The situation in Tbilisi (Georgia) is degenerating: protests against the legitimate government are becoming more and more violent. To bring you up to speed with the latest development here is a short post that Italian journalist Vittorio Rangeloni published on his Telegram channel, followed by a longer, but excellent post (in three parts: 1, 2 and 3) by Pino Cabras, Italian politician and journalist. In short, it looks like the Outlaw US Empire and its NATO/EU vassal states have decided to destabilize the country and attempt a coup, Maidan-style, so that they can turn it against Russia, as they did with Ukraine, since they are running out of steam and meat there, and open another front. (All emphasis mine).

As expected, all this is ignored by the European institutions. The three Baltic countries, Brussels' most loyal watchdogs, have already agreed to impose sanctions “against those who suppressed legitimate protests in #Georgia”. This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who added: “Opponents of democracy & violators of human rights are not welcome in our countries”. [See tweet below by Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia]

The street protests, fomented by the president, pro-European forces and embraced by Georgian mercenaries who fought in Ukraine, are becoming increasingly violent. Brussels supporters started hurling stones, paper bombs and Molotov cocktails, trying to blind the security forces manning the Parliament with lasers. [See video above]. First they provoke and attack and then they get indignant about the repression.

Every time the population in some corner of our continent dares to put national interests before the lusts of the EU, trouble starts. In Georgia, the Franco-Georgian president has decided that she will not resign when her term expires in a couple of weeks because she refuses to recognise and accept the results of the parliamentary elections. [See for instance this article by The Guardian, but beware of propaganda!]

In the portion of the video you can see here, we witness the methods used by the protest forces in the streets of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. Imagine in Rome or in any European capital how the police would react to “protesters” moving around in military garb, attacking the Parliament with incendiary weapons and assaulting policemen with incessant fireworks throwing. No state in the world would accept such a sedition that directly attacked the institutional core of the state.

I take bets.

Are these seditious groups an expression of the majority of the Georgian people, and do they have any justification with respect to possible abuses by the government in relation to the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections? In no way. These violent groups are not “the people”. The ruling party overwhelmingly won fair elections to which no institutionally mandated international observer has raised any objection and to which no convincing evidence of fraud has been brought. [See my previous article on this topic] There are only the inflammatory words of the expiring president, Salomé Zourabichvili, former ambassador of France, who does not recognise the election result and goes among the rioters storming the Parliament. In my house it's called coup d'état. In Brussels and Washington they rub their hands together at how obedient certain puppets are.

A clear majority of the people of Georgia rewarded the “Georgian Dream” party on one essential point, which we can paraphrase in these terms: “Georgia in no way wants to repeat the fate of Ukraine. We, who had long thought of joining the European Union, no longer intend to do so now that the EU has become an entity that would use us to create a civil war within our nation and use the resources of the state to turn us into a country at war with the Russian Federation and thus into a target exposed to catastrophic conflict”.

The Georgian people understood this very well, just as they understood equally well a choice made by the Parliament a few months ago: a restriction imposed on non-governmental organisations receiving funds from abroad to avoid heavy foreign interference. This is a particularly interesting story: it is an extremely milder limitation than the one that applies in EU dress to foreign funding entering local political associations. I repeat: in Georgia, they are much looser than the percentages of foreign funding tolerated in Europe (and also in the US), since in Tbilisi, a ceiling of 25 per cent is set. For much less, often even over nothing, the European Parliament conducts a witch hunt over alleged external (read: Russian) interference. We will see, with surprise, which personalities trigger these McCarthyist campaigns. And yet - would you believe it - the Georgian law has been dubbed by the EU institutions, the US and their servants in the media as “Russian law” and treated as a liberticidal procedure that will merit future sanctions.

The point is that the huge flow of Western money pays a flood of people from the Russophobic bloc, almost a state within a state, a society within a society: their careers (some glittering), their mortgages, their good living standards, their smooth existential parabolas are totally dependent on the flow of money coming in from the West for the sole purpose of using Georgia as a geopolitical wedge in incomprehensible contrast to neighbouring Russia. Some Georgian leaders are practically interchangeable in the post-Soviet space: former president Mikheil Saakashvili, after leaving office in 2013, assumed Ukrainian citizenship in 2015 to serve as governor of the Odessa region.

The former deputy minister of the interior, Eka Guladze, held the same post after Maidan in the government of Ukraine (already full of Western passports) and then returned to Georgia. Guladze was married to Raphael Glucksmann, a French citizen (son of the turbo-Atlanticist and pro-Zionist philosopher André Glucksmann), also holding government posts in Georgia during the Saakashvili years, since 2019 a Member of the European Parliament, where since 2020 she chairs none other than the “Special Committee on Foreign Interference in All Democratic Processes in the European Union”, the armed wing of Russophobic McCarthyism of the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno. Orwell somewhere in the Universe is still laughing at characters that are so close to his novels.

To sum up: there is a kind of “Russophobic International” entirely in the hands of the Atlanticist institutions that has direct control over the careers of politicians and leaders who owe everything to this system and must prove themselves ready to blindly obey their masters, even to the point of sacrificing the peoples with whom they exercise a leadership role, backed by immense resources and a powerful logistical and media background that supports them. They are not open to any compromise with anyone who is not willing to be a mere vassal of the new Western warlords, to the point of intervening against all expediency, all reason, all parameters (even proclaimed in extreme tones) of regular democratic play. The interruption of the money spigot is not acceptable to them. Even if they lose elections badly, those who won them must go. If there is violence to be used, they use it massively but accuse others of being violent, so much so that they find a Kaja Kallas (EU foreign policy high commissioner) thundering against the Georgian government, or a Glucksmann proclaiming that “we will stand by them until democracy triumphs”. In short, the EuroMaidan manual of 2014 implemented once again on the ground, with so many of Uncle Sam's little soldiers ready to snap with Pavlovian reflex.

The Prime Minister and leader of “Georgian Dream”, Irakli Kobakhidze, explains his position very well to the EU officials who find nothing better than to threaten sanctions against Georgia if it does not want to join the EU, and to President Zourabichvili who does not want to leave office when it expires. I quote all his words because it is very rare to see such clear-cut positions, a sign of an important historical caesura:

“Mrs Salomé Zourabichvili has four Fridays left. She cannot get used to it, I understand her emotional state. But on 29th December [2024], she will have to leave her residence and hand over this building to the president legally elected by the legitimate Parliament of Georgia.

Let me remind you that Salomé Zourabichvili lost the elections on 26th October [2024]. She campaigned for the victory of the radical opposition in the 26th October elections, thinking that this would guarantee her retention in office, but she lost the elections very badly.

Some people, including the EU ambassador, have told us that they will only recognise Georgia if murderers, executioners, mafiosi, economic criminals and people who started the war in 2008 return to power.

This is an offensive position for us: when you are given an ultimatum that either the criminals paid to the West return, or Georgia is worthless.

This, of course, is not a correct and healthy attitude towards our country and we see the attack on the OSCE [which found the elections to be fair, ed.] as a continuation of this blackmail.

Everyone must come to terms with the fact that democratic elections were held in Georgia, that there is a democratic government in the country, that the process of forming the parliament and the government has been completed, and that soon a president of Georgia will be elected who will not be a puppet taking orders from the West.

Anyone who respects the principle of democracy must accept the will of the Georgian people”.

The lesson of the terrifying Ukrainian catastrophe, created with a relentless hand by the Western elites in a decades-long labour that culminated with the rise of the post-Maidan regime in 2014, has been learnt very well. We have the impression that even if Soros were to increase the pumping pressure to keep things going, and even if Picierno and Glucksmann were to cry wolf louder (or rather, bear to bear, Russian ça va sans dire), they would still all be defeated by those who took peace as their primary political choice.