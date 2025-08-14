GeoPolitiQ

JennyStokes
2h

My first question is:These Arab Nations who 'tie' themselves to the Western terrorists what are they getting (money) which we people do not know about?

2. The Western World is dying by the minute...........who is going to finish them off.?

Ugly immoral people everywhere.

Kathleen McCroskey
20m

The Zionist entity could not "carry water" for the Republic of Iran (a term of apprenticeship).

Sanctions are especially cruel when the Empire imposes its currency (by way of massive exportation of its debt) on the world, supposedly being the World Reserve Currency, and then weaponizes it for its own imperialistic goals, instead of properly managing it in a responsible manner. Thus the Empire loses the trust of the entire world.

