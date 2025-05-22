Armed attack on Russian Hmeimim airbase in Syria, while Israel plans strikes on Iranian nuclear sites
...prepares for large-scale ground assault in Gaza and attacks foreign diplomatic delegation in West Bank, but killing of 2 Israeli embassy members in Washington DC takes the limelight today.
Let’s start the round of recent news (there is a lot of meat on the grill today!) with something that has gone almost unreported in both Western MSM and alternative media alike, i.e. an attack launched by an armed group against the perimeter of the Russian Hmeimim airbase in the countryside of Syria's Latakia in morning of Tuesday 20th May 2025, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted local sources reporting “violent clashes with the base's garrison, where machine guns were used” and sounds of clashes “heard in several villages near the airport, which prompted school administrations in the area to suspend scheduled exams for the day to ensure the safety of students”, with residents reporting also large-scale jamming operations by the Russians “on communication networks, causing near-total outages in the surrounding area for several consecutive hours”. This marks a significant escalation against the Russian presence in Syria, especially considering that, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitor, the armed group is “believed to be an auxiliary group to the [Syrian] ministries of defence and interior on the base” and that, in the recent past, Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa1 signalled continued military ties with Russia (sources: Middle East Monitor and The Kiev Independent).
However, it must be said that this is not the first time such things happen. As reported by SOHR, on 24th April 2025 “Russian anti-aircraft systems shot down two drones, while they were flying over Jableh, while Russian forces stationed in positions inside Syria have been put on high alert”.
Moving to the next item, which you may have heard/read about already, US intelligence suggests that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) “is preparing for a potential military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and CNN, quoting US officials as saying (all emphasis mine):
The chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months. And the prospect of a Trump-negotiated US-Iran deal that doesn’t remove all of Iran’s uranium makes the chance of a strike more likely.
I think it’s more likely they strike to try and get the deal to fall apart if they think Trump is going to settle for a “bad deal”. The Israelis have not been shy about signaling that to us … both publicly and privately.
Of course, this caused oil prices to soar, with Brent crude rising above $66 a barrel (source: Al Mayadeen), fearing that an Israeli aggression on Iran may trigger a regional war in the Middle East, with Robert Rennie, head of commodity and carbon research at Westpac Banking Corp, quoted as saying:
This is the clearest sign yet of how high the stakes are in the US-Iran nuclear talks and the lengths Israel may go to if Iran insists on maintaining its commercial nuclear capabilities.
Crude will maintain a risk premium as long as the current talks appear to be going nowhere.
Roughly at the same time, rumor had it that the next round of Oman-mediated indirect US-Iran talks was cancelled (see for instance this post on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel and this blog post by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson). However, Iranian Tasnim News Agency dismissed this story after verifying it with the Iranian Foreign Ministry. One wonders if the rumor was spread by the Zionists in order to disrupt the ongoing US-Iran talks and take advantage of the situation to bomb Iran…
However, in the end, yesterday (Wednesday 21st May 2025) both the Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi (source: Al Mayadeen) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that indirect nuclear negotiations between the two parties will resume tomorrow (Friday 23rd May 2025) in Rome, as per IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency).
It is also worth reporting the warnings issued today by two high-level Iranian officials, starting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who formally notified with a letter both the United Nations (UN) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran will take special measures to safeguard its nuclear facilities. Here is what he wrote, as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen:
In the face of any threat or unlawful action, the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond with determination.
Iran will take all necessary measures to defend its people, interests, and infrastructure from terrorist or sabotage activities, in accordance with international law.
Araghchi also issued the following statement in a tweet on X, cited by IRNA (all emphasis mine):
Threats from the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new. But the recent leak citing US officials as divulging Israeli plans for an unlawful attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities is alarming and warrants immediate and serious condemnation from the UN Security Council and the IAEA.
In a letter to UNSG Guterres and IAEA DG Grossi, I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials.
My letter is a serious pre-action warning. The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations.
Evidently, the Wanted War Criminal Netanyahu—desperate to dictate what the U.S. can and cannot do—spares no effort to derail diplomacy and divert attention from his ICC arrest warrant.
The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any transgression and will stop at nothing to protect its interests and people.
Similarly, after an inspection tour of the southeastern and eastern borders, Major-General Mohammad Baqeri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was quoted by IRNA as saying that Iran will proportionately respond to any threats, highlighting advancements in drone technology, including micro-aircraft designed to neutralize enemy micro-drones, and military readiness as key deterrents:
Any attack on Iran, he warned, would result in heavy losses for aggressors without any gains.
In the meantime Little Satan is preparing for a 2-month-long large-scale ground assault on Gaza, in order to take control of the whole Strip and displace Palestinians, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israel Hayom, whose sources indicated that “this plan is being developed in coordination with” Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire), which confirms once again US President Donald J. Trump’s farce in his alleged change of policy towards Israel and his Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, even though it is worth mentioning that the former is considering inviting the latter’s rival, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as per Israel Hayom (it could be part of the usual kabuki theatre).
Probably in retaliation for the apparent change in foreign policy of several EU countries towards Israel (see my previous article), yesterday the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) opened fire on a joint Arab-European diplomatic delegation that was visiting the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank, where the IDF regularly carries out raids and demolitions, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article. Of course, this “incident” drew sharp criticism and increasing pressure on Israel from the international community: in this other Al Mayadeen article, Kaja Kallas was quoted as saying that…
any threat to the lives of diplomats is unacceptable.
…urging the Zionist to investigate its own crimes (good luck with that!), whereas Italian and French Foreign Ministers summoned the Israeli ambassadors in Rome and Paris respectively. In another article, Al Mayadeen quoted Stéphane Dujarric, United Nations spokesman, as saying:
It is clear that diplomats who are doing their work should never be shot at, attacked in any way, shape, or form. Their safety, their viability, must be respected at all times.
These diplomats, including UN personnel, were fired at, warning shots or whatever... which is unacceptable.
Of course, even after this “incident”, still no sign of sanctions against Israel, whereas the number of EU sanction packages unleashed against Russia has now reached 17, while the 18th and 19th are already being prepared!
Of course, what happened yesterday in the West Bank shed too negative light on Israel. So, what happens overnight? Two members of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC were shot and killed near a Jewish museum, allegedly by a man who shouted “Free Palestine!” as he was arrested, as reported by Al Mayadeen and, of course, Western MSM, to make sure that the news from the West Bank from yesterday is buried, while everyone now mourns the two Israeli people, e.g. French President Emmanuel Macron, his Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, the EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas (source: The Guardian), as well as the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Foreign Secretary David Lammy (source: The Guardian). It is also worth noting the accusation against unnamed European officials of “toxic antisemitic incitement” by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, as per The Guardian, while Netanyahu on a video posted on X said that Starmer, Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are “on the wrong side of justice. You’re on the wrong side of humanity and you’re on the wrong side of history”, which is true… but only because they keep supporting Netanyahu himself, not because of their once-in-a-while rebuke to him!
Moving to Yemen, today the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) carried out multiple operations against the Zionist entity called Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen: in particular, this morning the missile force launched a Zulfiqar ballistic missile targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Yaffa (Tel Aviv), whereas the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) force launched two Yaffa drones against two targets in Yaffa and Haifa (source: Saba); this afternoon, a second military operation was carried out against the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, as per Saba.
I will conclude with the televised speech that Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave today, summarized in this Al Mayadeen article and, in a longer version, in this Saba article. Here are some highlights from both (all emphasis mine, as usual):
The Israeli aggression attempted, through its attacks on the ports in Hodeida with 22 airstrikes, to impose a deterrent to halt Yemeni operations. However, it has completely failed to influence Yemen’s supportive stance toward Gaza and failed to deter this position, which stems from faith, principles, and morals. There can be no retreat from this stance whatsoever.
I commend the brothers working and stationed at the ports, who remained steadfast in performing their duties despite repeated attacks.
The aircraft carrier Truman left carrying the mark of failure, after losing three of the most advanced warplanes in the US Air Force.
This week’s [YAF] operations were significant and caused air raid sirens to sound across most occupied cities and towns.
Many airlines have extended the suspension of flights to occupied Palestine, which is an important consequence of the Yemeni operations.
Millions of Zionists fled to shelters, and their statements and media reports reveal the extent of Israeli frustration and despair toward the Yemeni support front. They demonstrate the impact of Yemeni operations and the Israeli enemy’s inability to deter or influence Yemen’s position.
A member of the American House of Representatives fled into a poultry refrigerator in a market in occupied Palestine as sirens sounded.
[This week in Gaza has been] the deadliest week in nearly half a year. Many martyrs remain under the rubble, and some bodies are still lying in the streets.
This week, the enemy's airstrikes directly targeted dozens of homes, annihilating entire families beneath the debris.
The Israeli enemy bombed ambulance crews and medical teams in a systematic attempt to prevent the rescue of the injured.
The enemy relentlessly pressures for forced displacement from the northern sector.
One of the criminal Zionists said that he did not believe that this would happen, and that everyone is used to killing a hundred Gazans in one night, and the matter no longer matters to anyone.
The Zionist criminal's statement reveals the state of affairs of the nation of two billion Muslims towards the most heinous crimes and atrocities against a part of the nation.
In the eyes of many enemy leaders and senior Zionist criminals, the criminal operations in Gaza have become aimless, and some of those who were former officials of the Zionist entity acknowledge the failure of the operations and their accumulation of more criminal credit for the enemy.
The British Prime Minister's statements, with Britain's supportive and partnering role, are full admissions of the brutal and horrible crime in Gaza.
In Gaza, there is a great famine and a tragic and very terrible situation that is a great scandal for the so-called international community and international organisations, a great famine and a tragic situation in Gaza that is a shame for the Islamic world in the Arab countries and others.
With extreme hunger, the enemy is using the thirst of the Gaza population by targeting water wells and preventing the repair of water projects.
It is a very terrible issue that two million people in the Gaza Strip are being starved and thirsty, tens of thousands of children are threatened with death by starvation, and whenever the health sector in Gaza tries to restore itself to provide the minimum level of health services, the enemy targets it with brutality and criminality.
The enemy escalates its extermination campaign, while most official regimes stop at issuing cold, lifeless statements.
There is a recognition by senior Zionists and some officials in the West of the brutality and criminality in Gaza Strip.
There was an announcement by the enemy about the imminent opening of a sports club in Ras al-Amud neighbourhood in the town of Silwan, south of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.
If the enemy is surprised in some cases by the Mujahideen coming out of the tunnels or from under the rubble to confront them, they are quickly defeated, and what happens to the gangs of the Israeli enemy indicates the high effectiveness of the performance of the Mujahideen in Gaza Strip, the help, care and support granted to them by God.
The mujahideen in Qassam Brigades are fighting with high steadiness and flexibility according to the requirements of the field and draining the enemy. The Qassam Brigades carried out a series of ambushes that humiliated the enemy in Khan Yunis and Gaza and prevented the enemy from permanently positioning itself in multiple places.
If the missiles and bombs provided by the Americans were paid for with American tax money, it would have a very serious impact on the American economy.
It is not permissible to look at the state of the nation, remain silent about it, overlook and ignore it because it is a dangerous situation in every sense of the word for the nation, and there should be an intensive educational, guidance and media activity and religious discourse to mobilise and enlighten the nation to address this situation.
What is behind the state of the nation is a severe lack of faith in every sense of the word, which is one of the effects of the corrupt and misguided soft war that has affected this nation.
[The IDF is] the most cowardly and humiliated army in the world. This enemy does not operate with courage. It compensates for its battlefield defeats with massacres.
What is happening to the Israeli army shows the high effectiveness of the mujahideen’s performance in Gaza. The resilience of the fighters has made the enemy fearful of engaging in direct confrontation.
Some enemy commanders have begun to admit their fragile and shaken reality.
Ships belonging to an Islamic country and an Arab country are among the main vessels supplying the Israeli enemy and Zionists with food and goods.
One of the most important types of jihad for the sake of God is working to awaken, enlighten and educate the nation about its enemies, and endeavouring to reconnect the nation on the level of faith in its attraction to God and its relationship to the Holy Quran and to principles, values and morals.
It is the duty of every human being who has the cultural background and the ability to mobilise to play this role as part of his responsibilities and jihad for the sake of God.
We hope to see demonstrations in Arab and Islamic countries at the level of what is happening in some Western countries.
One of the unfortunate and striking things is the participation of the Moroccan regime and Arab countries in air exercises with the Israeli enemy.
It turns out that the Americans and Europeans are far from justice and that they always side with injustice and criminality.
What some European governments offer in the form of denunciations and protests is not enough. European countries have given the Israeli enemy immense financial aid, political backing, and military support.
The Washington incident is being inflated and weaponized to suppress any dissent or objection to the genocide in Gaza.
The slogan “anti-Semitism” is used to confront any popular or student activity demanding an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people. The Israeli enemy is killing and wounding more than 186,000 people in Gaza and has not yet reached the point where the Americans describe it as criminal or terrorist.
This stage should never be one in which weakness or boredom should creep into the psyche of any human being who carries an atom of humanity and faith.
When a person sees the tragedies and pains in Gaza, he will be ashamed of God for any retreat, negligence.
Laziness, boredom and lukewarmness should not creep into the effort to go out weekly with million-man demonstrations, but there should be great activity and keenness for what is greater than the weekly exit and economic boycott.
Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, when acting as head-chopper and rebel against former President Bashar al-Assad.
Thanks, as always, Ismaele, for this perspective. I appreciate how your articles are educating people. The battle for hearts and minds is so important right now, and there's so much propaganda out there.
Hmmmm this attack in Washington DC. False flag I think. Of course the Zionists are going to cause more of these. The last letter from the shooter was way to clean for someone who was high on emotion about the Palestinians. Ken Klippenstein.......today.
European Govt's should be shaking their chains from inside a prison encampment.
Come on EU with your fake bravado and more sanctions on Russia/hit their military sites in Syria. YOU bastards are phoney Empire degenerates. USE our taxes for war.....let's see where that gets you.
I am losing my mind here. From France.