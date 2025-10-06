Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Domenico Moro, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 2nd September 2025.

(All emphasis mine, footnotes original).

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Nazi attire (AI-generated image).

Recently in Germany, the coalition government between the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Social Democrats (SPD), led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has taken a number of decisions that will lead to massive rearmament and military reinforcement. This is a cause for concern, because Germany's rearmament and militarism in the last century were precursors to two world wars.

Precisely to prevent the threat of a resurgence of German military power, Germany was divided into two states after World War II: the German Democratic Republic in the east and the Federal Republic in the west. Since 1990, however, the country has been reunited into a single state. Concerns about Germany's military resurgence today also stem from the country's enormous industrial power, which is the world's third largest economy in terms of nominal GDP and by far the largest in Europe in terms of population.

Since the end of World War II, however, Germany has been an economic giant but a political and, above all, military dwarf, so much so that the German army has been described as “a particularly aggressive group of boy scouts”. Merz, on the other hand, has declared that he intends to make the German armed forces the strongest in Europe and, to this end, has abolished what was a taboo in military spending, the debt constraint, allowing unlimited funding for the military sector. Germany is, after all, the only large country in Europe that, according to neoliberal doctrine, can afford massive state funding, because it has a public debt equal to 63% of GDP, while France has a debt of 116% and Italy 137%.

In any case, the increase in military spending had already been set in motion by the previous government of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. According to SIPRI [Stockholm International Peace Research Institute], between 2020 and 2024, German per capita military spending rose from $637.52 to $1,044.42, a much steeper increase than in France, which rose from $811.69 to $972.62, and Italy, which rose from $548.44 to $638.76.

The change of pace is not only evident in military spending but also in human resources and the industrial base, which are being used to rebuild German military power. Merz has planned to increase the number of soldiers from the current 180,000 active personnel and 50,000 reservists to 260,000 active personnel and 100,000 reservists. Another significant development is that, if these levels cannot be reached, compulsory military service, which was suspended in 2011, as has also happened in Italy and other European countries, will be reintroduced. To attract more young people to the armed forces, the government has decided to increase incentives and pay, which will be raised to €2,300 net per month.

As for the industrial base, it was recently announced that Rheinmetall, a German defense contractor, has opened a new artillery ammunition production plant in Lower Saxony, which is the largest in Europe and, according to the company, in the world. The plant will enable the company to fulfill a record €8.5 billion order signed in July 2024 by the German army and to allocate part of its production to Ukraine. According to Rheinmetall's CEO, the plant is of strategic importance not only for Rheinmetall, but also for Germany and Europe, adding that the group could build other plants in NATO countries. In fact, the company has recently signed a contract with Romania for the construction of a new gunpowder production plant.

German industry has shown a remarkable ability to adapt to the increase in military demand due to the war between Ukraine and Russia and the EU's desire to rearm. In fact, Germany is the world's fifth largest arms exporter, accounting for 5.6% of the global total (2020-2024). In 2024, the German government approved arms exports worth a record €12.8 billion, driven by demand from Ukraine, which accounts for 65% of total German exports and is the second largest supplier of arms after the US.

The reconstruction of German military power and the similarities with what happened before World War I bring to mind the theoretical reflections of Rosa Luxemburg, a Polish revolutionary who became a naturalized German citizen and who, in the years leading up to World War I, opposed German imperialism. Luxemburg was among the first economists, if not the first, to link militarism and war to imperialism, understood not as a political choice made by a few rulers but as a phase of capitalism. In The Accumulation of Capital, published in 1913, Luxemburg identifies two characteristic factors that capitalism uses to overcome its crises and which represent the basis of imperialism.

The first is what would later be called accumulation by dispossession, i.e., the exploitation and subjugation of non-capitalist geographical areas and sectors to the production of profit by capitalist powers. The second is represented by the creation of new solvent demand, represented by state military orders, “a demand concentrated in a large, unified, compact power”. In this way, “purchasing power... is removed from arbitrariness, from the subjective fluctuations of personal consumption, to assume an almost automatic regularity, a rhythm of development. (...) This specific field of capital accumulation [the military sector] would seem to enjoy unlimited possibilities for expansion. While any other expansion of the market and the base of operation of capital depends to a large extent on factors... beyond the control of capital, production for militarism represents a field whose regular and rapid expansion seems rooted in the very determining will of capitalism”. This, Luxemburg argues, is the basis of foreign policy, the struggle for spheres of influence, for loans, railway construction, etc.

Returning to the present day, Rosa Luxemburg's description of the relationship between militarism, war, and capital fits perfectly with what has been happening since the end of World War II in the US economy, which is strategically dependent on enormous military spending, as Sweezy and Baran have already explained. But it also fits what is happening in Europe, especially in Germany, which is suffering from a worrying economic recession and is now experiencing a sharp increase in military spending. Germany had based its economic fortune on export growth, thanks to the EU and the Euro, a currency devalued against the Mark. Today, penalized by Trump's tariffs and Chinese competition even in technologically advanced sectors, Europe, and especially Germany, find an alternative stimulus in military spending.

But these are not the only similarities between today and the period leading up to World War I. To understand this, we can refer to a milestone in 20th-century German history studies, Fritz Fischer's (1961) Assalto al potere mondiale. La Germania nella guerra 1914-1918 [Assault on world power. Germany in the 1914–1918 war]. According to this historian, there is a fundamental continuity between the First and Second World Wars and between Bethmann Holwegg, the German chancellor during the First World War, and [Adolf] Hitler. This continuity can be traced back to the desire to create a broader economic and ethnic base in Europe in order to compete with the world powers of the time, Great Britain, the United States, and Russia. This base consisted not only in the creation of a German Central Africa, but above all in the Mitteleuropa project. In this 1914 project, France was to be eliminated as an autonomous power and annexed to Germany, as indeed happened at the beginning of World War II, while Italy was to be associated with it. If we look at the map of this Mitteleuropa, we see that it largely coincides with what is now the EU and the Euro area. In practice, Germany, with the EU and the Euro, has succeeded where it failed with direct violence in the First and Second World Wars.

Another aspect today that recalls what happened with the outbreak of the First World War is the declaration of the defensive nature of the war then and today of rearmament and the reconstruction of a powerful army. Chancellor Bethmann Holwegg and the entire German capitalist elite masked their aggressive and annexationist objectives with the need to obtain guarantees for Germany's security. For this reason, the Chancellor refused to discuss the objectives of the war publicly. This masking was also necessary in order to bring the SPD, which had originally been opposed to war and militarism and which, together with the socialist trade unions, was then the largest mass organisation in Germany, into the united front of the various political forces supporting the war. In 1914, German social democracy voted in favour of military spending and thus gave its approval to the war. Only later, in 1915, did some MPs begin to vote against the war, and in 1916, a split occurred in the SPD. While one part continued to support the war effort until the end, another part formed the USPD, which was opposed to the war.

Even today, the German government conceals the interests behind the rearmament and reconstruction of German military power behind the need to defend itself against Russia, while remaining silent on the continuous pressure exerted on Russia's borders with NATO's expansion to the east and Ukraine's decade-long aggression against the Russian-speaking populations of Donbass. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, a Social Democrat, said: “It is not a question of sending anyone to the front line, quite the contrary. A strong Bundeswehr [the name of the German army] within NATO contributes to effective deterrence, so that no one has to go to war. It is a question of discouraging anyone who might attack us”.

Another similarity with the First World War is the use of anti-Russian sentiment, which at the time was played out mainly against the SPD. In fact, for European socialists, Tsarist Russia was historically the bastion of reaction. Then there was Tsarist despotism, today Putin's authoritarianism and autocracy are evoked to justify social democratic choices. It is no coincidence that Luxemburg, in the Juniusbroschüre, written in 1915 while she was imprisoned for her anti-war activities, attacked the rhetoric of war against Russian despotism, reiterating that it was Germany that had become the new European bastion of reaction. One of Germany's objectives in the First World War was, in fact, to compress Russia within its borders and to annex or subordinate the countries of Eastern Europe to the new Mitteleuropa.

There is, therefore, a line of continuity between the Mitteleuropa project of 1914, the Nazi Lebensraum (living space) and Germany's behaviour in recent decades. The ideological disguises and the type of political regime have changed, but the economic and social content remains intact, i.e. the desire for German capital to expand in Western and Eastern Europe and the creation of an economic base that allows Germany to compete on equal terms with other world powers, in the past Great Britain, the US and Russia, today the US and China. This attempt, as the history of the 20th century has shown, has failed twice.

The question, therefore, is this: has Germany succeeded in achieving this goal today? The answer is that it has succeeded only in part. The creation of the single market and the single currency finally allowed Germany to establish the European economic area that was to form the basis of its global expansion, just as the collapse of the USSR allowed its expansion into Eastern Europe. However, the German neo-mercantilist model, based on exports, is failing in the face of US tariffs and Chinese competition. But there is another problem. The EU is only a commercial union and not a political and military union, as Mitteleuropa and Lebensraum were or could have been. Germany is economically hegemonic but not politically and militarily. The EU is composed of relatively autonomous and independent states, starting with France.

What emerges is the attempt by capital and imperialism, not only German but also Western European, to build an economic-political-military unity that will allow it to compete on equal terms with the US and China. This trend finds its clearest expression in figures such as Mario Draghi, who recently, at the Rimini Meeting, warned of Europe's irrelevance if closer political and military unification is not achieved. But such a union is still a long way off. In fact, Europe is home to contradictory forces pushing for unity and national autonomy. Currently, unity is also lacking within the Franco-German axis, which had led the EU for many years. This difficulty is most clearly seen in the issue of defence and rearmament. In fact, European rearmament is, in reality, a rearmament of individual nations, which risks creating new imbalances, given that the budgetary resources available for military spending vary greatly from one country to another.

This raises a second question: can Germany once again become the military power it was in the past? While the economic and industrial conditions are in place (at least for the moment), the subjective conditions are lacking. Today's German society is very different from that between the two world wars. Firstly, Germany, like much of Western Europe, has a very low birth rate, which translates into an ageing and declining population. Demographers predict fewer Germans of working age and also of military age in the future.

But it is not just that there are and will be fewer young people. Merz's ambitions clash with the lack of interest shown by young people in a military career. It was precisely young people of military age who voted en masse for parties that are highly critical of the German establishment: 26% of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 voted for Die Linke and 21% for Alternative für Deutschland, while only 13% chose the CDU and just 11% the SPD. The possible reintroduction of compulsory military service risks further reducing the government's popularity. Support for Merz has fallen in recent months to 30%, and in polls on voting intentions, the CDU is being challenged and, in some cases, overtaken by Alternative für Deutschland.

Another factor that makes it difficult to rebuild Germany's military power is the fact that, as a defeated country in the Second World War, Germany is militarily dependent on the US, which maintains many military bases in the country. Trump's declared desire to disengage from military commitments in Europe does not mean that the US is giving up its hegemony on the continent. This is linked to the fact that Germany completely lacks its own nuclear weapons, so much so that Merz talks about building the strongest “conventional” army in Europe. But without nuclear weapons, there is no power today. If the reintroduction of conscription risks plunging the government into unpopularity, a policy of nuclear rearmament would do so even more. One might think that Germany could rely on French nuclear weapons. But, apart from the fact that France has a much smaller nuclear deterrent than Russia, it should be noted that the French keep a tight grip on control and the decision to use these weapons.

Finally, it should be borne in mind that, unlike the Russian army, Western European armies are small professional forces, designed and trained for missions abroad, where the adversaries are guerrillas and militias without heavy weapons. Western European countries are unaccustomed to fighting wars of attrition, i.e. wars based on wearing down the enemy, such as the one currently being fought between Russia and Ukraine. It would take several years to train armed forces suitable for this type of warfare and transform European military doctrine.

From what we have said so far, it can be said that a resurgence of German military power, at least in the immediate future and to the extent that we knew it between the late 19th and mid-20th centuries, will be difficult to achieve. But this does not mean that German rearmament is not extremely dangerous.

The reconstruction of German military power, however limited, could be the basis for yet another European adventure against Russia, which has had disastrous results for the powers that have undertaken it, from the Teutonic Knights in the Middle Ages to 18th-century Sweden, Napoleonic France and Nazi Germany.

The crisis context in which European imperialism finds itself, starting with French and German imperialism, is the fuel that could feed a new and more devastating war with Russia.

This is why it is important to denounce and combat rearmament and the desire for European and German power as destabilising factors that bring the prospect of war closer rather than further away.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment