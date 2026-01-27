GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
9h

Talk is cheap, just ask the Türks.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
Velociraver's avatar
Velociraver
11h

I will never understand why Iran doesn't maintain agents with MANPADS near all US European bases to take out these spy planes and transports.

Maybe they do, and they're just keeping their powder dry

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture