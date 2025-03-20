Today I am providing my English translation of 3 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis and footnotes mine in all).

The first one was published yesterday, Wednesday 19th March 2025.

Another step to lead us away from a world war

Donald Trump (L) and Vladimir Putin (R).

As we are driving the car [sic], Trump and Putin will talk on the phone. The talk was carefully planned by both sides, after the preliminary agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine was agreed on 11th March [2025] in Jeddah, at a meeting between Donald Trump's representatives, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Zelensky. The Russians are quite open to negotiations, but insist that they must lead to the resolution of the root causes of the conflict and not only to a temporary suspension of military operations.

On the other hand, the European nations lined up behind London in a strange sort of “Coalition of the Willing” are working hard to prevent an end to the war. Indeed, ever since the meeting in Jeddah, they have been constantly repeating the slogan “now the ball is in Russia's court”, to present Moscow as the obstacle to an agreement.

Some of the Kremlin's conditions were presented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in an interview with Izvestia published on 17th March [2025]. Two points are non-negotiable, he indicated: Ukraine must remain neutral and no so-called NATO “peacekeeping forces” will be allowed in, as the Alliance is a party to the conflict. It should be noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has repeatedly stated that the question of Ukrainian membership in the alliance is not on the agenda.

Russia is pressing for a permanent ceasefire and not for a thirty-day pause, which it is feared Kiev could use to buy time and strengthen its positions. After all, this is what happened with the Minsk agreements, as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted quite openly only last year.

Despite all the obstacles and complexities involved in this conflict, after decades of geopolitical manoeuvring by the West to use Eastern Europe as a battering ram against Russia, Trump remains optimistic that his Russian counterpart sincerely wants an end to the war and the restoration of good relations with the US and the West. And Trump, true to himself, intends to strike a solid deal with Putin.

As for Vladimir Putin, when commenting on the ceasefire proposal on 13th March [2025], he made a reference that escaped most, but was very important. He began by thanking Trump for his efforts and for “paying so much attention to the agreement on Ukraine”, but he also expressed gratitude to the leaders of other nations who had made efforts, explicitly mentioning those of China, India, Brazil and South Africa. These nations, of course, are the four original members of the BRICS, plus Russia. Some observers see this as a subtle way of reminding the West that there are other powers outside NATO and the transatlantic world whose voices are increasingly being heard on the world stage.

Reminder: our readers are invited to sign Helga Zepp-LaRouche's appeal we discussed last week, entitled: "Instead of rearming for big war, we must create a global security architecture!"

The second article that follows was published earlier today, Thursday 20th March 2025.

The EU and the UK do everything to prevent peace

French President Emmanuel Macron.

With each passing day, it becomes increasingly clear that the group of European nations led by Great Britain does not want the war in Ukraine to end. This is the sole purpose of the “coalition of the willing”, which British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are trying to organise under the Orwellian name of “peacekeeping force”. The very idea that European troops could put boots on the ground in Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement, under any flag, is totally unfounded. Neither NATO nor the EU could be involved as institutions. The US, Italy and other nations have expressed their opposition. Therefore, the proclamations of Starmer and Macron ring as hollow as those made by Anthony Eden and Guy Mollet during the Suez Canal crisis in 1956.

The “coalition” itself is struggling to materialise. Neither Macron's meeting on 11th March [2025] with 30 military chiefs from as many countries, including Turkey, nor a similar meeting convened by Starmer in London a week later, led to concrete results. More telling is the fact that some of these countries, including Italy, Portugal, Spain and even France, are delaying delivering the promised military aid to Ukraine, which means they are adapting to “things to come”!

However, the British and French governments, together with the German parliamentary pile-up and the European Commission, continue to fan the flames of war. For those who are sceptical, one only has to read the statements of the head of German military intelligence (BND) Bruno Kahl, who candidly admitted that his faction wants the war in Ukraine to continue. In an interview with Deutsche Welle (https://www.dw.com/de/kahl-schutz-der-ukraine-gemeinsame-aufgabe-des-westens/video-71864739), Kahl stated that “an early end to the war in Ukraine will allow the Russians to use their energy where they actually want it, namely against Europe”. Note that the influence of British intelligence on the BND has been known since the latter's creation after World War II.

The narrative that Russia is preparing to invade Western Europe is as credible as the marital fidelity of Helen of Troy. However, it is used to justify the shift to a war economy mode in Europe. The roots of this shift lie in the bankrupt state of the financial system, which can only survive with injections of state funds. Since the Green Deal did not achieve this, the “ReArmEurope” plan was quickly launched, with the aim of saving the financial system through the Military-Industrial Complex, which, as is well known, is headed by Wall Street and the City of London.

In a video interview with Giacomo Gabellini's blog Il Contesto, Gianandrea Gaiani, editor of the magazine DifesaOnline, described the ReArmEurope plan as “a financial programme aimed at ensuring a transfer of public and private funds, including those of savers, down to investment funds, to systems that feed the defence industry”.

In fact, the plan announced by Ursula von der Leyen is strikingly similar to the one proposed by former ECB president Mario Draghi in his famous Competitiveness Report 2024 (https://commission.europa.eu/topics/eu-competitiveness/draghi-report_en). Both call for spending €800 billion, Draghi on green investment and defence, von der Leyen exclusively on defence.

To facilitate this, the EU Commission has announced a “Savings and Investment Union”, a scheme to bypass traditional banks and centralise credit - or its replacement - under supranational EU structures. It is unclear whether the scheme will take the form of a new supranational EU debt (“Eurobond”), as recommended by Draghi, since this would require the approval of Germany, or that of the creation of a digital Euro currency into which private savings would be channelled. This would fulfil Draghi's criterion of bypassing the traditional banking system.

The third and final article that follows was published on Monday 17th March 2025.

The Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza is a step in the right direction

Participants at the emergency summit of Arab nations on 4th March [2025] in Cairo approved the Egyptian proposal for the reconstruction of Gaza as part of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel. The plan calls for the creation of a modern urban and rural landscape. Although the proposal should be improved with the addition of LaRouche's Oasis Plan, it is an important step in the right direction and reflects the potential for fundamental changes in the region.

According to the plan drawn up by Egypt, called “Transforming Gaza into a Smart City”, the reconstruction would last five years, be completed in 2030, cost a total of $53 billion, and be expected to accommodate a population of three million Palestinians. Initially, Gaza would be administered by a group of technocrats and non-partisan figures, under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority. In total, some 500,000 jobs would be created, divided into the following sectors: housing, 80,000; industry, 70,000; tourism, 60,000; services, 90,000; agriculture, 120,000; and fishing, 80,000.

The first six months would be needed for an initial phase of clearing rubble, preparing the construction of 200,000 temporary shelters for 1.2 million people, repairing only partially damaged houses, and implementing a social protection programme. The next two phases will see the establishment of services and networks, the construction of permanent housing units, the reclamation of land, the construction of a road network and the creation of an industrial zone, fishing and commercial ports, an airport, etc.

The project is based on ideas and methods that Egypt used to build the first twelve of twenty-four new “smart cities”. These new cities will be home to up to five million residents each. Some, like Egypt's new administrative capital, are being built in cooperation with China.

The plan includes funding from the United Nations, international financial institutions, donor countries, and development banks, as well as foreign direct investment and partnerships with the private sector. An internationally supervised trust fund is to distribute the funds. Egypt intends to host a ministerial conference in Cairo, in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations, to gather financial support.

Importantly, in a telephone discussion with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on 6th March [2025], the Trump administration's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, called the Arab plan a “bona fide first step” with “many compelling features”. The Chinese government, in the person of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also supported the plan, emphasising the importance of Palestinian independence.

In the run-up to the Cairo conference, a paper in Arabic by Hussein Askary of the Schiller Institute and BRIX Sweden, entitled “A Solution for Gaza and Palestine in the Context of the Belt and Road Initiative”, circulated in Egypt and the region. The paper also analyses the importance of the Oasis Plan for the Middle East (see https://eir.news/2025/02/a-solution-for-gaza-and-palestine-in-the-context-of-the-belt-and-road-initiative-2/).