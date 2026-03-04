What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 26th February 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

It was embarrassing that at the last Munich Security Conference, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recycled the concept of colonialism, presenting it as a value to be revived. Apart from the obvious considerations about Rubio’s inconsistency (a figure noteworthy only for being the brother-in-law of a drug trafficker), it must also be said that, beyond official hypocrisy, colonialism has never faded away. Direct forms of colonialism have been partially overcome, but with the very significant exception of the Zionist colony in the Middle East. Nineteenth-century colonialism has been largely overcome, not because of excessive Western benevolence, as Rubio would have us believe, but because of the excessive cost of occupying territories.

The very concept of “the West” is nothing more than a euphemism for the supremacy and colonialism of white tribes over those of colour. There is a tendency on the “left” to imagine a Westernism free of racist and colonialist implications, but unfortunately one cannot deal with the concept of the West without taking the whole package. Further confirmation of this supremacist and tribal conception came in 2011, when Rossana Rossanda informed us that, since [Muammar] Gaddafi could not be considered our friend, he had to be eliminated. In short, either with us or against us. Of course, Rossanda was careful to point out that it would have been preferable to eliminate Gaddafi without military intervention, but in the end, we have to make do with what we have. Fools like [US President Donald J.] Trump and Rubio spout obscenities right from the start of their speeches, so they are immediately exposed, while with “left-wing” intellectuals like Rossanda and [Paolo] Flores d’Arcais, you have to wait a few sentences, but in the end, the outcome is always the same.

So-called international law and supranational institutions are considered a heritage of Western civilisation, and in fact we are talking about instruments of colonialism or self-colonialism. [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni has been rightly mocked for reconfirming the golden rule that the secret mission of every sovereignist is their own submission. But, as repugnant as it is that Meloni goes crawling every time to the court of the current occupant of the White House, one cannot seriously invoke Article 11 of the [Italian] Constitution (according to which any transfer of sovereignty should be done on equal terms with other countries) as an argument for not participating in Trump’s Board of Peace.

Apart from the fact that with a Foreign Minister like [Antonio] Tajani, you cannot expect to participate in the Congress of Vienna, the real problem is that the concept of sovereignty is bogus and serves the purpose of surreptitious self-colonialism. Sovereignty is only discussed in terms of its unconditional transfer; in fact, Italy has already transferred sovereignty in unequal relationships. The UN is not an equal organisation, as there are five permanent members of the Security Council, the only five with the right of veto: the US, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom; that is, the victorious countries of the Second World War. Kaja Kallas did not know that China is one of the victorious countries of the Second World War and therefore a permanent member of the Security Council, but she can be excused because she was absent from civics class on the very day this was discussed. It could be said that the UN is relatively unimportant. Yes, but the UN serves to give legitimacy and legal veneer to much more powerful colonial agencies, such as the International Monetary Fund [IMF], which is a specialised and autonomous agency of the UN, but based in Washington rather than New York. The IMF is a creditor to hundreds of countries and controls the economies of Africa and Latin America, and even Europe. In fact, it is part (together with the European Commission and the ECB) of the infamous Troika, which can place all EU countries under administration for debt. While there are five countries with veto rights in the UN, there is only one with this prerogative in the IMF; obviously, this is the US, which, holding a stake of more than 15% by statute, can block any unwelcome decision, given that more than 85% would be required for it to pass. The constant invocation of Article 11 is therefore reminiscent of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

