Let’s start this update from Yemen, as in the night between Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd July 2026 UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations) reported an incident on a tanker hit by a projectile in the Red Sea, where the Houthis (a.k.a. Ansar Allah) have been enforcing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, in response to the Saudi blockade on Yemen, since last Monday, 20th July 2026 (see here).

A few minutes later, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced that the YAF had actually struck not one, but two Saudi vessels attempting to violate the Yemeni maritime blockade, setting them on fire and forcing other 10 ships to turn around (sources: RNN Mirror, Al Mayadeen, Saba, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr):

Within the context of breaking the unjust and oppressive siege imposed by the Saudi enemy on our dear people for twelve years, and in affirmation of the equation of “siege for a siege”, and in confirmation of the right of our great people to confront Saudi-American injustice and tyranny and to reclaim their wealth and legitimate rights, The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers that violated the blockade imposed by the Armed Forces in the Red Sea.

One tanker was named “ENCELIA” and the other is “LAYLA.”

The operation was carried out by a number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

The strikes were precise, thanks to Allah’s grace and assistance, and resulted in a large fire broke out on both vessels. In the same context, the Yemeni Armed Forces forced approximately ten ships to retreat and return. The Armed Forces will continue their naval operations against the Saudi enemy and will persist in enforcing the “A siege for a siege” equation. We affirm to the Saudi enemy that any folly or aggression targeting our country will be met with large-scale operations deep within its territory, and the consequences will be dire for it, by Allah’s will and power. The Armed Forces salute the our great people of Yemen for their honorable demonstrations in the squares and arenas, and assure them of their continued commitment to restoring their rights and lifting the siege imposed on them, by Allah’s will. Sana’a,

Safar 8, 1448 AH

July 22, 2026 AD Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdulwahid Abu Ras - from Saba .

Abdulwahid Abu Ras, Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, added (source: Saba - all emphasis added):

The principle on which we base our stance towards Saudi intransigence is siege for siege. Either everyone enjoys freedom, independence, and benefits from their national wealth, or the declared equation with the Saudi enemy is what governs us. Anyone who wishes to entangle themselves with the Saudi enemy—that is their concern, and they will pay a heavy price for their wrong decision. We are acting in accordance with legitimate rights guaranteed to us by all customs, laws, and covenants.

Following this incident, yesterday global oil prices spiked beyond $100 per barrel, the highest level since early June 2026, with Brent crude up by more than 6% and the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) up by ~5%, as per MES, Fars and Al Mayadeen, which also reported on Oman seeking to reactivate the negotiation process between the Yemeni parties, Saudi Arabia and the United Nations (UN) special envoy.

On the other hand, yesterday (Thursday 23rd July 2026) the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, reacted by threatening the Houthis, as well as Iran, in a new tweet on his Truth social:

Trump has probably forgotten the hard lesson Ansar Allah gave to the US Navy ~1 year ago - here an example:

Given the predicament he got into with Iran, Trump’d better be careful and take care of other issues, such as the nuclear deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which has caused quite a stir in Israel, with officials expressing concern over it, as reported by Al Mayadeen. For instance, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was quoted as saying:

The nuclear agreement being made with Saudi Arabia, without Israel's knowledge, represents a serious strategic failure that endangers our security. Enriching uranium on Saudi soil could lead to a nuclear race in the region and a serious loss of control.

Similarly, former Security Minister Avigdor Lieberman said:

The civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia will end with them possessing nuclear weapons and will lead to a mad arms race throughout the Middle East. Israel, which is widely believed to possess the region's only nuclear arsenal, must oppose the agreement and pressure Congress to prevent its approval. [Mind the wording, the “strategic ambiguity”, to avoid admitting that Israel has nukes!]

…while former Israeli Security Minister Benny Gantz stated:

There is not a single security official who can say that introducing civilian nuclear capabilities to Saudi Arabia without linking this step to building a moderate regional alliance is a step that serves Israel's security.

It is probably for this reason that yesterday Trump rushed to tweet the following statement on his Truth social, binding the US-KSA nuclear deal to the so-called Abraham Accords for the normalizations of relations between Israel and the KSA (see also Al Mayadeen):

…while the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) announced that it is waiting for a formal request from the Outlaw US Empire and Saudi Arabia to carry out verification work related to the nuclear deal (source: Al Mayadeen):

We look forward to receiving the request for such verification and to working with the US and KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) in ensuring the implementation of those measures.

US-Iran War SITREP

US strike in Kermanshah (L) and Iranian hits in Kuwait (R) - from MES.

While Yemen targeted the two Saudi tankers in Red Sea last night, at the same time Iran and the Outlaw US Empire were exchanging fire, as usual, with the former hitting US bases in Kuwait and in Aqabah (Jordan), while the latter struck the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq (watch videos below), killing several pilgrims, as well as Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan, as reported by IRNA, Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9):

Yesterday (Thursday 23rd July 2026) Fotros Resistance provided a nice summary of the overnight and morning fire exchanges between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, based on statements issued by Iran’s Army and IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) and other reports - see also Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3 and 4), IRNA (1, 2 and 3), Fars (1, 2, 3 and 4), Tasnim (1, 2 and 3) and Mehr (1, 2 and 3):

🇮🇷 🇺🇸| Iran-US war update summary - 22-23 July Updates since 11 PM Tehran time • US attacks were one of the most intense last night. Explosions were resorted in: Konarak, Chabahar, Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Behbahan (16 explosions), Bushehr (2 explosions), Ma’shahr (6 explosions), Kangavar, Baneh, Urmia, Tabriz (12 explosions), Hamedan (4 explosions), Islamabad-e Gharb • US bombed the port of Jask, southern Iran • The US also bombed the passenger terminal at the Shalamche border crossing between Iran-Iraq — This was a war crime as it deliberately attempted to kill pilgrims travelling to Iraq. 2 martyrs & 11 injuries • The US bombed 2 humanitarian rescue boats under the pretext of hitting IRGC boats —

🇺🇸🇸🇦 Iran has so far struck between 1-12 CIA facilities in the region. Additionally, 2 Iranian Shahed drones struck a vulnerable section of the US embassy in Riyadh, first drone struck the exterior paving the way open for the 2nd drone to struck the inside — Reuters —

Iran’s Army (Artesh) has targeted: 🇰🇼 Ammunition & logistics storage facilities of the US military at Camp Doha, Kuwait

🇰🇼 Fuel-storage tanks at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

🇰🇼 An ammunition depot at Camp Arifjan, in Kuwait. —

The IRGC has: 🇺🇸 3 oil tankers attempted to exit the Strait of Hormoz & bypass Iran’s authority. 2 were turned back while the other was struck and caught on fire

🇰🇼 Destroyed a large military-equipment depot at Ali al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

🇰🇼 Destroyed a Patriot air defense system, Kuwait

🇰🇼 Struck a hangar housing US MQ-9 drones at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

🇰🇼 Struck the accommodation facilities of US forces & 2 helicopter hangars at Camp Buehring, Kuwait - there were several casualties + several helicopters & drones sustained heavy damage.

🇰🇼 Struck a telecommunications tower in Kuwait, in response to US attacks on telecommunications towers in Iran

🇯🇴 A radar (likely referring to AN/TPY-2) part of the THAAD air defense system, at a US base, in Jordan

🇯🇴 A Patriot system & a C-RAM radar were also targeted and destroyed at a US base in Jordan

🇯🇴 Fuel-storage tanks at a US base were set ablaze as well

🇯🇴 A large helicopter-equipment warehouse & a helicopter maintenance and repair hangar were also set on fire and destroyed, at a US base in Jordan —

🇰🇼 🇮🇶 A facility near the Iraq-Kuwait border crossing was just targeted with smoke visible from the impact

Here is a video of launches of Iranian Shahed drones and missiles (Haj Qassem, Qadir, Fattah and cruise missiles of Paveh family - sources: Fars and Fotros Resistance):

Fotros Resistance also provided the updated map below showing “events” (US and Iranian attacks in the region) from the past 3 weeks until yesterday (Thursday 23rd July 2026), with some estimated numbers of casualties and hits:

New satellite imagery published by Iran yesterday afternoon confirmed:

Iran’s claims of hits on Ali al Salem US Air Base in Kuwait (sources: MES and Fotros Resistance):

Before (R) and after (L) - from MES .

damage to a helicopter shelter and an ammunition/weapons depot/warehouse at Camp Buehring US army base in Kuwait (source: Fotros Resistance):

destruction of an Amazon data center in Bahrain (source: Fotros Resistance):

Before (R) and after (L) - from Fotros Resistance .

Iranian military operations continued in the afternoon, when the IRGC issued a new statement confirming new attacks in response to the US war crimes on the Shalamche border crossing and Arbaeen pilgrims, hitting (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr and Fotros Resistance):

a specialised US electronic-warfare unit at Camp Buehring in Kuwait,

the unit’s personnel quarters, killing/wounding several of its members,

and the air-traffic control tower at Camp Buehring.

In the evening, senior Arab security sources told Al Mayadeen that the headquarters US Army Ground Forces Command in Kuwait was targeted by Resistance factions, in retaliation to the US attack on Shalamche, while a senior Iranian political-security source denied a MES report claiming an Iranian attack on a power station in Kuwait (see photo above), labelling an Israeli false-flag operation.

Iran’s Army Spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (L) and Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei (R), military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Army Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia warned the US enemy against continuing its strikes on civilian infrastructure (sources: Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The Americans must understand that this course of action cannot continue indefinitely. If they persist in their acts of mischief against our country’s Southern regions, we will take new measures. New scenarios have been planned and worked on, and we will definitely enter the field in a new way to deter the enemy from continuing the war. What is important is the high morale, motivation and will of my comrades in the air force and air defence to confront enemy aggression. Fortunately, today we are in a better state of readiness than before. But if the enemy commits aggression by ground, its vulnerability will certainly be far greater than in air and long-range strikes. Ground operations provide many more opportunities to damage and inflict greater casualties on the enemy, and our effectiveness and efficiency in this arena will undoubtedly be much higher. God willing, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take revenge for the blood of the martyrs and our dear martyred leader from the aggressor enemy.

…whereas Major General Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and former IRGC Commander-in-Chief, stated (source: Al Mayadeen):

Targeting visitors at the Shalamcheh border crossing and threatening to attack infrastructure reflect nothing but desperation and helplessness.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (L), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (C) and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from IRNA and Tasnim.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted the following statement on X, warning European countries against providing assistance to the American aggressor (see also Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

In a meeting with 25 European ambassadors and chargé d'affaires, I elaborated on the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions regarding current issues and America's criminal actions, and I reminded them that in the 40-day war, we imposed a severe defeat on the aggressors. In this new round of military aggression as well, we will resolutely defend our homeland and national interests. These wars have created no strategic gains for America and only endanger regional and global peace and security. I also said that Europe is expected to safeguard the United Nations Charter and international law and to condemn aggression. Of course, a few Europeans, such as Spain, adopted principled positions. European governments must take note that placing bases and territory at the disposal of the aggressor will rank them among the aggressors. Europe is expected to be the driving force of diplomacy, not a follower of the aggressor’s power.

…while Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei exposed US hypocrisy and criminality as well as the complicity of Gulf States in the following tweets (1 and 2 - see also IRNA (1 and 2), Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2) - all emphasis mine):

Do Not Commit War Crimes for Anyone; citing superior orders to justify war crimes does not absolve the perpetrators of criminal liability. The U.S. ruling establishment intends to sacrifice whatever remains of international humanitarian law and the foundations of human ethics and civilization to its insatiable appetite for war and slaughter. A policy that calls for the destruction of bridges and power plants is manifestly unlawful and criminal. It constitutes reprisal and collective punishment—both of which are explicitly prohibited as war crimes under international humanitarian law and U.S. domestic law alike, specifically under 18 U.S.C. § 2441 (the War Crimes Act). There is no statute of limitations for these offenses. The Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Department of Defense Law of War Manual make it unequivocally clear that service members have both a legal and moral duty to refuse manifestly unlawful orders. Iran stands firm and resolute against lawlessness and the flouting of the law.

The commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Brad Cooper, has explicitly stated the participation of several Gulf Cooperation Council member States and Jordan in the U.S. military aggression against Iran. If this American claim is merely a lie, then these States are duty-bound to officially and transparently refute it. Given these facts, when Iran exercises its legitimate and rightful self-defense by striking U.S. military bases and assets stationed on the territories of these states, questioning "Iran's motives" amounts to nothing more than a disregard for logic and a baseless attempt at misdirection. Let us be clear: The state of insecurity and the raging fires in the region are the exclusive product of the ongoing American-Israeli aggression against Iran. By providing their territories as launchpads to facilitate US aggression, these States thereby become complicit in it by virtue of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314 (on the definition of aggression) [link], and this constitutes a flagrant violation of the principle of good neighborliness and Article 2 (paragraph 4) of the United Nations Charter. Iran's exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense is nothing but a necessary step toward restoring security and stability to the entire region.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocked the Outlaw US Empire in this tweet (see also IRNA and Tasnim):

Ali Akbar Velayati (L), former Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki (C) and current Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA.

On a more serious note, with the following tweet, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, cautioned Trump’s administration against new threats and mobilizing its regional and European allies (see also IRNA):

#Islamic_Republic_of_Iran is in a new phase of #deterrence; the notion of delivering a low-cost strike against Iran is a miscalculation that could have consequences extending far beyond the #military arena to the #energy markets and the global economy. The #White_House should know that by threatening Iran and mobilizing regional allies and activating the European lobby, it will not achieve greater security and stability; rather, it will globalize the consequences of its mistakes. #Bab_Al_Mandeb

#Strait_of_Hormuz

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki addressed the American people directly in an interview with IRNA, asking them to save their children from Trump’s quagmire (all emphasis added):

Your shortsighted president, Donald Trump, and the invading American military have, through the imposition of two criminal wars, martyred more than 1,000 Iranians. The Iranian nation mourns the nation’s martyred Leader and his children. For the past 140 nights, the Iranian people have held nightly gatherings in squares and streets across the country, angrily demanding the country’s military commanders avenge the blood of the martyrs by taking action against the American-Zionist terrorists. Thousands of US troops stationed at military bases in the Persian Gulf states, Jordan, and Iraq are now within range of Iranian missiles. At any moment, in response to the Iranian nation’s demand, an order may be issued to launch strikes that could kill more than 1,000 of those criminal soldiers. Bring your sons home today, before tomorrow arrives when you receive their remains. By Trump’s order, their deaths may never even be publicly acknowledged, depriving you of the opportunity to mourn them.

…while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted (see also IRNA):

…and, speaking on the sidelines of the Iraqi Prime Minister’s meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran yesterday, he said (source: Tasnim):

We currently do not have a mediation problem with the United States. The problem is the type of American approach, which is irrational, (involving excessive demands), and hegemonic, and which has been met with the authoritative response of the Islamic Republic of Iran. As long as they (the Americans) do not understand that there is no other way but to respect the Iranian nation and respect the interests of the Iranian nation, naturally there will be no basis for moving in this direction (resuming talks).

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

During Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi’s visit in Tehran and meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the two signed signed important “cooperation and twinning agreements covering public administration, education, the economy, transportation, and border crossings”, as per Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr.

On a side note, it is worth reporting that, following the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s decision to grant the American ally access to its own military bases and infrastructure (e.g. including RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia) for strikes against Iran, the latter’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the move and warning UK of the consequences of becoming complicit “in the crime of aggression and war crimes” (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

British policymakers have taken this decision fully aware that US military attacks on Iran, which began with the participation of the occupying and genocidal Israeli regime and continue to this day, constitute a clear aggression and a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and peremptory norms of international law. Any participation and cooperation in the preparation and execution of these illegal attacks will amount to complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, interests and national security against any aggression, and any party that, in any way, participates in military aggression against Iran will be responsible for the consequences and repercussions of its decision.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, in an interview with Axios cited by Al Mayadeen, Trump said that Israel…

would join in two minutes if I ask them to [but] we don't need anybody.

After all, why involving allies, when the “war is going very well”?

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

So spoke Hassan Fadlallah

Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of Loyalty to the Resistance bloc - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, Hassan Fadlallah, member of Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, gave to Al Mayadeen the following overview of the situation in his country (all emphasis added):

There has been no withdrawal by the Israeli enemy from any meter of land it had occupied in southern Lebanon. What has taken place is the Lebanese Army reinforcing its deployment in liberated villages and towns that the enemy was unable to occupy thanks to the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of our Resistance fighters. The Lebanese Army is able to deploy among its people and strengthen its presence and no one can prevent it from doing so. However, when it [the Army] sought to move slightly beyond the liberated areas in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, the enemy opened fire on the advancing force and arrogantly and brazenly announced, amid official Lebanese silence, that the Lebanese Army had advanced 100 meters forward, even though the Lebanese Army was moving on Lebanese territory, while the enemy army is the occupying force. What happened in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh does not involve any Israeli withdrawal. This authority did not need such theatrics to present what happened as though it were an achievement, because after all, it is an illusory achievement. We welcome any withdrawal by the enemy from occupied Lebanese territory. No one objects to that. But why is the government trying to turn it into such a hollow political victory, dancing on the blood of the martyrs while trivializing their sacrifices? What it has done is nothing more than an act of exploitation through media stunts that change nothing on the ground. If anyone brings about an achievement, we are ready to acknowledge it as an achievement. But this authority is acting on the basis of legitimizing the Israeli occupation and its continued presence and linking Israeli withdrawal to the notion of disarming the Resistance. [They are] selling illusions to the US administration, and they will spend the remainder of their constitutional term in power counting days, nights, months, and years without achieving any of their objectives of undermining any element of our strength. [Those commitments] have no value to us, and our Resistance is a necessity and a national need. We will remain committed to it until we liberate our land, protect our country, and preserve the blood of our martyrs. The current reality is that we are facing an occupation and a ceasefire that the enemy continues to violate, alongside the legendary steadfastness of Resistance fighters in frontline positions. Meanwhile, the enemy is attempting to evade and circumvent the regional ceasefire, while also seeking to capitalize on the concessions being offered to it by the authority through its agreement with it. As far as Hezbollah is concerned, we avoid internal confrontation. We are committed to our country and to civil peace, and we always warn this authority: do not push our people toward confrontation, because no authority in Lebanon will emerge victorious when it drives its people into conflict. Taking certain [opposing] judicial steps, and at times security measures, as well as making certain statements and adopting certain positions. But we remain patient and endure to the extent necessary to preserve our Resistance and protect the sacrifices of our young men, and also to the extent that serves the interests of our country. [The primary reliance] will remain on the regional umbrella taking shape in the region, even in the face of this US aggression. No matter how long these attacks continue, the Americans will ultimately return to an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the first item in that agreement will be Lebanon. We have full confidence in the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance. No regional or final agreement will be possible unless Israel completely withdraws from our land.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Tasnim:

Trump’s Iran Strategy Hitting Dead End - from Tasnim .

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Share GeoPolitiQ