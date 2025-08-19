Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei - from Al Mayadeen .

While everyone has been following the news coming from Washington DC regarding Ukraine and the ongoing war between Russia and the NATO proxy army, Iran is keeping its eyes open on the Caucasus, following the Trump-mediated peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan that will establish a US-managed transit corridor in Zangezur granting Azerbaijan access to its exclave, Nakhichevan, and through it to Turkey (see the second half of this article, but also this other article). Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated this clearly in a radio interview last Sunday, 17th August 2025:

We observe developments with open eyes, and we neither oversimplify nor downplay any issue. The South Caucasus region holds political, economic, and geopolitical importance for us and the regional countries, especially Russia. We do not consider foreign intervention and the presence of extra-regional forces to be beneficial under any circumstances, and we believe that such involvement leads to geopolitical complications. The Islamic Republic stands ready to take steps toward strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with regional countries, and supports any initiative that contributes to enhancing stability and security in the region.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim.

The day before, Saturday 16th August 2025, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote an article in Armenian Armenpress News Agency, cited by IRNA, stating:

The future of relations between Iran and Armenia is very bright, and no one can divert this path. As natural allies, our common border is not only a geographical reality, but also a bridge for cooperation in the areas of energy, transportation, human ties, and regional security. The fact that Iran, even under unfair unilateral sanctions, has remained one of Armenia’s most important trading partners indicates mutual confidence between the two countries.

In an interview with IRNA yesterday, Monday 18th August 2025, Araghchi added the following, referring to the US-brokered peace agreement between the two neighbouring countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan:

Our main concern is that no changes take place in the geopolitics of the region, that no foreign forces enter the region. As we are worried about, for example, the presence of the Zionist regime in some of these countries, or the European Union’s attempts to gain a foothold here. By geopolitical changes, we mean alteration of internationally recognized borders, shifting of borders, or undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional states. We have stated very clearly that we will not tolerate such a thing, and our policy has always been clear. From this perspective, our geopolitical concerns appear to have been addressed for now. But whether they remain committed to this in the future is something we will closely monitor. Another concern is that this road could become an excuse for the presence of American forces in the region. They [Armenian officials] told us they are familiar with Iran’s red lines and will respect them in the future. Nevertheless, we will continue to follow this matter very carefully. Our red lines are clear—no foreign military presence, no geopolitical change, and no undermining of regional sovereignty. Our policy is clear: strengthen regional mechanisms. Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is in the interest of all regional countries.

…as quoted also by Tasnim.

Yesterday Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian flew to Yerevan, together with a high-level political and economic delegation, to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and talk about bilateral ties and regional issues, as reported by IRNA, which quoted the following statements by Pezeshkian before the visit:

This visit is in continuation of the trips we have prioritized to neighboring states. Based on the policies and the view of the Leader, our neighbors are a priority for building relations. This trip is more for pursuing and expediting the actions and agreements that can be effective and constructive.

…whereas in a meeting yesterday with Armenian officials Pezeshkian was quoted by IRNA as saying:

In the poetry of great Persian poets, the integrity and honesty of Armenian compatriots have always been praised, and today, Armenians remain deeply cherished in Iranian society. A person may forget many whom they encountered in the distant past, but they never forget those who showed them kindness and affection. The peoples of Iran and Armenia have never witnessed anything but goodwill, kindness, and friendship from one another.

…highlighting “the long-standing positive perception of Armenians in Iranian society”, while expressing “optimism about expanding bilateral relations” between the two countries and diversification of “cooperation based on their deep-rooted cultural, historical, and civilizational ties”.

Earlier today, Iran and Armenia signed 10 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on multiple areas of bilateral cooperation, including diplomacy, economy, mines and industries, road and urban development, healthcare, environment, education, culture, social interaction, and tourism, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim. These MoUs are just the beginning, though; in fact, as mentioned by both Araghchi (source: Tasnim) and Pezeshkian (source: IRNA), the two countries have “agreed to finalize a comprehensive strategic cooperation document soon”. Both of them also said that Pashinyan gave assurances regarding regional routes and the presence of third-party forces near their borders, as per IRNA (1 and 2) and Tasnim which quoted the Armenian Prime Minister as saying:

Without a doubt, Iran’s considerations will be observed in the construction of any new corridor.

The problem is: can Pashinyan be trusted, considering how he betrayed the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh?

For now, we can say that Iran is establishing closer ties with Armenia, fearing that its bitter enemies, i.e. the Outlaw US Empire and Israel, will take advantage of the US-managed transit corridor in Zangezur that will be established following the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the latter already a friend of both Israel and Turkey (a NATO country with the second largest army after the Outlaw US Empire), but we will have to keep an eye on how things develop in the Caucasus!

It is not surprising then to hear the following warnings by Iranian military officials:

Major General Seyed Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was quoted yesterday by Tasnim as saying:

I prefer to say that a new war may be ahead, and perhaps afterward, no further war will occur. We are in a stage of war, and this (current) situation may collapse at any moment. We the military personnel have reached the belief that anyone seeking peace must be prepared for war, and the best method of defense is offense.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), said:

The Zionist enemy and the US entered the [12-day] war with their full power, but they suffered a miscalculation as they were certain of success, which did not happen. In the first days of the war, contacts were made between regional leaders and the Zionist enemy, but after a few days, the situation changed in our favor. These successes were by the grace of God. Missiles crossing the skies over Iraq and striking critical positions of the Israeli regime during the 12-day war demonstrate these victories. From 47 years ago until today, global arrogance, especially America and its allies, have continued their enmities against the Islamic Republic. If this trend continues, they will soon realize the gravity of their mistakes.

…as quoted by Tasnim and IRNA.

If you ask me, I would not be surprised if the Outlaw US Empire is trying to dump the war in Ukraine to UK and EU, so that it can focus on the war against Iran (and indirectly against China, which may be next) or even open a second front against Russia in the Caucasus. Also, bear in mind that what has happened in the last few days first in Alaska (meeting between US President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin) and then in Washington DC (meeting between Trump and clown-in-chief Zelensky with the European circus) is just theatre: do not listen to their words, look at their actions and, above al, follow the money. This snippet from The Guardian says it all:

Why should the US administration stop the war in Ukraine, when it is such a lucrative business, especially for the military industrial complex (MIC), which gives generous “bonuses” to most of the Congressmen and US political class? As I wrote before, if anything, the Americans will just hand over the management of the war in Ukraine to the British and the Europeans, while they keep reaping the benefits in terms of cash and focus on other war fronts. After all, if the Outlaw US Empire cannot even agree on the reopening of Russian embassies in its territory, how can it agree on a deal with Russia on matters of strategic importance (e.g. indivisible security and non-proliferation treaty)? It is not even ruling out air support to Ukraine, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said today (source: The Guardian)! I believe that Russia has understood the kabuki theatre of the Outlaw US Empire and EU/NATO playing good cop & bad cop and it is just playing along, pretending to negotiate in good faith, like the Outlaw US Empire, while continuing its Special Military Operation in Ukraine until all objectives are achieved, i.e. denazification and demilitarization.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting the following statements by Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), referring to the disarmament plan of Hezbollah imposed by the Anglo-Zionists on the Lebanese government (for more background information on this, please refer to my previous articles on this topic here and here):

We do not accept that any country imposes deadlines on nations, nor do we heed timetables. Who are you to set deadlines? We do not interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, but we stand by them under all circumstances, and the decision is in the hands of the Lebanese people. Our duty is to stand by our brethren and provide them with assistance, but we do not issue orders. Today, there are differences in Lebanon, and solutions are being sought. It is true that Israel was bombing from the air, but on the ground it was not able to advance. Hezbollah's epics in confronting the Israeli entity's aggression against Lebanon prevented it from prevailing on the ground.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article.

On this matter, it is also worth mentioning what the US ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, said after a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun yesterday:

My meeting with President Aoun revolved around congratulating him for the large steps taken. In coming weeks, we will witness a development that will reflect a better life for the Lebanese people and neighboring countries… and later we will witness a roadmap for a different kind of dialogue between Lebanon and its neighbors Lebanese decision requires cooperation on part of Israel. Lebanese government took the first step, now Israel must take steps in return. Coming steps include working with Lebanese government to restore prosperity, and look into how Israel and Iran would cooperate in this regard. We are not considering making threats, dealing with Hezbollah is a Lebanese issue, our role was in offering guidance. There was no US suggestion directed at Israel, what we are doing is executing an agreement that had been violated.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article. I am pretty sure that Israel will not take any steps, especially since Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) is not even issuing suggestions to Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel); in fact, the latter keeps bombing Lebanon.

Moving to Israel, the Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and his team are closing in on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior political and security officials in the investigation in the failures of 7th October 2023 (Operation al-Aqsa Flood, which I strongly believe was a LIHOP, as explained here) after a delay of 15 months since the start of the probe in January 2024, but it has regained momentum since the appointment of Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir as the new Chief of Staff of the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) in March 2025. The people investigated include former Security Minister Yoav Gallant, former IDF chiefs of staff Herzi Halevi and Aviv Kohavi, as well as senior Shin Bet officials. Al Mayadeen quoted Englman as saying:

Everyone is obligated to cooperate with the probe. Attacks by parties seeking to evade scrutiny will not deter us from conducting the state comptroller's work in the most professional manner. Full availability, submission of all relevant documents, and a professional engagement with the probe findings are required. Our sole obligation is to the citizens of Israel, who deserve answers on the core failure that led to the massacre.

I bet that Netanyahu will do everything possible to avoid responding to Englman’s questions, as he is doing with his corruption trial, after all.

For this reason I find hard to believe that Israel will approve the “new” ceasefire proposal that Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance factions have accepted and that is “almost identical” to a previous truce plan advanced by US envoy Steve Witkoff (see this Al Mayadeen article for more details), regardless of the pressure applied by the captives’ families and the public on Netanyahu, who will cling to power no matter the cost to his country.

In the meantime, Little Satan bombed again the Yemeni capital Sanaa last Sunday morning, with strikes targeting the Haziz power station, “considered one of the vital electricity facilities supplying the capital”, and, in particular, its generators, “taking them out of service and causing a major power disruption in the area”, as per Al Mayadeen and Saba, citing a source in the Yemeni Civil Defense and quoting Hazem al-Assad, a member of Ansar Allah’s Political Bureau, as saying:

The bankrupt enemy targets nothing but service facilities.

On the same day, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) responded to the aggression with a military operation targeting the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

On a final note, it is worth reporting the announcement by the Iraqi government last Sunday that mission of the the international coalition led by the Outlaw US Empire will officially end in September 2025, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani’s advisor, Hussein Allawi, who said:

The Iraqi government is committed to its program of building the armed forces and ending the coalition’s mission, while transitioning relations with coalition countries into stable bilateral defense arrangements guided by political, economic, and cultural ties. It will return Iraqi-American and Iraq-coalition ties to the kind of strategic framework agreements that existed before the fall of Mosul to ISIS in 2014.

The initial withdrawal phase is schedule for next month, but the full completion is expected by September 2026.

