GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Loon
1h

I always seek a human to speak to myself , and pay cash without a transaction fee . Trusting AI to be human is a God fantasy .

Can’t see that any standard is possible, just as the UN isn’t credible through human corruption .

Glad it’s an issue for debate .

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