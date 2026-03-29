GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
3h

Trump is the casus belli for the Greater Resistance Project. His intention is to bring on the End Times by Nuclear Armageddon.

He has no timeframe. Its Madness day- to-day. His zionist friends in Israhell are ready for the Apocalypse.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
18m

I can't help but notice how ambulances and medical responders are allowed to came and go unharmed, unlike the actions of the so-called democratic nations who are then aggressors here, and ongoing perpetrators of perpetual double taps strikes.

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