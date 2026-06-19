Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alberto Conti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 17th May 2026.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

This stunning car is a McLaren Senna, now out of production, which cost around €1 million when new – or, if you prefer, €1,000,000.00 to be written on the purchase cheque.

An excellent investment, given that a well-maintained second-hand model is now worth considerably more.

There are even more expensive supercars, but also excellent luxury cars for “just” €100,000, or super-compact cars discounted to €10,000. With €1,000, you have to make do with a low-end electric bike. And with €100, you can do a decent shop for groceries at the supermarket.

Using these examples, which everyone can understand, we have gone down one order of magnitude at a time, for four times, just to put the perceived value of money into numerical perspective.

Now let’s look at this figure: 0.00004% = 0.0004 per thousand = 0.4 ppm (parts per million), which I’ve taken from this impressive video by the excellent Manlio Dinucci, a source of inspiration [in Italian, but you can activate subtitles with auto-translation in English]:

Applying this as a symbolic discount to the McLaren Senna mentioned above gives us €0.40, or 40 Euro cents. The cost of a candy. If you were the seller of a €1 million McLaren, would you offer the buyer a free candy? A gesture not always appreciated.

Let’s instead apply that same percentage to the human population, which stands at around 8 billion people. The result is 0.4 × 8 billion / 1 million = 0.4 × 8 × 1,000 = 3,200.

Approximately 3,200 individuals out of 8 billion are the ones who possess 95% of the total wealth currently on our planet. The remaining 5% is obviously not equally divided amongst the 8 billion “ordinary” humans, and this is another problem, which is part of the question of how income and capital are distributed amongst the passengers in this lifeboat that is planet Earth.

So 0.00004% = 0.0004 per thousand = 0.4 ppm is a very small figure worth reflecting on, even when discussing the distribution of power, apparent democracy and real plutocracy. Such incredible inequality among humans has a devastating impact not only on politics, but also on interpersonal relationships and everyday life. For example, it explains very well the culture of debt, accepted as the only possible norm. States, companies, families and individuals live in a perpetual state of debt.

And given that in our monetary system every debt corresponds to a credit, here is the answer to the question: but if we are all in debt, who are the creditors? The 0.4 per cent of the world’s population, and their privileged vassals, valvassori and valvassini – to use medieval terminology, perhaps not entirely fitting but which clearly expresses the hierarchy of power (and wealth). So much for the “one person, one vote” democracy! And who has ever believed in it until now? Perhaps this is why Western liberal democrats are so alienated, even from themselves?

Now, if you were hungry in a restaurant, faced with a lovely cake, and the waiter offered you a microscopic slice on a small plate – a 5% share of the whole cake (not an easy thing to portion) – what would you say to him? All right, I’ll play along with the joke, I’ve had a laugh, but now give me a proper slice. Or are we on Candid Camera? And what would the waiter reply? I’m sorry, sir, it’s no joke, these are the management’s orders. However, if you’d prefer to pay extra for a large slice, we can offer you a subsidised loan at 7% in 48 convenient instalments.

This surreal scene is not the twisted fantasy of a second-rate director; it is what happens, in other forms, to everyone, every day, when we go to the doctor, or to work, or are with our families, living “normal” moments of our complicated practical lives.

This oppressive reality of those at the top and those at the bottom dominates everything, starting with those at the very top, that 0.4% of people who own almost everything and govern it privately, playing a role so extreme that no children’s fairy tale could ever imagine it…. “And they lived happily ever after for another 100 years.” That is, forever, as a happy ending in children’s collective imagination. And so it seems to be in the reality of the super-rich, dominated by the T.I.N.A. ideology (translated: There Is No Alternative).

And if that was not enough, there is more – in the sense of an endless downward spiral: this situation is by no means temporary or stable; on the contrary, it tends to become increasingly extreme and radicalised exponentially, heading towards a final destination which, in its logical implausibility, does not bode well, something certainly far worse than a few black swans scattered here and there causing damage.

Tough times for the conscience! To keep it in shape, one cannot help but familiarise oneself with numbers, including those of astrophysics, which, when it comes to extremes of the vast and the minute, are no joke. Those who have always had an innate aversion to mathematics must make the best of a bad situation, learning to make sense of at least the numbers that describe their own existential reality. Our sensory perceptions are analogue in nature, often fallacious, and for this reason they must be verified, not least through numbers, translating the virtual into the physical; otherwise, our grasp of reality drifts away, as in a dream, towards a form of nonsense that cuts us off from real life.

After all, we invented money, a powerful tool of equity and mutual control, which stimulates trade and the production of wealth, the accounting of which is made up of numbers. Money and numbers are abstract entities so closely related that one helps the other in understanding, both quantitatively and qualitatively, everything we need in daily life.

And how else could we quantify commercial values? However, like any powerful tool, money can become dangerous, for example by enslaving us with the mirage of greater freedom, or tempting us into greed, or, as we have just seen, exacerbating inequalities and the exploitation of others’ lives, without the instinctual natural checks found in other animal species—that is, without adequate natural restraints and limits—leading us far beyond decency.

Animals can only count in the circus, through the deception of malicious training; we, on the other hand, have condemned ourselves to constant calculation, in everything that concerns us. Yet despite this, our insufficient capacity for self-regulation has left us dependent on a higher authority, expressed in the absurdity of those extreme figures, far beyond the worst monarchies of the past.

3,200 people seem like a lot; they fill an average theatre, but they are nothing compared to the rest of humanity, representing just 0.4 per million – a homeopathic quantity that can nevertheless make a significant difference, for better or for worse. We must cast our admiration for these figures, even if only latent, into the irreversible abyss of an ancestral past, and the only way to do so is to work on ourselves, on the awareness of which we are capable, aided also by numbers—which we did not invent, but which we discovered out of necessity and curiosity, and which will continue to exist after us to govern the natural universe, implicit in every physical reality interacting with the rest of the universe itself, that is, abstract entities that give and receive meaning from material entities, to use the ancient term “matter”, deeply contested by recent quantum knowledge.

Be that as it may, we are and feel ourselves to be made of a material body, yet also much more and something different; it is as if we possess very different perspectives from which to observe the world, as mutually exclusive as they are somehow interrelated, to give us an overall view which, however, remains a fortunate outcome for the few—but we can work on this.

In the age of humanoid robots equipped with their own AI [Artificial Intelligence], which can replace us in most traditional jobs, a universe of new work is opening up, centred on consciousness rather than hands, or rather, in concert with our hands, yet directed towards new, broader horizons, towards wonders that are not only beautiful but also useful, indispensable for living alongside the fruits of our technical intelligence—which is certainly not the only, nor the noblest, of the intelligences bestowed upon us at birth.

Let us always bear in mind that 0.4 ppm, the figure of shame for having failed, until now, to manage the evolution of scientific knowledge through a parallel evolution of spiritual consciousness, which is not merely a whim for monks but a necessity for everyone, to build and live in a healthy and just society, in step with the times.

Otherwise, we will end up like those parasites, which multiply unchecked until they devour and destroy the branch they inhabit and feed on, subsequently becoming extinct. It will certainly not be a representative of that 0.4 ppm who saves us, just as he cannot even save himself, in spite of the fairy tales of the beautiful princess met by her Prince Charming on a white horse. They won’t live forever either, even if deep down we’re sorry to see them go. But let’s not be fooled by a pretty children’s fantasy, one to be left behind without regret as we enter a new, uncharted maturity, to be won through hard work and sacrifice, just as it has always been in other forms and contexts throughout human history.

It may seem trivial, but consciously reflecting on that percentage figure—0.00004%, or rather 0.4 ppm (which is easier to “visualise”)— cannot fail to stimulate further reflection to transform us into mature individuals, at any age beyond childhood, which is instead the time dedicated to retracing human evolution at a rapid pace, reliving even terrible things, albeit with all the tenderness, happiness, sincerity and naivety that a child can express to the adults they love, and from whom they desperately need to be loved.

To paraphrase the phrase attributed to [Giuseppe] Garibaldi, “here we make Italy or we die”, today it is fitting to say “here we all become adults, conscious and responsible, or we die”, and that small figure of 0.4 ppm helps a great deal. Let’s be honest, who knew about it, even though it is real and so important?

And for those who did know about it, was its disruptive quantitative and social significance clear to them? And why isn’t it being discussed on the tram, in the pub, on the street and at home, instead of everyone bowing their heads over their smartphone screens? It would already be a good start to begin socialising with our neighbours physically, rather than virtually, under the control and hidden domination of that 0.4 ppm which we will never know personally, as if they were aliens from another planet, yet who possess us and treat us like human commodities.

Anyone who fails to grasp these powerful stimuli with the necessary passion is already dead inside, ready to meet a terrible, catastrophic end without realising it, like the revellers on the deck of the Titanic even after the collision with the iceberg.

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