GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
6h

Thanks, as always, Ismaele, for this perspective. I appreciate how your articles are educating people. The battle for hearts and minds is so important right now, and there's so much propaganda out there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
5h

Hmmmm this attack in Washington DC. False flag I think. Of course the Zionists are going to cause more of these. The last letter from the shooter was way to clean for someone who was high on emotion about the Palestinians. Ken Klippenstein.......today.

European Govt's should be shaking their chains from inside a prison encampment.

Come on EU with your fake bravado and more sanctions on Russia/hit their military sites in Syria. YOU bastards are phoney Empire degenerates. USE our taxes for war.....let's see where that gets you.

I am losing my mind here. From France.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ismaele and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture