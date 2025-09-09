The last few days and even more the last ~24 hours have been eventful, to say the least.

Last night the Family Boat, the largest ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla that aims to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, suffered a drone attack while anchored in Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia, as reported by Al Mayadeen. The attack was captured on CCTV from different viewpoints, as you can see from the videos below, with the first one showing clearly a drone with a flammable payload falling on the ship, whereas in the second you can clearly hear the drone buzzing above the ship and then falling down and starting a fire:

Wael Nawar, a member of the flotilla, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that the “the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone” and confirming that, luckily, “all crew and passengers aboard the vessel were unharmed”, whereas the Egyptian committee of the flotilla described the incident as…

A criminal aggression by a Zionist war drone and a cowardly escalation

Despite the evidence, “the spokesperson for Tunisia’s National Guard denied that local security or military units had detected any aerial activity over the port” and even suggested that “the incident may have resulted from an internal malfunction aboard the vessel rather than an external strike”, whereas the Tunisian Interior Ministry released a statement saying:

Reports circulating about a drone crashing onto a ship docked at Sidi Bou Said port are baseless.

Clearly Tunisian authorities are complicit with the (Anglo-)Zionists that performed this terrorist attack against the Global Sumud Flotilla. And this is not the first terrorist attack against international human rights activists carrying life-saving humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip while abroad (not even on Palestinian soil!): in the night between 1st and 2nd May 2025 Little Satan targeted the Freedom Flotilla vessel Conscience with two USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles) in international waters off the coast of Malta, as I reported here.

To add insult to injury Western mainstream media (MSM) largely ignored this story.

A week ago Italian dockworkers threatened to “shut down all of Europe” if Gaza Aid Flotilla is blocked, stating (source: NovaraMedia - all emphasis mine):

If we lose contact with our boats, with our comrades – even for just 20 minutes – we will shut down all of Europe. Our young women and men must come back without a scratch, and all this cargo, which belongs to the people and is going to the people, must reach its destination, down to the very last box. 13,000-14,000 containers leave this region every year for Israel. Not a single nail will leave anymore! As many of us are repeating these days, we can’t stand by and watch … If they block the flotilla, we block everything!

Considering that the main ship of the flotilla was attacked by the (Anglo-)Zionists, I think it is high time to up the ante and start shutting down all Europe. All dockworkers around Europe and around the world should join the Italian dockworkers and bring the whole global economy to a halt. WE should join them as well: it is the only way to stop this madness once and for all, as I stated at the beginning of the article in the link below, during the 12-day war:

As if the above was not enough, earlier today the Anglo-Zionists attempted a decapitation strike against Hamas with an airstrike on a residential building in Doha (Qatar), where the political leadership and negotiating delegation of Hamas were holding a meeting to discuss the latest US-mediated proposal, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli Channel 12 military sources.

The attack happened soon after Hamas claiming responsibility for the shooting in the outskirt of Jerusalem yesterday (Monday 8th September 2025) resulting in 6 deaths, as the timeline of Middle East crisis live blog of The Guardian:

Soon afterwards the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack with the following statement, quoted by The Guardian:

The IDF and ISA [Shin Bet] conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre.

One of the main targets was senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya, who, however, managed to survive, together with other Hamas leaders, as reported by Al Mayadeen and The Guardian (1 and 2), the latter of which confirmed that the attack in Doha was ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to the shooting in Jerusalem yesterday (source). Unfortunately though, Khalil Al-Hayya’s son, Hammam was killed together with one of his top aides, as reported by The Guardian, which quoted Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, as saying:

The blood of the leadership of the movement is like the blood of any Palestinian child.

Of course, several countries condemned the Israeli airstrike in Doha (see for instance this Al Mayadeen article), including Qatar and UK. However, there are clues that indicate their complicity in this heinous attack, together with the Outlaw US Empire, of course:

Involvement of Qatari, US and UK airforce in the airstrike agaist Hamas in Doha (Qatar).

Of course, Qatar is pretending that it did not know about the attack (source: The Guardian), then what was one of its fighter jets doing in the air at the time of the attack? Was the pilot bored on the ground? Did he decide to escort British, US and Israeli aircraft as a pastime?

At the time of writing this article, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt read a statement saying that US President Donald J. Trump “was notified by the US military that Israel was attacking Hamas” (source: The Guardian) and was then grilled by the press. I am not going to spend much time on what Trump and his spokespeople say: whatever comes from their filthy mouths is garbage, rubbish. I will just highlight the fact that, soon after the attack, Israeli Channel 12, citing an Israeli official, reported that “US President Donald Trump gave the green light for the Israeli occupation to launch airstrikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar” and that “Washington maintains control over Qatari airspace, requiring ‘Israel’ to coordinate with the US before carrying out such operations”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Instead, I prefer reporting what Palestinian Resistance Affairs expert Hani al-Dali said to Al Mayadeen (as quoted in its Short News - emphasis mine):

Hamas staff were martyred in Doha, Qatar, while the senior leadership survived the attempt. The Israeli attack on the Hamas delegation in Doha failed despite Israeli-American coordination.

….and the following statement by Hamas (again from Al Mayadeen Short News - all emphasis added):

The Zionist occupation's attempt to assassinate the Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha today is a heinous crime and a blatant aggression. The crime represented an aggression against the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar, which, along with sisterly Egypt, is playing an important and responsible role in sponsoring the mediation. The crime once again reveals the criminal nature of the occupation and its desire to undermine any chances of reaching an agreement. We confirm the enemy's failure to assassinate our brothers in the negotiating delegation, while several of our martyred brothers have ascended to the highest ranks of glory. The crime proved that the Zionist occupation is a threat to the region and the world, and that Netanyahu is trying to erase our national cause and the rights of our people. We call for urgent action to pressure the occupation to stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing and to achieve justice for our Palestinian people. Targeting the negotiating delegation while it was discussing the US president's proposal confirms that Netanyahu and his government do not want to reach any agreement. We hold the US administration jointly responsible with the occupation for this crime due to its constant support for the aggression and crimes of the occupation against our people.

Indeed this umpteenth crime by the Anglo-Zionists, which should not surprise anyone anymore, follow the pattern we have now got used to, unfortunately: lure senior leadership in a trap with the excuse of negotiations and then hit them hard. They did so with the decapitation of Hezbollah's leadership in Beirut in September 2024 and the unexpected attack on Iran in June 2025, on top of which we should add other illegal attacks such as the airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus (Syria) in April 2024, the assassination of the late Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last summer (2024) and, more recently, the killing of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Raahwi ~2 weeks ago.

President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat - from Saba .

Among the reactions to the Anglo-Zionist terrorist attack against Hamas in Doha it is worth reporting the statement by the President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat (source: Saba - all emphasis mine):

The Zionist aggression in Qatar and the Zionist enemy's blatant statement regarding it, which violates the sovereignty of a sovereign state, sound the alarm bell for all Arab and Islamic countries. Be alert before it's too late. The Zionist enemy would not have done this without the permission and green light of the criminal Trump, if not the one who orchestrated it himself. Do not trust America, O Muslims. It is a sponsor and servant of Zionism. Our unity in confronting this enemy is a necessary choice. [Addressing the Palestinian Resistance factions] We in the Republic of Yemen are with you. Our position is your position, our revenge is your revenge, and we will continue to support you until the aggression stops and the blockade is lifted.

Damage at Ramon airport - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of Yemen, last Sunday, 7th September 2025, the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) force of the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) executed “a military operation with a large number of drones targeting numerous targets in the Negev, Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], Ashkelon, Ashdod, and Yaffa [Tel Aviv] regions”, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen, citing YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree. More specifically:

3 drones targeted 2 “sensitive military targets” in the Negev,

2 drones targeted a “vital target” in the Ashdod area,

1 drone targeted another “vital target” in Ashkelon,

1 drone targeted Lod (Ben Gurion) airport in Tel Aviv,

1 drone targeted the Ramon Airport near Eilat, in the south of Israel.

The last one managed to penetrate the Israeli air defenses for sure and cause damage to the arrival hall of the passenger terminal of Ramon Airport, as shown in the lead image and in the picure and video below (from Al Mayadeen).

According to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, cited by Al Mayadeen, this drone strike could have “serious symbolic and visual repercussions” and “a significant moral or symbolic impact on aviation traffic”, considering that Israeli aviation is still recovering from the consequences of the direct hit on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv last May (which I covered here), with Israeli authorities trying persuade foreign airlines to resume flights to Israel, which were also affected by the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June. This hit on Ramon Airport should not be surprising: in fact, if you have been following this substack, you may remember that, a few days after direct hit on Ben Gurion Airport, Ansar Allah announced the imposition of a “no-fly zone” on Israel, labelling Haifa and Ramon airports “unsafe” (watch the video here).

What is surprising is the fact that yesterday morning the YAF managed to strike Ramon Airport again, in less than 24 hours, with another drone, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli Channel 14. But Ramon Airport was not the only target yesterday. In fact, sirens were activated also in southern Negev region over concerns of a potential drone infiltration near the Rotem industrial zone and the Dimona area, the latter (in)famous for the Israeli nuclear facilities; however, according to Israeli media, the drone aimed at the Dimona nuclear research center was intercepted.

The targets were confirmed later in the day by YAF spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, who announced that the UAV force of the YAF carried out a “qualitative military operation, using three drones, targeting Lod [Ben Gurion] Airport in Yaffa [Tel Aviv], Ramon Airport in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], and a sensitive target in Dimona in occupied Palestine”, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen.

It looks like that the Zionist entity has indeed “opened the gates of hell upon itself” with the assassination of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and some of his fellow ministers on 30th August 2025, as YAF Chief of Staff Major General Mohammed al-Ghamari said the day after (read his statement here). If the Houthis can damage civilian airports and get this close to Israeli nuclear facilities, imagine what Iranians can do…

Speaking of Iran, last Sunday its Supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his cabinet members, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Khamenei.ir. Here are some of the remarks that Khamenei made during the meeting, with particular focus on the Zionist war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as internal policy matters (all emphasis mine):

Although these crimes are carried out with the support of powers such as the US, the path to confronting this situation is not closed. Opposing countries – both Islamic and non-Islamic countries today, but especially Islamic countries – must completely sever their commercial ties with the Zionist regime. They should even cut off political relations as well and isolate the regime. One of the main tenets of Iran's diplomacy must be to urge other governments to first and foremost cut off their commercial relations, and secondly, their political relations with the Zionist regime. Mr. Pezeshkian’s highly productive trip to China brought potential economic and political opportunities that must be followed up. In addressing these issues, one should not wait for external developments. Of course, everyone has responsibilities in this regard, but these must be carried out with motivation, resolve, hope, and a spirit of effort and diligence, in order to overcome the “neither war nor peace” condition that the enemy seeks to impose, as this situation poses harm and danger to the country. The most important of these elements are the spirit, motivation, unity, and hope of the nation, which must be fostered and reinforced both in words and in action, while preventing any weakening of them. Imam [Khomeini] emphasized these principles from the very beginning, and anyone claiming otherwise is contrary to his words. The unity, cooperation, and collaboration of the heads of the three branches of government are commendable, yet the decision-making and policy-forming bodies must also actively participate in this process. In this regard, measures should be taken so that the public can obtain around ten essential commodities without concern over price increases. Utilize the knowledge of young graduates to address these challenges and bring about transformation in oil production and extraction. Furthermore, greater activity is required in the field of oil exports, and the customer base must be diversified and expanded.

On the same day, the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission ratified a proposal, initially formulated during the 12-day war with Israel, “to increase military spending and build up the country’s defense capabilities for possible confrontation with the Zionist regime”, as per Tasnim News Agency and Al Mayadeen, which quoted Ebrahim Rezaei, member of Iranian Parliament, as saying:

With the adoption of this plan, we expect concerns over strengthening the country’s defense power to be alleviated, and a fundamental transformation to take place in the Armed Forces’ equipment, capabilities, and even livelihood.

The proposal includes:

a directive for the Central Bank of Iran to provide up to €2 billion in zero-interest loans from blocked or other foreign currency reserves to the General Staff of the Armed Forces for urgent defense projects,

€2 billion to be made available for the Defense Ministry to purchase key defense items from abroad, coordinated with the General Staff,

$1.5 billion worth of oil that may be allocated to the Armed Forces to support critical defense needs, while 30% of all revenues generated from Iranian airspace transit fees will go toward upgrading the country's air defense systems.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Yesterday Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke at the opening of the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran (Iran) urging all Muslims to unite against Israel. Here are some highlights from his speech, taken from IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

If Muslims are united and avoid discord, the Zionists will never be able to carry out such crimes in Gaza and regional countries. If we truly are followers of the Prophet, we must, with our unity and solidarity, not allow the brutal Zionist regime to commit these crimes before the eyes of Muslims and the world. If the Islamic community were united, no power would dare encroach upon the rights of Muslims. They accuse us of trampling on human rights, while their version of human rights does not spare children, women, and the elderly as they commit genocide. They know nothing of humanity. Yet, our own internal disputes remain the real issue. They exploit our differences to sell weapons to Islamic countries. We will not quarrel with any Muslim country. With full determination, we remain committed to the cohesion and unity of the Islamic community. We pledge brotherhood not just in words but in action. If this principle is truly embraced, neither America nor Israel will succeed in sowing discord among Islamic societies. [Referring to the 12-day war] Yes, we had missiles, strong and brave fighters who slapped the enemy hard. But the strongest slap came from the unity of the Islamic community, which frustrated them. It is a heavy responsibility on all of us, especially religious scholars, to bring dignity and honor to the Islamic community.

During an online BRICS meeting yesterday, Pezeshkian also urged the organization to establish a mechanism to resist unilateral sanctions:

BRICS could develop a common mechanism to support its members in the face of illegal unilateral sanctions and to continue developing their economies without being subjected to unfair political pressure.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported the following statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova:

We have a vast network of partners, like-minded people, and allies within the Global South, particularly among BRICS countries, who share this perspective. We are ready to step up cooperation with them in order to counteract illegal unilateral sanctions and to establish a truly multilateral, just, and equitable global order. Sanctions and restrictions are a regrettable reality of the current historical stage, impacting the entire globe. Washington cannot accept the loss of its hegemony in the emerging multipolar world order and continues to pursue a neo-colonial policy to uphold its dominance, using politicized economic pressures against those who resist its agenda on the international stage.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - from Al Mayadeen .

However, it is worth reporting that yesterday Israel and India, one of the founding members of BRICS, signed “a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) aimed at facilitating mutual investment flows and strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying:

This is strategic step that will open new doors for both Israeli and Indian investors, strengthen Israeli exports, and provide businesses on both sides with certainty and tools to develop in the world’s fastest-growing markets.

This is shameful for India and for BRICS, where only Brazil and South Africa (and Egypt, if we consider BRICS+ members) are supporting the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - from TeleSur .

Speaking of BRICS, but moving to South America, it is worth reporting the following statement by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the aforementioned virtual BRICS summit yesterday, with regards to the US navy deployment in the Caribbean threatening Venezuela:

The presence of armed forces from the world’s largest power in the Caribbean Sea is a factor of tension incompatible with the region’s vocation for peace. Unilateralism will not lead us to achieve the goals of justice and prosperity.

…as quoted by TeleSur.

Venezuela’s Defense Minister and General in Chief of the Bolivarian Army, Vladimir Padrino Lopez - from TeleSur .

In the meantime, last Sunday Venezuela’s Defense Minister and General in Chief of the Bolivarian Army, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, “announced new reinforcement to operational deployments in Zulia, Falcón, Nueva Esparta, Sucre and Delta Amacuro, the coasts and river spaces” in response to US threats, as per TeleSur, which quoted him as saying:

Our Commander-in-Chief, President Nicolás Maduro, has called upon us to make a special reinforcement to the existing deployment. Remember well that here in Peace Zone Number 1, which includes the states of Táchira and Zulia (Wester region bordering with Colombia), we have significant forces. No one will come to do the work for us, no one will step on this earth to do what we should do. So we are in perfect harmony with the people and their desire for peace and victory. Peace and victory!

…adding that a total of 25,000 troops have been deployed, in order “to strengthen rapid reaction operations and safeguard national security”, as reported also by Al Mayadeen.

