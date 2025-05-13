What follows is my English translation of an article by Tiziano Tanari, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 4th May 2025. (All emphasis original).

In this article we will try to analyse the economy starting from its constituent components and their respective functions. In doing so, we will use, as a key to reading it, the MMT or Modern Money Theory economic theory, which we believe best describes its dynamics. It is first necessary to identify which subjects and sectors interact in economic processes in order to understand their roles and potential. The formula of Sectoral Balances, the basic foundation of macroeconomics, sets out three of them: the Public Sector (all the administrative structures of the state), the Private Sector (households, enterprises and private banks) and the Foreign Sector (all economic actors outside national borders).

To begin with, the first concept to clarify is that of wealth, which we can categorise into Real Wealth (RW) and Financial Wealth (FW). Real Wealth means everything we produce and consume and consists of goods, commodities and services. RW is produced by human labour; labour becomes the most important factor to be valued as it is the real engine for the economy and for our very survival. With labour we create RW and to exchange its products we need a tool, a convention created by the market in order to evolve and develop: money. Money is a unit of account, a unit of measurement of real goods and the labour used to create them and constitutes what is known as financial wealth (RF). A first fundamental axiom to highlight is: without RW there can be no FW; if there are no goods to buy, money loses its value completely.

Let us return to RW, which is the set of goods, both tangible and intangible, that allow us to live our lives in a sustainable and satisfying way and that are essentially produced by our work and creativity. This leads us to the primary need to valorise work to its maximum potential until the general well-being is achieved, possibly with the contribution of all those who are able to work: the more people work, the greater the creation of RW. It follows that the first goal to strive for, for the optimal development of the economy, is full employment. In relation to this, we must emphasise one of the greatest inconsistencies of liberalism, which imposes a structural unemployment level (NAIRU: Non Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment) below which inflation is mistakenly believed to increase. For Italy, the European Union has calculated that the optimal unemployment index should be around 9%; a demented as well as criminal absurdity. We have real cases that certify the fallacy of this theory, one among all is Japan: unemployment around 2.5% (practically full employment) and inflation stable at minimum values.

Having understood the fundamental role of labour as a generative process of the real economy, let us try to quantify its importance from a macroeconomic perspective. The market is based on two essential components: supply and demand. The former presupposes a certain purchasing power that generally has to be satisfied by the supply; if we all work, thanks also to the great development of technology, a production of goods and services that is more than sufficient to satisfy the needs and well-being of the entire world population can certainly be guaranteed. At this point, our attention must focus on an essential parameter for balancing the relationship between supply and demand: the purchasing power of wages. It is essential, in this “age of abundance”, that the private sector has the financial resources to be able to access the use of goods produced by the world of work. There is a serious problem, in the Italian economy, of a stagnant demand that does not allow the full utilisation of the goods that the market offers; this is due to the absurd and self-defeating austerity policies of the European Union, pursued and shared by an acephalous national policy. Another very serious cause of the very low level of wages in our country [Italy] is the very structure of the Eurozone where, being in a de facto fixed exchange rate monetary system, in order to normalise the natural imbalances created between the different Eurozone economies, we cannot use the indispensable mechanism of currency devaluation, we are forced to suffer the devaluation of wages, particularly we Italians because of our high “Public Debt” which, as those who read us know, is a problem only and exclusively for the Eurozone countries since they are not holders and monopolists of their own currency, which should be the Euro, but only users. Let us remember that, as a consequence of these perverse mechanisms, salaries in Italy, the only case in the world, have been at a standstill since the 1990s, a criminal folly.

It follows that, with a low purchasing power of salaries, demand is decidedly lower than supply and this automatically leads to a reduction in production that causes redundancies with a consequent and further decrease in demand; this recessive spiral leads to the deflation of the economy which, with the current European constraints, we can consider irreversible.

At this point, it is essential to clarify that the only macroeconomic entity capable of reversing this process of general impoverishment, with countercyclical manoeuvres, is the State, through public spending and appropriate fiscal policies; the aim is to provide greater financial liquidity to the economic circuit. Reducing taxes, increasing public investment, increasing pensions, increasing public (as well as private) wages are some of the most important stimuli for economic growth. It is worth remembering, in this context, how fundamental a nation's Monetary Sovereignty is, as it is the only and indispensable condition that can allow the government to access practically unlimited financial resources through its Central Bank. Let us remember that money is a convention, an instrument of the States to develop the Market by allowing the exchange of goods and services, it is not a natural resource that can be exhausted; the so-called “fiat” currency, i.e. without any underlying real value, as gold was at the time of the Gold Standard, is created by the Central Bank system according to the economic policies decided by Governments. The only constraint limiting its issuance is the level of the country's real economy: a strong economy will allow and need high currency issuance, a weak economy will impose proportionately lower currency issuance; issuing excess would trigger an undesirable inflationary process. In conclusion, a country does not become richer by printing more money but by increasing its productive capacity, i.e. by increasing its creation of Real Wealth. By virtue of its financial potential, the state could activate Guaranteed Employment Plans for unemployed workers by engaging them, for example, in large sectors, generally very underemployed, for the management and maintenance of personal and environmental services. This would create a large increase in employment with more services (RR) and more demand for the Market, in essence, more economy and more welfare for all with a system decidedly more stable than the current ones, i.e. less susceptible to variations in economic cycles.

This analysis shows the vital importance of the State as an irreplaceable pillar of the real economy and makes us understand the insignificance and fallacy of the planetary cancer that is liberalism, which imposes unbridled privatisation and the almost total marginalisation of the state from the economy.

In an international context, creating a more resilient state with a good productive sector, a thriving domestic market and a balance of trade with foreign countries that manages to remain in a balanced position are the best guarantees for a secure and successful economy. The current liberalist paradigm, which is based on the maximisation of exports, is the main source of market instability as it is the expression of a predatory policy that exponentially amplifies the imbalances of the various economies, especially those of developing countries.

A crucial aspect, in order to understand the roles of the various macroeconomic actors, is the different aims between the private economy, which has to compete both nationally and internationally, and the public economy of each State, which does not, and should not, enter into competition with other States. This aspect is fundamental as it allows us to understand the real possibility of cooperation between nations, which is indispensable for a future of prosperity and peace for the entire world. The only prerequisite is that we must overcome stupid nationalisms and ethnic and cultural prejudices that limit the enormous potential for development that could be had from the coordinated action of all national economies, especially in our time where the interconnection between States and their economies is strongly rooted and widespread throughout the planet.

In recent weeks we have been witnessing a major upheaval in international markets destabilised by Trump's aggressive policies with the blanket imposition of his tariffs. We do not know, exactly, given the alternation between announcements and suspensions, whether there is a real will to apply them, in full or in part, or to use them mainly as a means of negotiation for ulterior motives, but we must note the extent to which his unilateral action does not allow for constructive dialogue in respect of all nations. In a context of such great instability and uncertainty, a state with the above-mentioned characteristics, first and foremost a well-developed domestic market, will be almost impervious to the negative effects of a reduction in imports, as in this case is expected to happen to the USA. A state with a solid productive structure and with its own currency will always be in a position to react effectively to this problem as well as to many others that may arise from international markets. In this regard, it is good to clarify a very important concept that affects millions of European citizens because they believe they are better protected by a large entity such as the European Union than by a single country; nothing has ever been more inaccurate and history shows us this. What makes a state stronger is the quality of its economy (and its politics) and its ability to react in real time to market stress. It is not the size of the country that counts, least of all in the case of the EU, a pachyderm with feet of clay that applies recessive rules and is so steeped in bureaucracy that its operating times are eternal, being, moreover, devoid of any real representation that makes it, internationally, doomed to the most shameful irrelevance.

With the financialization of the economy and the advent of liberalism, a savage globalisation has developed that overtakes and subjugates the real economy, which is now completely subordinate to finance, wiping out the weight of national economies. But neo-liberalism has failed, it is dead, it has collapsed under its demented and unsustainable paradigms that have transformed the world economy into a hell of injustice and violence, anthropologically conditioning the whole of humanity towards a dehumanised future, devoid of any ethical principles and without any eschatological perspective for those seeking meaning in life. It is important to understand the deadly side effects of liberalism whose Darwinian materialism constrains existential horizons within a utilitarian and hedonistic vision of life where the only goals are profit and power or the prevarication over others imposed by competition, the founding “dogma” of liberalist thought.

Growth for a global economy can only start from the valorisation of national economies that must develop within each country, and each country must impose on itself the obligation to collaborate with the others on new rules, arising from a real planning that helps each nation to develop its internal market in accordance with a shared management of international economic relations.

For this to happen, another epochal change requires the absolute necessity of breaking the chain that links international finance to the real economy, speculation to labour, the corruption of the great financial powers to governments. Returning to the days of the Glass-Steagall Act that provided for the separation of Commercial and Investment (i.e. speculative) Banks is an imperative. To this must be added the re-establishment of Public Banks with the primary function of credit for families and businesses and with the absolute guarantee of protection for private savings. It is worth remembering that the latter are a tangible expression of the State's monetary power that, under monetary sovereignty, can guarantee the independence of economic policies, unlimited financial resources, affordability, security and absolute reliability.

For all this, we must ultimately change the cultural paradigm that imposes as the apex of economic thinking the welfare of the individual and, therefore, of the community. We can no longer allow deviant ideologies such as the primacy of the market with its lust for profit maximisation or hypocritical green policies to save the planet at the expense of people's dignity and quality of life. It is obvious to everybody that, for a better quality of life, one must work to create a healthy environment by trying to reduce pollution to a minimum by using resources in a sustainable manner; but all this is a consequence of sensible efforts that set, as a goal, the well-being of the entire world community. Today, on the other hand, we are witnessing the overwhelming power of multinational corporations that, trampling on every right and without the slightest respect for the environment, are literally destroying the world in the name of profit… and power. A significant figure concerns the top 100 multinationals that produce 70% of the planet's total pollution. This gives us the measure of the hypocrisy and disinformation of which we are victims, thanks also and above all to the monopoly of the media by a few large groups that manipulate and take advantage of information for their perverse interests.

A better and more dignified world can only be achieved by increasing our awareness as citizens with the commitment to become the new protagonists of political life by actively participating in the choices that an extremely complex future will force us to make. As the great Lev Tolstoy said: “A united people is stronger than any army”. Think how much stronger we would be, if united, than a few thousand planetary criminals.

