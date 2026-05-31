GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
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For Conman Donald Trump, its all about his Image directed by theatrics and optics. Never any substance. Trump is a shell of a man, a walking shadow, full of sound and fury signifying nothing like George Costanzas show about nothing.

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