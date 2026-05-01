Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatikdi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 27th February 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Working shifts of up to twelve hours, overtime converted into future time off rather than paid into wages, holiday entitlement split into smaller blocks, and redundancy costs spread out over time, alongside restrictions on the right to strike by requiring essential services to maintain 75% of normal operations: this is Argentine President [Javier] Milei’s new labour reform.

Structural Core: Work, Precarity and the Governance of Ruin

Spodocenic politics is neither a politics of failed development nor an ideological deviation, but rather a rationality of command that emerges from the crisis of modern mediations. When wage integration and full employment cease to be viable horizons, politics does not retreat: it reorganises itself as the governance of permanent crisis, administering loss rather than producing integration. In a context where the system is no longer able to uphold its historical promises of integration, progress and well-being, its function is not to distribute wealth, but rather to manage inevitable losses. It does not aim to resolve social conflict, but to make it bearable. In this context, labour reform is not merely one sectoral policy among others, but the central mechanism of Spodocenic politics, the arena where dispossession becomes legal norm, subjective pedagogy and strategy of governance.

Labour reform as a technology of governance in the Argentine Spodocene

In the Spodocene [author’s first article translated here], reforms no longer aim to organise the system or correct its dysfunctions. They aim, more modestly – and more crudely – to make its ruin liveable. The labour reform promoted by Javier Milei’s government must be understood in this light: not as a modernisation of labour, as the official narrative claims, but as an attempt to adapt society to the structural impossibility of full employment.

The very context of its parliamentary debate, in the midst of a general strike with extremely high participation that paralysed transport, cancelled hundreds of flights and disrupted essential services, reveals that this is not a technical measure, but rather a dispute over the kind of social bond that is intended to be made liveable.

We are not faced with a “pro-market” reform, as the official narrative suggests, but with a pro-discard reform. It is not a matter of making the labour market more efficient, but rather of making the permanent production of human surplus tolerable. Work ceases to function as a right, as an organiser of identity and as a stable social bond, to become a contingent, reversible and disposable relationship, consistent with an economic system that is no longer capable of sustainably absorbing the workforce it produces. The reform does not restore a previous order: it manages its impossibility.

From worker to functional residue

One of the central pillars of the reform is the reduction of the so-called “cost” of dismissal, contractual flexibilization (extension of the working day to up to 12 hours, lengthening of probationary periods) and the dismantling of stability as a normative horizon. From a spodocenic perspective, this constitutes neither an anomaly nor an ideological deviation: it is the legal normalisation of the human residue.

The worker ceases to be configured as a stable productive subject and is recodified as functional surplus of living labour: a temporary, reversible presence, continually exposed to the possibility of being cast aside. This is not a matter of exclusion, but of precarious inclusion, according to a logic of governance that integrates through the suspension of guarantees. The reform does not deny exclusion: it legalises it, administers it and makes it routine.

This operation is decisive, because the Spodocene does not exclude violently; it includes precariously. It does not expel from the system, but incorporates without guarantees, without continuity and without promise. Empirical data confirm this interpretation: more than a year after the implementation of the first phase of the reform (Bases Law), registered private employment has fallen by almost 140,000 jobs and informality has reached 43.3%. The system does not generate new rights: it reorganises the human surplus.

De-compensation and the pedagogy of fear

The replacement of redundancy payments with severance funds or equivalent schemes (such as the Labour Termination Fund or the Labour Assistance Fund financed by social security resources) serves a dual function. In economic terms, it transfers systemic risk from capital to the individual. In subjective terms, it produces a pedagogy of fear.

The implicit message is unequivocal: they owe you nothing, expect nothing, do not demand continuity. From a spodocenic perspective, this consolidates a post-rights subjectivity, in which fear ceases to be an exception and becomes a permanent condition of employability. The worker learns not to occupy space, not to generate friction, not to demand temporal density in their working life. This is not a matter of ideological submission, but of rational adaptation to a structurally hostile environment.

The government’s warning that civil servants taking part in the strike would have a day’s pay deducted is not an isolated measure: it is the logic of the redundancy fund applied as everyday policy.

Trade unions: from mediators to obstacles

The reform redefines the role of trade unions not through open confrontation, but through structural suffocation: contractual fragmentation, the individualisation of the employment relationship, the restriction of the right to strike in essential services (extending this category to almost half of economic activities) and the systematic weakening of collective bargaining.

This is not a case of classic ideological anti-unionism. It is something colder and deeper: The trade union is not simply weakened: it becomes structurally incompatible with a regime of command founded on fragmentation. To the extent that Spodocenic politics governs through brief, individualised relationships, any form of stable mediation appears as an obstacle to crisis management. In the Spodocene, stable organisations are dysfunctional. Labour reform aims not only to weaken trade union actors, but to disorganise the very possibility of the collective, eroding the material and symbolic conditions of any lasting collective action.

The CGT’s very decision to call a strike without mobilisation, for fear of repression, shows how trade union power remains trapped between the need to resist and the impossibility of occupying public space without cost.

Work without promise: the end of the working future

One of the most profound – and least discussed – effects of the reform is the destruction of the biographical horizon. Jobs without career prospects, without progression and without cumulative expectations are being enshrined. The result is a typically spodocenic subjectivity, marked by extreme presenteeism, chronic exhaustion, defensive cynicism and political disaffection.

The modern logic of present sacrifice in exchange for future stability is disappearing. In its place emerges a short, discontinuous temporality, oriented exclusively towards survival. Work no longer structures a life: it interrupts a fall.

The lie of the ‘job that will come’

The justifying discourse maintains that increased flexibility will generate employment. From a spodocenic perspective, this promise is structurally false. The problem is not regulatory, but metabolic: the system no longer has the need or the capacity to integrate everyone.

The results of the Bases Law speak for themselves: not even the scheme to regularise informal work, presented as a major incentive for formalisation, has managed to regularise 1% of informal employment. The reform does not create jobs: it reorganises the surplus.

It is not designed for productive expansion, but for the orderly management of systemic failure, distributing precariousness rather than producing integration. Its “spirit” is the same as that of the failed “Ley Banelco” of 2000, which promised employment and ended with the highest unemployment rate in Argentine history. The reform is not a mistake: it is the repetition, on a larger scale, of a formula that has already proven its failure.

Labour reform and late coloniality

From a geopolitical perspective, the reform aligns Argentina with peripheral economies offering low labour protection, transforms it into a territory of flexible labour, and reinforces its subordinate role in the global division of labour. The IMF’s pressure to push ahead with labour flexibilization and pension reform is no coincidence: the Argentine Spodocene is not merely an internal phenomenon, but dependent, extractive and disciplined from the outside. Precariousness is not merely social; it is also a form of international integration.

The government of ruin and the return of the political

Javier Milei’s government does not govern by offering a future. It governs by saying: “There is no future. Sort yourself out.” This is not brutality: it is Spodocenic honesty. Politics ceases to be mediation and becomes a pedagogy of limits, the administration of damage, the legitimisation of abandonment.

However, this very radicalism produces a paradoxical effect. By erasing the promise and eliminating the mediations that numbed the conflict, labour reform makes visible what money kept off-stage: the fragility of the social bond and the irreducible conflicting nature of desire.

The strike of 19th February 2026, with its massive turnout and the multitude of actors involved (trade unions, social organisations, left-wing parties, students, pensioners), must not be interpreted as a breakdown of order nor as an effective challenge to the ongoing experiment. A strike, however widespread, does not alter systemic exhaustion or structural dependence on financial power.

Its significance is more limited, but not irrelevant. The strike signals a negative limit of command: not a rupture, but a saturation. It expresses the exhaustion of consensus without producing direction. In the absence of a political leadership capable of taking on the conflict, the residual power of living labour does not translate into a project, but is reabsorbed as a variable in the governance of the crisis. But this limit does not produce direction. Without leaderships committed to national interests, capable of reading the collapse, taking on the conflict and guiding the community through the chaos that inevitably ensues when economic and political mediations collapse, the conflict does not open up a horizon: it disperses, fragments or is reabsorbed by new forms of chaos management.

In the Spodocene, protest without a project does not interrupt the experiment: it barely touches it. For this reason, the decisive problem is not the ability to stop, but the absence of political leadership commensurate with the collapse.

Conclusion

In the Spodocene, the periphery is not the place of backwardness, but that of the visible future. What is destroyed here is destroyed for everyone. What is defended here is defended for everyone. The final question is not what will happen to Argentina, but whether, when this model reaches the centre, it will encounter the same capacity to say no, or whether the normalisation of the margin will by then have become global common sense.

The Spodocene is not a destiny, but a threshold. A field of forces in which life is made governable precisely through its precariousness. The periphery is the laboratory of this process, but it may also become its point of halt, if collective power manages to escape the logic that reduces life to a mere object of administration. The periphery is its laboratory, but it may also be its grave. There is neither promise nor guarantee. There is merely a possibility: that even within administered ruin, the power – fragile, conflictual, unstable – to decide otherwise persists, before the future closes definitively.

References

Politics, decline and the transformation of power

Bauman, . (2004). Wasted lives: Modernity and its outcasts. Polity Press. Beck, . (1992). Risk society: Towards a new modernity. Sage. Brown, . (2015). Undoing the demos: Neoliberalism’s stealth revolution. Zone Books. Dardot, , & Laval, . (2014). The new way of the world: On neoliberal society. Verso. (Originale pubblicata nel 2009).

Work, precariousness and subjectivity

Castel, . (1997). La metamorfosis de la cuestión social. Paidós. (Original published in 1995). Standing, . (2011). The precariat: The new dangerous class. Bloomsbury Academic. Boltanski, , & Chiapello, . (2005). The new spirit of capitalism. Verso. (Original published in 1999). Han, . (2015). La sociedad del cansancio. Herder. (Original published in 2010).

Trade unions, mediation and the erosion of the collective

Offe, . (1984). Contradictions of the welfare state. MIT Press. Harvey, . (2005). A brief history of neoliberalism. Oxford University Press. Streeck, . (2014). Buying time: The delayed crisis of democratic capitalism. Verso.

Centre, periphery and colonialism

Prebisch, . (1950). El desarrollo económico de la América Latina y algunos de sus principales problemas. CEPAL. Quijano, . (2000). Colonialidad del poder, eurocentrismo y América Latina. Revista Venezolana de Economía y Ciencias Sociales, 6(1), 77-104. Wallerstein, . (2004). World-systems analysis: An introduction. Duke University Press. Amin, . (1974). El desarrollo desigual. Siglo XXI. (Original published in nel 1973).

The IMF, adjustment and global discipline

. (varios años). Argentina: Article IV Consultation-Staff Report. IMF. Stiglitz, . (2002). Globalization and its discontents. W. W. Norton & Company.

Argentina: historical background

Basualdo, . (2011). Estudios de historia económica argentina. Siglo XXI. . (varios años). Informes sobre derechos laborales y protesta social. CELS.

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