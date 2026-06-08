Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Daniele Perra, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org yesterday, Sunday 7th June 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

What is happening in Albania, with the sale of the island of Sazan to Kushner and associates, is merely a foretaste of what is to come on a much larger scale across the entire Mediterranean archipelago.

The Belgian thinker and geopolitician Jean Thiriart pointed out some time ago that, from the Strait of Gibraltar to Cyprus, the former Mare Nostrum was (and is) central to North American control of Europe through the various NATO installations across the archipelago stretching from Sardinia and Sicily (a veritable US fiefdom in Italy) all the way to Cyprus, passing through Malta (Malta is not part of NATO but hosts one of the largest US embassies in Europe) and Crete. Well, today Israel is gradually replacing NATO.

Cyprus is rather compromised; as is Crete, after all, both being part of the Israeli-led EastMed gas infrastructure scheme.

In Cyprus, part of the territory acquired by Israeli companies is now inaccessible to Cypriots (not to mention that Cyprus itself has been used by many Ukrainian oligarchs with dual passports for their money-laundering schemes). Crete, like the neighbouring Greek peninsula of the Peloponnese, has become an operational base for the training of Israeli pilots (Greece and Israel are now allies on multiple levels).

There are already Zionist enclaves in Albania, which is also home to the headquarters of the terrorist organisation MEK [see my translations here for more info]; a veritable pseudo-religious sect of opponents to the Islamic Republic of Iran that is frequently praised even by our own institutions.

The MEK has often operated in Iran in cooperation with Mossad to assassinate Iranian scientists, political and military figures, and even ordinary civilians, as happened during Operation “Eternal Light” at the end of the Iran-Iraq war.

On the other side of the Adriatic Sea, Israel is present in Salento with “colonial” projects similar to those established in Cyprus. In Sardinia, on the other hand, many IDF soldiers have been sent on leave (to rest), evidently tired of shooting at children in Gaza. Let us not forget, moreover, that in 2023, Italy literally handed over its cybersecurity to Israeli companies, with all that this may entail in terms of data theft and so on. [See my translations of a recent series of articles by Margherita Furlan starting from here].

In other words, the former Mare Nostrum is becoming an “Israeli sea”. It remains to be seen how Turkey will react, having already been identified as a new existential threat by politicians and intelligence officials in Tel Aviv. Nor should we forget that Israel is seeking to take control of the gas fields off the coast of Gaza and southern Lebanon.

In conclusion, I would like to say a few words about [US President Donald J.] Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He is the heir to the Kushner Companies property firm, founded by his father Charles, a close friend of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Bibi Netanyahu. Charles was convicted of several offences in the US (tax evasion, witness tampering and others) before being pardoned by (guess who?) Donald Trump, during his first term in office.

As an adviser to Trump himself, Jared Kushner, who is close to the Hasidic messianic sect Chabad Lubavitch, has had a significant influence on the US president’s decisions regarding Middle East policy.

He was behind the Abraham Accords and the so-called “deal of the century” to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (in reality, a sort of “Israel takes it all” scheme). He also played a key role in the creation of the (already defunct) Board of Peace for Gaza.

Furthermore, it was his idea to create the “Trump Riviera” in Gaza, with the Palestinian population to be driven out or reduced to economic slavery.

Kushner, as few people know and/or admit, borrowed nearly $200 million from the company of Leon Black (Blachowitz), a close friend and orgy partner of Jeffrey Epstein. The loan was used to purchase and renovate a skyscraper (the emblem of the Kushner real estate empire) located at the symbolic number 666 on Fifth Avenue in New York.

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