"AI bubble madness: Why Nvidia's market cap fell $600,000,000,000 in ONE DAY"

The US economy depends on an unsustainable stock market bubble driven by AI companies that are almost all losing money. Nvidia seems healthier, but serious red flags explain why its stock price is extremely volatile, and why its market capitalization dropped $600 billion in just one day. Ben Norton explains.

Topics

0:00 AI bubble & Nvidia

2:40 Magnificent Seven (Mag7) Big Tech stocks

4:01 US GDP growth depends on AI capex

5:01 AI circular financing scheme

6:28 OpenAI is losing money, but owes $1.4 trillion

7:38 Nvidia profits rise in earnings report

9:27 US investor madness

12:04 China challenges Nvidia's chip monopoly

13:43 Crazy volatility in Nvidia stock

15:08 CEO Jensen Huang's private comments

17:11 $600 billion drop in one day

18:13 Four customers make up 61% of Nvidia revenue

20:25 IOUs: Nvidia's accounts receivable rises

21:43 GPU demand? Nvidia inventories surge

22:37 S&P 500 falls $2 trillion in 5 hours

24:12 US economy built on financial house of cards

26:13 Markets can remain irrational...

27:01 Dangers of a recession or depression

28:13 Outro

https://youtu.be/JAZqYQBwWNY?si=SWJdDdqjEGI0P4QO

