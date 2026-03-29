For a change, let’s start this update on the Ramadan War between USrael and the Axis of Resistance from Yemen. We will cover the event from Saturday 28th March 2026.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

As reported in my previous update, in the evening of Friday 27th March 2026, Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued a statement warning of potential military operations in response to the ongoing USraeli aggression on Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and Gaza.

In the early morning of Saturday, Israel detected ballistic missiles launched from Yemen towards Eilat, the Wadi Araba region, and al-Naqab, as reported by Al Mayadeen, indicating that the YAF, affiliated with the Ansar Allah movement (also known as Houthis) in Yemen, entered the fray. This was confirmed later by YAF spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, Saba and RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Allah the Almighty says: “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.” In implementation of what was stated in the previous statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the direct military intervention in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance fronts in Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine, and in view of the continued military escalation, the targeting of infrastructure, and the commission of crimes and massacres against our brothers in Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and Palestine, the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty and relying upon Him, have carried out their first military operation with a batch of ballistic missiles, which targeted sensitive military targets of the “israeli” enemy in southern occupied Palestine. This operation coincided with the heroic operations carried out by the brothers, the fighters in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the operation successfully achieved its goals, thanks to Allah Almighty. Our operations, with the help of Allah Almighty, will continue until the announced goals are achieved, as stated in the previous statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces, and until the aggression on all resistance fronts ceases. And Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs, the best Protector, and the best Helper. Long live Yemen, free, honorable, and independent. Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation. Sana’a, 9th of Shawwal 1447 AH, corresponding to 28/03/2026.

The military operation on Saturday morning was not the only one, but it was followed by another using drones and cruise missiles targeting “vital and military targets” in the south of occupied Palestine, as announced in the evening by Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree (sources: Al Mayadeen, Saba and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. The Almighty says: {And Allah will surely support those who support Him. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might.} This is the Truth of Allah Almighty. Continuing to support and assist the resistance fronts in Palestine of sacrifice and redemption, Iraq of glory and pride, Lebanon of dignity and steadfastness, and Iran of loftiness, pride, and defiance, and in the framework of countering the zionist scheme in the region, and in implementation of what was stated in the statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces on 27/03/2026: Our Armed Forces have, with the help of Allah Almighty and by relying on Him, carried out the second military operation in the “Holy Jihad Battle,” using a batch of cruise missiles and drones that targeted a number of vital and military targets of the “israeli” enemy in southern occupied Palestine. This operation coincided with the military operations carried out by the brothers, the fighters in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and it successfully achieved its objectives, thanks to Allah. The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that, in the framework of fulfilling their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the free people of the nation on the fronts of jihad and resistance, and in response to the crimes of the enemy against the people of the nation, its nations, and its countries, they will continue, with the help of Allah Almighty and by relying on Him, to carry out their military operations during the coming days until the criminal enemy stops its assaults and aggression. Allah is our sufficiency, and He is the best Disposer of affairs. He is the best Protector and the best Helper. Long live Yemen, free, proud, and independent. Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation. Sanaa, 9 Shawwal 1447 AH Corresponding to 28/03/2026 AD.

Iraqi and Lebanese frontline

President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Iraq, yesterday (Saturday 28th March 2026) the residence of the Kurdistan Region’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, was struck by a drone, triggering the condemnation of the terrorist attack by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps), as reported by Al Mayadeen. The following is the statement issued by the Public Relations office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in response to the terrorist attack (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The action taken by the terrorist mafia ruling the occupied lands, with the conspiracy of the criminal United States, in launching a drone attack on the residence of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Duhok, is not only a flagrant violation of the principles and rules of international law and a desecration of the national security of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, but is also a continuation of the evils and wickedness of global arrogance and the cursed zionist regime against regional and international peace and security. Undoubtedly, the ominous American-zionist combination is a dangerous threat to global security and peace, which attaches no value to international laws and regulations. The United Nations Security Council must fulfill its responsibility to counter the threat to international peace and security posed by the continuous terrorist and aggressive actions of the criminal United States and the baseless zionist regime. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning this aggressive, criminal, and hateful action, defends the security of Islamic Iran—which leads to the security of the region—with firm will and resolute determination, and stands against the crimes of the American-zionist enemies.

In addition to the terrorist drone attack on Nechirvan Barzani’s residence, US forces conducted airstrikes targeting sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Kirkuk province of Iraq (source: RNN Mirror):

…and also on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units in Mosul, northern Iraq (source: RNN Mirror):

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq responded to the US aggression carrying out 41 military operations during the day, targeting US bases in Iraq and across the region with swarms of drones and barrages of rockets, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2). The video below shows a US CRAM defense system activated in Erbil, in northern Iraq, in response to drone attacks:

Moving to Lebanon, Saturday started with Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) attacking a Civil Defense ambulance in Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh district, killing a paramedic and injuring 4 other people, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Al Manar correspondent Ali Sheaib (L) and his sister and Al Mayadeen correspondent Fatima Ftouni (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

In another heinous war crime and crime against humanity, repeating what it has been doing in Gaza, Little Satan killed Al Manar correspondent Ali Sheaib and Al Mayadeen correspondents to South Lebanon Fatima Ftouni and her brother Mohammad with an airstrike that targeted their vehicle clearly marked as a press car. As if that was not enough, ambulances and paramedics arrived on the scene were targeted in what is called a “double tap”, killing one paramedic, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2):

This sparked outrage and condemnations by Lebanese, Iraqi, Palestinian, Yemeni, Iranian, Bahraini, Tunisian, Egyptian officials, media and press unions, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). Western media and officials’ reaction? Silence!

In addition to the above, Little Satan killed a Lebanese army soldier in the Deir al-Zahrani area in the Nabatieh district and targeted an ambulance belonging to the Al-Risala ambulance team near Zawtar al-Sharqiya, killing 5 paramedics while they were preparing temporary graves for their killed colleagues in previous Israeli strikes, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article detailing other Israeli crimes committed in Lebanon, including the killing of pregnant women and infants!

On the other hand, Hezbollah carried out its military operations against Israel targeting troops and military vehicles and bases, as reported by Al Mayadeen. The video below is an example of the many operations targeting a Merkava tank, this one in particular in the vicinity of Birket Dibl in southern Lebanon (source: RNN Mirror):

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Iran keeps pounding USrael

Spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, its Parliament started preparing a “legislation to implement formal tolls on ships seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Iranian lawmakers as saying that the move is designed to asset Iran’s “sovereignty, control and oversight” over the strait, which the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump dared to call “Strait of Trump” (source: Al Mayadeen), though he has failed to reopen it and his navy does not even venture close to it. Actually, the USS Gerald R. Ford is now docked in the Croatian port of Split for maintenance, after an alleged fire broke out in its main laundry facilities, as reported by Al Mayadeen, though Trump has recently admitted that it was actually targeted by Iranian forces under a multi-directional attack in the Red Sea (source: Al Mayadeen):

Meanwhile, hundreds of US troops in the region are facing a horrible fate, according to the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Heavy casualties to more than 500 American soldiers. We previously warned that the aggressive US army, due to the powerful assault by the armed forces and the destruction of their bases in the region, has fled and is hiding outside of their bases. In the past few hours, their two hideouts—the first containing more than 400 people, and the second containing more than 100 people—in Dubai were identified and targeted by missiles and precision-guided drones of the courageous men of the Aerospace Force and the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which inflicted very heavy casualties upon them. For hours, ambulances have been busy transporting the dead and wounded American commanders and soldiers. Trump and the commanders of the US army must clearly understand that the region will be turned into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave fighters of Islam.

Later on, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari added that a storage depot in Dubai for anti-drone systems belonging to Ukraine was also destroyed in the same attack, where 21 Ukrainians were likely killed (source: RNN Mirror):

Simultaneously with the targeting of hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai, which caused them heavy casualties, a storage depot for anti-drone systems belonging to Ukraine, which was present in Dubai to assist the US army, and where 21 Ukrainians were also present, was targeted by a joint operation of the Aerospace and Naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was destroyed. There is no information available regarding the fate of the Ukrainian forces present at the mentioned location, who were likely killed.

In parallel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

In the meantime, the Iranian Army Public Relations issued a communique reporting on a miliary operation targeting the strategic electronic warfare and radar center produced by ELTA, a subsidiary of the Israeli government's Aerospace Industries (IAI), in Haifa, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

Noble and insightful nation of Islamic Iran! Since this morning, the strategic electronic warfare and radar center of “Elta,” from the “israeli” regime’s aerospace complex in the port of Haifa, and the fuel storage centers of “Ben Gurion” airbase have been targeted by crushing attacks by the drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army. “Elta” arms industry company, a subsidiary of the “israeli” regime’s aerospace “IAI,” is one of the most advanced and important centers in the field of electronic warfare, the production of various phased array radars, early warning, airborne systems, and guidance and satellite observation equipment. The damage to this center has a direct impact on reducing the interception capability of missiles and drones of Iran and the electronic warfare support operations of the zionist enemy, and has led to an increase in the capability of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in standoff operations and deep inside enemy territory. The fuel storage centers of “Ben Gurion” airport in the southeast of “Tel Aviv,” which have also been repeatedly targeted by drone operations of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in recent days, are among the most important support centers for the combined American-zionist enemy air operations against our beloved homeland, which, under the blows of Iran’s attacks, have faced serious problems in refueling hostile fighter jets. In this communiqué, it is stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran Army is sacrificed for the people and obedient to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Hand in hand with all the brave fighters of the armed forces, with a spirit derived from the resilience of the nation, and by the power and strength of Allah, it will be the avenger of the pure blood of the martyr leader of the revolution, the dear commanders, and the honorable people.

This was followed by the IRGC announcement of the launch of the 85th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting several heavy industries in the region belonging to Anglo-Zionists in retaliation to the USraeli strikes on Iranian civilian industries the day before (see my previous update), as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

“So if anyone attacks you, attack him just as he attacked you.” O faithful, brave, and epic-making people of Iran, yesterday the American-zionist enemy, being incapable of fighting your fighter children on land and at sea, once again targeted Iran’s non-military industries. In honor of your steadfastness and sacred unity, the most noble and loyal of nations, and in defense of the honor and dignity of Islamic Iran, the valiant fighters of the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force, in the continuous and ongoing Wave 85 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code “Ya Rasul Allah” (O Messenger of Allah), using long-range and medium-range solid and liquid-fueled systems and attack drones, and as a tribute to the martyrs of the country’s industries and all the country’s industrial workers and producers, launched an operation in which they targeted several heavy industries belonging to the aggressive American-zionist enemy in the occupied territories and other locations with missile and drone attacks, destroying parts of them. During this extensive missile and drone operation, the enemy air force attempted to target our launch platforms by deploying fighter jets and drones. However, with the fire of the IRGC air defense, one American MQ9 strategic drone was shot down in the skies over Shiraz, and an American F16 fighter jet was also hit in the south of Fars province and was destroyed before landing at one of the airports in Saudi Arabia. The US Central Command admitted to the hit and total damage to this fighter jet. We had warned the imprudent rulers of America that we would retaliate for attacks on industrial targets. This attack was only a warning; if the attacks on industries are repeated, our next response will be beyond your imagination.

In another statement in the evening, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari reported on the results of this 85th wave and other previous attacks on USraeli assets, including the destruction of 2 aircraft, while three others were rendered inoperable due to severe damage, bringing the total number of US refueling aircraft targeted since the start of the Ramadan war to 10 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Responding to the USraeli bombing of the Isfahan University of Technology and the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran earlier in the day, the IRGC issued the following warning (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Warning to the criminal rulers of America! The aggressor American-zionist forces, by bombing the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran, have once again targeted Iranian universities with their bombardments. The imprudent rulers of the White House must know that from now on, all universities of the occupying “israeli” regime and American universities in the West Asia region are our legitimate targets until two universities are struck in retaliation for the destroyed Iranian universities. We advise all staff, professors, and students of American universities in the region, as well as residents of their surrounding areas, to keep a distance of at least a one-kilometer radius from the aforementioned universities so that their lives may be preserved. If the US government wants its universities in the region to not be among the two targeted for retaliation at this stage, it must officially condemn the bombing of the universities in a formal statement by no later than 12:00 PM (noon) on Monday, March 30, Tehran time. Furthermore, if it wants its universities in the region to remain untargeted after that, it must stop the savage forces of its ally from attacking universities and research centers; otherwise, the threat remains valid and will be carried out.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from Al Mayadeen .

…whereas Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Isfahan University of Technology and the University of Science and Technology in Tehran are just two among many universities and research centers deliberately attacked by the aggressors during the past 30 days of their illegal war on the Iranian nation.

In fact, the American-Israeli aggression against Iran continues to reveal its true objective: to cripple our country’s scientific foundation and cultural heritage by systematically targeting universities, research centers, historical monuments, and prominent scientists.

Countering Iran' “nuclear program” and “imminent threat” were nothing but vicious pretexts — mere fabrications designed to conceal their real intention.

On a final note, it is worth reporting that yesterday anti-war demonstrations took place in several locations across Israel, including al-Quds (Jerusalem), Haifa, and Tel Aviv, under the slogans “Say no to the eternal war of the Kahanist government, yes to just peace and security for the peoples of the region” and “For all of our lives”, calling for the dissolution of Netanyahu's government, demanding early elections and denouncing the suicidal military escalation against Iran and Hezbollah, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following video of the martyred Lebanese journalist Fatima Ftouni:

…and the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Donald Trump thanks the Arab countries participating in the fighting against Iran - from Saba .

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