In my previous original article I covered the visit of Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), to Iraq, where he signed a security deal between the two neighbouring countries, and I mentioned that the Outlaw US Empire would fear such an alliance. In fact, the US reacted promptly, with the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stating that her country…

supports genuine Iraqi sovereignty, not legislation that would turn Iraq into an Iranian satellite state.

…as quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) - see also the US State Department press briefing. This is quite “funny” if you consider that the Outlaw US Empire invaded a sovereign country (Iraq) with the excuse of Saddam Hussein having weapons of mass destruction, a pretext that later was proven false. Now the Outlaw US Empire, which still has military bases in Iraq, wants to dictate what countries Iraq should have security agreements with.

Of course, such an interference in foreign affairs of sovereign countries could not go unanswered and the Iranian embassy in Iraq condemned it with a statement saying that it reflects…

the continuous efforts of American policymakers to create division among neighboring and Muslim nations.

A similar statement was issued also by the Iraqi Embassy in Washington DC, affirming that “Iraq is a fully sovereign state with the right to conclude agreements and memoranda of understanding in accordance with its constitution and national laws, and in line with its supreme interests”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Ali Larijani is continuing his tour of the Middle East. Yesterday, Wednesday 13th August 2025, he arrived in Lebanon to meet with the President of the Republic Joseph Aoun, the Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. On his arrival in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, Larijani said:

Whenever Lebanon faces any kind of suffering, we feel it in Iran as well, and be assured that we will stand by the dear people of Lebanon under all circumstances. Iran and Lebanon both have ancient civilizations, and for many centuries, the two countries have enjoyed strong relations and connections. There is solid solidarity between their peoples and cultures.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who said (from Al Mayadeen Short News):

Lebanon is willing to cooperate with Iran within the bounds of sovereignty and friendship based on mutual respect. Some recent remarks by Iranian officials have been unhelpful for Lebanon. [Probably referring to recent statements by Ali Akbar Velayati (quoted in my article in the link below) or to Larijani’s remarks earlier in the day] The friendship we seek between Lebanon and Iran should encompass all Lebanese, not just one sect or political group. [Referring to the relationship between Iran and the Shia resistance movement in Lebanon Hezbollah] Lebanon, which never interferes in the affairs of any other country and respects its privacy, including that of Iran, will not accept anyone interfering in its internal affairs.

I am pretty sure that, in the last sentence, Aoun was referring mainly to Iran, not to the Outlaw US Empire! In fact, as you may remember from one of my previous articles (in the link below), a week ago the Lebanese government approved a US plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, despite the opposition of all Shia ministers who walked out of the cabinet session in protest against the proposal.

After conveying the greetings of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, renewing his invitation for President Aoun to visit Tehran, and expressing Iran’s willingness to help Lebanon in its reconstruction efforts, Larijani responded to Aoun’s statement saying that “Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs” and that “his remarks upon arrival in Beirut reflected the official position of the Islamic Republic”:

At press conference after a meeting with Nabih Berri, Larijani also stated (all emphasis mine):

Our policy is built on the principle that countries in the region must be independent and strong. Lebanon is capable of making sound decisions, and we wish it prosperity. The Resistance embodies deep conviction and strong strategic thinking. The Lebanese people are proud and courageous, fully capable of making their own decisions. We will fully respect whatever choices they make, and believe that through consultation with the Resistance, Lebanon can reach the best outcomes. [The nations of the region must be] strong and independent, not taking orders from across the oceans. [The Resistance is] an asset for the entire Islamic world. The Resistance Front did not emerge on orders from foreign powers. Its history shows it was created to confront foreign intervention, as in Lebanon and Iraq. Lebanon should value the role of the Resistance and of Hezbollah. Those who interfere in Lebanon’s affairs are the ones who impose plans and deadlines. Foreign states should not issue orders to Lebanon, and Tehran does not interfere in its decision-making process. Iran did not give Lebanon a paper [to implement]; it was the US that did so, and it was Israel that aggressed against Lebanon and its sovereignty.

Yesterday Ali Larijani also paid a visit to the shrine of late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, where he was met with a significant popular turnout. At a press conference afterwards, he said (emphasis added):

It is true we have lost this martyr, but his sons—shaped by his teachings—are still alive and carrying forward his legacy. Today, Hezbollah in Lebanon is a living and sustainable movement that brings honor and pride to Islam. Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's efforts to strengthen Hezbollah were a genuine and lasting move for Islamic societies. Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was original in Islamic thought. Most of what is mentioned about him in the media is the characteristics of his struggles, but another dimension of this divine man is the original Islamic thought he had. The circumstances of the times did not affect him and he was a self-made man. [Addressing Hezbollah forces] You may be disliked and resented, but know that this resentment is due to your importance and influence. If your actions had no effect, they would not have resented you so much. If you truly wish to follow in the path of Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah, your duty is to hold firm to the path of resistance

…as reported by IRNA and Al-Manar.

Both Al Mayadeen and Al-Manar, as well as Tasnim, reported on Ali Larijani’s meeting with Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem this morning, however very little has transpired about it, but I am pretty sure that they talked about military cooperation and how Iran can support Hezbollah in its struggle against the Anglo-Zionists, especially now that they want to disarm it, despite the isolation of Lebanon from Iran, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria in December 2024.

In the meantime, yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan (source: IRNA) and separately Igor Khovayev, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for the Caucasus (source: IRNA), in Tehran for discussion on important regional issues, following the Trump-mediated peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which establishes a US-managed transit corridor in Zangezur granting Azerbaijan access to its exclave, Nakhichevan, and through it to Turkey (see final part of my article here). Clearly, Iran wants to keep friendly relationships with its neighbouring country, Armenia, and ensure that Russia has its back in case the Outlaw US Empire attempts one of its tricks in the Caucasus.

Abbas Araghchi also denounced US sanctions, calling them a “crime against humanity” and urging targeted nations to “coordinate efforts to forge [a] unified and collective response”, as he wrote on X, citing a new study by The Lancet, which shows that unilateral sanctions, such as those imposed by the Outlaw US Empire and the European Union (EU), are as lethal as war:

Of course, you will not read this anywhere on Western mainstream media (MSM), as they are all aligned and obeying the US masters, following their narrative, despite the fact that the authors of the study published on The Lancet are affiliated with US institutions (the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver and the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington DC)! That’s why I report it here and that’s why you should talk about it with your family, relatives, friends, colleagues and share and/or restack this article.

Araghchi’s appeal comes at a time when the foreign ministers of France, Germany and UK (the so-called E3) have sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council saying that they are ready to trigger the JCPOA snapback mechanism and reimpose sanction on Iran if the latter does not resume nuclear negotiations by the end of this month, as the deadline for expiration of UN sanctions approaches (18th October 2025):

We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism.

…as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, which also provide additional background information, in case you need a refresher.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also lashed out against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, a couple of days ago, promised to assist Iran in handling the water crisis in a video message here (or read this article by The Jerusalem Post). As reported by IRNA, during a cabinet meeting yesterday, Pezeshkian said that, instead of falsely sympathizing with the Iranian people, Netanyahu should first take care of the dire situation in Gaza, especially thirsty and starving Palestinian children, a situation due to…

the continuation and even intensification of the crimes by the child-killing Zionist regime and the deaths of children and defenseless people due to hunger resulting from the cruel siege. Claiming to be humane by such vile individuals is nothing but mockery and befooling the people.

He also mocked Netanyahu on X with the following post:

As reported by Al Mayadeen, Netanyahu was also lambasted on X by Akbar Ganji, previously a supporter of the Islamic Revolution, but now an Iranian dissident, for citing the latter’s book “The Road to Democracy in Iran” in the same video message urging Iranians to rise against their government.

It is also worth reporting that yesterday, the Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler signed a joint defense cooperation agreement, while the Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir and his Turkish counterpart Alparslan Bayraktar signed another “joint cooperation agreement focusing on expanding collaboration in multiple energy sectors, particularly oil, gas, electricity, and minerals”, as per Al Mayadeen, which cited SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) as saying that the former accord aims to…

strengthen the capabilities of the Syrian Arab Army, develop its institutions and structure, and support a comprehensive security sector reform process.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler was also quoted as saying:

We have started providing military training and consultancy services, while taking steps to increase Syria's defence capacity.

Under the newly signed military cooperation agreement Turkey will provide the Syrian Army with advanced weapons systems and logistical equipment as well as training in operating the equipment, counterterrorism, mine clearance, cyber defense, logistics, military engineering, and peacekeeping operations, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a source in the Turkish Ministry of Defense, which is also discussing the establishment of Turkish airbases in Syria’s central desert and the deployment of F-16 fighter jets in Syria, where it already maintains more than 20,000 troops, with no plan for withdrawal.

These agreements, especially the defense one, are very significant developments, as they send a powerful message to Israel, something like: “Be careful, because we are not going to let you keep bombing and invading Syria!”.

Moving to Yemen, last Tuesday the UAV (Unmanned Armed Vehicle) force of the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) had launched 6 drones against 4 “vital targets” in Haifa, al-Naqab (Negev) desert, Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), and Beer al-Sabe (Beersheba), as reported by Al Mayadeen and Yemen News Agency Saba.

This morning the missile force of the YAF targeted Lod (Ben Gurion) airport in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which quoted Israeli media reporting explosions near the airport.

Finally, this evening the leader of Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, gave his weekly televised speech reaffirming the continuations of Yemeni military operations in support of Palestinians and their resistance fighters in Gaza, while lashing out at other Arab and Muslim nations for their inaction. Here are some highlights from Saba (all emphasis mine), while a summary can be found in this Al Mayadeen article:

Regarding the impact of Yemeni operations on the Israeli enemy, Indian and Italian airlines have announced the postponement of their return to operate at Ben Gurion Airport until 30th September and 25th October [2025], respectively, due to the situation in Palestine. Among the victims of this week’s Israeli genocide, [there are some] resulting from the boxes and parcels dropped from the air on Palestinians under the guise of aid. If aid were to continue being dropped from the air at this rate, what enters through the closed crossings over eight months would not even match a single day’s worth. There are still daily victims of starvation, with more martyrs rising every day, especially children who are the most affected and least able to endure. The Zionist enemies are both criminal and inventive in devising methods of oppression, torture, injustice, and crime. When one observes the types of crimes they commit, it is shocking to see the extent of their savagery, aggression, and hatred. We should not view the enemy’s crimes and actions as if they are disconnected from their ideology, culture, and political orientation. The crimes of the Zionists reflect the reality of their thinking and culture, making them a real threat to our peoples. There is negligence in guidance, educational, and cultural activities regarding many important matters. The Israeli enemy works in the opposite direction, severing the nation’s connection with everything vital to its Islamic principles, and deliberately replacing the most important principles with their opposites, which have completely different effects on the nation. Official policies erase and disregard Islamic principles and values and everything that contributes to the revival of our nation, its awareness, and insight. The sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque is one of the most important issues to focus on regarding the nation’s reality, its relationship with holy sites, and the danger of neglecting them. The Israeli enemy is in a continuous state of targeting the Palestinian people in the West Bank, establishing more settlement outposts on confiscated lands. The slogan “Death to Arabs” has been an Israeli slogan since the beginning of the Zionist Jewish occupation of Palestine, and they chant it on their occasions. The Arabs’ submission to the Israeli enemy is worse and uglier than when Arabs used to submit to stone idols. For the nation, which consists of hundreds of millions, to fully submit and yield to the Israeli enemy is complete enslavement. No believer with even a trace of faith, nor any free human with any sense of humanity and dignity, should accept slavery to the Israeli enemy, who is dark, corrupt, misleading, and an extension of Satan’s movement and enmity on earth. Practical steps must be taken to pressure the Israeli enemy to stop its crimes and aggression, which primarily target the Palestinian people. The greatest victims in Gaza are unarmed civilians, while the mujahideen bravely resist, and the impact of their effective operations is evident. There are also operations by other Palestinian factions. One of the most remarkable things in Gaza is the level of cooperation between the mujahideen factions; coordination and collaboration among Palestinian factions are key elements of strength. The Zionist violations in Lebanon constitute aggression in every sense of the word. Naturally, it is the responsibility of the Lebanese state and its institutions to strive to stop the Israeli aggression, which poses a danger to Lebanon. The Lebanese government’s adoption of the American paper containing Israeli dictates is treason against Lebanon, a relinquishment of its sovereignty, and an insult to the Lebanese people. This is clear and public. No official political decision in Lebanon will confront the Israeli enemy. Reality proves this: for more than 40 years, Israel has been attacking and targeting Lebanon, and liberation efforts have been thanks to the Lebanese resistance. From now on, it is clear that the Lebanese army is far from issuing any official political decision against Israel. Lebanon’s interest lies in the resistance experience, which has proven successful over 40 years. It is beneficial for Lebanon that the resistance receives official and popular support rather than being fought by pro-Israel forces. Official orientations in Lebanon are subject to Israel’s dictates, which is utterly shameful. The problem, O peoples of our nation and the Lebanese people, is not the resistance’s weapons; these weapons protect you, defend you, your freedom, your honor, and your independence. The general stance of our peoples and official authorities in our countries should confront Israeli weapons and armament. We must raise our voices against all countries supplying Israel with weapons, as this affects some Western countries. Amid the outcry over Israeli crimes in Gaza, some countries, including Germany, suspended arms supplies to Israel. What if there were a large-scale movement across our nations, both officially and popularly, accompanied by political and economic decisions? It would exert pressure on Western societies. Yesterday, we observed the Lebanese government being sensitive even to expressions of solidarity with Lebanon. In contrast, we see the Lebanese government in humiliating submission to Israel’s crimes. What the Americans and Israelis do in Lebanon is more than interference; it is occupation, violation, murder, and total disregard for Lebanon’s sovereignty. The effort to strip our countries and peoples of protective weapons is part of the Zionist plan targeting our nation. For Israel and the US, it is acceptable that some of our people possess weapons to fight their enemies. If the Lebanese government is this submissive to the Americans and Israelis, how will it protect its people from Lebanon’s true enemy? No Arab leader dares to respond to Netanyahu’s statements, even though they target the entire nation. The daily crimes of the Israeli enemy, in partnership with the US, provide evidence that our nation must have a clear understanding of the true Israeli enemy. Britain, which claims civilization, progress, and human rights, arrested an elderly blind man for showing solidarity with Palestine. In Norway, the sovereign wealth fund moved to stop investments in Israel due to the Gaza aggression. How low have Arabs and Arab governments fallen that they appoint their enemy, the enemy of their Prophet, Islam, and peoples? Where is the Arab League compared to some foreign countries’ stance in boycotting the enemy? The academic and student elite should lead in Arab societies and take the forefront against the Israeli enemy. Why is the academic and educational elite absent in the Arab and Islamic arena as with others? Even in American universities, they face oppression; some were expelled, some imprisoned, yet they persist in their stance. It is crucial for the peoples of our nation to confront all Zionist outlets, pens, and agents attempting to subjugate the nation and distort every correct stance.

I will conclude this article with the following cartoon from Saba:

