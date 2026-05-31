US President Donald Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s go straight to the point this time! Yesterday (Saturday 30th May 2026) The New York Times published an article (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead) citing 3 US officials stating that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, had rejecting Iran’s demands and sending instead a counter-proposal with tougher terms, allegedly “to speed up the process by putting pressure Iran to accept the current framework” (see also Middle East Spectator - MES):

According to MES, this new peace framework includes the following terms, which are knowingly unacceptable for Iran:

not handing over any frozen assets to Iran,

no ceasefire in Lebanon,

a firm commitment for Iran to transfer its enriched uranium.

In practice, it is a sort of ultimatum, as even Trump himself admitted to Fox News, as quoted by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4):

Iran will raise the white flag of surrender. We’re winning in Iran. We’ve had a complete and total victory. We’ll get what we want from Iran, slowly and steadily. I’m not in a hurry. The Iranians are very skilled negotiators, and it’ll take time. But if they don’t make a deal, we will end the conflict in a totally different way. Iran is in a very bad position. They have no air force, no navy, no nothing. All they have is talk and fake news.

However, I am starting thinking that Trump’s administration keeps changing the terms and conditions of the agreement with Iran on purpose, but not to force the latter to surrender, as the US administration and Western mainstream media (MSM) would like us to believe, but to drag this situation for as long as possible, knowing that a renewed aggression would accomplish little and for other reasons we will see shortly. First, let me quote this brilliant explanation from MES (all formatting, including all-caps original):

— 🇺🇸/🇮🇷 So, let me get this straight: Iran and US reach a broad framework deal, both sides initially agree it’ll include the release of half of Iran’s frozen assets (~$12 Billion) and a full ceasefire in Lebanon.

Within a few days, the US backtracks, and says it agrees with “90%” of the proposal, except for Iran’s key demands (unfreezing the funds & Lebanon), and it also wants to have a commitment on the uranium stockpile.

Iran says no, that’s not what we agreed on, and so the MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] negotiations reach a stalemate. Ball is now in Trump’s court to accept original terms that were mutually agreed.

After almost a week of deliberation, Trump finally decides he can’t actually accept what Iran, Pakistan & US representatives (including Witkoff) have agreed to. But that’s not the end.

Instead, Trump sends back an even TOUGHER proposal, while Iran ALREADY DID NOT AGREE with the latest US amendments (no release of frozen funds & Israeli freedom of action in Lebanon), and somehow expecting that Iran would then backtrack and accept those US amendments out of fear for the even tougher terms. This can be compared to two people who are negotiating the price of a car. Person A (salesman) wants $5000 for the car, person B (buyer) agrees. After a short while, the salesman then says “actually, I want $6000”, and the buyer refuses. Then the salesman goes even further and says “you know what? I want $10,000 for it”, hoping that his offer of $6000 would then be taken by the buyer. In short? Delusion. This is exactly the kind of goalpost shifting that Iran has long taken issue with. The US constantly changes its demands and cannot agree on anything, it’s simply impossible to make a deal with an administration like this.

Now, you may ask: why not restarting the war on Iran? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surely would like to finish it once and for all, but the Outlaw US Empire and the Epstein class/coalition have other plans, namely to save the hegemony of US Dollar, as we saw in A PLANNED CRISIS: IRAN, DEBT, THE DIGITAL DOLLAR, and strangle China by cutting off its oil & gas supply, as explained by Richard Medhurst in his latest article. For this they do not need a new kinetic war on Iran, because they think the US naval blockade on Iran is enough, although some oil & gas still keep reaching China. Not only that, but they also want to damage European economy on purpose: in fact, now that Europe receive only small amounts of oil & gas from Russia and Arab countries, the Outlaw US Empire can sell its oil & gas at extortionate high price to European countries, thus forcing companies to relocate to US, where energy is cheaper, and thus reinforce its own economy at expense of allies and foes alike. Of course, they do not care if people across the globe will suffer due to a global recession and a food crisis triggered by skyrocketing prices of fertilizers, due to the fact that most of them are produced in the Middle East - they couldn’t care less!

In addition to the above, Trump’s diplomatic feints and insider trading allow him and his ilk to get richer and richer at expense of taxpayers, as we saw recently in the article in the link below, while keeping oil & gas prices relatively low, so that the frog does not get out of the boiling water (if you know what I mean!); instead, they keep the water simmering, so that we do not revolt against them!

That’s why, every now and then, I keep calling for a revolution in the West, especially in the US, where they hold global power. And we should act as soon as possible, before the “PayPal mafia” implements total control on our lives everywhere (see Margherita Furlan’s series of article that I have recently translated, starting from here)!

Given this situation, I am afraid that we are going to see the same kabuki theatre seen during US-Russia talks over Ukraine in the recent past applied to US-Iran negotiations: the aim is not to get a peace deal, but just to buy more time to enact the strangulation plan of the Epstein class/coalition against China and Europe. For this reason, I may reduce the frequency of my articles or, at least, focus less on this theatrical performance.

Having said this, let’s now have a look at what’s happened in Iran today.

US MQ-1 drone (L) and Iranian drones (R) - from IRNA and Mehr.

This morning (Sunday 31st May 2026) the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) announced the interception and destruction of a US MQ-1 drone over Iran’s territorial waters and before it could carry out any hostile operations, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr and MES, the last of which claimed that the drone most likely belongs to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as it is the only regional nation, besides Turkey, to operate the MQ-1, whereas the Outlaw US Empire does not operate it anymore.

Speaking of drones, it is worth reporting that yesterday Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Spokesman, announced “the establishment of a drone support center which will serve as the hub for all civilian drone-related services to both governmental and military organizations”, as per Fars and Mehr, which quoted him as saying that Iran’s air defense capabilities…

managed to destroy the most advanced drones — more than 16 times the number downed during the 12-day imposed War — within just 40 days of the recent onslaught. Thanks to the efforts of the Parliament, the Government, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, this gap [legal vacuum, with no law governing civilian drones] has been filled, and we now have a nearly complete and up-to-date law for regulating this field. We witnessed during some phases of the 12-day Imposed War that civilian drones were used against the country's security. This law has created a primary deterrent, and once acts were criminalized, such incidents decreased.

"Rajab 27th” fast attack watercraft on display last night (30/05/2026) - from Tasnim.

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday evening, during the 90th consecutive night of popular rallies in Tehran (Iran), the IRGC unveiled its new “Rajab 27th”, a high-speed watercraft with a trimaran hull design enhancing stability and maneuverability in challenging maritime conditions (with waves up to 3 m high), capable of launching 2 sea-based cruise missiles with a range of 700 km, as reported by Tasnim and Mehr.

Meanwhile, Alireza Salimi, a member of the Majlis (Iranian Parliament) stated that the latter has now made a final decision “to legislate the management of the Strait of Hormuz and that the proposal would be finalized and enacted into law”, as per Tasnim. Within this context, yesterday, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, rejected the idea of imposing permanent transit charges on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that such costs would ultimately be passed on to consumers, though he is open to limited, purpose-specific fees, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Qatar and also the partners in the Gulf stated very clearly that charging fees will always impact the consumer, so we are against this. But for certain times that they say they will use it for mine-clearing or some usage of the fees for a temporary time, this is something that is negotiable.

IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brig. Gen. Yadollah Javani (L), Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari (C) and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from IRNA

Speaking to the IRNA last night, IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said (see also Fars - all emphasis added):

Iran has won this battle, and the United States is going down the spiral of defeat and decline. Iran is now in a position of victory and superiority. The Islamic Republic has declared its conditions for breaking the current impasse, and it is now the United States’ turn to take a decision on the matter. Trump, whose defeat in the war has become evident to anyone, now faces two paths forward: the bad path or the worse path.

Similarly, yesterday, on the sidelines of his visit to Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahr, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, warned the enemy against any new aggression on Iran, as reported by IRNA and Mehr, the latter of which quoted him as saying:

The enemy should know that any aggression against the country's territory will be met with a response even more forceful than before. Today, the Army of the Islamic Republic stands firmly and resolutely against any hostile move by the enemy.

…adding that Iranian military forces, including all the branches of the Army, are now “equipped with the most advanced defense systems and equipment outfitted with modern technologies”.

Both officials were echoed by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who, earlier today, at a virtual session marking the start of the third year of the 12th Parliament, stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

We regard the message of the Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic [Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei] as a definitive framework for our future and a roadmap for the 12th Shura Council. We will strive to ensure that the parliament’s actions are directly and clearly aligned with the country’s main issues and the people’s needs and that we focus on strengthening hope and building the future by charting a stable path for the economy and livelihoods. Iran is confronting the enemy and forcing it to retreat in a major and history-making war. Military power, the defensive readiness of Iran’s fighters, the resilience of the people, and their unity in the face of a powerful enemy are the reasons behind the defeat of the enemies. In the new phase of the war, the enemy is trying, through economic pressure and media disinformation, to create divisions and destroy the country’s cohesion to compensate for its military defeat and force us to surrender, but it will fail. The great and history-making Iranian people know very well that they stand at a sensitive and historic juncture, and for this reason, they are resisting the murderous and criminal enemy. The soldiers on the diplomatic field never trust the words and promises of the enemy. What matters to us are tangible achievements that must be realized before we commit to our obligations. We will not agree to any agreement until we are sure we have secured the rights of the Iranian people. The mission of diplomacy is to transform the victories achieved on the military battlefield into political and legal gains. I am confident that we will emerge victorious from this great war. I advise myself and my colleagues to avoid fruitless political disputes, as emphasized by the Leader of the Revolution.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh (L) and Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani (R) - from IRNA.

At the same virtual Parliamentary session, Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, highlighted that “Iran’s southern ports were on the front lines in the recent war, and that enemies sought to disrupt the flow of goods into the country by targeting the ports”, as per Tasnim and IRNA, which quoted her as saying:

We are facing a war of corridors, and under such conditions, plans were made to ensure that the import and export process would not stop. Additionally, collaborations were held with some neighboring countries to expand the transport fleet.

…adding that “more than 50 points of road and rail routes—including highways, tunnels, and bridges—were targeted”, in an obvious attempt to disrupt the East-West corridor part of China’ Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - you may remember that last year (2025) USrael started the 12-day War on Iran soon after the inauguration of the railway line connecting Urumqi, in China's Xinjiang province, to Tehran (Iran), as discussed in the article in the link below.

By the way, Fars and Al Mayadeen today have reported that a “newly activated Iran–Pakistan land corridor linked to China’s $60 billion China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is reshaping regional trade flows by bypassing the United Arab Emirates’ long-standing dominance over West Asian maritime transit routes and reducing reliance on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz”. In this way, Iran is shifting “cargo movement overland between South Asia, Iran, and Central Asia while reducing exposure to maritime chokepoints and naval restrictions in the Gulf” and “introducing competition to the UAE’s established role as a regional maritime re-export and logistics hub, particularly through Dubai and Abu Dhabi”, historical central transit points for goods moving toward Iran and Central Asia.

On the other hand, earlier today IRNA quoted Iranian Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani as saying on national television that people’s daily presence on the streets supporting their government is…

the fuel for Iranian missiles. Let's not forget that the shadow of war still exists, and our armed forces are still on the trigger.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting that the Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Headquarters, affiliated with the IRGC ground forces, announced that IRGC Intelligence had “foiled and seized a shipment of military optical equipment in the Urumia region on the western border, during an attempt to smuggle it into the country”, as per Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) continues bombing multiple cities and town in southern Lebanon, including Tyre, where an Israeli airstrike targeted the Hiram Hospital, causing heavy damage and wounding 13 healthcare workers, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

From MES.

At the same time, the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) have continued their slow advance in southern Lebanon, capturing Beaufort Castle, which was last occupied by Israel in May 2000, and now “converging on the first major Shia city — the city of Nabatieh — where it is expected that a very fierce battle will take place”, as per MES, which added that, in spite of the Israeli push, “casualties have increased in recent weeks due to Hezbollah’s usage of FPV drones, and this threat is expected to only get worse as the IDF pushes deeper into southern Lebanon”, while Hezbollah has expanded its missile fire further south into Israel, as I reported yesterday in my previous update.

However, Yair Navot, former IDF commander and now journalist, was not impressed:

Despite IDF’s advancements, Hezbollah continues to confront and target the invaders and occupiers with various weaponry, including anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), Ababil FPV drones, artillery shells and rocket fire in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Yohmor al-Shaqif, and Dibbine, in the Nabatiyeh Governorate in southern Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), which - in another article citing Israeli media (e.g. i24NEWS) - reported on Israeli fear of drone threats expanding from Lebanon to the West Bank, where hundreds of drones were recently seized by Israeli military.

Michael Milshtein, a researcher at the Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University, said to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, quoted by Al Mayadeen, that…

Israel finds itself sinking into a swamp [and is] suffering losses in a frustrating war that is not affected by an additional kilometer of occupation or another assassination operation carried out, while our hands remain tied by Washington regarding attacks north of the Litani.

…whereas David Azoulay, head of the Metula Regional Council lashed at the Israeli government saying:

It is another night of violation, sirens, running to fortified areas, and an unbearable reality experienced by residents of the Upper Galilee and the frontline. This does not concern the Israeli government at all; it is impossible to continue normalizing this insane reality.

…describing the situation in the Upper al-Jalil and frontline settlements as an “unbearable reality", with raid sirens sounding once every 22 minutes.

The situation in the north of occupied Palestine has become so serious that the Nahariya Hospital has been told to open an underground facility as a precautionary measure and local authorities have suspended daily activity due to expanded range of rocket fire, while beaches near the frontline areas along the Lebanese border have been closed by the Israeli military.

In the meantime, this morning the Israeli army announced new casualties in southern Lebanon, including the death of Sergeant Michael Tyukin, 21, of the Givati ​​Patrol (846), Givati ​​Brigade, killed in the night by a Hezbollah drone that also wounded 4 other soldiers in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, southern Lebanon, thus suggesting that the drone was “most likely equipped with nigh-vision capabilities, enabling real-time guidance and precise strikes in complete darkness”, as per Al Mayadeen.

In a major military operation this afternoon, Hezbollah managed to hit a military installation in the Marj Ibn Amer area and an IDF base in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, with a suicide drone, resulting in 6 soldiers injured, including 3 in critical condition (see photo above and video below), as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES (1, 2 and 3).

Here is another video uploaded by Hezbollah today showing a FPV drone targeting the cabin of a rescue vehicle belonging to the Israeli army in the Gabat HaGalil military camp in northern occupied Palestine a few days ago (source: RNN Mirror):

Head of Hezbollah’s Religious Council Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek (L) and Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, earlier today the head of Hezbollah’s Religious Council Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek praised the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and addressed the forcibly displaced people saying (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

You are the purest, most sincere, dearest, most honorable, and noblest among people. You are surrounded by God’s mercy and blessings. He has bestowed tranquility upon your hearts and strengthened them. We share with you the hardship and suffering, and together our opportunity lies in a coming victory, God willing. We remain committed to the covenant of our most exalted and sacred martyr, who promised us victory and rejoiced in God’s promise. We exercised patience for months following the agreement between the State and the enemy. The State bears responsibility for protecting its citizens, safeguarding sovereignty, and compelling the enemy to implement the terms of the agreement. The authorities reacted forcefully through their ill-fated decision and provided a service to the Zionist-American enemy, whether knowingly or unknowingly, by claiming that the Resistance fighters were acting outside legitimacy. The authorities entered into direct negotiations with the enemy and with the American mediator, which is a partner of the enemy in its war. Therefore, together with our patient people, we said that what takes place in Washington in terms of surrender does not concern us. Peace be upon the devoted lovers whose souls are attached to the divine glory of al-Quds, who have cast aside all barriers through determination, resolve, and certainty in the Almighty’s words: “If Allah supports you, none can overcome you”. O heroic mujahideen, through your hands God brings punishment upon the soldiers of your enemy and disgrace upon its leaders, as well as those who seek to weaken resolve and sow confusion through the media. O followers of Imam Hussein, builders of the nation and defenders of its sovereignty and people, the honorable and the free stand alongside you. To our people and to the heroic resistance fighters, we remain faithful to our covenant with you.

On the other hand, today Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

I guarantee a full and immediate commitment to a ceasefire by the resistance, but who will oblige Israel to stop its aggression by land, sea and air, and its destruction of villages?

…thus showing some openness, but only if Israeli rampage is stopped.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot - from Al Mayadeen .

Interestingly, today French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that he had requested an emergency meeting on Lebanon of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), though he could not omit the inexistent Israeli right to self-defense (inexistent because invaders and occupiers have no such right!) in his statement quoted by Al Mayadeen:

I have requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council because, while we recognise Israel's right, like that of all countries, to self-defense... nothing can justify the continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon and its ever-deeper occupation of Lebanese territory. Every village that is bombed, every village that is occupied, every civilian who is killed strengthens Hezbollah over the long term.

This came after the following statement by former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin, though he called for the disarmament of the legitimate Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (source: Al Mayadeen):

Lebanon cannot become a forgotten front. A new stage has been reached. The security of Israel cannot be built on the progressive disappearance of southern Lebanon. It cannot be built on emptied villages, displaced families, forbidden landscapes, destroyed homes, cut-off roads, and land rendered uninhabitable. A war does not only destroy lives. It also destroys memories. It erases cemeteries, churches, mosques, schools, olive trees, hills, and homes where several generations had learned to live together. When villages are emptied, when infrastructure is destroyed, when fear takes hold, when borders become open scars, this is no longer merely a military operation: it is dispossession. There must be the disarmament of Hezbollah. There must be the full sovereignty of the Lebanese state over its territory. There must be a strengthening of the Lebanese army. The ceasefire is not a tactical pause before the next offensive. It is an obligation. A responsibility. A line that must be upheld. From Gaza to southern Lebanon, the same question is being asked of us: do we accept that war redraws maps by erasing peoples? Lebanon must live. And peace can only begin where people still have the right to inhabit their land.

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News and updates from Iraq

Moving briefly to Iraq, yesterday Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, the security chief of Kataib Hezbollah, issued a statement saying that his group “would retain its weapons and continue resistance operations, rejecting mounting US pressure on Baghdad to disarm Iraqi Resistance factions”, adding that resistance…

is today a collective duty, and we will carry it out on behalf of the brothers who have decided to abandon it.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The U.S. oil embargo on Cuba - from Saba .

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