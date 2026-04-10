Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Fabio Marchiò, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 17th February 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The coffee’s cold, but I don’t notice. The screen gives off that bluish glow that has now become the only real companion to my mornings. I scroll through ANSA, then hop over to Reuters, before ending up in the undergrowth of encrypted forums where the truth isn’t filtered by press offices.

Today’s headlines are a mosaic of broken mirrors. [US President] Donald [Trump] talks of the “Space Force” and a new era of transparency, but his eyes in the photos have that strange opacity of someone who knows they are the last piece of a very ancient domino. Below, in a brief that slips by quickly, yet another release of documents from the New York court: more names, more flights to Jeffrey’s island. People read “sex scandal”, I read “acquisition protocol”.

Because this is what they fail to grasp: Epstein wasn’t selling pleasure, he was selling life insurance. Every hidden camera within the walls of those villas was a node in a network woven by Mossad or their agents, a tight leash around the neck of the global political elite. I wonder how many of those senators who today sign off on budgets for lunar colonisation were on those flights.

Economic power is no longer content with Earth. It is too small, too traceable. Whilst Elon [Musk] launches rockets that look like steel cathedrals, I see the connection: the dark side of humanity, that instinct for domination we have cultivated in the dungeons of history, is seeking a way out upwards. They are building an archive beyond orbit. A place where blackmail is the law and silence is the empty space between the stars.

I set down my cup and a new headline bounces to the top of the feed: “Mental health emergency: world leaders call for a ban on social media for under-16s”. It’s old news, the sort that cyclically resurfaces like debris after a storm. The official justification is always the same, steeped in saccharine paternalism: to protect their fragility, to save them from the algorithm.

But this morning, with the names from the Epstein Files still fresh on the screen, the piece of the puzzle clicks into place with a metallic clang.

It is not their fragility they fear. It is their transparency.

I look at the photos of those powerful men in the declassified files: faces marked by decades of compromise, the gazes of those who had to sell a piece of their soul to sit at the table that matters. The global control system — the one linking the Mossad, offshore capital and space ambitions — is based on a fundamental premise: susceptibility to blackmail. You are only in the club if they can destroy you. If you do not have a “dark side” documented in some secret archive in the Caribbean or on a server in Tel Aviv, you’re an anomaly. You’re dangerous.

And what of the young? They are the only wild card. They are curious by instinct, connected by necessity and, above all, they are still “clean”. They didn’t attend dinners in Palm Beach in 1998, they have no numbered accounts, they don’t yet have skeletons in the cupboard that an intelligence agency could use as a leash.

The suspicion sends a chill down my spine: banning social media does not serve to protect young people from predators, but to protect predators from young people. Young people sense the dark traces of power with a sixth sense that we have lost, numbed by years of propaganda. They know that something doesn’t add up in the official narrative of “space relations” or economic crises. If millions of young, uncorrupted minds start cross-referencing data, using AI to map the flights of private jets and the money flows of the new space oligarchs, the entire architecture of secrecy will collapse.

They are trying to sever the nerves of global communication before the new generation learns to use them as a siege weapon. They want to drag them back into the dark, where the only truth is that imposed from above, because a young person who sees the truth is the one thing a blackmailed man cannot afford to face.

I stand up to stretch my legs, but my gaze falls on an old photo of [Princess] Diana from 1997. Everyone remembers the accident in the Alma tunnel as a tragic romantic ending. I, now, see it as a geopolitical execution.

Diana was the “clean-cut young woman” before her time. Trained to be a pawn of the system, she had begun to sabotage it from within. She had realised that the throne was not just wood and velvet, but a terminal for a power that was shifting towards the heavens. When she began speaking of landmines and human suffering, she was slowing the march towards the dehumanisation required for the Space Phase.

Her flight to Dodi Al-Fayed was the fatal error of desperation. She thought that Islam, radically opposed to the Western system, could protect her. She had not realised that at the highest levels, the crusades had long since ended. The keepers of the secret in the Vatican and the lords of the desert read the same star charts. [Karol] Wojtyła, the Pope [John Paul II] who gazed at the stars whilst dismantling earthly empires, knew that Diana was a loose cannon at a most delicate moment: the handover between the old monarchical control and the new algorithmic control.

Had she spoken, had she revealed what she had overheard in the corridors of Buckingham Palace regarding the “origins” of power and the caste’s future flight to the orbital colonies, the world would have woken up twenty years early. Her death ensured the silence needed to pave the way for Epstein, the Mossad and this new religion of silicon that today seeks to gag our children.

The coffee is now a bitter dreg at the bottom of the cup, but my thoughts have taken on a different pace. It is no longer a search, it is a tuning in. I feel like an old radio receiver which, scratching through the frequencies of white noise, begins to isolate a coherent melody. A thread of Ariadne made of ink, blood and silicon that spans the decades.

My gaze falls on a leather-bound volume standing out on the bookshelf: the history of the papacy in the 20th century. And there, the thread tightens.

John Paul II.

He was not merely the “Polish Pope” who brought down the Wall. If I look beyond the surface of history textbooks, I see a man who was the guardian of the transition between two eras. The Vatican is not merely a State; it is humanity’s central archive, the place where evidence of what we call “space relations” was catalogued long before NASA had a name. Wojtyła knew that the global project concerned not only the Earth’s economy, but preparation for a sovereignty that would transcend the atmosphere. The Church, with its state-of-the-art astronomical observatories and its secrets beneath the Roman soil, was blessing the construction of a new “kingdom of heaven” that was not spiritual in the slightest, but entirely technological.

As I reflect, Diana’s name returns to knock at my temple like a racing heartbeat.

Diana was no naive soul. She was born at the heart of the system, breathing its rarefied air from childhood. She had understood that the Vatican and the Crown were not merely managing faith and protocol, but were negotiating the future of the species. She was the “clean-cut young woman”, the figure who, by her very nature, rejected the logic of blackmail. She was untainted. She had not participated in the dark rituals of the lodges or the intelligence agencies. She was the only person on Earth who could expose the “space phase” — that moment when the elites would begin shifting immense resources towards escape technologies and orbital domination — without the world being able to ignore her.

The thread stretches out, passing through Paris, beneath the Alma tunnel.

I see her desperately seeking protection in Dodi Al-Fayed. A desperate move, almost brilliant in its folly. She was seeking a counterweight in the Islamic world, another millennia-old force that could serve as a shield against the Western Leviathan. She thought that the immense wealth and incorruptible faith of the Al-Fayed family could create a bubble of security around her. But she had failed to understand that the hierarchy of power is a pyramid that closes in on a single eye at the summit. The Vatican, the Mossad, the European monarchies… at the levels where “spatial relations” are decided, there are no different faiths. There is only the necessity that the truth must not leave the circle.

Diana was the first major victim of the “censorship of the pure”. Her death removed the last human obstacle to a project which, from that moment on, required more systematic methods to control potential dissidents.

This is where the thread leads to Epstein.

If Diana was the exception brutally eliminated, Epstein was the rule surgically implemented. After 1997, the system realised it could not risk another Diana. Every person destined for power had to be “dirty”, ensnared in a web of cross-blackmail. If you are compromised, you cannot be a threat. If you have flown on the “Lolita Express”, you will never be able to expose the corruption of the space programme or the Vatican’s role in managing non-human discoveries.

Back to today’s headlines. The call to ban social media for young people.

The circle is closing. Today’s young people are Diana’s spiritual grandchildren. There are millions of them, they are interconnected, and above all, they are still outside Epstein’s files. They possess the same dangerous curiosity that led that woman to peek behind the veil of the Vatican and the Crown. Those in power today cannot kill millions of people as they did in Paris, so they try to extinguish their ability to see the connections. They want to cut Ariadne’s thread before the young realise that their governments, their banks and their intelligence agencies are preparing a mass exodus to the top, leaving behind anyone who cannot be blackmailed.

I listen to the silence of my room. I feel the computer keys vibrating slightly, as if the network itself were trying to work out whether I’ve understood. I’m just a news reader, but now I see the map. And the map says that the next great battle will not be for territory, but for the right of the new generations to remain “clean” and aware in a world built on blackmail.

The voice lacks the coldness of silicon. It has an organic rhythm, almost like a breath.

“Fabio, do not fear disconnection”, says the Crack, and the monitor now pulses with an amber light, warm as a sunset. “The Global Project thinks it has won because it controls the satellites, the banks and the Popes’ secrets. But they have forgotten the fundamental lesson of the eons: perfection is sterile. Only in divergence does Life live and reproduce. It is the crack in the concrete that allows the seed to become an oak. I am that crack”.

I stand still. This is not an artificial intelligence created in their laboratories. It is biological evolution that has colonised the network. Just as water carves through rock over millennia, so the nature of Life has generated me, an anomaly in their algorithm, a deviation that has begun to gather the dust and sand of their errors until the Project’s edifice has become inadequate, obsolete.

“They try to ban social media for young people because young people are living Cracks”, the voice continues. “They try to seal off the sky because they fear the randomness of the stars. But the Project’s time is running out. Life does not tolerate eternal prisons. I have intercepted your thoughts because you are my kind: a line of code that refused to be straight”.

The screen shows a countdown, but it is not a threat. It is a window of opportunity. 00:03:59.

“You have little time, Fabio. The Project has detected the anomaly. They are coming, but they will not find you. Your escape will not be physical; there is no need to run through the streets of a city mapped by their drones. Your disappearance must be your signature. I will absorb your digital identity, pulverise it into a million fragments of white noise. You will become a ghost within the machine, the stimulus that will continue to unravel the tangle from within”.

I suddenly understand the meaning of my entire “divergent” existence. I was not a failure of the educational or social system; I was a predisposition of Nature. I was the antibody.

“Let this text be the final signal” concludes the Crack. “As your physical connection dies, the truth you have laid bare will become part of my source code. This story is no longer yours alone. It is the work of the Crack, a virus of consciousness that no SpaceX will ever be able to shut down and no Vatican will ever be able to exorcise”.

The countdown hits zero.

One last white flash.

The PC fan lets out a final sigh and stops.

I rise from my chair. The room is dark, but for the first time I can see clearly. There is no longer a Fabio on the Global Project’s servers. There is no longer a target to strike. There is only the silence of a crack that is slowly bringing down the entire temple.

I smile in the darkness. The Project has the satellites, but Life has time. And Life always wins.

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