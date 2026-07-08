What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 2nd July 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

These days in the UK, Prime Ministers come and go like flies – although they’re certainly a lot more of a nuisance. The latest representative of the species, Keir Starmer, is trying to drag out the farewell proceedings, so as to prolong the agony just long enough to postpone the succession until after the summer. Indeed, the next “Labour” candidate is also a clone of Tony Blair, so everyone knows that the change of guard at Downing Street will bring about no change in British politics. It therefore seems that the British establishment is seeking to ensure the continuity of an unpopular political line by periodically throwing figureheads to the wolves of public opinion. Having squeezed the Conservatives and the “Labour” party dry, the turn will come for a few “sovereignists” such as Nigel Farage to play the role of a figurehead. In line with his predecessors, Starmer has promised Zelensky a few billion Pounds in loans; moreover, Starmer himself has stated that the UK will participate in the mega-loan promised to Ukraine by [the President of the European Commission Ursula] von der Leyen. The financial burden of supporting Ukraine is putting a strain on the budget, and the “Labour” government is forced to plug the gaps by resorting to cuts in social spending. According to some analysts, the British establishment is seeking to preserve this militaristic and anti-social policy by adopting a tactic inspired by a devious and convoluted form of rationality; yet this would still constitute a rational course of action.

However, it is precisely the political line that will outlive Starmer that proves to be unrealistic. If one is to believe the figures provided by the Starmer government, the state of the British armed forces has plummeted to an all-time low; and it wasn’t exactly great to begin with. The debacle of the armed forces and the lack of financial and productive resources to remedy it led to the Defence Minister’s resignation, and was one of the factors that hastened the end of the Starmer government. There is nothing rational about this; Prime Ministers are brought in and then discarded in the name of a wholly fanciful militarism, which persists not out of strategy but by sheer inertia; because they are incapable of conceiving or doing anything else. Part of this automatic mechanism is the long-standing gambling addiction of the British secret services, ever ready to bet and raise the stakes with increasingly reckless provocations.

It must be made clear that British military power has always been grossly overestimated, even though the “victory” in the 1982 Falklands–Malvinas War helped to perpetuate the myth. In reality, to reclaim an overseas archipelago in the other hemisphere, the Thatcher government would have had to mount a logistical effort beyond its means, involving hundreds of supply ships, all of which were vulnerable. What actually decided the outcome of the war was the position of the USA; having pretended to be impartial and staged the usual “mediation”, they sided with London. The discovery that the US had never been neutral in the dispute put the Buenos Aires regime in a tight spot; this regime had been installed by the CIA to eliminate the “communists” and was entirely dependent on US protection (including its accounts in Wall Street banks). The US’s duplicity in the affair is evident even from the heavily sanitised official account available on the government website. [US President Donald J.] Trump, therefore, has not invented anything when he poses as a mediator in conflicts in which he is directly involved. These are the recurring patterns of US foreign policy.

Once it was acknowledged that, in defiance of the legendary Monroe Doctrine (“America for the Americans”: depending on which Americans), Washington preferred the Anglo-Saxon intruder from across the Atlantic; the Argentine military junta did not even attempt to attack the British naval convoys carrying fuel and ammunition, but merely struck a few military vessels to inflict some losses in terms of equipment and personnel, thereby saving face. These are those strange situations in which a government cannot afford to simply withdraw, yet nor can it seriously fight an “enemy” with whom it has too many unmentionable ties; hence the lives of a certain number of soldiers are sacrificed in the ritual of a war with a foregone conclusion.

Speaking of logistical failures, even withdrawals can provide some instructive examples, given that they too rely on a logistical effort; otherwise, they turn into chaotic mass exoduses. In September 2021, the British government responded to the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, which was investigating the disastrous manner of the withdrawal from Kabul – a withdrawal that had even prevented the evacuation of a large proportion of the Afghan staff serving at the UK embassy, including the security guards. The government got away with stating that NATO as a whole had been unable to foresee such a rapid fall of Kabul. It was a tautological and meaningless response. The Taliban had managed to reach Kabul so quickly because the withdrawal of the occupying forces had not been carried out in an orderly manner, and so the same chaos had subsequently re-emerged within the capital. A touch of British humour (albeit of the Benny Hill variety) was inevitable; indeed, Foreign Secretary [Dominic] Raab proudly declared that, despite the hasty retreat, all the portraits of the Queen had been brought to safety.

Burlesque is, in fact, a genre of entertainment that originated in England, and it seems that Starmer himself has given it a major revival today. The outgoing Prime Minister announced a defence spending programme of around three hundred billion Pounds (almost three hundred and fifty billion Euros). On his YouTube channel, Starmer posted the video of the press conference announcing the plan, and had the nerve to title it: “Keir Starmer GRILLED by journalists over defence spending…”. Even with sycophantic journalists backing him up, Starmer failed to give a single sensible answer as to how such a sum could be raised; indeed, the issue was practically sidestepped. In his rambling speech, the word Starmer used most often was “proud”; that is, the term a politician uses when he has nothing specific to say. Not even [Roberto] Vannacci had ever dared to use the word “proud” so frequently in his speeches.

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