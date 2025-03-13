Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

As I reported in an short update to my latest original article one hour after publishing, Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) resumed its ban on Israeli ships passage in Red, Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab & Aden Gulf, soon after the 4-day deadline of the ultimatum that Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave to Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) on 7th March 2025: lift the siege on Gaza and allow entry of humanitarian aid or YAF naval operations against Israeli-linked vessels will restart. Not only Little Satan ignored the ultimatum, but it even stop electricity supply to the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, Wednesday 12th March 2025, one day after the resumption of the Yemeni blockade for Israeli ships, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave another speech, warning the Zionists that the YAF is ready to step up its military operations against Israel, if the latter “persists in starving Palestinians and preventing humanitarian relief from reaching Gaza”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here are some highlights from his speech, as reported by Yemen News Agency Saba (all emphasis mine):

Two factors are encouraging the Israeli enemy: American support and partnership, and the Trump administration's team, which is more Zionist, brazen, and bold in their clear hostility towards the Palestinian people and Muslims in general. In the Arab arena, this state of inaction is affecting the stance in other Islamic countries as well. Arab inaction is influencing the inaction of many Islamic countries; otherwise, their positions would be stronger than they are now. The negative stances towards our mujahideen brothers in Palestine have not changed, and Arab regimes have not altered their classifications of them as terrorists. Worse still is what the World Bank announced about some Arab regimes opening a land route to circumvent the Yemeni blockade against the Israeli enemy. [Read this article for more information about this topic] Will the Arab regimes deny what the World Bank has announced, or are they indeed involved in this? The latter is closer to the truth. The peoples of our nation should not tie their stances to the level of the Arab regimes' ceiling, as this ceiling reflects a state of inaction and shirking of responsibility. We have moved towards the decision to ban Israeli navigation based on our understanding that practical steps must be taken in the face of Israeli obstinacy and brutality. The ban on Zionist navigation is not the ceiling of our stance but the first step in our position. We will move towards other escalatory steps with a high ceiling if the Israeli enemy continues to starve the Palestinian people and prevents the entry of aid. The reality of the Arab regimes is that they are either inactive or hostile to those who take practical stances against the criminal, aggressive escalation of the Israeli enemy. Some Arab regimes oppose us with the utmost hostility. Why? Because we stand with such stances in support of the Palestinian people and liberation causes. Even some Arab regimes sympathetic to us view our stance as foolish, reckless, and inappropriate, with many directing blame towards us. We realize that in this critical historical era, where blame is often directed at those who stand for the truth, there are many who criticize and blame in various forms. Some classify our stance as inconsistent with general interests, political gains, and economic benefits, while others doubt it. All blame, protest, criticism, and pressure should be directed at the Israeli enemy for seeking to starve the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Everyone should direct blame, criticism, protest, media campaigns, and all forms of attack and political pressure towards the enemy. Everyone has a duty to support any stance that backs the Palestinian people, as long as it is a practical, effective step that pressures the Israeli enemy. The West's relationship, support, and backing of the Israeli enemy are clear. In contrast, what is the practical Arab stance? What are the actual steps? Let any Arab observer compare what the Europeans are doing for Ukraine with what the Arabs are doing for Palestine, and they will find a very significant difference. Some Arabs have turned their attention to Ukraine as well, meaning they are preoccupied with the West and not available to focus on the Palestinian cause and the concerns of our Arab and Islamic nation. The step announced by our armed forces is the first step, and our ceiling is very high. All options are on the table in our practical readiness and for implementation if the enemy does not stop the siege and starvation of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi could not be any clearer at the end, but I am pretty sure that Little Satan will not pay heed to him.

Of course, yesterday Hamas welcomed the resumption of the Yemeni blockade for Israeli ships, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted part of the following statement issued by Hamas, here reported in full (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - all emphasis mine):

The announcement by the Yemeni Armed Forces to resume operations against zionist enemy ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden — in response to the continued blockade imposed by the occupation and the prevention of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, from reaching Gaza — reflects the authentic stance of the Yemeni people and their leadership. It also demonstrates their genuine commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance, while exerting real pressure to break the unjust siege on Gaza. We call upon the nations of the region and freedom-loving people around the world to intensify their efforts and mobilization in order to pressure the zionist occupation and its supporters, until the aggression ends, the siege on Gaza is lifted, and humanitarian aid reaches our besieged people. The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas Wednesday, 12 Ramadan 1446 AH Corresponding to March 12, 2025

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, yesterday its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei met with “thousands of university students, representatives from political, social, and cultural student associations, and jihad groups”, as reported by Khamenei.ir, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran) and Al Mayadeen. Here are some highlights (all emphasis mine):

The first experience [of Iranian youth in their encounters with the West] led to a sense of self-loss. However, in the second experience, which aligns with the current movement of the student body, the recognition of Western realities, the pursuit of independence, and the distancing from the challenges posed by Western civilization have become paramount. [Regarding US President Donald J. Trump’s letter to Khamenei - see this article for more context] I have not yet received this letter, but the US wants to propagate the falsehood that “Iran is unwilling to negotiate and reach agreements, unlike us”. Yet, the very individual making these claims is the same person who tore up the outcomes of our previous negotiations with America. How can we negotiate with someone who we know will not honour their commitments? What negotiations [should] we have when we know that he will not abide by? Therefore, the invitation for negotiations and stating it are to deceive the public opinion. If the aim of talks is to lift the sanctions, negotiation with this U.S. government will not lead to the lifting of the sanctions, meaning that it will not remove them. From the very beginning, our objective in negotiations has been the removal of sanctions, which, fortunately, are gradually losing their impact as the process prolongs. Moreover, the sanctioned country will find ways to circumvent these sanctions, and we too have discovered various methods to do so. [See Russia, which is thriving despite thousands and thousands of sanctions issued by Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and its vassals (i.e. the EU/NATO countries)] If we had wanted to build nuclear weapons, the United States would not have been able to stop us. We neither possess nuclear weapons nor pursue them, as we do not desire such weapons for reasons we have already discussed. The threat of inflicting a blow and initiating war is not a unilateral process. Iran is capable of delivering a counterattack and it will definitely do just that. If the United States and their agents make a wrong move, they will be the ones who will suffer the most damage. Of course, war is not a good thing. We are not seeking war. However, if someone takes action [against us], our response will be firm and definite. Contrary to the enemy's expectations, neither the Resistance of Palestine nor that of Lebanon has faltered; rather, they have become stronger and more inspired. While these martyrdoms have inflicted human losses upon them, they have simultaneously bolstered their motivation. Someone like Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah may depart from this group, leaving a void; however, in the days following his martyrdom, the actions that Hezbollah undertook against the Zionist regime were even more powerful than its previous efforts. In the Palestinian Resistance, individuals such as Martyr Haniyeh, Martyr Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif are no longer amongst them. Yet, at the same time, they can impose their conditions on the opposing side in negotiations, which the Zionist regime, its supporters, and the United States have insisted upon. Iranian officials, including the government and the President, are united in their commitment to provide full support to the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance. God willing, the Iranian nation will continue to stand as the flagbearer of resistance against oppression, just as it has in the past. This time last year, we had among us Martyr Raisi, Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, Martyr Haniyeh, Martyr Safieddine, Martyr Sinwar, Martyr Deif, and several other prominent Revolutionary figures. However, they are no longer with us and this absence has led the enemy to believe that we have grown weaker. I can confidently affirm that while the absence of these invaluable brothers is indeed a loss for us, in many respects we have grown stronger compared to last year, and we have not weakened in certain areas either. Had the Revolution not occurred in 1979, the country would have been on a path leading to increased foreign dependencies, and deprived of all its privileges and spiritual wealth. They say “We come first”, meaning that the entire world must prioritize their interests above its own. This self-serving attitude is this is currently being observed by everyone around the world. Today, Islamic Iran is the only country that has firmly asserted it will never, under any circumstances, prioritize the interests of others above its own.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Speaking of Trump’s letter to Khamenei, last night Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi finally confirmed its receipt after hosting Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran. Here is what he wrote on his Instagram account, as reported today by IRNA:

This afternoon I hosted Mr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates. In addition to talks on mutual and regional issues, a letter from the United States’ president was received as well.

He did not provide any additional details; however, this morning Al Mayadeen quoted him as saying that Iran will counter US policy of “maximum pressure” with “maximum resistance”, while IRNA cited the following statements:

It is not a matter of stubbornness or seeking ideals. This is an expert issue. It should be proved to the other side that the pressure policy is ineffective so that we can come to the negotiating table in equal conditions. We do not have a passive policy at all to sit and look what decisions they make for us. We will enter direct negotiations when we are in equal conditions, free from pressure and threat, and when we are sure that our people’s national interests are served.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

In other news, yesterday Al Maydaeen reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his corruption trial, lost his temper, repeatedly slamming the table, accusing prosecutors of living in an “alternate universe”, lamenting that they put him “through hell”, raging about investigators’ “malicious recklessness” and shouting:

I usually am a very restrained person, but there is an unacceptable thing here. They took our lives and ruined them. I am carrying out my duties as prime minister at this time. I come here twice a week. But I deserve the right to shatter these absurd [allegations] and show everything is based on a complete lie.

Netanyahu a “very restrained person”?! Pfft… And if there is someone who is taking lives and ruining them, that’s him with Palestinians! I probably should start call him “Satanyahu”, as some people already do.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Satanyahu’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Israel will not tolerate any military infrastructure in southern Syria that may threaten the security of Israeli citizens or the operations of the Israel Defense Forces. Israel will not allow the presence of any terrorist groups or armed groups that pose a threat to its citizens in the buffer zone in southern Syria. Any attempts by the forces of the regime or terrorist organizations to gain a foothold there will be thwarted.

Of course! Not only the Zionists illegally occupy a neighbouring country, but they also impose their rule, forbidding the deployment of its army within its legitimate borders, while nobody says anything. Had it been the other way around, we would have the news on all Western mainstream media (MSM). In any case, Satanyahu can sleep tight: Syria's transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani “the headchopper/cutthroat”, is not going to send his army to Southern Syria; he did not even say a word today, while signing the new constitutional declaration (see this Al Mayadeen article). Actually, I wonder if it contains concessions to the Zionist state of Israel…

As if the above was not enough, today the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike targeting a residential building in the al-Tarasat area in the Mashrou' Dummar district of Damascus, the capital of Syria, allegedly targeting a command center belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which denied the claim, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which at least 7 people were injured.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that “Qatar is preparing to supply gas to Syria via Jordan”, of course with US approval, as per Al Mayadeen and Reuters, which tells you all you need to know, i.e. that these countries (Syria, Qatar, Jordan and the Outlaw US Empire) are all on the same side, thus confirming the words of Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi regarding the Arab states.