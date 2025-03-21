Yemeni Palestine 2 ballistic missile - from Al Mayadeen.

As Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) carries on the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, Ansar Allah also continues its military operations in support of them, despite ongoing US airstrikes on Yemen, the latest of which targeting the Saqeen district in western Saada Governorate tonight, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News.

In the early morning of yesterday, Thursday 20th March 2025, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) targeted the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (Israel) with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile, as per Yemen News Agency Saba and Al Mayadeen, which also reported on US airstrikes on Yemen, which responded by targeting “the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its affiliated warships” with “a number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones” launched by “the missile force, the naval forces, and the air force” of the YAF.

As reported in a separate Al Mayadeen article, the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) claimed to have intercepted the Yemeni ballistic missile; however, it caused some disruption, as it triggered air raid sirens across multiple areas, including al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the West Bank, caused suspension of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport, and prompted ~2 million Israeli settlers to seek shelter, including staff from Israeli Channel 12 and Channel 14 studios, with 13 Israelis sustaining injuries during the rush to the bunkers. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Satanyahu” was forced to adjourn a meeting at the Knesset and run to a shelter.

Al Mayadeen also reported that yesterday the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, had launched “a rocket barrage of M90 Maqadma missiles at Tel Aviv in response to the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians in the Gaza Strip”, with rocket shrapnel falling in Rishon LeZion, according to Israeli media. Even this rocket barrage from Gaza caused the suspension of flight landings and take-offs at the Ben Gurion Airport. Al Mayadeen also quoted the military spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, as extending salutations…

…to our sincere brothers in Yemen for their honorable stance and their direct support for their brethren in Gaza, despite the heavy price they pay for their loyalty to Al-Aqsa and Palestine. Today, Yemen’s missiles have intersected with those of Gaza in the skies over Tel Aviv, reaffirming that Gaza is not alone and that behind it stand free men of the Ummah who will never surrender it to its arrogant enemies.

The YAF launched another Palestine 2 ballistic missile in the night between Thursday 20th and Friday 21st March, “targeting an Israeli military target south of the occupied Jaffa region” (i.e. Tel Aviv), as reported by Saba, quoting Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying that the ban on Israeli navigation and operations of the YAF supporting Gaza will not be halted until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted, no matter how long the American aggression against Yemen continues.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Khamenei.ir .

Today, 21st March 2025, but the the first day of the year 1404 in the Iranian solar calendar, Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a speech with a message not only to the nation, but also to foreign countries. Here are some highlights from Khamenei.ir (all emphasis mine):

The US must know that when facing Iran, threats will never achieve anything. The US and others must know that if they commit any malicious act against the Iranian nation, they will receive a severe blow. [Referring to the Houthis, which are often described as Iranian proxies in the West] Why do you label them as proxies? The people of Yemen and the Resistance centers in the region have an inner motive to stand against the Zionists, and the Islamic Republic of Iran does not need proxies. Our stance is clear, and so is theirs. When Palestine was first occupied, one of the countries that stood against the Zionist regime’s oppression was Yemen, whose ruler at the time participated in an international assembly to oppose the occupation of Palestine. Western officials resort to actions such as cutting university funding for students who have protested in favour of Palestine, which, of course, is also a reflection of their claims regarding free flow of information, liberalism, and human rights, The Islamic Republic of Iran also stands firm against this malevolence and has clearly articulated its consistent position and approach, which is to support the Palestinian and Lebanese fighters who are defending their countries. We have never been the initiators of conflict or confrontation with anyone. However, if anyone acts with malice and starts [trouble], they should know that they will face severe blows. We must view the events of the past year with the understanding that in the battle between truth and falsehood, victory will undoubtedly belong to the Front of Truth. However, sacrifices must be made along this path, just as this divine tradition was evident during the Sacred Defense. The historic 22nd of Bahman rally [Islamic Revolution of 1979] was the peak of this process, showcasing the loyalty of the Iranian nation to the Islamic Revolution and their commitment to the Islamic Republic, sending a clear message to all the oppressors and hypocrites worldwide, while highlighting the Iranian nation’s presence on the global stage. The burden of economic and livelihood problems can depress and discourage any population. However, the strong and courageous nation of Iran, despite all the challenges they encountered over the past year, stepped forward and defended the Islamic system. Everyone, whether they have limited funds for small-scale production or are major economic players, should invest their assets in production. The country's officials are committed to improve people’s living conditions. However, this matter cannot be achieved solely through supportive measures. It requires fundamental actions, one of which is investment.

The day before Khamenei met with commanders of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Iranian Army and declared (all emphasis added):

Negotiating with the United States is neither wise, nor intelligent, nor honourable. The reason? Experience! We must understand this correctly: We should not be led to believe that sitting at the negotiating table with that government will resolve certain issues. No, negotiating with the U.S. will not solve any problems.

I think he should have a word with the Russians, who are negotiating with Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire)! We are seeing these days how unreliable Trump is, as he cannot tame the Ukrainian proxy (see for instance this article on Strategic Culture Foundation website).

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Yesterday Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also gave a speech to the nation on the occasion of the Persian New Year. Here are a few excerpts from his speech (source: IRNA):

We stay awake in these nights to purify our souls and spirits, to change into a new human being and reach our destiny in a new day as fate allows. However, our worth and the worth of our homeland are not [limited to] the ones currently we have. Our worth and destiny are greater than the current situation of us. We will determine our worth to be greater, higher, and more dignified than we have had before. We are determined to bring about change. [Referring to the difficult economic situation in Iran] If we want this situation to stop, we must make reforms on all imbalances with the help of experts, specialists, academics, elites, economists, cultural and media figures, and with the participation of each and every one of our dear people. Spring represents a balance in nature and is a source of kindness, empathy, and rejuvenation. I hope that in this New Year, we will witness a profound transformation in the friendly relations between our countries and improvements in the lives of our nations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi - from IRNA .

Finally, it is also worth reporting a few statements from the speech that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi delivered yesterday: