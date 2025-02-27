In the last few days Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) has ramped up its military operations in Syria: as reported by Al Mayadeen, the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) have “advanced into towns in Syria's Quneitra countryside and the Daraa governorate”, while at the same time conducting “intense aerial aggression that targeted areas in Daraa, al-Suweida, Quneitra, and Damascus' countryside”. Al Mayadeen cited Israeli media outlets reporting that “Israeli aircraft destroyed military infrastructure and weapons caches used by the former Syrian regime” and quoted Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz as saying that Israel…

will not allow Southern Syria to turn into Southern Lebanon.

…while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said:

We will not allow forces of the HTS or the new Syrian army to enter the territory south of Damascus.

…rising “security concerns” over the presence of “hostile forces near Israel's borders”, as per Al Mayadeen, which recalls that last Sunday, 23rd February 2025, Israel announced that “it would not tolerate the presence of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] or any military connected to the new Syrian administration, justifying the presence of its military in southern Syria as a ‘defensive measure’, adding that they will stay indefinitely”.

Can you imagine what would happen if it was the other way around, that is if Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon occupied indefinitely portions of Israel as a “defensive measure”? Or if Mexico or Canada did the same in the US? We would have non-stop outcries from Western mainstream media (MSM), while either Israel and US would send huge military forces against the invading neighbouring countries, bombing the hell out of them. However, if Russia intervenes in Ukraine to protect Russians and Russophones against an illegitimate government, following a Western-sponsored coup (Euromaidan, 2014), it’s bad; while, if Israel illegally occupies regions of neighbouring countries, that’s fine, nobody raises a finger in the “democratic” West. After all, Israel has illegally occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the so-called Shebaa Farms in Lebanon with impunity since 1967.

In any case, it’s clear that the objective of the Israeli Zionists is to continue to illegally annex even more Syrian and Lebanese territories with the excuse of “security”.

Russia's envoy to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzia - from Al Mayadeen .

And while the IDF was conducting airstrikes in the night between Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th February 2025, Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzia, addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) scolding Israel exactly on this issue:

One of the manifestations of excessive efforts to destabilize the region is Israel's expansion of its occupation in the Golan.

…as well as…

its provocative actions by conducting military overflights during the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. [See my article on his funeral last Sunday, in case you missed it]

…condemning Israeli recent aggressions in Lebanon and Syria, especially after recent satellite images revealed that Little Satan “has set up no less than seven new military bases, stretching from Mount Hermon, north of the demilitarized zone between Syria and occupied Palestinian lands, to Kodna south of the DMZ [De-Militarized Zone]”, as reported by Haaretz (paywalled) and Al Mayadeen:

Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Shaykh), Hadar, Jabata al-Khashab, Al-Hamidiyah, Quneitra, Al-Qutayfah, and Tall Kodna.

Nebenzia was not the only one denouncing the Israeli aggression against Syria. As reported by Al Mayadeen, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, also condemned the Israeli airstrikes in Syria, labelling them a “reckless provocation” that could “ignite regional tensions and obstruct Syria’s political transition”, exploited to impose an “illegal and illegitimate reality”:

Israel’s occupation of any Syrian land is a violation of international law.

All this happened while large demonstrations took place in central Suwayda (Syria) against the Israeli occupation and recent statements by Netanyahu, such as:

We demand the complete demilitarisation of southern Syria, including the Quneitra, Daraa and Suwayda provinces. Likewise, we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria.

Of course, these demonstrations, affirming their “rejection of all separatist and partition projects” and calling on all local and national entities to “stand against the Israeli agenda being promoted”, were wilfully ignored by Western MSM.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman (L) & US Secretary of State Marco Rubio From Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio received Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman at the States Department in Washington DC, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which cited State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as stating (all emphasis mine):

The Secretary and the Defense Minister underscored the importance of strengthening the U.S.-Saudi security partnership. They also discussed ways to jointly promote peace and stability in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and across the region, to include Red Sea security and freedom of navigation. The Secretary highlighted the need to stand together against Houthi threats to regional security.

Yes, apparently Yemeni Ansar Allah’s “threats to regional security” are high on the agenda of Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire), despite the fact that the Houthis have stopped their attacks against Little Satan and they have lifted the Red Sea blockade, following the ceasefire agreement between Israel on one side and Hamas and the other Palestinian Resistance factions on the other.

This suggests that the Anglo-Zionists have some machinations planned in the Middle East we are not fully aware of, beyond the expansion of territories illegally occupied by the Israeli Zionists. That’s why Iran keeps sending warnings to its adversaries…

Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Commander in Chief - from IRNA .

The latest of such warnings came just yesterday, Wednesday 26th February 2025, when the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, said that the enemy will receive “the major blow” in case of another act of aggression against Iran, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran) and Tasnim News Agency:

Iran is very great. The enemies have not yet received Iran’s serious blows. The True Promise operations were just one example and the enemies have not yet received the major blow. If the enemies do not learn from this and continue their mischief, then they will see the true power of Iran.

Finally, moving to Palestine, last night Little Satan finally released the seventh batch of Palestinians held in its prisons after a delay of several days (for more context, please refer to the second part of this article), while, at the same time, Hamas handed over the bodies of some of its Israeli captives, as reported in this article by Al Mayadeen, which in another one quoted Hamas as stating:

The road in front of the enemy's false excuses has been blocked, and it now has no choice but to commence the second phase negotiations.

However, Al Mayadeen has reported the following announcement by Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz to the Israeli Channel:

The Philadelphi Corridor will remain a buffer zone just like [Israel's borders with] Lebanon and Syria.

…in violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to which the IDF should withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border this coming Saturday, 29th February 2025, while, at the same time, Little Satan intensify its military offensive in the West Bank, as reported here by Al Mayadeen.