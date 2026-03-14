GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
22m

Oh, I'm hoping to see more sabotage! They start indoctrination very early here in the States. 😞 By the by, the US military treat their soldiers like garbage.

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sean
1m

Always love to read your”unbiased” reporting. How does your headline go from “Iran shit down planes”to “The He Said She Said contrary reportage of the combatants that is expected, but certainly not as conclusive as your headline. ( BTW always love Irans theocratic reliance on praising Allah as they joyfully claim killing people. A certain cognitive dissonance that makes the peaceful religion claim seem a bit cynical. So very 15th Century).

It is your joyful bias that makes it difficult believing your initial reports.

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