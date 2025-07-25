Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 4th July 2025. (All formatting and footnotes original).

The 14th Dalai Lama, Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso .

Although Tenzin Gyatso had already officially resigned in March 2011 in favour of a successor elected by the Tibetan Parliament in exile in Dharamsala, recent years have seen a gradual decline in the Dalai Lama's authority as the “ambassador” of Buddhism in the world. Pope Bergoglio, annoyed by US interference through Mike Pompeo, had even gone so far as to refuse to receive Tenzin Gyatso in the Vatican in an official capacity; and gradually, many supporters of the so-called “Free Tibet” movement (the municipalities of Milan and Florence, for example) had backed down and had not hosted the Dalai Lama's advertising campaigns (“Ocean of Wisdom”), finally realising that this was indirect but blatant anti-Chinese political propaganda.

However, for those interested in Tibet and who follow weather, earthquake and disaster forecasts, it was announced that the time would come for the “Ocean of Wisdom” to feel the final day approaching and to worry about the appointment of his successor. And so far, everything is understandable, except that the announcement of the search for a successor, as handled by Western media ignorant of history and biased about Beijing's legitimate sovereignty over Tibet, becomes a very useful weapon today to undermine Beijing's credibility.

The inaccurate information provided by the media and “Free Tibet” fanatics is based on the underlying prejudice that the imagined “Tibet independent from Beijing” was “invaded” by the PRC's People's Liberation Army and the Dalai Lama was forced into exile in India in 1959. When the historical reality is that Tibet, since the collapse of the Tibetan Empire, has always been an integral part of the Chinese Empire with recognition of feudal privileges to the various powerful Lamaist schools (lineages or Sarma), i.e. the currents of transmission and ritualisation of the teachings of Tantric Buddhism. During the Mongol Yuan dynasty and the subsequent Ming and Qing dynasties, the Tibetan lineages were granted feudal-theocratic administrative autonomy approved by the Celestial Empire, which has always participated, in its capacity as state authority, in the appointment of the two highest Lamaist authorities (the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama).

For clarity's sake, we should also add that the only ones to invade and occupy Tibet were the British colonialists with their military expedition to Tibet in 1903-1904 as part of the Great Game that affected all of Central Asia and Afghanistan in an anti-Russian capacity.

A not insignificant aspect (proven by declassified CIA documents) concerns the protection afforded by agencies linked to the CIA and the funding enjoyed by Tenzin Gyatso to go into exile, taking on an instrumental role against Beijing's policy of protecting ethnic and religious minorities within a specific regulatory framework. And think that Mao Zedong and Tenzin Gyatso had previously collaborated and negotiated, immortalised in official photos, precisely to reach a concrete solution on mutual competences in Tibet (sovereignty was not even mentioned because it was taken for granted that history and law certified that the Tibetan territory belonged to the PRC [People’s Republic of China]).

But let's clarify a few things about the establishment of the “Living Buddha” reincarnation system. We are talking about the TULKU or “incarnate Lama”, a practice involving both the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, the two most important tulkus of the Gelug school (the Dalai Lama plays a spiritual and political leadership role, and the Panchen Lama, Sanskrit for “scholar/great teacher”, plays an important role in religious practices and rituals). According to Tibetan believers, the two lamas are like the sun and the moon, both having the supreme task of seeking out each other's reincarnations and imparting the teachings of the tradition to them. The Tulku was introduced in the 12th century by Karmapa, “the one of [enlightened] action”, spiritual leader of the Karma Kagyu lineage, one of the four main schools of Tibetan Buddhism. Unlike ordinary monks, reincarnation is voluntary for a lama, as it is believed that he returns to be reborn consciously, driven by the noble desire to help others. Since the 14th century, when a great master dies, it has been customary to identify the reincarnation of the master in a child. The child will undergo exhaustive tests of validity before being confirmed (a devastating and typically Chinese bureaucracy!!!). From the 14th to the end of the 18th century, when British colonial interests were already evident and there was a need to protect Tibet by binding it closely to the Qing Empire, the recognition of the Tulku remained unchanged. In 1793, Emperor Qianlong, in order to defend and place the Tulku tradition under imperial protection, promulgated the rule that the reincarnations of the Dalai Lamas and Panchen Lamas, in order to be valid, had to be definitively confirmed by the imperial government.

In conclusion, in addition to not understanding this fierce battle over a medieval-theocratic issue, one cannot help but be astonished by the aberrant situation: on the one hand, the PRC defends the legitimacy of the Tibetan Buddhist tradition by seeking to ensure state support for a practice that we would already have classified as an expression of a magical-esoteric world; on the other hand, the Western media, with their usual double standards, champion a “religious” authority that they do not understand at all, even if it is so evocative, but which suits them in order to stir up feelings against the Chinese autocracy/regime/dictatorship.

Having practised in Tibet, I have experienced other “amusing” contradictions: China protects many traditional oracular cults as cultural heritage, while the Dalai Lama, from his exile, condemns them as “infernal” (after having used them while in Tibet to produce prophecies). I am referring to the famous Nechung Oracle (“Small Abode” in Tibetan), which is visited by thousands and thousands of pilgrims in defiance of the Dalai Lama's authority.