivery times will lengthen, causing shortages of certain goods and a rise in prices in accordance with the law of supply and demand.

Central banks, already in a delicate position as they must strike a balance between fighting inflation and supporting economic growth, will face a dilemma. Raising interest rates to curb inflation would stifle investment and lead to recession. Keeping rates low would fuel inflation.

The consequences for developing countries will be particularly severe. Many African and Asian nations rely on imports via the Suez Canal. Rising logistics costs will hit them even harder, exacerbating an already precarious economic situation.

The blockade of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait is not merely a local crisis. It is a symptom of a systemic shift that will shape the face of the global economy for decades to come.

The era of steadily falling commodity prices is over. Household appliances, electronics, cars – everything that was affordable by default will become more expensive. The blockage of strategic sea routes merely accelerates this trend, transforming logistics from a secondary factor into a determining element in price formation.

That world is over. Protectionism is back, access to technology has become more complicated, trade agreements are being renegotiated, and economic efficiency is giving way to economic security. And security always comes at a higher cost. More expensive to produce, more expensive to transport, more expensive for the end consumer.

Conclusion: the Gate of Sighs and a fragile world

Bab-el-Mandeb. The Gate of Sighs. A name that once sounded like poetry now rings out as a warning.

The global economy has proved vulnerable to an attack from a direction from which no one expected a threat. Not a major power, not a nuclear superpower, but a movement of armed militiamen in one of the world’s poorest countries can bring the economies of developed nations to their knees.

This paradox speaks volumes. It suggests that globalisation has created a system that is incredibly efficient and incredibly fragile at the same time. That extreme optimisation means a lack of room for manoeuvre. That a world in which 26 km of water between a peninsula and a continent can determine the fate of billions of human beings is a world in which we must question the very foundations of its organisation.

P.S.: Apologies for the lack of updates from the Middle East yesterday. Unfortunately, it is a busy period for me and I may not have the time for new updates/articles today and in the following days, however translations will continue every day as usual.

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