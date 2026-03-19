GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
9h

I really appreciate seeing this articulated. Crises, death and destruction are all designed to camouflage and uphold the failed neoliberal economic system.

How do we dismantle and replace it? Because we need to.

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Saludyrepublica
10hEdited

And as a "bonus", China is deprived from 54% of its oil imports: 14% from Saudi Arabia, 13% from Iran, 11% from Irak, 7% from UAE, 6% from Oman, 3% from Kuwait… and, until 3 months ago, 2% from Venezuela.

While USA is 100% self-sufficient in oil and gas.

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