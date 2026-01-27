We are still waiting for USrael to attack Iran: there have been plenty of signals that it may happen any time soon, but, as you know, TACO… Trump Always Chickens Out, i.e. US President Donald J. Trump may fear Iranian retaliation with missile and drone barrages on Israel and all US bases in the Middle East. However, last Friday, 23rd January 2026, Masha’Allah Shams al-Wa’izin, head of the Iranian Journalists’ Association and member of the Government Media Council, revealed to Al Mayadeen that the US administration had “communicated through a third party that Iran’s facilities could face attacks and that Tehran is expected to endure any such strikes ‘without a severe response’”… in practice, a sort of surrender… which, of course, is not going to happen!

In fact, Iran is vigilant and waiting for the USraeli aggression: Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization made it clear by extending a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued during the 12-day war in June 2025 until 25th April 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen citing the organization spokesperson Majid Akhavan. This flight notice, coordinated with Iran’s air defense forces, suspends all VFR (Visual Flight Rules) flights, including low-altitude navigation and training flights for ultra-light aircraft, which are less detectable by air defense systems.

At the same time, USraeli war preparations continue, with US Air Force (USAF) deploying one of its most advanced electronic warfare aircraft, the EA-37B Compass Call, to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, as shown by flight tracker data and as reported by SouthFront.press, though its final destination is most likely somewhere in the Middle East, close to Iran.

The EA-37B, developed by US L3Harris and British BAE Systems, is equipped with a large antenna arrays, conformally mounted on either side of the fuselage, capable of jamming of radars, navigation systems, and communications and disrupting enemy command and control networks, significantly hindering adversary coordination.

This deployment suggests that the Outlaw US Empire may try something similar to what it did in Venezuela with Nicolas Maduro’s abduction (see here) and what Israel attempted at the beginning of the 12-day war, i.e. a “shock & awe” operation with electronics warfare disabling the air defense, followed by targeted and precise decapitation strikes.

However, a senior military official at Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that the idea of carrying out a “limited, rapid, and clean” operation against Iran is based on flawed assumptions and a poor judgment of Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities, adding that Iranian armed forces…

do not monitor enemy movements only during the execution phase; they carefully track early indicators of any threat to the nation’s security. Operational decisions will be made based on field assessments at the appropriate time. [Any scenario] designed around surprise or control over the scope of conflict will spiral out of control from the very first stages. The presence of US aircraft carriers and military equipment in the region has been exaggerated. The maritime environment surrounding Iran is familiar and fully monitored by the Iranian armed forces. The concentration of forces and equipment from outside the region in such an environment will not serve as a deterrent; rather, it increases their vulnerability and makes them accessible targets. Iran has relied on its local naval capabilities, its asymmetric defense doctrine, and unique geopolitical strengths, shaping military equations in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman in a way that prevents any aggressor from assuming the security of its forces and bases is guaranteed. Whether through political and economic pressure, military threats, or psychological warfare, such efforts [to influence Iran’s internal affairs or undermine its political structure] have always failed, and this flawed approach will not succeed in the future either. Iran will not be the initiator of any war, but it will not allow any threat to its national security to progress to the execution stage, even at its earliest phases.

In the meantime, a third group of Iranian nationals forcibly deported from the Outlaw US Empire returned to Iran (source: Al Mayadeen), while Iranian security forces continue cracking down on riot ringleaders and participants, arresting more than 200 of them across multiple provinces last Sunday, 25th January 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen: more specifically, 150 people were detained in Yazd Province, 19 in Semnan Province, 15 in the city of Shahrud and 40 in Golestan Province.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei - from Al Mayadeen .

On the diplomatic front, yesterday (Monday 26th January 2026) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed rumours about behind-the-scene messages between US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Baghaei as saying that Iran is “more confident in its capabilities and strength today than ever before”, adding that any act of aggression would be met with a “comprehensive and more painful response” and that Iran “will not stand idly by in the face of any aggression”, though “pursuing all diplomatic avenues”.

Baghaei also blasted the European Parliament for approving a draft resolution condemning Iran’s crackdown on violent rioters, as well as the US administration for its hypocrisy, stating that it “should first uphold the standards it promotes abroad by addressing abuses at home”, referring to recent violence by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection), e.g. the murders of unarmed Alex Pretti and Renée Good.

In less diplomatic terms, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in Iran’s Majles (Parliament), issued a stark warning to the Outlaw US Empire with the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

Yet, yesterday a US official stated that the Outlaw US Empire is “open for business” if Tehran wishes to engage with Washington, as reported by Reuters and Al Mayadeen, whereas Trump himself confirmed the deployment of significant military forces in the region, while saying that Iran wants to make a deal (source: Al Mayadeen):

We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela. They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions.

However, there is no way that Iran wants to make a deal on US terms, which include:

removal of all enriched uranium,

cap on long-range missile stockpiles,

end to support for regional resistance movements,

ban on independent uranium enrichment.

…and which Iran has always considered red lines.

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani - from Al Manar .

Yesterday Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeid Iravani warned the UN Security Council (UNSC) over explicit US threats against his country stating:

[Trump has] openly and repeatedly threatened Iran with the use of force and military intervention. The Charter of the United Nations was never meant to be optional. It is not a menu from which powerful States may choose what suits them and discard what constrains them. [Referring to multiple US violations of the UN Charter, e.g. blockade on Venezuela and Maduro’s abduction] These illegal unilateral actions erode the international rule of law, undermine multilateralism, and gravely endanger international peace and security. The United States bears full legal and moral responsibility for the foreseeable consequences of its actions, including civilian deaths, injuries, and the destruction of public and private property.

…as quoted by Al Manar, which, in another article, reported that Iran had filed legal and criminal complaints in international forums against the Outlaw US Empire, the Zionist regime, and several terrorist groups for supporting and financing subversive actions, destabilizing activities and acts of sabotage aimed at undermining Iran’s national security.

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that he is pushing for IRGC’s designation as a “terrorist organization” at an upcoming EU meeting in Brussels (source: Al Mayadeen). Of course, Iran did not take it well and Alireza Yousefi, the director general for Western Europe at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, summoned Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran, Paola Amadei, for protesting against the Italian proposal and reaffirming the IRGC’s legal status as an official branch of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, earlier today (Tuesday 27th January 2026) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to Al Mayadeen, the former expressed…

readiness for any joint cooperation with Tehran and other countries in the region to establish peace and sustainable security. Saudi Arabia does not accept any aggression, threat, or provocation against Iran. All our efforts aimed at establishing stability and security in the region and driving its countries toward prosperity and growth serve the interests of the peoples, and there is no doubt that the solidarity and cohesion of Islamic countries is of utmost importance to us.

…while the latter was quoted as saying (all emphasis added):

The United States and the Zionist entity have escalated hostility against the Iranian people, through economic pressure, waging war, and direct intervention in inciting and supporting rioters in the recent events witnessed in the country. They thought that through these measures they could turn Iran into Syria or Libya, unaware that they do not have sufficient knowledge of the true nature of the Iranian people. The wide and conscious presence of the Iranian people on the ground foiled their goals and conspiracies. American threats and psychological operations aim to undermine regional security and will bring them no achievement other than instability. The unity and cohesion of Islamic countries is the guarantee of sustainable security, stability, and peace in the region, and from this perspective, the role of Islamic countries in this regard is of great importance. From the American perspective, negotiation and engagement mean that they speak and we implement, and this is not dialogue. [Iran] has been and remains ready to welcome any path that leads to peace and stability, preventing conflict and war within the framework of international law while fully preserving the rights of the people and the country.

Moreover, yesterday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UAE (United Arab Emirates) issued an official statement saying that it will not “allow the country’s air, land, or waters to be used for any military actions against Iran”, underscoring the country’s neutral posture:

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s belief that dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises, underscoring the UAE’s approach of resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. However, as I wrote in a previous article, it is very likely that USrael will ignore such statements and use the Gulf countries’ air, land or water as it wishes. After all, what can they do? Are they going to attempt to shoot down USraeli aircraft violating their airspace, using US weapons that will be surely switched off remotely to avoid such incidents?!

Kata’ib Hezbollah Secretary-General Haj Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi.

More importantly, last Sunday Haj Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, Secretary-General of Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah, issued the following statement in support of Iran (from this post on RNN Mirror Telegram channel - see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “And fight against the mushrikeen altogether as they fight against you altogether. And know that Allah is with the righteous.” We direct our call to the mujahideen brothers in the east and west of the earth, to everyone whose heart is filled with faith and loves Allah and His Messenger, and is certain that might belongs to Allah, His Messenger, and the believers, and to everyone who refuses to let the front of disbelief and hypocrisy dominate the people of faith and justice; to prepare for a comprehensive war in support and backing of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Republic is the fortress and pride of the Ummah, which has stood for more than four decades alongside the oppressed and all the righteous causes of the Ummah of Muhammad (PBUH), paying no mind to sect, color, or race. Today, the forces of misguidance from the Zionists of the earth and its tyrants gather to attempt to subjugate it, or rather to destroy it and blow up all moral and value-based constants on the face of the earth. While we emphasize the necessity of support from the forces of the Axis and backing it with whatever they are able, we assure the enemies that war on the Republic will not be a picnic; rather, you will taste types of sudden death, and nothing of you will remain in our region. “We will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve.” We tell our dear mujahideen brothers to prepare in the field for that, and to prepare themselves for one of the two best things victory or martyrdom, especially if Jihad is declared by the honorable Maraji’ (religious authorities) to wage this holy war. This includes the resulting rulings or jihadi work that rises to the level of martyrdom operations in defense of the people of Islam and its essence. “So fight the leaders of disbelief, for indeed, there are no oaths for them.” “Peace, a word from a Merciful Lord.” 25th January 2026

Haj Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi’s call to all mujahideen in the world to unite in support to Iran and against USrael should give a shiver down the spine to the latter, especially after Sheikh Issa Qassem, Bahrain’s most senior cleric, warning that Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, is…

a leader for whom millions of great men and women in Iran sacrifice their lives and consider his command as the command of religion.

…as quoted by Al Masirah.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Moving to Lebanon, last Sunday Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent the following message to prisoners and their families (sources: Al Manar and Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this Al Mayadeen article):

The pain of the prisoners in our battle with the criminal Zionist enemy is the most immense. Unfortunately, our Lebanese state has not taken appropriate action nor made sufficient pressure on friendly countries, and has not even handled the prisoners’ file as a priority. We call for the widest possible official and popular mobilization, along with international pressure, to secure the release of prisoners in Israeli jails. We call on the Lebanese state, responsible for its citizens, to exert pressure by all means and to work seriously toward securing the release of the prisoners. The prisoners’ case should be a top priority, and their release is part of the country’s sovereignty and liberation. We will not abandon you. We will work with all our capabilities to secure your freedom, and our hope in God Almighty remains great. The Resistance is confronting an Israeli enemy devoid of the most basic values of humanity, backed by the United States through tyranny and inhumane doctrines, with the support of an unjust West, yet we are a people who do not leave our prisoners behind.

Yesterday, Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a speech to ceremonies and mass events held across multiple Lebanese regions in solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership and people. Here are some highlights (from this post on RNN Mirror Telegram channel, Al Mayadeen, Al Manar and Al Masirah - all emphasis added):

We meet today in solidarity and support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the inspiring leader, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei. For us, the Imam is the deputy of the Infallible Imam, and Hezbollah believes in the leadership of the Wali al-Faqih as both a faith and a methodology. Silence is not an option when death threats are directed at Imam Khamenei. When Trump threatens Imam Khamenei, he is threatening tens of millions who follow this leader. It is our duty to confront this threat with all necessary measures and preparations. Targeting the Imam is considered an assassination of stability in the region and the world. We are concerned with facing this threat, we consider it a threat to us, and we have the full authority to take whatever actions we deem appropriate to confront it. A war on Iran this time could set the entire region ablaze. Washington seeks to dominate the entire world and works with Israel to strike every Resistance project in the region. The United States and Israel are trying to link unfolding developments in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iran, and elsewhere in the region together as part of a broader colonial project. The United States has targeted the Islamic Republic since 1979 because it cannot tolerate the existence of a free and independent country that serves as a reference for Muslims and the oppressed. The US launched an eight-year war against Iran through Iraq [from September 1980 to August 1988], using all types of weapons and spending millions to topple the state, yet they failed. The establishment of the Islamic Republic and the success of its revolution constituted the greatest blow to America and Israel. Iran witnessed 12 days of aggression and managed through cooperation and solidarity to remain resilient and thwart the US-Israeli enemy’s schemes under the leadership of Imam Khamenei. Under the leadership of Imam Khamenei, Iran has thwarted the projects of America and Israel. The enemies attempted to collapse Iran from within through economic pressure and by infiltrating protests with saboteurs, but they have failed to break the will of the Republic. The enemies are exerting pressures on Lebanon and keeping the sword of war hanging over us. I will reveal: Over the past two months, mediators contacted Hezbollah to take a pledge that the party will not interfere if the US and Israel launch a war on Iran. The mediators told us clearly that Israel and the US are considering whether it would be better to strike Hezbollah first and then Iran, or to hit Iran first and then Hezbollah, or to attack them both simultaneously. Such messages mean that, with all possibilities, Hezbollah is included and targeted in any potential aggression and we are determined to defend ourselves. We will choose how to act in due course, but we are not neutral in this battle. Some might say there is no parity in power [and that Hezbollah] might be dragging Lebanon into a new war. Who said that defense is limited to parity in power?! We are the ones dragging Lebanon into a war, while you are the ones selling Lebanon to American hegemony and implementing the American-Israeli project! With surrender we lose everything and there are no limits, but with defense hope endures. Do not threaten us with death, for it is not in your hands but in the hands of God Almighty. However, dignity and honor are in our hands, and we will not relinquish them, for they are our responsibility. [Addressing the Iranian nation] You are the crown jewel. We are with you and you are with us.

Similar statements in support to Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, were issued also by other Lebanese religious and political figures. For instance, here is what Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, Deputy Speaker of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, said (source: Al Masirah - all emphasis mine):

We must be aware of the danger of the foolishness the United States would be committing if it causes harm to the great leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei. [We caution] the peoples of the world, especially the United States, about the consequences of a dangerous action that only a fool who does not understand the consequences of his deeds would undertake. If America commits the folly of carrying out its threats and the slightest harm is inflicted on Imam Khamenei, this action will be tantamount to declaring war against all Shias in the world. Victory will ultimately belong to the rightful front, and this is a divine promise. Imam Khamenei is not only the political leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but also one of the prominent religious authorities of the Islamic world.

…while Sheikh Hassan al-Masri, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Amal Movement, condemned the threats from “the mother of terrorism in the world, namely the United States, against the Supreme Leader in Iran”. Rabih Banat, leader of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party said that Iran’s leader…

proved that power is not only in military capabilities but in steadfastness and rejecting impositions. The suffocating blockade and economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran are a clear link in an old-new colonial project targeting countries that refuse to submit.

…whereas Sheikh Maher Hammoud, President of the International Union of Resistance Scholars expressed solidarity with…

Islamic Iran, which performs its duty on behalf of the Ummah. Iran is not targeted because it is Shiite, but because it fulfills the Qur’anic duty that the Arab and Islamic countries have failed, and because it is sincere, steadfast, and persistent in its mission.

Trumpanyahu’d better heed these warnings or the whole region, if not the whole world, may be set ablaze!

Before leaving Lebanon, it is worth reporting that yesterday the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted, via its Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, an official complaint to the UNSC and the UN Secretary-General regarding ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty, attaching three comprehensive tables documenting daily Israeli violations in the last three months of 2025 (October: 542, November: 691, and December: 803 - for a total of 2,036 infractions in 3 months!) and calling on the UNSC to compel Israel to implement the full provisions of Resolution 1701, including:

Declaring a cessation of hostilities

Withdrawing from the five remaining occupied points in southern Lebanon

Fully retreating beyond internationally recognized borders

Ending ongoing violations and threats to Lebanese sovereignty and political independence

Releasing Lebanese prisoners

Ceasing attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which continues to operate under challenging conditions

…as per Al Mayadeen.

Finally, moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday its Military Media released footage of the attack on the MARLIN LUANDA oil tanker, flying the Marshall Islands flag and owned by the British company CENTEC Marine, with homegrown “Red Sea” medium-range naval missiles in the Gulf of Aden ~2 years ago, in early 2024, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and Saba. In the video below, an officer in the Joint Operations Room states that the ship was deliberately targeted in the Gulf of Aden, after passing through the Red Sea, in order to send a message to the enemy that the restricted zones are within reach of the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) and to show the latter’s ability to carry out precise operations against strategic enemy targets. In fact, thanks to the thermal and radar systems employed in the “Red Sea” missile, the YAF was able to targeted and struck the ship mid-hull, which immediately caught fire, as the vessel was carrying naphtha, a highly flammable liquid used as jet fuel.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

