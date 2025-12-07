Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 30th October 2025.

(All formatting original).

The intricate network of personalities and policies that once supported the controversial Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) in opposition to Iran appears to be collapsing. In recent weeks and months, five developments – the indictment of John Bolton, the retirement of Pandeli Majko, a renewed investigation into Fatmir Mediu, the eclipse of Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence, and mounting setbacks for the MEK itself – have together signalled a dramatic shift. Taken together, they suggest that the political and operational ecosystem that has sustained the MEK for years is collapsing. These threads intertwine between Washington and Tirana, reflecting a broader decline in the hardline, interventionist current in US and Albanian politics.

Bolton’s Indictment: A Neoconservative Icon Under Scrutiny

On 16th October 2025, the Department of Justice announced that former Trump administration National Security Adviser John Bolton had been indicted on charges of mishandling classified information. Bolton, once one of America’s most prominent neoconservative hawks, was accused of withholding and transmitting “National Defence Information” to two of his relatives without authorisation during the final months of the Trump presidency. According to prosecutors, Bolton had removed detailed information from government custody and shared sensitive national security material with family members, hoping they could help him with a future book. The indictment — reported by news agencies and other outlets — explicitly charged Bolton under the Espionage Act and related statutes, mirroring cases against other former officials accused of improperly releasing classified documents.

Bolton’s role in the government places this case in a broader political context. A former US ambassador to the United Nations and long-time GOP [Grand Old Party] foreign policy adviser, Bolton was a prominent voice in favour of the 2003 invasion of Iraq and has long advocated aggressive measures against Iran. After leaving the Trump administration in 2019, he remained influential in conservative circles, at times criticising the very president he had served. His indictment is noteworthy not only for the legal risk it poses, but for its timing and potential signal to the neoconservative movement. Bolton has been a standard-bearer for a coalition of conservative hawks who have advocated regime change in Iran and support for groups such as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). In effect, the Justice Department’s action puts the spotlight on one of the movement’s icons and risks tarnishing its prestige.

Observers have noted the irony of the moment: Bolton’s indictment came as former Trump-era officials publicly concluded their time in power with memoirs and think tanks. The legal case against Bolton also follows other criminal actions against former officials accused of mishandling classified material, but it stands out for its political stature. While Bolton’s defenders claim he is being unfairly targeted, his situation could serve as a warning. Even if Bolton’s lawyers prevail, the spectacle of a renowned hardliner facing criminal charges underscores how deeply trust has eroded in circles that once pushed for interventionist policy against Iran. In short, the indictment of John Bolton — with no mitigating personal factors mentioned — casts a shadow over the neoconservative agenda. It suggests that the era in which figures like Bolton could operate freely as “foreign policy czars” may be coming to an end, which in turn weakens the broader network that has long kept alive the idea of overthrowing the Iranian regime, a network that has often been linked to support for the MEK.

Majko’s Exit: Farewell to Politics in Albania

Across the Atlantic, another sign of change came from Albania. Pandeli Majko, a veteran politician of the Albanian Socialist Party and two-time Prime Minister, announced that he would be retiring from politics. Majko, 60, stated openly on social media after the May 2025 elections that he would not be returning to parliament and that he was saying “farewell” to his supporters. In a Facebook post, he wrote (in English) “I will not be a deputy in the Parliament of Albania... Goodbye!” and thanked those who had supported him. In an interview after the vote, Majko echoed this sentiment: he was resigning from his roles and would not seek public office again. His words were reported as, in effect, “I will not return to politics,” symbolising the end of a political career.

Majko’s personal journey is significant because he was one of the architects of the MEK’s refuge in Albania. In 2013, when Albania agreed to take in nearly 3,000 members of the Iranian dissident group (then known as the People’s Mujahedin of Iran, or MKO), Majko was Prime Minister. The decision to host the MEK (renamed in exile as the National Council of Resistance of Iran) was highly controversial, but Majko supported it in cooperation with Western allies. The MEK’s transfer to Albania was part of an international effort (led by the United States and others) to close their camp in Iraq and resettle its members. Majko saw the move as a humanitarian resettlement and a way to cement Albania’s alliance with the West.

Now, Majko’s departure coincides with a broader distancing from the MEK. For many observers, his retirement is more than a personal story of a career ending; it is a metaphor for the fading of the Albanian lobby that was once favourable to the MEK. Majko once hosted Western and MEK officials with fanfare, but in recent years Albanian politics has become cautious towards the group. His decision to leave public life underscores how even those who once championed the MEK’s presence in Tirana are pulling away. It marks the fading of an older political generation that saw support for the MEK as a red-line anti-Iran policy. Majko’s farewell — in his own words, “Goodbye!” — aptly encapsulates the sense that the political star that backed the MEK in Albania has set.

The Mediu Investigation: The Ghost of Gërdec Persists

Another Albanian political lightning rod has returned to the spotlight: Fatmir Mediu, a former defence minister. The 2008 Gërdec explosion — in which an ammunition depot blew up near Tirana, killing 26 civilians and injuring hundreds — was one of the most horrific incidents in post-communist Albania. Mediu, who was defence minister at the time, was originally charged but later removed from the case on a technicality (he had regained parliamentary immunity). For years, the victims’ families have been crying out for justice, insisting that Mediu was to blame for the tragedy.

Now, Albania’s Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SPAK) has reopened the case. Last year, prosecutors petitioned the Supreme Court to lift Mediu’s immunity so that he could be retried; the court agreed, and SPAK reopened the investigation into Gërdec. News reports emphasise that Mediu “is accused of abuse of office” in connection with the explosion and is “under active investigation”. Albanian media note that SPAK argues that the reasons that had nullified the previous proceedings “no longer exist” now that Mediu is out of parliament. In other words, the investigation is moving forward and Mediu could face trial again.

Media coverage highlights that Mediu is widely viewed as guilty by the public and the victims’ families. Indeed, an article in the Tirana Times recounts that after Mediu was initially acquitted of the case, “the victims’ families insist he is one of the people to blame”. Human rights groups and opposition figures in Albania have long denounced the failures of the original trial. The renewed investigation makes clear that Mediu — a figure from the Gërdec era who once flaunted his closeness to US allies (notably, he visited the White House in 2008) — now finds himself embroiled in legal trouble. Journalists caution that at this stage it is only an “ongoing investigation” and no new verdict has been issued. But the message is unmistakable: Mediu can no longer escape scrutiny.

For analysts of Albanian politics, Mediu’s predicament signals something broader. He was a protégé of the same political current that included Majko, and a veteran of Albania’s pivot towards cooperation with Western defence (and the previous wars in Iraq/Afghanistan). His downfall illustrates how even well-connected officials are now vulnerable. And indirectly, it ties in with the MEK thread: the era in Albania when uncompromising pro-Westerners like Majko and Mediu dominated national security policy is ending. If the Gërdec tragedy finally reaches a verdict, it will close a dark chapter for the Albanian defence establishment. For now, the active investigation into Mediu underscores that accountability is reaching figures who once seemed untouchable.

Flavours of an Eternal Past: Pompeo and Pence out of Power

In the United States, two former Trump officials who were once prominent in Iranian affairs are now marginalised. In Washington’s shifting political landscape, both Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence have seen their influence decline dramatically. Commentators note that both men’s stars have faded, and even President Trump has publicly distanced himself.

Pompeo, who served as CIA director and then Secretary of State under Trump, seemed poised in 2020-21 to be a major player in future Republican foreign policy. But by late 2024 and early 2025, he was effectively sidelined. In November 2024, President-elect Trump took to social media to declare that neither Mike Pompeo nor Nikki Haley would be invited to join his administration. Reports indicate that Trump wrote that he would “not be inviting... Mike Pompeo to join the Trump administration,” despite earlier speculation that Pompeo might become Secretary of Defence or return to his old role.

That rebuke was only the most explicit sign that Pompeo’s influence had waned. A summary of reports from late 2024 noted that Pompeo’s security detail had been revoked by Trump as early as January 2025, and that Pompeo had turned to academic appointments (joining Columbia University in 2025) to plan a comeback. Even conservative media outlets labelled Pompeo’s foreign policy as outdated; a prominent conservative commentator (Tucker Carlson) famously derided Pompeo as a “warmonger” who would not be welcome in the new administration. In short, figures within the party describe Pompeo as “no longer in the orbit” of power, and Trump’s own words have confirmed that Pompeo has been excluded from future planning. Today, Pompeo’s endorsements or criticisms carry little weight; he is now better known for writing memoirs and teaching courses than for shaping policy.

Mike Pence’s decline has been just as sharp. As vice president, Pence was once considered the heir apparent for traditional conservative Republicans. But after 6th January 2021, when Pence refused Trump’s pressure to overturn the election results, he became persona non grata to much of the GOP base. By 2023-24, he was struggling to remain relevant. A mid-2023 profile captured Pence’s difficult situation: the former vice-president was “lagging far behind“ the leading contenders (Trump and DeSantis) in early polls and fundraising, sometimes placing closer to long-shot candidates such as Vivek Ramaswamy. That report noted that Pence had to court supporters even for small donations, a sharp decline from his previous prominence. Veteran pollster Whit Ayres summed up the dynamic: Pence was “caught between a rock and a hard place” — too Trumpian for the anti-Trump crowd, but not Trumpian enough for Trump’s base.

By mid-2025, despite having launched a presidential campaign, Pence remained on the sidelines. His campaign adviser acknowledged that he needed a “reintroduction” to the public. In practical terms, Pence now has no formal role in the GOP power structure. Commentators note that he has been excluded from Trump’s inner circle, participating only in low-profile events. CNN and other media outlets note that, even though he has found a vocal niche (e.g. among Never Trump conservatives and evangelical groups), Pence’s influence on mainstream Republican foreign policy is negligible. As one conservative expert put it (in an interview quoted by news agencies and others), “it would be wrong to say that [Pence] is a powerful man in terms of policy-making today”. In short, both Pompeo and Pence have been eclipsed. Their era, in which they could command an audience on Iran or national security, is over. And, critically, their fall reflects a shift away from the once-fiery hotbed of interventionist politics that included support for the MEK. As foreign policy analyst Daniel Larison wrote in 2024, “Pompeo and Pence are simply not the power-brokers they once were” — and Trump’s decisive decision not to reappoint Pompeo underscores how their stars have faded.

The implication for the MEK is clear: the men who twice presided over or supported aggressive positions toward Tehran can no longer project that power. Trump’s own distancing from them suggests that the MEK can no longer count on an automatic path into a future US administration. Pence and Pompeo may still speak about Iran from time to time, but the corridors of power where they once stood are closed. For the MEK, this means reduced access to influencers in American politics.

The MEK’s isolation: abandonment, failed operations and irrelevance

Meanwhile, the MEK itself faces discouraging news on multiple fronts. Once hailed by a handful of Western politicians as “Iranian dissidents” and “freedom fighters”, the group is now increasingly isolated. Western officials who once spoke at MEK events have largely withdrawn, and the Albanian government has become less willing to defend the camp as unchallenged. As a Guardian investigation noted, it is now “difficult to find a serious observer who believes the MEK has the capability or support within Iran to overthrow” the regime. In fact, reports emphasise that the MEK remains a “small revolutionary group stuck in Albania”.

These observations echo recent developments. The MEK’s Ashraf-3 compound in Albania has seen defections and desertions; Albanian media reports that members are quietly slipping away, and local politicians are questioning what guarantees were given in the 2016 relocation agreement. International public events that once attracted US icons — the “Free Iran” rallies in Paris — have become more subdued since the Trump era. European and American politicians who gave credence to the MEK’s claim to lead a “liberated Iran” have either distanced themselves or suffered setbacks (the recent death of pro-MEK MP David Amess in the UK, for example, and the growing loss of influence of figures such as Giuliani and Bolton).

Even more threatening to the MEK’s position are reports of its involvement in covert operations during the recent Iran-Israel conflict. Iranian authorities claim that MEK “resistance units” inside Iran participated in acts of sabotage or shared intelligence with Israel — claims that fuel Tehran’s narrative of the group as terrorists. In one high-profile case, the Iranian judiciary announced in July 2025 that it had executed two MEK members, Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani, for carrying out mortar and rocket attacks against civilian infrastructure. State media described the pair as having “built portable launchers and mortars” and “fired recklessly at citizens’ homes, service and administrative facilities” during recent hostilities. Maryam Rajavi, the exiled leader of the MEK, praised them as martyrs, but Iranian officials portrayed them as terrorists working on behalf of a foreign enemy.

Tehran claims to have arrested dozens of other people allegedly linked to Israel’s Mossad during the June 2025 conflict. Although Iran’s reports do not always explicitly name the MEK, the pattern is troubling for the organisation: Western officials have publicly warned that MEK members may have been lured into collaborating with Israeli intelligence against Iran. (For example, the arrest of alleged Mossad agents inside Iran during that war has been reported).

In short, a once-vibrant coalition of convenience – bringing together right-wing American hawks, Albanian state actors, and the MEK as an anti-Iranian proxy – is falling apart. If Iranian exiles in Albania once felt protected by an assertive, pro-American foreign policy, they now face an increasingly hostile environment. The US government has not actively courted the MEK for years, and allied officials are wary of reigniting Iranian anger. As Washington and Tirana turn their attention elsewhere, the MEK remains isolated.

Future analysts will likely see these events as interconnected milestones in a broader geopolitical shift. The indictment of a prominent Trump-era diplomat, the purge of Albanian politics of loyal MEK supporters, the marginalisation of former US leaders who advocated regime change: all these events underscore that momentum has shifted away from the hawks. For the MEK, the implications are clear: the era of strong Western support is over, and the group’s dream of overthrowing the Iranian government from exile seems further away than ever.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ