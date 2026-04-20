Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Enrico Vigna, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 21st February 2026.

(All formatting original, footnote mine).

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has officially established and made operational its own unified military force comprising five thousand soldiers from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, equipped with air, land and intelligence assets. This marks a new phase in security cooperation between these three states in the Sahel region.

The official flag-raising ceremony for the United Forces in the Southern African Region (UF-SAER) took place in December [2025] in the Malian capital Bamako, a public event marking the commencement of operational activities for this multinational force.

Command has been entrusted to the Burkinabe General Daouda Traoré, The UF-AES brings together military units from the three member states; its main mission will be to combat terrorism and neutralise armed groups active in the region, particularly in border areas now characterised by a high level of insecurity due to the intensification of jihadist attacks and the persistent instability fuelled by the cross-border movement of armed groups.

According to General Mody, spokesperson for the UF-SAER, the new force will strengthen the joint operations already underway, offering a coordinated and more effective response to common threats, thereby reassuring and safeguarding the lives of local populations.

This project was conceived in September 2023 as the Alliance of Sahel States, before evolving into a Confederation in July 2024, thereby strengthening its internal political and strategic framework. At the same time, the three African states formalised their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (CEDEAO-ECOWAS) in January 2025, criticising it for its ineffectiveness in managing security crises and for the excessive influence and hegemonic role of France. At the same time, the three countries are diversifying their military and diplomatic alliances through new partnerships, particularly with Russia and China.

AES: AN ALTERNATIVE FOR THE SAHEL?

The process, which began in 2024, has been completed, leading Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to break away from the G5 Sahel, whilst leaving Mauritania and Chad to make their own choices. This has resulted in a definitive and concrete severing of ties with France and the United States, the real supporters and beneficiaries of that coalition.

Published on 18 July 2024 by NAD [Osservatorio Nuovi Autoritarismi e Democrazie, Italian for Observatory on New Forms of Authoritarianism and Democracy]

by Cristiana Fiamingo

The AES, which has set itself the strategic objective of promoting socio-economic development in the region, with the awareness that it must rebuild the entire trade network previously guaranteed by ECOWAS. To this end, plans have been made to establish the AES Investment Bank and a Stabilisation Fund, aimed at implementing joint projects with the objective of providing food security for the population, guaranteeing access to land, water and healthcare, as well as education and vocational training geared towards employment; and from a more strictly economic and immediate perspective: to control mineral and energy resources, and to ensure the industrialisation and marketing of products, including by strengthening infrastructure and transport as well as communications and telecommunications.

In fact, a genuine process of decolonisation is well underway; this prospect has so far met with full consensus and high hopes amongst the peoples of the three countries, worn down by decades of poverty, political turmoil and devastating insecurity: these are the fundamental motivations behind the terrorist groups plaguing the region, which have so far resulted in over 8,000 deaths and unspeakable violence and abuses.

The military forces that have taken power in this Sahelian region are openly presenting the people with a programme that is not temporary, but one that involves long-term plans to achieve its objectives, and this too is meeting with mass support amongst the population.

These initiatives are attracting interest and attention in neighbouring countries, from Togo to Chad, from Guinea to other countries in West Africa. In fact, a new era has dawned for a large part of Africa. The next steps will indicate whether it will find the necessary strength and development on the ground.

Sources: Inside and C. Flamingo Nad

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