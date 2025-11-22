Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Roberto Iannuzzi, published on his Substack on 24th October 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Trump announces tariffs at the White House, 2nd April 2025.

Having presented himself in the presidential elections as a “candidate of peace” who wanted to close the chapter on American adventurism abroad, President Donald Trump has instead set out a mandate marked by military threats and commercial blackmail.

His slogan “America First” has in fact translated into a clumsy attempt to re-establish American hegemony over a world that is now increasingly and unequivocally multipolar.

This attempt has taken the form of a series of inconclusive (in Yemen and Iran) and bloody military actions (support for the Israeli extermination in Gaza), followed by recent threats against Venezuela.

In Ukraine, where Trump has tried to persuade Russia to accept a freeze on the conflict rather than a real solution, peace remains as distant as the possibility of a Western military victory.

On the economic front, the tariff war was supposed to persuade other countries to enter into trade agreements and investments advantageous to the United States in order to avoid the tariff trap. The White House’s goal was to breathe new life into the economy and America’s disastrous finances.

Despite the revenue from tariffs, the US national debt has reached $38 trillion, having risen by $11 trillion in five years. The latest jump of $1 trillion was made in just two and a half months.

This is unsustainable growth even for a superpower like the US, which can print Dollars at will.

Meanwhile, many countries have begun to rebel against Washington’s blackmail, starting with China, which has responded blow for blow to the tariffs and other restrictions imposed by the US.

Recent Chinese restrictions on the export of rare earths and the technologies needed to process them effectively give Beijing veto power over three crucial supply chains: advanced semiconductors, battery-powered vehicles and drones, and certain precision manufacturing processes.

In effect, China is turning US restrictions on semiconductor exports against Washington. The Chinese measure, in addition to creating problems for US defence industries, may deal another blow to the already shaky Artificial Intelligence (AI) boom, another supposed cornerstone of the coveted American renaissance.

According to the Financial Times, the hundreds of billions of Dollars that US companies are investing in AI contribute to an incredible 40% of US GDP growth this year. Without this contribution, the US economy would already be stagnant.

But these investments are not delivering the hoped-for profits or productivity gains. Meanwhile, the “magnificent seven” – Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Tesla and Amazon – now account for 35% of the value of the US stock market, which has never been concentrated in such a small number of stocks.

If this bubble, which everyone now recognises exists, were to burst, the fallout for the US economy could be disastrous.

For his part, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has acknowledged that restrictions on microchip exports to China were one of the most self-destructive decisions ever made by an American government, causing his company’s market share in China to plummet from 95% to 0%.

In the three years since these restrictions were introduced in 2022, they have become a catalyst that has dramatically accelerated the development of Chinese supply chains and start-ups for microchip production.

But Washington’s “boomerang” measures do not end there. Recently, US pressure prompted the Dutch government to take control of the Chinese-owned microchip manufacturer Nexperia.

The decision to trample on property rights not only undermines Europe’s credibility and attractiveness in the eyes of foreign investors, but has also attracted obvious retaliation from Beijing, which has ousted the company from its supply chains.

In addition to possibly sealing Nexperia’s fate, this retaliation creates serious supply problems for Europe and even the US, as the company produced tens of billions of microchips per year.

But Washington continues to show strength with the weak (in this case, Europe) and weakness, as well as self-harm, with the strong.

The trade war with Beijing has proved unsuccessful. Tariffs against New Delhi have irritated a key ally in Asia and a potential counterweight to China.

In Ukraine, Trump is now threatening Russian President Putin (through the rumoured delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, which has fortunately been retracted for the moment) and his counterpart Zelensky (according to the Financial Times, the last meeting between the two was stormy) without achieving any results.

And in the Caribbean, his administration continues to order extrajudicial killings of alleged drug traffickers. In response to Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s accusation that he violated the country’s sovereignty by killing a simple fisherman, Trump replied that he would cut aid to Bogotá.

That same aid contributes to the Colombian government’s fight against drug trafficking, which should be close to Washington’s heart.

