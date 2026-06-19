GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
1h

Excellent analysis, and well worth contemplating.

One small quibble, "Animals can only count in the circus, through the deception of malicious training" Studies have shown that many animals, including insects, can count, not so high, but nonetheless can count, but they seem to be unable to count, much less hoard, imaginary items, such as money. Therein is their, or more likely our, downfall.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
1h

That figure of 3,200 is about right.

A study was done by someone, I forget who, I;d have to look it up on my hard drive, that determined that 2,000 corporations owned 80% of the wealth. And of that 2,000, 200 controlled the rest due to interlocking Boards of Directors and investments.

How many people are on the Board of Directors of a corporation? 5? 10? 20 tops?

So do the math. This means 2-4,000 people out of 8 billion control 80% of the wealth.

It reminds me of a funny line by actor Gary Busey in the movie "D.C. Cab". He said, "I don't know why women are always complaining. They have half the money and all the pussy."

Or a character in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi novel said, "When you have all the money, everyone else is for sale."

As I've been saying, the solution is twofold:

1) Take their money and dissolve or re-purpose their corporations by any means necessary.

2) Kill them so they don't subvert and do it again.

Unfortunately that's not going to happen.

Because the only real solution is altering human nature.

And everyone is opposed to that, as well.

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