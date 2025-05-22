Let’s start the round of recent news (there is a lot of meat on the grill today!) with something that has gone almost unreported in both Western MSM and alternative media alike, i.e. an attack launched by an armed group against the perimeter of the Russian Hmeimim airbase in the countryside of Syria's Latakia in morning of Tuesday 20th May 2025, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted local sources reporting “violent clashes with the base's garrison, where machine guns were used” and sounds of clashes “heard in several villages near the airport, which prompted school administrations in the area to suspend scheduled exams for the day to ensure the safety of students”, with residents reporting also large-scale jamming operations by the Russians “on communication networks, causing near-total outages in the surrounding area for several consecutive hours”. This marks a significant escalation against the Russian presence in Syria, especially considering that, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitor, the armed group is “believed to be an auxiliary group to the [Syrian] ministries of defence and interior on the base” and that, in the recent past, Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa signalled continued military ties with Russia (sources: Middle East Monitor and The Kiev Independent).

However, it must be said that this is not the first time such things happen. As reported by SOHR, on 24th April 2025 “Russian anti-aircraft systems shot down two drones, while they were flying over Jableh, while Russian forces stationed in positions inside Syria have been put on high alert”.

Moving to the next item, which you may have heard/read about already, US intelligence suggests that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) “is preparing for a potential military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and CNN, quoting US officials as saying (all emphasis mine):

The chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months. And the prospect of a Trump-negotiated US-Iran deal that doesn’t remove all of Iran’s uranium makes the chance of a strike more likely. I think it’s more likely they strike to try and get the deal to fall apart if they think Trump is going to settle for a “bad deal”. The Israelis have not been shy about signaling that to us … both publicly and privately.

Of course, this caused oil prices to soar, with Brent crude rising above $66 a barrel (source: Al Mayadeen), fearing that an Israeli aggression on Iran may trigger a regional war in the Middle East, with Robert Rennie, head of commodity and carbon research at Westpac Banking Corp, quoted as saying:

This is the clearest sign yet of how high the stakes are in the US-Iran nuclear talks and the lengths Israel may go to if Iran insists on maintaining its commercial nuclear capabilities. Crude will maintain a risk premium as long as the current talks appear to be going nowhere.

Roughly at the same time, rumor had it that the next round of Oman-mediated indirect US-Iran talks was cancelled (see for instance this post on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel and this blog post by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson). However, Iranian Tasnim News Agency dismissed this story after verifying it with the Iranian Foreign Ministry. One wonders if the rumor was spread by the Zionists in order to disrupt the ongoing US-Iran talks and take advantage of the situation to bomb Iran…

However, in the end, yesterday (Wednesday 21st May 2025) both the Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi (source: Al Mayadeen) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that indirect nuclear negotiations between the two parties will resume tomorrow (Friday 23rd May 2025) in Rome, as per IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency).

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

It is also worth reporting the warnings issued today by two high-level Iranian officials, starting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who formally notified with a letter both the United Nations (UN) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran will take special measures to safeguard its nuclear facilities. Here is what he wrote, as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen:

In the face of any threat or unlawful action, the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond with determination. Iran will take all necessary measures to defend its people, interests, and infrastructure from terrorist or sabotage activities, in accordance with international law.

Araghchi also issued the following statement in a tweet on X, cited by IRNA (all emphasis mine):

Threats from the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new. But the recent leak citing US officials as divulging Israeli plans for an unlawful attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities is alarming and warrants immediate and serious condemnation from the UN Security Council and the IAEA. In a letter to UNSG Guterres and IAEA DG Grossi, I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials. My letter is a serious pre-action warning. The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations. Evidently, the Wanted War Criminal Netanyahu—desperate to dictate what the U.S. can and cannot do—spares no effort to derail diplomacy and divert attention from his ICC arrest warrant. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any transgression and will stop at nothing to protect its interests and people.

Major-General Mohammad Baqeri - from IRNA .

Similarly, after an inspection tour of the southeastern and eastern borders, Major-General Mohammad Baqeri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was quoted by IRNA as saying that Iran will proportionately respond to any threats, highlighting advancements in drone technology, including micro-aircraft designed to neutralize enemy micro-drones, and military readiness as key deterrents:

Any attack on Iran, he warned, would result in heavy losses for aggressors without any gains.

In the meantime Little Satan is preparing for a 2-month-long large-scale ground assault on Gaza, in order to take control of the whole Strip and displace Palestinians, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israel Hayom, whose sources indicated that “this plan is being developed in coordination with” Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire), which confirms once again US President Donald J. Trump’s farce in his alleged change of policy towards Israel and his Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, even though it is worth mentioning that the former is considering inviting the latter’s rival, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as per Israel Hayom (it could be part of the usual kabuki theatre).

Probably in retaliation for the apparent change in foreign policy of several EU countries towards Israel (see my previous article), yesterday the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) opened fire on a joint Arab-European diplomatic delegation that was visiting the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank, where the IDF regularly carries out raids and demolitions, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article. Of course, this “incident” drew sharp criticism and increasing pressure on Israel from the international community: in this other Al Mayadeen article, Kaja Kallas was quoted as saying that…

any threat to the lives of diplomats is unacceptable.

…urging the Zionist to investigate its own crimes (good luck with that!), whereas Italian and French Foreign Ministers summoned the Israeli ambassadors in Rome and Paris respectively. In another article, Al Mayadeen quoted Stéphane Dujarric, United Nations spokesman, as saying:

It is clear that diplomats who are doing their work should never be shot at, attacked in any way, shape, or form. Their safety, their viability, must be respected at all times. These diplomats, including UN personnel, were fired at, warning shots or whatever... which is unacceptable.

Of course, even after this “incident”, still no sign of sanctions against Israel, whereas the number of EU sanction packages unleashed against Russia has now reached 17, while the 18th and 19th are already being prepared!

Of course, what happened yesterday in the West Bank shed too negative light on Israel. So, what happens overnight? Two members of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC were shot and killed near a Jewish museum, allegedly by a man who shouted “Free Palestine!” as he was arrested, as reported by Al Mayadeen and, of course, Western MSM, to make sure that the news from the West Bank from yesterday is buried, while everyone now mourns the two Israeli people, e.g. French President Emmanuel Macron, his Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, the EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas (source: The Guardian), as well as the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Foreign Secretary David Lammy (source: The Guardian). It is also worth noting the accusation against unnamed European officials of “toxic antisemitic incitement” by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, as per The Guardian, while Netanyahu on a video posted on X said that Starmer, Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are “on the wrong side of justice. You’re on the wrong side of humanity and you’re on the wrong side of history”, which is true… but only because they keep supporting Netanyahu himself, not because of their once-in-a-while rebuke to him!

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, today the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) carried out multiple operations against the Zionist entity called Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen: in particular, this morning the missile force launched a Zulfiqar ballistic missile targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Yaffa (Tel Aviv), whereas the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) force launched two Yaffa drones against two targets in Yaffa and Haifa (source: Saba); this afternoon, a second military operation was carried out against the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, as per Saba.

I will conclude with the televised speech that Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave today, summarized in this Al Mayadeen article and, in a longer version, in this Saba article. Here are some highlights from both (all emphasis mine, as usual):