Today I am providing my English translation of a very interesting article by Maximilian, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 16th March 2026.

(Italics original, bold emphasis mine).

Whilst the media shifts its focus from the genocide in Gaza to the latest escalation with Iran, those who merely observe this bloody geopolitical “theatre” risk losing sight of the main event. The violence in the Middle East is not simply expansionist madness: it is the driving force behind a far quieter and more ruthless mechanism.

To understand the bombs on Tehran, we must first look at Wall Street’s balance sheets. The Western financial system is no longer anchored to productivity or wages. From the 1980s onwards, with the advent of deregulated finance and the gradual reduction in the share of value allocated to labour, the financial system has ossified into a colossal edifice of speculative leverage, where debt has replaced real growth as the organising principle of social life. Today, with nearly $39 trillion in federal debt and a private sector – households, businesses, financial institutions – suffocated by tens of trillions in liabilities, it is not that the United States prefers low interest rates and infinite liquidity: it is structurally dependent on them to avoid collapse. The mechanism is simple but lethal: without buyers for new debt instruments, rates would rise, debt servicing would become unsustainable, and the entire leveraged architecture underpinning the stock and bond markets would collapse like a house of cards.

It is in this context of extreme fragility that geopolitical hegemony becomes monetary hegemony. Permanent war is no longer (just) about oil, but about the survival of the [US] Dollar as the world’s reserve currency. The escalation with Iran follows the same script already seen in Ukraine and Gaza (with the recent additions of Venezuela and Cuba): in the terrorist intentions of those who unleash chaos, global instability must act as a magnet for capital fleeing the empire’s peripheries; capital that is supposed to pour into US Treasuries, considered the sole safe haven in a world ablaze. This artificial demand serves to suppress yields and allow the US Treasury to refinance monstrous debts at sustainable costs. The Dollar’s exorbitant privilege is thus defended with weapons – and with emergencies. For since 2020 we have learnt that every crisis – real or manufactured, health-related or military – is first and foremost an opportunity to push the boundaries of what is possible and normalise the exception: without this destructive mechanism, the entire US financial edifice would lose its main pillar of support.

The mechanism is more insidious and integrated than it might appear. A prolonged conflict with Iran, which threatens the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes, risks triggering an energy shock of epochal proportions. In an economy suffocated by debt, this initially translates merely into classic cost-push inflation, but then materialises as a regressive tax on consumption that crushes aggregate demand. When households have to allocate a larger share of their income to petrol and heating, discretionary spending – consumption – plummets. Corporate revenues contract whilst production costs rise, leaving already heavily indebted businesses and households unable to honour or refinance their debts. This triggers a dangerous debt-driven deflationary spiral – the same dynamic that led to the 2008 crash, but now on a potentially much larger scale. In short, the war in the Middle East becomes the lever to accelerate, from the outside, the economic crisis against which we must take shelter; in the same way that the “war on Covid” legitimised the greatest monetary deluge in history, normalising the idea that trillions of Dollars can materialise out of thin air to save the hyper-indebted edifice.

We live in a state of permanent exception, where every crisis is used to expand what those in power can do without any real democratic oversight. But the art of power also lies in convincing us to look the other way whilst the dirty work is being done. Take the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs on 20th February 2026: a constitutional battle that should have shaken the markets, yet barely made a ripple. The media were screaming about an epoch-making clash between the branches of government, but on Wall Street no one lost any sleep over it. Because the markets know that the real game is being played elsewhere. The same goes for the declassification of the Epstein files: scandals, names, conspiracies – a mountain of smoke filling the newspapers and dominating conversations, whilst elsewhere the ground is being prepared for something more concrete.

And then there are the bombs on Iran. These too, at first glance, might seem like yet another smokescreen, yet another cruel spectacle to distract public opinion whilst the US Treasury tackles the titanic task of refinancing $9.6 trillion in a year. But it would be a mistake to reduce them to this. Because the escalation with Tehran serves not only to cover up: it serves to accelerate.

Accelerate what? The mechanism that is already in motion. Debt auctions put pressure on the system, which must drain liquidity to channel it into Treasuries. Money is leaving other markets – equities, bonds, private loans – and flowing into US debt. When the Treasury sold a staggering $602 billion in a single week in early December 2025, it put banks under severe strain, forcing them to seek short-term funding – in this case, in the repo market, which at the end of 2025 saw record use of the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility ($50 billion in October and $74.6 billion in December). In short, we have returned to a situation very similar to that of September 2019, and just as then, the climate must change. The war against Iran, taken to its extreme consequences, is the means to achieve this, because it risks triggering precisely that oil shock which, in an economy suffocated by debt, turns into a deflationary spiral – in other words, a “perfect storm” that makes extraordinary monetary intervention both legitimate and necessary.

And this is where the final piece of the puzzle fits in, transforming a geopolitical crisis – officially aimed at regime change in Iran – into a change of financial regime. Because the front line is not just the Strait of Hormuz, but the very infrastructure of the god of money. In this regard, the United States’ recent moves in the world of cryptocurrencies are not a concession to the market or an attempt to chase innovation: they are the meticulous preparation of the control apparatus inherent in the next bailout. It is by no means a coincidence that this is happening simultaneously with the escalation in the Middle East.

What am I referring to? Let’s take a closer look at some recent developments:

On 4th March [2026], the cryptocurrency giant Kraken Financial was granted a master account by the Federal Reserve, giving it direct access to Fedwire and the main payment networks. A gateway to the heart of the system.

On 19th February [2026], the SEC reduced the capital requirement for stablecoins from 100% to 2%, effectively bringing private digital dollars into official corporate accounting.

In the same weeks, a “technical glitch” in the Fed’s ACH payment system coincidentally highlighted its fragility, paving the way for a more “modern” and, above all, more controllable alternative.

Meanwhile, BlackRock – the architect of the “going direct” monetary strategy devised in the summer of 2019 and deployed during the Covid crisis – announces restrictions on withdrawals from its funds.

Towards the end of 2025, the Federal Reserve signals that crypto assets could be used as collateral in secured lending operations. At the same time, JP Morgan prepares to offer cash loans against Bitcoin to institutional clients. Yesterday’s enemy becomes today’s ally.

These are not isolated incidents. What we are witnessing is the construction of a fully-fledged digital monetary architecture – silent, technical, and precisely for that reason, lethal. The scenario before us, in which bombs falling on Tehran are intertwined with US-made financial innovation, follows a precise logic that can be summarised in four steps:

The Catalyst The escalation with Iran, taken to its extreme consequences, sends oil prices soaring. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s supply passes, becomes a strategic bottleneck. The energy shock is global. The Economic Consequence The shock hits a US economy already in intensive care: a manufacturing sector on the brink of collapse, persistent trade deficits, and a mountain of private debt floating on a sea of opaque leverage. Consumption plummets; heavily indebted firms struggle to refinance. The deflationary spiral accelerates. The Political Cover The crisis – sold to the people as an “external attack on American prosperity” and an existential threat – demands unprecedented emergency intervention. Patriotism turns into a financial showdown. As during Covid, the exception legitimises the unimaginable. The New Tool But this time, the Fed is not merely printing money and buying securities as with traditional Quantitative Easing. It can now inject liquidity through the new digital dollar infrastructure, which is already regulated, tested and integrated into the system. Money becomes programmable and control becomes, potentially, total. A “going direct” 2.0.

The result of this regression will not be a simple state-issued digital currency, but a far more insidious and pervasive public-private hybrid architecture. Issuers such as Kraken, Circle or Paxos – with their stablecoins backed by short-term Treasury bonds – will operate on the central bank’s settlement infrastructure, creating a pincer movement. On the one hand, the expansion of stablecoins, being collateralised by government bonds, aims to generate structural demand for US debt: an automatic and perpetual buyer that absorbs new issues without going through auctions or open markets. On the other hand, the Fed – by controlling the monetary base and the regulatory framework – gains unprecedented leverage over the economic lives of citizens. Money abandons its traditional function as a store of value and becomes, to all intents and purposes, a programmable tool: with an “expiry date”, directed towards certain sectors, limited in the amount that can be spent, or even subject to negative taxation to force consumption. Let us therefore prepare for the “financial panopticon”: a public-private partnership to manage mass impoverishment and discipline.

In this scheme, even Bitcoin – born (or at least marketed to the public) as an anarchic and decentralised alternative to the central banking system – is co-opted and neutralised. Already usable as collateral for loans from JP Morgan, and potentially as a guarantee for the stablecoins themselves (Tether already holds 5% of its reserves in Bitcoin), the asset that was supposed to free us from fiat money becomes a pillar of the centralised order it sought to dismantle. The “rebellion”, as per the historical script, is absorbed and put to work for the system.

Thus, the war in the Middle East reveals itself for what it truly is: a global operation of financial and social engineering. Whilst bombs fall on targets in Iran and factions clash in the Middle Eastern theatre, in New York, Washington and London the foundations are being laid for the greatest monetary revolution since the days of Nixon and the closure of the gold exchange standard: the transition to a programmable digital Dollar, made “necessary” by the crisis that the bombings themselves are helping to create. The war-induced recession will serve exactly the same monetary function as the “pandemic”: forcing the issue to legitimise the further monetisation of the debt upon which the criminal merry-go-round of Western capitalism is built.

The conclusion is brutal and inescapable: American hegemony is no longer about the final victory in a clash of civilisations, or the tragicomic “export of democracy”. It concerns the refinancing of promissory notes. Foreign policy has become the armed wing of the yield curve. Projection of power, monetary expansion and manipulated crises are now structurally linked in a single, monstrous apparatus – a mechanism designed to mask, at all costs, the collapse of the system.

The question cui prodest? has never been so urgent. The answer, concealed behind the smoke of bombs, the sizzle of algorithms, and the din of propaganda, is clearer than ever: it benefits a bankrupt system which, rather than admit its parasitic obsolescence, is ready to bury the world beneath its rubble.

We are already, and will become, the cannon fodder of this mechanism. Today, this deception is paid for with the blood and freedom of everyone – within and beyond the empire’s borders.

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