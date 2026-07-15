Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Riccardo Alberto Quattrini, editor at InchiostroNero.it, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 7th June 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

A historical and philosophical journey into one of the most misunderstood words of our time. From Rome to the modern era, the original meaning of auctoritas has gradually eroded until it has come to be equated with domination and imposition. But what happens to a society that no longer recognises any authority? Amidst an educational crisis, individualism and the delegitimisation of institutions, the risk is not absolute liberation, but rather the loss of any common foundation.

The word that breeds mistrust

Certain words change their meaning over time without us really noticing. They continue to be used, but slowly cease to signify what they had represented for centuries. “Authority” is one such word. Today, merely uttering it immediately conjures up negative images: control, repression, imposition, abuse. Contemporary sensibilities perceive it almost as an implicit threat to individual freedom.

Yet this automatic association between authority and oppression is relatively recent in Western history. For many centuries, authority was not regarded as the opposite of freedom, but rather as one of the conditions that made civil coexistence possible. A society thrives not only on rights, but also on shared recognitions: credible figures, authoritative words, and limits recognised as legitimate.

The modern crisis of authority arises above all when any form of hierarchy is interpreted as arbitrariness. The figure of the teacher becomes suspect, the father is reduced to a biological function, institutions automatically appear repressive, and tradition is perceived as an obstacle to individual authenticity. In this cultural climate, authority ceases to be something that provides guidance and becomes something to be demolished.

It is no coincidence that the twentieth century fuelled this transformation. European dictatorships, totalitarian regimes and absolute ideologies have left a deep wound in the Western consciousness. After Auschwitz, after fascism and Soviet communism, suspicion of all authority seemed almost inevitable. But that historical trauma also gave rise to a dangerous oversimplification: the belief that all authority inevitably leads to oppression.

Hannah Arendt observed that the modern crisis of authority does not coincide with the disappearance of power, but with the dissolution of the principle that renders power legitimate. And when authority dissolves, freedom does not automatically arise: often, only a void emerges. A void that is filled by conformism, social pressure or the impersonal force of the masses.

“Authority excludes the use of external means of coercion”. - Hannah Arendt, Between Past and Future

Auctoritas: the original Roman meaning

To truly understand the contemporary crisis of authority, we must return to the civilisation that, more than any other, defined its political and symbolic meaning: Rome. It was there that the fundamental distinction between potestas and auctoritas arose, a difference that today seems almost erased from everyday language.

Potestas was formal power: the right to command, to judge, to impose decisions. It belonged to magistrates, to public offices, to the institutions of the state. Auctoritas, on the other hand, was something less visible but more profound. It did not derive from force, but from collective recognition. It was moral prestige, credibility acquired through experience, and a connection to tradition and the continuity of the community.

The Roman Senate perfectly embodied this idea. Many senators did not possess absolute power in the modern sense of the term, but their word carried weight because it embodied the memory of Rome. Authority was not imposed by force: it was founded on symbolic consent. It was, in essence, a principle of legitimisation.

Even the etymology helps us to understand the depth of the concept. Auctoritas derives from augere, “to increase”. Authority, originally, neither diminished nor crushed: it enhanced the shared reality, consolidated the shared world, and made historical continuity possible. The auctor was the one who caused something to grow: a city, a law, a tradition, a community.

This conception is a far cry from contemporary sensibilities, which tend to interpret any form of symbolic superiority as an abuse of power. For the Romans, however, society could not exist without a recognised hierarchy of values, experiences and responsibilities. Authority was not the opposite of freedom, but its invisible container.

When this distinction is lost, everything tends to become confused. Every command appears arbitrary, every limit oppressive, every tradition suspect. Yet a community that no longer recognises any authority risks losing even the ability to pass itself on through time.

“Men respect what they recognise as superior”. – Cicero, De Republica

Authority as the invisible foundation of civilisation

For most of human history, authority was not perceived as an alien or oppressive presence, but as the invisible principle that made the continuity of the community possible. It did not exist solely within political institutions: it permeated family, schools, religion, language, and even the way in which a civilisation passed on memory and meaning to new generations.

Every society, in fact, thrives on something that cannot be constantly negotiated. There are values, symbols, traditions and figures that must be recognised even before they are discussed. It is precisely this preliminary recognition that constitutes the core of authority. This is not a matter of blind obedience, but of the realisation that no community can survive if every principle is radically called into question with every generation.

In Western civilisation, authority has historically fulfilled this function of continuity. The teacher represented the knowledge to be passed on, the father embodied responsibility towards the future, and institutions safeguarded a collective memory that transcended the individual. Even the Church, regardless of personal faith, exercised for centuries a symbolic authority capable of providing cultural cohesion to Europe.

Modernity, however, has gradually eroded these structures. Contemporary individualism tends to regard as authentic only that which arises from the self. Everything that precedes the individual – tradition, heritage, authority – is experienced as a constraint rather than a foundation. The result is a society that struggles increasingly to pass on stable values, because it fears that any such transmission might turn into imposition.

Hannah Arendt saw this transition with great clarity. According to the German philosopher, the crisis of authority coincides with the crisis in the transmission of the world. Adults cease to feel responsible for what they must pass on to young people, and society gradually loses its historical continuity.

When no one is regarded as authoritative any more, a freer community does not automatically emerge. Often, all that emerges is a more fragile community, incapable of distinguishing between experience and improvisation, between knowledge and opinion, between guidance and manipulation.

“Education is the point at which we decide whether we love the world enough to take responsibility for it”. – Hannah Arendt, The Crisis of Education

When authority becomes merely power

The contemporary crisis of authority does not arise out of nowhere. It has its roots in the tragedies of the twentieth century, the century in which political and ideological power attained forms of control never before seen in European history. Fascism, Nazism and Soviet communism transformed obedience into an absolute instrument of domination. Millions of people saw authority not as guidance or legitimacy, but as a coercive apparatus capable of invading every sphere of human life.

It was a decisive transformation. For centuries, the West had distinguished authority from tyranny. After the totalitarian regimes, this distinction began slowly to dissolve. Authority came to be perceived increasingly as the first step towards oppression. In other words: if someone claims to be recognised as authoritative, then they inevitably seek to dominate.

This historical reaction was understandable. After Auschwitz and the gulags, mistrusting hierarchical structures seemed almost a moral duty. But alongside the necessary critique of oppressive systems, a more radical process also developed: the delegitimisation of every form of authority. Not only the dictator or the regime, but the teacher, the father, the priest, the professor, even the expert, began to be viewed with suspicion.

The 1968 protests symbolised this cultural turning point. The protest movement targeted not only political power, but the very idea of hierarchy. Any form of vertical structure was interpreted as symbolic violence. Liberation went hand in hand with the dismantling of traditional authorities.

A long-standing philosophical current also contributed to this transformation, one that progressively called into question the symbolic foundations of the West. [Friedrich] Nietzsche was one of the first thinkers to realise that modernity would demolish the traditional authorities inherited from religion, morality and metaphysics. His famous proclamation of the “death of God” signalled not merely a religious crisis, but the dissolution of any foundation recognised as superior.

With Nietzsche, authority no longer appears as a stable principle, but as a historical construct behind which lie power relations, interests and the will to dominate. Much of contemporary thought will inherit this radical distrust of any truth presented as legitimate.

However, eliminating authority does not mean eliminating power. Rather, it means making way for new forms of power, which are often more invisible and less recognisable. Contemporary societies, in fact, continue to be deeply influenced by authoritarian dynamics: cultural trends, media conformism, algorithms, social pressure and digital consensus. Power does not disappear; it simply changes its face.

The modern paradox is this: whilst traditional authority is rejected in the name of freedom, new forms of conditioning emerge that lack accountability and symbolic legitimacy. No longer are there recognised figures of authority, but rather impersonal mechanisms that shape desires, language and behaviour without declaring themselves to be authorities.

“The worst kind of illiterate will be the politically illiterate”. – Bertolt Brecht

Horizontal society and the crisis of recognition

Contemporary society likes to describe itself as “horizontal”. It is a term that suggests emancipation, equality and the rejection of traditional hierarchies. Everyone can speak, express themselves and participate in the public sphere. Digital technologies have radicalised this transformation: every individual has a voice, every opinion can gain immediate visibility, and every expertise can be challenged in real time.

On the surface, this appears to be a great democratisation of knowledge and participation. In reality, however, this horizontality has also produced a profound crisis of recognition. If no one can any longer be regarded as authoritative without being immediately suspected of exercising dominance, then it becomes difficult to distinguish between experience and improvisation, between knowledge and mere media exposure.

The figure of the teacher, once central to cultural transmission, appears increasingly weakened. Teachers must constantly justify their authority; parents fear setting any limits; experts are relativised by the instantaneous opinions on social media. The consequence is not necessarily greater critical freedom, but often a growing confusion between authority and popularity.

Michel Foucault took this interpretation even further. For the French philosopher, modern power does not act primarily through clearly recognisable authoritarian figures, but through widespread networks of control, languages, social practices and cultural mechanisms. Power does not disappear: it changes form. It becomes part of everyday life, invisible, impersonal. It does not dominate solely through the law or institutions, but by permeating behaviours, habits and even ways of thinking.

It is one of the great paradoxes of our time. Whilst traditional authority is being delegitimised, forms of influence are emerging that are increasingly pervasive and difficult to identify. Domination is not abolished; it is merely transformed.

In this context, a new form of legitimisation emerges: immediate consent. Authority once required longevity, experience, continuity and public accountability. Credibility was built slowly, over time and through the judgement of generations. Today, however, the logic of permanent exposure prevails. The authoritative figure is replaced by the visible figure.

Digital consensus operates according to a dynamic opposite to that of the ancient auctoritas: it does not build recognition over time, but attention in the moment. The algorithm rewards emotional impact over depth, speed over reflection. It is not necessarily what possesses the greatest truth or experience that emerges, but what manages to continually occupy the collective spotlight.

This transformation also alters the relationship between time and legitimacy. Traditional authority developed slowly: it required experience, continuity, public responsibility and the ability to withstand the judgement of generations. Digital society, on the other hand, prioritises immediacy. Anything that does not elicit an instant reaction tends to disappear.

For this reason, expertise is finding it increasingly difficult to assert itself in public debate. Knowledge requires time, in-depth analysis and often even silence; digital visibility, by contrast, rewards speed, simplification and emotional impact. It is not necessarily the truest or most substantial content that emerges, but that which is best able to capture attention.

In this sense, the crisis of authority also coincides with a crisis of duration. Credibility, which was once built up slowly, is being replaced by constant presence. Being visible matters more than being recognised. And when recognition gives way to permanent visibility, authority inevitably tends to turn into spectacle.

We are thus witnessing a paradoxical phenomenon: while traditional authorities are being delegitimised, new figures are emerging who are capable of influencing vast masses without any real accountability. Influencers, instant pundits and emotional leaders are filling the void left by the previous symbolic structures. But their power does not stem from stable recognition; it depends on continuous media exposure.

The crisis of authority, therefore, does not eliminate the human need for guidance. It simply makes it more fragile and more vulnerable to superficial forms of collective persuasion.

“Where everyone is of equal worth, nothing is truly worth anything”. – Nicolás Gómez Dávila

Without authority, is force all that remains?

Every society needs shared boundaries, points of reference and recognition. When these elements weaken, a state of free and spontaneous harmony does not automatically emerge. More often than not, a space of instability opens up in which conflict tends to escalate. This is one of the great paradoxes of our time: in its attempt to free itself from all authority, the West risks finding itself dominated by increasingly impersonal forms of force.

A community without recognised authority struggles to educate, to pass on traditions, and even to speak a common language. If every rule is perceived as arbitrary and every boundary as a form of symbolic violence, then coexistence slowly turns into a state of perpetual negotiation. Nothing appears legitimate in itself any longer: everything must be continually justified, debated and relativised.

In this vacuum, the power of force inevitably grows, even when it takes on seemingly gentle forms. Social pressure, cultural conformism, media judgement and the fear of exclusion become more effective instruments of regulation than many traditional authorities. Yet these are faceless forces, devoid of accountability.

Authentic authority, on the other hand, always implies a recognisable relationship. A teacher is accountable for their teaching. A father for his guidance. An institution for its historical continuity. When these figures disappear or are delegitimised, power does not evaporate: it spreads anonymously.

Contemporary political language, too, reveals this transformation. Modern leaders constantly seek immediate consensus, fear unpopularity and avoid constructive conflict with society. But a leader incapable of taking the risk of unpopularity gradually ceases to be authoritative. They simply become administrators of consensus.

The problem, then, is not choosing between authority and freedom. It is understanding that freedom itself requires symbolic structures to make it sustainable over time. Without shared authority, all that remains is the fragmentation of individual interests or the silent domination of the most aggressive collective dynamics.

“When men no longer believe in God, it is not that they no longer believe in anything: they believe in everything”. – Gilbert K. Chesterton

Rediscovering the meaning of authority

Perhaps the problem of our time is not an excess of authority, but its gradual symbolic evaporation. We live in a society that has learnt to mistrust anything that claims to guide, educate or pass on a shared heritage. Yet, even as authority is rejected in theory, the need for points of reference continues to resurface everywhere: in the frantic search for charismatic leaders, in emotional adherence to ideological fads, in dependence on collective approval.

This happens because human beings do not live by individual freedom alone. They also thrive on a sense of belonging, continuity and recognition. No civilisation can survive without something that is perceived as authoritative: a tradition, a law, a shared memory, or knowledge recognised as worthy of being passed on.

The real question, then, is not whether to do away with authority, but what form of authority a society is still capable of recognising without immediately turning it into a source of suspicion or idolatry. For there are at least two opposing forms of degeneration. On the one hand, authoritarianism, which imposes absolute obedience whilst stifling freedom. On the other, radical relativism, which dissolves any common point of reference, leaving the individual alone amidst the indistinct clamour of opinions.

Perhaps part of the confusion we see today also stems from an inability to distinguish between authority and authority as a quality. The former can be imposed by a function or a role; the latter can exist only as spontaneous recognition. Authoritarianism demands obedience. Authority, on the other hand, inspires trust.

When a society loses this distinction, every form of guidance appears suspect and every limit arbitrary. But without shared authority, even freedom ends up turning into disorientation.

Between these two extremes, however, lies the difficult space of authority. Genuine authority does not negate critical thinking, but makes it possible. It does not demand blind submission, but rather mutual responsibility. It does not arise from fear, but from trust earned over time.

Perhaps it is precisely this dimension that the West struggles to understand today. We have confused the idea of emancipation with the dismantling of all symbolic hierarchy. But a society that no longer recognises anything above the individual risks slowly losing even that which holds individuals together.

Rediscovering the meaning of authority does not mean restoring old hierarchies or indulging in nostalgia for the past. It means understanding that no freedom can endure without a moral and cultural framework capable of sustaining it. For when everything is reduced to individual opinion, what remains is not a freer community: it is merely a more fragile one.

“Freedom without authority is anarchy; authority without freedom is despotism”. – José Ortega y Gasset

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