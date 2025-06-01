Yemeni President Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat - from Saba .

After the launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (Israel) on Thursday 29th May 2025 (sources: Saba and Al Mayadeen: 1 and 2), in the last few days Yemeni officials have released some important statements, mostly ignored by Western mainstream media (MSM), signalling that Ansar Allah is about to escalate against the Zionist entity called “Israel”. First, on Friday 30th May 2025, Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, stated the following, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Soon, God willing, you will receive good news about the Zionist enemy's aircraft used in the aggression against our country. Our Armed Forces, represented by our air defenses, will turn the pride of the Zionist enemy's aircraft in the coming days into a source of ridicule. To ensure the safety of air and maritime navigation in the areas of our Armed Forces' operations, we have directed the designation of the routes used by the Zionist enemy to attack our country as dangerous zones for all companies.

First of all, this is a warning to airlines and maritime operators to reroute, due to impending military actions targeting the Israeli military aircraft and ships operating in areas under control of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF). But I also interpret it as a warning to the Israeli Air Force, which recently has been hitting Yemen with raids, particularly on Sana’a International Airport: next time the Israeli aircraft may not get back to their air bases, but they may be downed by the YAF! I think this is quite realistic, taking into account that Ansar Allah was very close to down US F-16 and F-35 jets in the initial month of Operation Rough Rider against Yemen, as per Al Mayadeen, quoting two reports by The New York Times (paywalled) and Forbes.

In addition to the above, yesterday, Saturday 31st May 2025, the Yemeni Ministry of Defense (MoD) recommended that foreign investors and companies operating in Israel leave quickly, “as the environment will not be safe” until the aggression against Palestinians is halted and the siege on Gaza is lifted. Here is the statement issued by the Yemeni MoD:

Our missiles are designed to fragment if intercepted, hitting more targets, rendering the Zionist enemy's systems useless. Every Zionist should be on their guard against their downfall.

…as quoted by Saba and Al Mayadeen. They even made it clear with a cartoon:

It looks like the Houthis do keep their word. In fact, just a few days ago Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi stated quite clearly:

We aim to escalate our operations to support the Palestinian people, and our actions in the coming phase will be more effective and influential against the Zionist enemy.

…as I reported at the end of my previous original article in the link below:

And today the missile force of the YAF targeted again Ben Gurion Airport in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a hypersonic ballistic missile, whereas the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) force launched three drones against “three vital Israeli enemy targets in the areas of Yaffa, Ashdod, and Umm al-Rashrash in the occupied Palestine”, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen. YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree also announced that, following the successful imposition of a partial ban on air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport, the YAF is working to impose a full ban on its air traffic in the coming period, warning non-complying airlines that they should take this into consideration to preserve the safety of their aircraft and customers.

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, last Friday, Israeli far-right Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addressed his Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that it is “time to go in with full force” in Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Mr Prime Minister, after Hamas rejected the deal proposal again, there are no more excuses. The confusion, the shuffling, and the weakness must end. We have already missed too many opportunities. It is time to go in with full force, without blinking, to destroy and kill Hamas to the last one.

In fact, it looks like that the Zionist military operations in Gaza have escalated in the last few days, with the latest massacre committed this morning by the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) attacking starving unarmed civilians who gathered at a humanitarian aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Mawasi, Rafah, killing more than 30 people and wounding more than 150, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the Gaza government media describing the GHF areas as…

mass death traps rather than humanitarian relief points. [This is] a systematic and malicious use of aid as a weapon of war, employed to blackmail starving civilians and forcibly gather them in exposed killing zones. [These killing zones are] managed and monitored by the occupation army, while being funded and politically covered by both the occupation and the US administration, who bear full moral and legal responsibility for these crimes.

And this afternoon Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered “the IDF to continue forward against all targets”, as he himself tweeted on a post on X (formerly Twitter):

On the eve of Shavuot, the IDF operates in Gaza with great force, crushing the enemy and clearing a path for the maneuvering forces. I instructed the IDF to continue forward against all targets, regardless of any negotiations, and to use every means necessary from the air, land, and sea to protect IDF soldiers and eliminate and crush the Hamas murderers. Those who slaughter and fight us will pay the full price. As I said: Either Hamas releases the hostages, or it will be destroyed.

“Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, it is worth mentioning that last Friday Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was supposed to pay a visit to the occupied West Bank, together with a delegation of senior diplomats from Egypt, Jordan and other Arab states, and meet with Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah, as reported in this article by Al Mayadeen, according to which this would have been the most senior Arab diplomatic visit to the West Bank since its occupation by the Zionist entity in 1967. However, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article, Little Satan blocked the high-profile delegation of Arab foreign ministers from entering the West Bank, following a decision taken at a ministerial meeting chaired by Netanyahu, which risks escalating tensions between Israel and regional Arab powers, which, before Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023, were considering normalizing their relationships with the Zionist entity, a process that has been stalled since then.

Today, during a joint press conference in Amman alongside his counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud condemned the Israeli refusal to allow the Arab ministerial delegation to visit the occupied West Banks:

Israel’s refusal of the committee's visit to the West Bank embodies and confirms its extremism and refusal of any serious attempts for (a) peaceful pathway. It strengthens our will to double our diplomatic efforts within the international community to face this arrogance.

P.S.: I will be quite busy in the next week or so, hence there will be no original articles in the coming days; however, translations will continue every other day, starting from tomorrow.