GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Perseus's avatar
Perseus
2h

Right to the bitter end. Who knows what these Europeans – and in this case, the French Macronists in particular – are smoking. France has a large Armenian diaspora. It must be some strong stuff they’re getting their hands on. A lot is being prepared in Paris.

The failure of the G7 countries is becoming so obvious to everyone, yet these scoundrels stick to their course; they are not concerned with the populations of the countries where they have cheated their way into power with the help of a rather corrupt mainstream media; their aim is to secure the billions they have committed themselves to by sabotaging all Russian connections to Europe, so that they can then exploit Russia’s raw materials as they have done for centuries.

They are not doing this out of stupidity, but out of malice. And yet they have had over 50 years of very good experience and contractual loyalty with Russia. They are not harming Russia, which Europe does not need; they are harming themselves because, in their greed, they are making enemies everywhere.

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RalfB's avatar
RalfB
2hEdited

Armenia is largely irrelevant to Russia; the real strategic keystone of the Caucasus is Azerbaijan, and it is Aliyev and the Pashayevs that need to be regime changed, now before it is too late. Surely there are Azeri factions that could be incentivized make a Maidan, if the FSB can reach down and find a pair. Turnabout is fair play.

Azerbaijan is the bridge between Russia and Iran; Armenia is not. Azerbaijan is the bridge between Turkey and Kazakhstan, and thus between the West and Central Asia; Armenia is not. Azerbaijan sits on oil and gas reserves; Armenia does not. Azerbaijan controls the Caspian; Armenia is landlocked. Azerbaijan's heartland sits on a coastal plain; Armenia is a mountainous badland infested with insurgents.

So, to paraphrase the wise words of Vicky Nudelman, fuck Armenia. Once Azerbaijan is brought in line, the clever Armenians will be left with the short end of the Turkish stick. If you know what I mean.

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