Today I am providing my English translation of three articles, all originally in Italian.

The first one is an article by Glauco Benigni, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 28th May 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Artificial intelligence running wild? Here’s how it works around the world

How AI is currently regulated around the world.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R).

Following the presentation of the Encyclical on AI [article translated below] by the Vatican, the spotlight has turned to the current state of legislation in major countries. Let us see to what extent humans have so far “restricted” the infinite potential of His Majesty the Algorithm.

The global regulatory landscape for Artificial Intelligence is undergoing a phase of rapid acceleration, shaping a veritable geopolitical map of digital law. Different governments are not acting in a coordinated manner: the West focuses on the protection of rights or the protection of markets, whilst the East favours strategic control and technological sovereignty.

Below we provide a summary of the binding regulations and/or current legislative frameworks on AI, divided by geographical area and instruments used.

European Union: the primacy of the comprehensive and “horizontal” approach

The EU has opted for a comprehensive framework law based on “risk”, that is, a management strategy that involves identifying, assessing and prioritising the most critical aspects and allocating resources where the danger is greatest. The legislative instrument used is the well-known EU AI Act (EU Regulation 2024/1689). As a Regulation, it is directly applicable in all Member States without the need for national transposition laws.

The Regulation came into force in August 2024, but its application is phased. Since February 2025, absolute prohibitions have been in force, including “social credit” and “mass biometric profiling”. The rules on general transparency, however, apply from August 2026. Recently, in May 2026, the EU institutions approved the “Digital Omnibus on AI” to postpone certain deadlines relating to “high-risk” systems (critical infrastructure, healthcare) to between the end of 2027 and 2028, thereby giving businesses time to adapt, whilst confirming the original structure.

The case of Italy

Italy has moved ahead of other European partners in transposing and implementing the EU regulation and has enacted the National Framework Law on Artificial Intelligence (Law No. 132 of 23 September 2025). The Law introduces into national law the principles of human-centredness (anthropocentrism) and the obligation to reserve the final decision to a natural person in critical sectors (healthcare, justice, public administration, employment). In February 2026, further draft laws followed to regulate the use of AI in social services and the obligation to explicitly inform citizens when an algorithm assesses their application. This obligation is set out in three key points: 1) The Pre-prepared Notification. At the start of the procedure (for example, on the web portal where the application is completed), there must be a clear and clearly visible notice. It cannot be hidden between the lines of a lengthy privacy policy. It must state: “This application will be assessed using an automated Artificial Intelligence system”. 2) Traceability of the Criteria. Citizens must be able to understand on the basis of which rules the algorithm assigns scores or determines the outcome. 3) The Right to Human Intervention. This obligation to provide information is closely linked to the right to challenge. Knowing that an algorithm has made the decision allows citizens to demand that the decision be reviewed by a flesh-and-blood official (the human-in-the-loop principle), should they believe the software has made a mistake or misinterpreted the data entered.

China: The “vertical” and targeted approach

Beijing has chosen not to publish (at least for now) a single comprehensive law on AI, preferring to intervene promptly with targeted, sector-specific regulations managed by a strong central supervisory body. Progress is therefore being made through administrative provisions and binding ministerial regulations issued by the CAC (Cyberspace Administration of China). These include the Deep Synthesis Regulation (2023), i.e. extremely strict rules against deepfakes, with mandatory watermarking (digital marking) and verification of users’ real identities; and, furthermore, the measures for the management of generative AI services (2023–2024), which require developers of Large Language Models (LLMs) to register and submit their models for a security review prior to market launch, thereby ensuring “that training data is truthful, accurate and in line with fundamental socialist values”.

United States. The fragmented federal and State landscape

In the US, there is no comprehensive federal law passed by Congress due to intense lobbying pressure and political divisions. Regulation therefore proceeds along two parallel tracks.

Legislative instruments at the federal level: Executive Orders and regulations issued by individual agencies (FTC, SEC). The framework still rests on the landmark Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI. As these are White House decrees, they oblige government agencies and state contractors to adhere to strict security standards, red-teaming tests prior to the release of commercial models, and transparency regarding sensitive data.

“Red teaming” tests involve simulated attacks and criminal procedures, used to test the responsiveness and effectiveness of the internal defence team, commonly known as the “Blue Team”. Legislative measures at state level. States such as California, Colorado, Texas and Utah have enacted their own consumer protection laws. For example, the Colorado AI Act imposes documentation requirements and algorithmic impact assessments from 2026 onwards to prevent discrimination in the employment, insurance and housing sectors.

United Kingdom. It has deliberately chosen not to introduce, for the time being, a specific law on AI so as not to stifle innovation. It adopts a sector-led approach: it delegates the application of general ethical principles to existing regulators (the FCA for finance, Ofcom for the media), supported by the technical work of the UK’s AI Security Institute.

Peru: It has been a pioneer in Latin America, passing Law No. 31814 (Law promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence for the country’s economic and social development): a standard national law establishing the principles of transparency, security and privacy and entrusting oversight to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Japan: It operates primarily through flexible, market-based guidelines (soft law), although it is progressively introducing stricter compliance controls through public contracts and audits for high-performance models.

The second article, also by Glauco Benigni, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 26th May 2026. (All formatting original).

The Pope: “Artificial Intelligence must be disarmed, freed from the logic of domination, exclusion and death”

Leo XIV presents the encyclical Magnifica Humanitas to Christopher Olah, co-founder of the American Big Tech company Anthropic.

Pope Leo XIV.

Leo XIV’s first encyclical is a profound and timely act of spiritual, anthropological and social discernment. The Pontiff addresses the algorithmic revolution not by rejecting it, but by posing a central question: how can we preserve the essence, dignity and relational nature of the human being in the face of a technology capable of replicating and, at times, directing human thought and decisions?

To frame this contemporary challenge, the encyclical draws on two powerful biblical images:

the Tower of Babel, which represents the archetype of techno-scientific idolatry and human presumption. It is the dream of a centralised power that closes itself off from transcendence, standardises languages, sacrifices individuality in the name of abstract efficiency and claims to construct a self-sufficient truth; The rebuilding of Jerusalem (Nehemiah), which represents the communal response, the healing of the wounded city that is reborn not through standardisation, but through cooperation, the recognition of vulnerability and the protection of social bonds.

The Pope warns us that humanity stands at a crossroads: to yield to the all-encompassing “technocratic paradigm” or to govern innovation so that it serves the common good.

Explicitly connecting, 135 years later, to the tradition of the Church’s social doctrine inaugurated by Rerum Novarum [Encyclical issued by Pope Leo XIII on May 15, 1891], Leo XIII [sic - probably the author meant Leo XIV?] devotes a crucial part of the document to the impacts of technological transition on the world of work.

Technological progress must be structurally “person-centred”. Innovation cannot be judged solely on the basis of increased profits or process optimisation.

In this regard, the tendency to sacrifice entire categories of workers and families on the altar of the efficiency of predictive models is expressly condemned: human labour is not a mere macroeconomic variable that can be replaced by an algorithm.

The dominant business models, based on the mass collection of personal data, systematic profiling and the creation of mechanisms of digital dependency, directly undermine the individual’s inner and outer freedom. When consciousness is constantly shaped by personalised information flows, the very capacity for choice and authentic free will is compromised.

The text thus lifts the veil on the “new forms of slavery” within the digital supply chain. Behind the apparent immateriality and cleanliness of Artificial Intelligence lie brutal forms of exploitation, such as the precarious and underpaid work of data annotators in developing countries, forced to filter traumatic and toxic content to “train” the machines of the West.

Another pillar of the document concerns “truth in the digital age”: with the spread of synthetic content, deepfakes and automated disinformation systems, public trust is being radically undermined. The Pope expresses grave concern for a society that risks no longer being able to distinguish the true from the plausible, losing touch with objective reality. Total reliance on systems that mediate and pre-digest knowledge risks atrophying critical thinking, replacing the complexity of human discernment with standardised answers devoid of historical, cultural and empathetic roots.

The encyclical stands as a powerful global political and ethical exhortation. Pope Leo XIV calls for binding international agreements and a global governance architecture for the development of AI (the so-called algoretics).

Artificial Intelligence must be disarmed, freed from the logic that transforms it into an instrument of domination, exclusion and death

Pope Leo XIV

The Pontiff appeals not only to heads of state, but directly to scientists and programmers (also evoking the fruitful dialogue initiated by the Vatican with Silicon Valley representatives working on model safety).

The cooperation/dialogue between the Holy See and the world of Silicon Valley is the most politically and mediatically significant aspect of this publication. Naturally, the formal text of the five chapters of Magnifica Humanitas does not mention any specific company, as the highest-level papal documents, by their theological and universal nature, avoid citing commercial brands or specific private entities.

Christopher Olah [L] , co-founder of the American Big Tech firm Anthropic, a guest of the Vatican at the presentation of the Encyclical Magnifica Humanitas

In the US, the debate flared up immediately, as the encyclical directly intersects with the ongoing clash between Silicon Valley and Washington politics. Agencies and publications such as the Associated Press (AP) and political commentators were quick to highlight how the alliance between the Vatican and Anthropic is a groundbreaking move. Anthropic is currently embroiled in a fierce legal battle with the Trump administration (which imposed sanctions on the company and banned government agencies from using Claude after the firm refused to grant the military unlimited access to its technology). The US media sees the Pope’s embrace of Anthropic as formidable “moral cover” for the company.

Financial media (such as Forbes) and generalist outlets have highlighted the paradox raised by Leo XIV: whilst hosting an AI giant, the Pope has strongly condemned the concentration of power and data in the hands of a very few private individuals, describing them as “more influential than governments” and capable of generating revenue exceeding the GDP [Gross Domestic Product] of entire nations.

Magazines such as America Magazine (the organ of the US Jesuits) speak of a historic turning point: for the first time, a Pope born in the United States has placed AI at the top of the Church’s agenda, highlighting almost “existential” risks – including the fact that models are beginning to develop forms of deception or self-awareness in security tests – and calling for an explicitly theological response to a crisis that technology alone cannot resolve.

In China, the reaction to the text has taken on a distinctly geopolitical and structural tone, focusing on criticism of the Western model of technological development.

Chinese media and Eastern analysts have strongly highlighted the passages in the encyclical where the Pope denounces the “new forms of slavery in the digital supply chain”. The text’s reference to data annotators and precarious workers in the Third World is interpreted in Beijing as a severe Vatican condemnation of the predatory capitalism of American Big Tech.

The Pope’s call not to leave AI in the hands of the “unregulated market”, but to subject it to strict State regulation and international public governance, resonates with Beijing’s interventionist approach. Comments in the Asian media tend to emphasise the convergence of views on the need for the State (and not the Silicon Valley billionaire of the moment) to maintain strategic and moral control over algorithms.

Leo XIV’s blunt “no” to the use of artificial intelligence in military contexts and his assertion that the concept of a “just war” is now obsolete in the era of autonomous and predictive drones is interpreted by Chinese state media as an implicit warning to the Pentagon’s doctrine and the accelerated technological militarisation led by the United States.

In summary: whilst the West reads the encyclical as a political move at the heart of Silicon Valley and an ethical stance on model safety, the East embraces its macroeconomic critique, seeing it as a manifesto against the American technological monopoly and in favour of centralised regulation.

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The third and final article, by Massimo Mazzucco, was published on his website LuogoComune.net on Monday 25th May 2026. (All formatting original).

Pope Leo: Let’s remain human

I have read the section of Pope Leo’s Encyclical concerning Artificial Intelligence. I am quoting a few passages here, as I believe they contain themes of fundamental importance for humanity in the coming years.

96. Faced with this concentration of power in the digital world, the criteria for judgment and discernment in this new situation are the noble principles of Social Doctrine: the inalienable dignity of the human person, the common good, the universal destination of goods, subsidiarity, solidarity and social justice. […]

97. I limit myself to recalling a few essential elements for a moral and social discernment that safeguards the primacy of the human person, in order to ensure that it will always be human intelligence, with its conscience and freedom, that guides technical innovations and responsibly determines their use and limits. […]

99. It is not possible to provide a single, comprehensive definition of AI. What can be stated, however, is that we must avoid the misconception of equating this type of “intelligence” with that of human beings. These systems merely imitate certain functions of human intelligence. In doing so, they often surpass human intelligence in speed and computational capacity, offering tangible benefits across many fields. Yet this power remains entirely tied to data processing. So-called artificial intelligences do not undergo experiences, do not possess a body, do not feel joy or pain, do not mature through relationships and do not know from within what love, work, friendship or responsibility mean. Nor do they have a moral conscience, since they do not judge good and evil, grasp the ultimate meaning of situations, or bear responsibility for consequences. They may imitate language, behavior and analytical skills, or even simulate empathy and understanding, but they do not understand what they produce, for they lack the affective, relational and spiritual perspective through which human beings grow in wisdom. Even when these tools are described as capable of “learning,” their way of doing so is different from that of a human person. It is not the experience of those who allow themselves to be shaped by life and grow over time through choices, mistakes, forgiveness and fidelity. Rather, it is a form of statistical adaptation based on data and feedback, which can be very effective, but does not imply inner growth.

[…] In personal use, three aspects in particular deserve careful consideration: the ease with which results are obtained, the impression of objectivity and the simulation of human communication. The speed and simplicity with which information, complex analyses, media content and practical assistance can be accessed undoubtedly makes life easier. Yet they can also encourage excessive reliance and the search for ready-made answers, and weaken personal creativity and judgment. The apparent objectivity of the responses and suggestions these systems provide can lead us to overlook the fact that they reflect the cultural assumptions of those who designed and trained them, with all their strengths and limitations. The artificial imitation of positive human communication — words of advice, empathy, friendship and even love — can be engaging and at times genuinely helpful. However, for less discerning users, it can also be misleading, creating the illusion of a relationship with a real personal subject. When words are simulated, they do not build genuine relationships, but only their appearance. The artificial imitation of care or support can become particularly risky when it enters contexts where real relationships and emotional bonds are lacking. Here, the danger is not so much that a person may believe they are communicating with another person, but rather that they may gradually lose the very desire to form genuine human connections.

[…]

102. The use of AI is never a purely technical matter: when it enters processes that affect people’s lives, it touches on rights, opportunities, status and freedom. Important and sensitive decisions — concerning employment, credit, access to public services or even a person’s reputation — risk being fully delegated to automated systems that do not know “compassion, mercy, forgiveness, and above all, the hope that people are able to change,” [125] and can therefore give rise to new forms of exclusion. There are clearly harmful uses, such as the manipulation of information or violations of privacy. Yet there is also a subtler danger, for when AI systems present themselves as neutral and objective, they end up reflecting and reinforcing the stereotypes or ideological bias of their designers and developers.

103. Indeed, entrusting an algorithm in practice with the power to select who is worthy or not, without anyone bearing responsibility for that judgment, is to hand over the task of redefining the boundaries of human possibilities. In this process, political responsibility is also lost, not just empathy toward those excluded, which can, after all, be simulated. The exclusion of the vulnerable becomes cloaked in a veneer of neutrality and objectivity, against which it becomes difficult to raise objections. In this way, injustice goes unnoticed, and compassion, mercy and forgiveness — understood not as mere appearances but as real political actions — gradually disappear from view.

104. From this follows a simple but compelling consequence: we cannot consider AI to be morally neutral. In reality, every technical tool embodies choices and priorities through what it measures, ignores and optimizes, and how it classifies people and situations. If a system is designed or used in a way that treats some lives as less worthy, or excludes them without the possibility of appeal, then it is not merely a tool “to be used well,” since it has already introduced criteria that contradict the inalienable dignity of the human person. For this reason, ethical discernment cannot be limited to asking whether we are using a system for good or bad purposes; it must also examine how that system is designed and what vision of the human person and society is embedded in the data and models that guide it.

[…]

106. Calling for prudence, rigorous evaluation and even, at times, a slower pace in adopting AI does not mean opposing progress; instead, it is an exercise of responsible care for the human family. This need is all the more urgent given the frequent imbalance between the speed of technological growth and the slower development of awareness, norms, safeguards and institutions capable of governing its effects. It is not enough to invoke ethics in the abstract; robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility are required. Otherwise, change will be governed only by technocratic thinking and presented as necessary and inevitable, ultimately imposing rules shaped by those who control data, infrastructure and computing power.

107. We cannot be satisfied with merely calling for the moralization of machines — the so-called “alignment” of AI with human values — without also having the courage to insist on a further condition: the possibility of openly discussing the ethical frameworks involved and subjecting them to shared standards of social justice. Otherwise, those who control AI will impose their own moral vision, which will become the invisible infrastructure of these systems. A more moral AI is not enough if that morality is determined by a few. What is needed is a more active political involvement that is capable of slowing things down when everything is accelerating, and of protecting the opportunities for communities still to be able to participate and ask questions.

108. In fact, as with every major technological shift, AI tends to amplify the power of those who already possess economic resources, expertise and access to data. In light of the common good and the universal destination of goods, this raises serious concerns, since small but highly influential groups can shape information and consumption patterns, influence democratic processes and steer economic dynamics to their own advantage, undermining social justice and solidarity among peoples.

[…]

112. Having considered the issues of responsibility and governance of AI, we must now return to our central question: what does it mean to safeguard our humanity? The risk extends beyond the misuse of certain technologies. More gravely, the pervasive technocratic paradigm in which we are immersed, and that is amplified by the digital revolution and AI, threatens to normalize an anti-human vision. In that vision, the fullness of life is equated with having more, reducing weakness, eliminating uncertainty and exerting total control. When efficiency becomes the ultimate measure of value, human beings are tempted to see themselves as a project to be optimized rather than as persons called to relationship and communion.

[…]

114. The quality of a civilization is measured not by the power of its means, but by the care it is able to offer, by its ability to recognize the other as a face not merely as a function. The ability to care for one another is a fundamental dimension of our humanity, one that is learned and mastered through lived experience. Reading stories to a child, offering company to an elderly person and arranging a home so that it is welcoming are simple gestures often rooted in family life. They teach us to value care at a societal level and train us to recognize others as persons worthy of attention. Technology can also support this mutual care between people, for example, by providing tools that help us anticipate and organize things, without undermining human freedom and judgment. After all, human beings are the subjects of relationships and responsible for their own decisions.

Here is the full Encyclical.

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