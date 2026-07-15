GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
6h

There are quite a few assertions, some of which I might tend to agree with, if they were supported. Some of which I cannot have any basis upon which to know if I agree, because of lack of supporting framework, including facts. For example, "The 1968 protests symbolised this cultural turning point. The protest movement targeted not only political power, but the very idea of hierarchy. Any form of vertical structure was interpreted as symbolic violence. Liberation went hand in hand with the dismantling of traditional authorities." What is the authority, if you will, for this claim. There were many protests worldwide that occurred in 1968, as well as before and after. Is this one particular set of protests, perhaps in some location in Italy, or elsewhere in Europe that could have been pointed to with some supporting details?

Although, the introductory idea seems worth pursuing, that due to the gradual misuse, misunderstanding, or repurposing, of the word "authority," something valuable, even vital, has been lost, this provocative idea was quickly abandoned for a more general argument along the lines of without authority, society has lost continuity, coherency, and even legitimacy. This too is an interesting issue, but no support for this is given, either, other than anecdotal references to attention and popularity being the dominant virtue in contemporary society, if I have correctly understood the argument. It struck me as having a rather Confucian nostalgia to it, and not simply for the obvious male-orientation.

To be meaningful for me, there needs to be far more support for each position, and conclusions, more using of the facts to develop the argument, and laying out how those facts affected each of the aspects of society the author is lamenting. This could be further developed, and if so, I'd be interested in reading it.

Thanks for sharing, nevertheless.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

Interesting.

I find that in any groupings of people there is a kind of moral authority that people earn over time.

Even online, there are people who have earned our trust amidst the noise and propaganda, and that's also a kind of authority.

Or people who are very good at what they do who have earned respect from what they achieve and contribute.

Or people who have acted in the public interest for a long time who have earned the respect of those who share their values.

Also, many mothers have a certain amount of authority in families.

Thanks for something interesting to contemplate, Ismaele.

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