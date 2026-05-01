GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
29m

It's good that this is visible to all, but horrible that it's happening in the first place. Power to the people of Argentina -- I hope they're able to get themselves a better government.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture