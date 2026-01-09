Today I am providing my English translation of two articles on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a topic that I think I have never covered before, but which I believe needs to be addressed.

The first article, by Marcelo Ramírez and originally in Spanish, was first published on noticiasholisticas.com.ar on Monday 10th November 2025 and then translated into Italian on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 2nd December 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: PRODUCTIVITY WITHOUT CONSUMPTION – THE FINAL BOTTLE NECK OF CAPITALISM

The question is no longer whether Artificial Intelligence [AI] really exists or whether it “works”. Denialism is now outdated. AI acts, replaces, makes things cheaper and reconfigures. What many still refuse to admit is the extent of the effect: it is not simply a change of tools, but a change of foundations. And when the foundations change, the house of cards built on them collapses. Our social system is based on work; if human labour is no longer necessary on a large scale, the rest of our relationships collapse in a cascade. Without work, there are no consumers; without consumers, there is no market.

For years, the supposed “experts” in the media have repeated the mantra: “as with the industrial revolution, some jobs will disappear and others will be created that we do not yet know about”. But they have not taken into account the fact that the difference now is qualitative: while in the past the forms of work changed, today the worker is no longer needed. The result is already visible in the numbers: in October [2025], a private consulting firm reported 154,600 layoffs in the United States, an 84% increase from September and the highest since 2003. The reasons given by companies to justify the layoffs are no mystery: automation, cuts to redirect the budget to technology, and the integration of AI into logistics and administration. It starts with something simple: eliminating human staff when software can do the same job without requiring holidays, without absenteeism, without labour disputes, without illness.

This is only the beginning.

The business calculation is elementary. If a machine “costs” 10,000 and replaces five salaries of 1,000 per month, it pays for itself in two months. From the third month onwards, there is a structural reduction in costs and the elimination of “human risk”. This arithmetic, carried out on a large scale by giants operating on very small margins, is the verdict for everyone else: those who do not invest in technology will be left out of the market.

That is why we are seeing massive adjustments underway: Amazon, UPS, Paramount, Target and other mega-companies are redesigning their systems. Quarterly financial statements and reports to the US Department of Labour say the same thing: AI is being integrated into processes and staff are being reduced. In fact, such integration is becoming an internal requirement for companies.

In the short term, the picture can be misleading: company profits increase, wage costs decrease, “productivity” improves and results are good, so stock market indices skyrocket. But the market is not an infinite balloon: laying off employees reduces the demand that justified production. If millions of people move to lower-wage jobs or simply into unemployment, they consume less; if they consume less, production is reduced; if production is reduced, further layoffs are necessary. A textbook economic vicious circle.

The system enters a self-induced recession: better balance sheets today, less market tomorrow. The disconnect is already visible: stock markets at record highs thanks to technological expectations, the real economy in decline along with a net reduction in jobs (from 250,000 monthly hires in 2023 to 150,000 today) and the “technological” gap gaining ground.

None of this is an apocalypse in the literal sense of the word. It is systems dynamics. Modern capitalism has been based on a basic balance: work – income – consumption – production. Once the first link in the chain is broken, the entire circuit collapses. AI deepens the break and at the same time multiplies production capacity. We will have more goods at lower costs, with fewer people able to buy them. Material abundance with structural poverty. An unprecedented scenario: there is no shortage of production, but there is a lack of mechanisms to distribute the value created. The capitalist ideology reflected in an ethical and moral mindset of “if you don’t work, you don’t deserve” clashes head-on with machines that produce at a marginal cost tending towards zero.

Politics arrives late, if at all. There is neither the awareness nor the will to mitigate the process. In some cases, there are even proposals to extend working hours, as if the excessive exploitation of those who still have jobs could solve anything. The problem is not one of production, but of distribution: there are not enough buyers with sufficient money. The result is obvious: a core group under constant pressure, a growing reserve army (but one that is in excess, which will not be called to arms in the future) and increasingly depressed consumption. Demanding “competitiveness” by liquefying wages in the midst of algorithmic AI replacement means helping to dig the grave faster.

What remains, then, is the systemic front: social security and education, as banners of a now unsustainable present. Pension systems based on contributions from active labour are doomed if labour decreases structurally, because that was the logic of the mid-20th century. The only possible and logical way out is to re-base their funding on the productivity of technological capital, not on the number of contributing workers: a direct fraction of the benefits generated by automation, AI and, why not, the financial system, which today captures extraordinary income without the symmetrical obligation to bear the burden. This is not something that can be debated at length: either we do this or the result will be the collapse of the pension system, a prelude to widespread failure.

The same applies to education: for centuries, it has designed training to feed the productive mechanism. If this mechanism no longer requires millions of workers, continuing to train human beings to be employed in a system that will not employ them is bureaucratic sadism or, if you prefer more economic terms, a waste of resources. All that remains, therefore, is to educate in order to preserve what is human: critical thinking, ethics, sensitivity, creativity, community, spirituality. There is no point in educating en masse; only 5% is needed, as Palantir, the leading company in the strategic and prospective market, has begun to do. The other 95% is discarded as excess material.

Consequently, what is urgent is to discuss power. Because this transformation does not take place in a vacuum: someone decides what AI will be used for, with what biases, in what legal framework and with what ownership. In the West, the answer is transparent: socialise the risk, as Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, asks. While building his humble 25,000 m² home, he asks the US government to contribute a billion dollars to the development of AI.

The state is being asked to write cheques for astronomical sums to “compete with China”, but without discussing the ownership or governance of the cognitive infrastructure.

One thing is certain, China is already overtaking the United States and AI is a strategic tool for any nation, but the illusion can only be maintained at that cost. The problem is that the bill is paid by taxpayers, but management remains in private hands. A model that we Argentines know very well: the state makes the effort so that entrepreneurs can do business.

The interpretation is strategic: AI is a sovereign infrastructure, like energy or the Internet, as Altman rightly says. It is integrated into the state planning complex and geared towards national objectives. But the real decision remains in his hands, Altman’s hands. The real power that AI will give remains in private hands, while the costs and risks are borne by the community.

Whoever controls data, information technology and software influences currencies, logistics, public debate, defence and justice. Is it possible that control of something so powerful will “remain” in the hands of a handful of corporations run by private investors? To believe that this is possible is civil suicide. A State that does not control its own cognitive infrastructure is a mere spectator of dynamics decided by others, because someone will ultimately decide and therefore be the one who builds the world as they see fit.

The same applies to justice: analysis, the drafting of cases and the selection of judgements are already automated with the help of AI. To deny that the next step is not assisted decision-making, but the total replacement of human participation with algorithmic participation, is to deny the march of time. The question is not whether it will happen, but whether it will happen quickly and be supported in the interests of swift justice, honesty and efficiency.

Of course, there are asymmetries in the process of replacing humans with AI. A plumber will continue to have work longer than the average office worker: the complete robotisation of manual, heterogeneous and inexpensive tasks is still uneconomical. But this relief is relative: if the salaried middle class collapses, who will pay the plumber?

The tide is falling for everyone; for some it comes sooner, for others later.

Even nostalgia for an “autarkic life” in a hyper-complex world is deceptive: living today requires energy, health, pharmaceutical and technological networks that do not arise out of nowhere. Without industry, dentistry would become a nightmare, and medicine and nutrition would lead to a life expectancy that is a fraction of what it is today.

Does anyone really believe it is possible to feed and care for everyone? Can eight billion people survive as they did in the 15th century? It is pure fantasy that will quickly vanish. Meanwhile, the financial sector is playing its game: liquidity injected during an expansionary phase, a technology bubble inflating and a Federal Reserve caught in its own trap. Voices within the establishment are already admitting the end of the great debt cycle.

What is coming is a textbook bubble: balance sheets will hold out for a while with cuts and efficiency improvements, but demand will not. When the market shrinks due to a lack of solvent consumers, multiples are recalculated, in the most brutal way for the majority.

Even the political class, as we know it, is entering a zone of turbulence. If automated systems can manage with precision and without kickbacks what entire ministries manage today, with greater efficiency and speed, what is the point of the caste as an everlasting intermediary? Representation does not disappear immediately, but the format becomes obsolete in the face of platforms capable of processing millions of variables with traceability, and even the result is predictable.

Those who today believe that technology will make them redundant are content to fight against straw men; when they wake up, the problem will already have been solved by an engine that does not require black boxes.

Let’s be clear, this is not about curbing AI. That would be as useful as trying to stop a river with your hands. The problem is one of political engineering: channelling its flow. Where it is contained by dams, it accumulates and eventually breaks the banks; where it is channelled through canals and locks, it is used for irrigation.

There are only two axes that matter: who does it serve? And according to what principles does it operate? If the answer is “private interests, with a profit-maximisation logic”, we will have a permanent dystopia: productivity without consumption, efficiency without humanity, surveillance without citizenship. If the answer is “strategic public good, with transparent governance, auditing and distribution of benefits”, AI can be the most powerful tool for reorganising a world that would otherwise collapse under the weight of its own technical success.

Everything else, such as conferences, slogans and cultural wars, is just surface noise. The question is who takes the helm. Because if we entrust it to the same people as always, with the same incentives, the result is a foregone conclusion. A State can fail; a State can also learn, correct, impose rules and support the network when the market goes into crisis. It is not a fetish, it is an architecture of survival. And in this architecture, AI is not just a toy: it is the supporting beam.

There is little time left. We are not talking about half a century: we are talking about perhaps five years. Either we address the fundamental issues immediately – ownership, control, social financing of technological benefits, social security redesign, educational reorientation – or the system will continue to move forward by inertia towards its final bottleneck: abundance without access and ultimate bankruptcy, chaos and a dystopian world awaiting us at the end of the road. The rest is empty rhetoric.

Artificial Intelligence does not come to “help” or “destroy” us on its own. It comes to lay bare what we are. If we choose it to be a whip, it will whip us. If we choose it to be a plough, it will sow.

But we have to choose, and to choose we need power. Here is the urgent key: to have power, we must stop outsourcing the future to third parties and take responsibility for ourselves.

On the same topic I recommend the following article on American Thinker:

The AI Illusion: How Technocracy Threatens Human Freedom

The second article, by Luca Del Faro (Bet17) and originally in Italian, was published on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net yesterday, Thursday 8th January 2026. (Italics original, bold emphasis mine).

Artificial Influencers: The New Ecosystem of Digital Persuasion

In recent months, a phenomenon has been emerging that is profoundly transforming the online content ecosystem: the appearance of completely artificial influencers. We are no longer talking about simple avatars, but digital figures with realistic faces, convincing voices and a way of communicating that almost perfectly replicates that of humans. The critical point is that many users do not realise the artificial nature of these characters: behind the screen there is not a person, but an artificial intelligence model that generates every word, every expression, every gesture.

These digital agents are proliferating in multiple languages, on different platforms and on sensitive topics such as politics, health, spirituality and current affairs. Their growth is rapid, a sign of a sector that is rapidly industrialising before our very eyes. Today, anyone can create their own virtual influencer: there are services that offer ready-to-use avatars, customisable synthetic voices, automatically generated texts and systems capable of publishing videos in series.

Here are some examples:

In short, it only takes a few clicks to create a supposed expert who speaks confidently on any subject, even without any real expertise, often spreading content that is presented as true but is unfounded.

The reasons behind this phenomenon can be varied and serve different purposes; I will mention a few, in no particular order of importance. The first is economic: avatars allow content to be produced non-stop, in multiple languages and on multiple channels, generating views, traffic and advertising revenue at minimal cost and with potentially infinite production. Another reason concerns disinformation: a reassuring face, a smooth voice and a confident tone create an immediate impression of authority, and many viewers do not distinguish between real and simulated expertise.

Here are a couple of examples in both Italian and English of situations that are already present on YouTube:

A third reason is the artificial construction of consensus: by coordinating multiple avatars, it is possible to simulate a movement, a trend or a shared opinion, even if it does not actually exist, exploiting the psychological mechanism of “if many people say so, then it must be true”.

Added to this is a structural problem: an avatar has no reputation to defend. If it spreads nonsense or falsehoods, all you have to do is change its face and name to start from scratch. And then there is the saturation effect: when a trend explodes, the massive production of similar content generates background noise that makes it increasingly difficult to distinguish what is reliable from what is not. In this information chaos, the truth risks becoming just one voice among many.

The most interesting — and most disturbing — part is that these avatars are not just technical tools, but actual social interfaces. They talk like us, move like us, imitate our signs of authenticity. When form becomes indistinguishable from reality, content passes without filters. The threshold of reality becomes thinner, and this changes the rules of the game.

Infinite production profoundly alters the information ecosystem: when everything is contained, nothing is contained. Quantity becomes a form of power, and those who can produce tirelessly, unscrupulously and without identity can occupy the information space to the point of suffocating the rest. Simulated authority becomes a powerful weapon: human beings are predisposed to trust consistent faces, voices and narratives, and the brain tends to believe before it evaluates. It is a cognitive bug, and these systems exploit it with surgical precision.

Synthetic consensus is already a reality: there is no need to really convince people, it is enough to make it seem that everyone is convinced. Social pressure does the rest. It is an ancient mechanism, now replicable on an industrial scale thanks to the automatic multiplication of digital content. And the real challenge, at this point, is not technological but cultural. Technology is racing ahead, but digital culture is not keeping pace. Recognising these formats, understanding their mechanisms and not being dazzled by appearances is the new literacy. This is not alarmism: it is mental hygiene.

Today, these systems still need someone to start them up and guide them. But research is advancing towards models capable of automating more and more stages of content production and dissemination, to the point of excluding humans from the process. This is where the real problem arises: when we no longer recognise who is speaking or writing, understanding why they are doing so will be much more difficult. The challenge will not be to stop technology, but to know how to interact with it while preserving the skills that allow us to interpret it without being overwhelmed by it.

Pepe Escobar has also warned about the proliferation of AI fakes in geopolitical analysis on YouTube in the following article on Strategic Culture Foundation: How political analysis became a target of A.I. fakes