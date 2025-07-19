Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both originally in Italian and from Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net.

The first one, by Alessandro Volpi, was first published on his Facebook profile and then on LuogoComune.net on Sunday 13th July 2025. (All emphasis mine).

A story of idiotic servility

Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Donald J. Trump (R).

The letter that Trump sent to European Union countries announcing 30% tariffs, with the threat of further increases in the event of negative reactions, is the clearest result of incredible servility.

Since his election, Trump has insulted Europeans in every way possible, openly accusing them of impoverishing the United States and of being parasites, and has implemented policies accordingly with waves of tariffs that have progressively increased.

In response, the European Union has not only failed to react, but has appeased, paid homage to and, in some cases, starting with the Meloni government [in Italy], exalted the American super-president. Trump thus got everything he wanted, from rearmament at the expense of Europeans, to European funding for the war in Ukraine, to anti-Chinese statements, to a veritable declaration of war on Russia, aimed at making Europeans even more dependent on American gas.

Meanwhile, European savings, drained by large US funds – also received with great fanfare by [Italian] leader [Giorgia] Meloni – have continued to be transferred to the United States or to support European companies where large US funds are the dominant shareholders.

Meanwhile, European companies, and Italian ones in particular, have strengthened their plants in the United States, while the ineffable [Italian] Minister [of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo] Giorgetti described as an “honourable compromise” the decision by the United States not to recognise the global minimum tax and to argue that US companies would not pay a single Euro to European countries.

Above all, Europeans have clearly demonstrated that they have no intention of targeting the United States in the crucial sector of services and platforms, which have their main market in Europe.

So there will be no real application of the Digital Services Act and, indeed, to protect the interests of US big tech, the Eurogroup finance ministers have appointed an Irishman as their president! In practice, European Finance Ministers have chosen to be led by the minister of a country that is a tax haven and through which US big tech companies do not pay a single Euro in taxes in Europe. Now, faced with such a situation, faced with such blatant servility, what was Trump supposed to do? It is clear that he realised he had complacent vassals and therefore decided to tax them without any leniency. Long live Europe!

The second article, by Andrea Muratore, was first published on Inside Over and then on LuogoComune.net on Monday 14th July 2025. (All formatting original).

Trump's tough stance against Russia

US President Donald J. Trump.

American arms shipments to Ukraine will resume soon, financed by contributions from NATO allies (Canada and several European countries). Russia could be hit with secondary sanctions of up to 100%. Talks between the White House and the Kremlin are at risk of being interrupted. Moscow has 50 days to make peace with the invaded country. Donald Trump is on a roll in his meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, his close ally, and issues a direct warning to Vladimir Putin, announcing Washington's return to the field in support of Kiev.

Trump's muscular approach: arms to Ukraine against Russia

In a meeting that saw Trump take the toughest stance against Moscow since his return to the White House, the US president announced a pact with NATO to strengthen arms shipments to the invaded country, starting with the precious Patriot anti-aircraft missiles that will be financed by European players such as Germany to be supplied to Kiev. America as Franklin Delano Roosevelt's “arsenal of democracy”, but for a fee: this is the narrative that Trump and Rutte present when talking about the moves for Ukraine. Putin has been given an ultimatum until the beginning of September: 50 days to find a way out of the conflict with Ukraine.

Trump is very harsh with his Russian counterpart: “We talk on the phone and at night the missiles fly”, he said, criticising the continued escalation of Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. “He fooled Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden – he didn't fool me”, Trump added, overturning a political narrative led by his opponents who have often accused him of colluding with the Kremlin. Exactly what happened after Trump's first inauguration in 2017 is happening again: the search for direct engagement with Putin as a way to bridge the gap between the geostrategic ambitions of the US and Russia has turned the initial love affair into a veritable chill.

During his first term, it was Trump who provided Ukraine with lethal military aid to manage the war against pro-Russian proxies in Donbass, advocated an aggressive strategy to conquer the Moscow-dominated European natural gas market, and ordered bombings against Putin's main satellite, Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime. Today, it is Trump who is reinterpreting the Russian-American rivalry in the form of a muscular challenge to a one-on-one duel with the Kremlin leader, guilty of never having truly believed in his desire for peace. All it took was for the Europeans to agree to foot the bill to reverse the halt to arms supplies to Ukraine linked to tactical reasons and logistical and operational fears about the fragility of supplies to other theatres.

Trump and the challenge of containing Putin

Trump certainly has to pay part of the price to the most fiercely anti-Russian wing of his party. Prominent Republicans such as the “hawk” Lindsey Graham, for example, have openly supported Trump's projects such as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Now they expect to cash in on their bills on the international political front.

Furthermore, in his own way, Trump also interprets the plan of his envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, who in April 2024, in an essay published by the America First Policy Institute, expressed his vision for resolving the conflict: openness to stopping Kiev's accession to NATO and even to the possibility of Ukraine accepting the transfer of Donbass to Russia on the one hand, pushing for a “ceasefire” but then “continuing to arm Ukraine and strengthen its defences to ensure that Russia does not make further advances and attack again” in the event of Moscow's refusal to negotiate. “Peace through strength” is the motto that The Donald prefers to apply to international relations. It is not necessarily “strength” to appear indecisive, nor is it certain that this strategy will lead to peace. But Trump has now returned to defining Putin as an adversary. And this will change everything in bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow.