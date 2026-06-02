Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Francesco Ciotti, published on AntiMafiaDuemila.com on Monday 1st June 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Like a script that has already been written and is playing out once again, old allies orbiting Russia’s sphere of influence continue to be pushed towards confrontation in order to “overextend and unbalance” the West’s main rival. “The crisis in Ukraine began with a situation similar to what is happening now with Armenia”. With these words, Vladimir Putin drew a parallel in Astana on 29th May [2026] that paints a grim future for the Caucasus regions. What is happening in the country is the result of a gradual realignment that began with the 2018 Velvet Revolution, which brought to power Nikol Pashinyan, a figure more open to the West and less aligned with the Kremlin.

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war was the first real breaking point, providing the pretext for a strategic realignment. Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, gained a clear military advantage over the Armenians of Karabakh; Moscow, whose forces were engaged in Ukraine, intervened only at the end, imposing a ceasefire that allowed for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers but also cemented significant territorial gains for Baku. For Yerevan, the message is clear: Moscow is no longer an “automatic” guarantor of its vital interests.

The signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, which took place on 8th August [2025] in Washington under the auspices of Donald Trump [see here], formalised the handover of Nagorno-Karabakh to Baku — an event that marked the end of a balance of power that had lasted over thirty years. An apparent diplomatic normalisation which, however, has ushered in a more extensive Western presence in the region.

Last December [2025], during a meeting of the “Partner Capabilities Adaptation Initiative”, an agreement was signed for joint Azerbaijani-NATO military exercises. Even earlier, Baku had signed a memorandum with Ankara on military security, logistical support and supplies from Baykar — the manufacturer of Bayraktar drones — establishing a Turkish-Azerbaijani axis that serves as the vanguard of NATO’s ambitions in the Caucasus. London has lifted its arms embargo on both Armenia and Azerbaijan. On 17th June 2024, a military-industrial cooperation agreement was also signed between KNDS, a Franco-German consortium, and the Armenian Ministry of Defence. The collaboration also extends to the field of training: French instructors specialising in alpine infantry are training Armenian troops, whilst the French military academy Saint-Cyr has launched cadet exchange programmes with the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, on 14th January 2025, Armenia and the US signed the Strategic Partnership Charter in Washington, signed by Foreign Minister [Ararat Samveli] Mirzoyan and [then] Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken [see here]. The document effectively formalises cooperation in the fields of defence, security, cybersecurity and professional military training, though it does not provide guarantees of direct intervention in the event of conflict. It was only the beginning of a process: in May [2026], [the new] Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a further framework in Yerevan on critical minerals and transit corridors, signalling the consolidation of the relationship under the Trump administration as well, with a view to diversifying rare earth supplies to reduce dependence on China [see here].

At an operational level, the US conducts the annual Eagle Partner exercise in Armenia: in 2025, around 85 US soldiers and 175 Armenian soldiers took part. “They want to convince the Armenian people that if Armenia abandons the security architecture it enjoys with Russia’s help, there will be no threat. And Turkey will play its part”, commented political scientist Ajk Ajvazjan, adding, with regret, that “this has a far-reaching objective: to prepare the South Caucasus for war with Russia”.

The Trans-Caspian gas pipeline and the energy and military stakes

Finally, the last straw: the first summit between the European Union and Armenia in Yerevan, held on 5th May [2026 - see here], where Yerevan’s accession process was reinforced, with the ominous presence of another candidate embroiled in an open conflict with Moscow: Volodymyr Zelensky, whose presence sounds like a sinister omen of doom. Behind the technical agreements on transport and energy lies a broader strategic game: to transform Armenia into a hub of the Middle Corridor, the Trans-Caspian route linking Europe to Central Asia whilst bypassing Russian territory, thereby reducing Yerevan’s historic dependence on Moscow.

It is no coincidence that at the heart of this geopolitical game lies an infrastructure project, the Trans-Caspian Pipeline, which could reshape the energy routes of the entire region. The Turkish Energy Minister [Alparslan Bayraktar] has reignited the debate over the construction of this pipeline, which would allow gas from Turkmenistan — currently tied to China — to compete with Russian exports on global markets. For Moscow, this is an unacceptable project: not only economically, as it would erode its share of the energy market, but strategically, since the Trans-Caspian corridor — through southern Armenia and then on to Europe — would amount to dual-use infrastructure, both logistical and potentially military, along Russia’s entire southern periphery.

The United States is already making its moves: the deployment of patrol vessels to Azerbaijan, announced during Vice-President J.D Vance’s visit in February, has been interpreted as the first concrete step in this strategy.

Putin responds by strengthening ties with Kazakhstan

Against this backdrop, the Russian president’s visit to Kazakhstan concluded with an unequivocal political message. Moscow and Astana intend to further consolidate a strategic partnership that today represents one of the pillars of Eurasian integration. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally received Putin upon his arrival in the capital, with the presidential aircraft escorted by Kazakh Air Force fighter jets — a ceremonial display that underscored the symbolic and political significance of the meeting. Tokayev described Russia and Kazakhstan as “friends and brothers”, while Putin defined the bilateral relationship as a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, founded on the principles of equality, mutual respect and long-term cooperation.

The figures confirm the strength of this bond: Russian direct investment in Kazakhstan has reached $29 billion, trade stands at nearly $30 billion, and a joint programme of 177 projects — with a total value of around $53 billion — covers strategic sectors such as energy, industry, infrastructure and technology. At the conclusion of the negotiations, fifteen [15] cooperation documents were signed, including agreements for the construction of a nuclear power plant and for the expansion of collaboration in the oil sector.

On the Armenian issue, however, the Kremlin leader is threatening a complete breakdown. “We will be forced to reduce virtually all our economic activity with Armenia, particularly regarding integration processes”, the Russian President stated. The figures speak for themselves. Armenia currently receives Russian gas at $177 per thousand cubic metres — a price unheard of on the international stage, reserved only for Russia itself and Belarus. In the European Union, the same quantity currently exceeds $560, with peaks in the past reaching several thousand.

The Kremlin leader then pointed out that Russian capital investment in Armenia accounts for over 86% of the total.

“If Yerevan continues to move closer to the EU”, the Russian leader continued, “the contract for preferential supplies of gas, petroleum products and diamonds will have to be terminated. You cannot have it both ways: allowing Armenia to import European goods duty-free and then resell them freely to the countries of the Eurasian Union without any customs duties”.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the recall “for consultations” of its ambassador to Armenia, Sergei Kopyrkin, with an explicit statement: “The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia has been recalled to Moscow for consultations in connection with the Armenian leadership’s moves towards rapprochement with the European Union, which are damaging cooperation within the Eurasian Union”. Everything seems set for a repeat of the 2014 Ukrainian Maidan scenario.

It is is clear from the above that the Outlaw US Empire has not given up on Russia. After all, the war in Ukraine continues and the US administration is still providing weapons, ammunition and intelligence to Ukraine and its European allies, regardless of what the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, says. Recently, a CNN report showed the control centre’s screen from one of the Ukrainian command posts, along with the entire data stream coming through the US-based Palantir platform:

Simplicius the Thinker covered it as well in his latest article, but he did not put much weight on it. Sure, it is not a major revelation, especially since Alex Karp has admitted it publicly on several occasions that his company, Palantir Technologies, provides his products to Ukraine. However, there is now visual confirmation. In other words, Ukrainian drones operate via Starlink and are managed with the help of US artificial intelligence!

This makes the US private military-industrial complex a direct participant in the war on the territory of so-called Ukraine. Of course, Washington can always hide behind the fact that these are private companies: “It is not us, it is the private sector; we have free enterprise, how could we stop them?”. In practice, the Epstein coalition is:

testing military technologies based on artificial intelligence in the Ukrainian conflict;

regulating the intensity of the war by transferring certain technological capabilities to Ukrainian forces;

pressuring Russia to try to impose certain US conditions on it.

It is particularly significant that the report was filmed during a recent Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack on targets in Russia, just before the Starobelsk massacre (see here). This can hardly be considered a coincidence. Instead, everything suggests that US journalists showed exactly what they wanted to show. This is not an accidental leak of sensitive information; rather, it appears to be a deliberate demonstration of capability and power.