GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Giuseppe's avatar
Giuseppe
1h

All my support to Albanian friends

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Perseus's avatar
Perseus
1h

Remember Berisha, his pyramids went bust, remember Hoxha and his “bunker paradiese”? This whole thingy is so absurd I did not know should I write about it or not. then I did https://substack.com/home/post/p-201023827 and it is more about the damages these “Neofeudalistepsteincult” is creating for millions of migrating birds, but also the island is full of UXO’s and was also a submarine service station.

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