The 14th day of the “Ramadan War” (Friday 13th March 2026) started with lots of fireworks. As I briefly mentioned in my previous update from the Iraqi war front, in the night between Thursday 12th and Friday 13th there were reports about the crash of US KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft. This was confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the following tweets (1, 2 and 3 - see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

TAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.



The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.



The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

All Crew Members of U.S. KC-135 Loss in Iraq Confirmed Deceased



TAMPA, Fla. – All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

Damage on the 2nd US KC-135 refueling aircraft that landed safely - RNN Mirror .

Why did they keep insisting that the “the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire”? What was the cause then? Bear in mind: it is not the first time that multiple similar accidents happen almost simultaneously - on the third day of the war (2nd March 2026) three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets crashed in Bahrain, with CENTCOM claiming that they were shot down by friendly fire, while Iran asserted that they were shot down. Similarly, this time as well, in the early morning of Friday 13th March 2026, the IRGC Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters claimed that…

An American refueling aircraft was hit by air defense systems in western Iraq, leading to its downing and the death of all its crew members.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror, though the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed the shot down of the same KC-135 refueling aircraft (source: RNN Mirror - emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “Permission to fight has been granted to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.” In defense of our country’s sovereignty and its airspace, which is being violated by the aircraft of the occupation forces, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq shot down a KC-135 aircraft belonging to the American occupation in western Iraq, using appropriate weapons. (And victory is not but from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might, Wise.)

…and later the targeting of the second KC-135 refueling aircraft that manged to land safely (source: RNN Mirror):

In defense of our country’s sovereignty and its airspace, which is being violated by the occupation forces’ aircraft, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted, with appropriate weapons during the last twenty-four hours, a second KC-135 aircraft belonging to the American occupation in western Iraq. Its crew was able to escape with it after it was hit, and it made an emergency landing at one of the enemy’s airports.

Meanwhile, the IRGC announced the start of the 43rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The start of the 43rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, code-named “Ya Shadid al-Iqab” (O, Severe in Punishment). The IRGC Public Relations announced that the 43rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, code-named “Ya Shadid al-Iqab,” in honor of the martyrs of the path to Al-Quds and power—specifically the commander of the True Promises, Lieutenant General Martyr Hossein Salami—was carried out against the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet base and other bases of the terrorist U.S. army in the region, the heart of “tel aviv” in the north of the occupied territories, and “eilat.” The operation was executed using precision-guided, heavy Khorramshahr missiles with two-ton warheads, Qadr missiles with multiple warheads, Emad missiles with one-ton warheads, Kheibar Shekan missiles with one-ton warheads, and suicide drones. Ya Dhal-Fi’l al-Rashid; O, Possessor of the firm action Ya Dhal-Batsh al-Shadid; O, Possessor of the severe retribution

This was followed by another IRGC announcement (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine) stating that…

The aircraft carrier “Abraham Lincoln” sustained significant damage after being targeted by missiles and drones. The American aircraft carrier “Abraham Lincoln” is withdrawing now toward the United States after being targeted.

…though CENTCOM dismissed this claim:

By the way, at around the same time, a fire broke out in the laundry area of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier deployed in the Red Sea:

I will let you decide who is telling the truth about all these “incidents”. Although, nobody from the Axis of Resistance claimed an attack on the USS Gerald R. Ford, considering the timing of all these “accidents”, I strongly suspect that the fire on the USS Gerald R. Ford was caused by an Iranian or Yemeni drone or missile… or maybe by the US sailors themselves trying to save their skin by forcing a retreat. LOL!

In the meantime, the IRGC announced the launch of another wave, the 44th of Operation True Promise 4, and reviewed previous operations, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - emphasis added):

Statement No. 35 for Operation “True Promise 4” issued by the Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: The massive launch of “Khaybar Shekan” missiles with a one-ton warhead toward the targets of the zionist occupation made the forty-fourth wave of Operation “True Promise 4,” which was carried out under the blessed code name “O Severe in Punishment” on the night of the twenty-third of the blessed month of Ramadan and just before Quds Day, different for the aggressor enemies. Areas in West Al-Quds, “Tel Aviv,” and “Eilat” in the occupied Palestinian territories were subjected to Iranian missile strikes during this operation, which came in commemoration of the martyrs of the path of Al-Quds and power, especially the commander of the True Promise operations, the martyr Lieutenant General Hossein Salami. The “Muwaffaq Salti” base and other American bases in Manama and Erbil were also targeted with the most severe missiles and drones of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. During this operation, the air defense systems of the resistance front were able to hit a “Boeing KC-130 Stratotanker” refueling aircraft while it was refueling an aggressor fighter jet, which led to the killing of its six crew members. With the help of God, we will achieve the liberation of the noble Al-Quds and the elimination of the usurping “israel,” and by relying on God Almighty, we will open the doors of relief for the Islamic nation. American soldiers must leave the region immediately, otherwise they will be targeted anywhere in the region, especially in hotels, tunnels, industrial areas, and underground shelters.

The 44th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was launched with the blessed code name “Ya Sadiq al-Wa’d” in commemoration of the martyrs on the path to Al-Quds, especially the master of resistance martyrs Haj Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the great fighter Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Ismail Haniyeh, and Yahya Sinwar. It was carried out against the bases of the American-”israeli” enemy in the north of the occupied territories, “Kiryat Shmona”, “Hadera”, and Haifa, the US Fifth Fleet, and other bases of the terrorist US army in the region. This was executed with a mass of precision-guided and super-heavy Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Fattah, Emad, and Qadr missiles, and precision-guided suicide drones on the night of the 23rd of the holy month of Ramadan.

From Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror.

Yesterday was International Al-Quds Day and, on this occasion, millions of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran and other Iranian provinces despite the rain and despite an USraeli strike near Revolution Square in Tehran, which resulted in several casualties, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2). However, the Iranians were not intimidated and reacted shouting “Death to Israel! Death to America!”, as you can hear in the video below, showing smoke billowing from the site targeted by USrael:

Defying USraeli threats, high-ranking Iranian officials, such as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Larijani, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i, participated in the demonstrations. Ali Larijani was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying (emphasis mine):

Trump is not smart enough to realize that the Iranian people are a mature, strong, and determined people. The more American pressure increases, the more the will of the people increases. The attacks by the “israeli” entity on the path of the march are evidence of its fear, and desperation. US-Israeli aggression on International Quds Day marches reflects their despair and impotence.

…whereas Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i stated:

Iran will stand firm until the final moment and until these pharaohs fall. We will not show any leniency in this regard and we will not retreat. The determination of the Iranian people is unmatched, and we strive to match their will and their readiness to confront aggression The people are not afraid to defend their country and are not intimidated by this aggression. We are now under bombardment and under missiles, and we will never retreat.

Araghchi also had his say (source: RNN Mirror):

Today is Al-Quds Day in Iran. Despite the brutal attacks launched by the “israeli” entity and the United States, the Iranian people have shown, with their presence in the streets in the millions in Tehran and other cities, their firm will and determination to support the Islamic Republic, Al-Quds, Palestine, and national principles. We will continue on this strong path, and the enemies will be forced to acknowledge the strength of the Iranian people.

While Iranians were marching in support of Palestinians, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army announced the execution of a drone attack attack on Israeli military positions in Bir al-Sabi’, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

Communique No. 25 of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army: The headquarters of the “israeli” regime’s defense forces is the target of a large-scale drone attack by the Army. With the help of the Almighty God and in memory of the proud commander of the Army of Islam, martyr Lieutenant General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, as of this morning, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army has targeted the headquarters of the “israeli” regime’s defense forces in the occupied territories in Bir Al-Sabi’ using suicide drones launched from various points across the country. Bir Al-Sabi’ is the location of strategic military installations and infrastructure of the “israeli” regime’s army, including bases related to ground and air forces. This large-scale operation will continue in the coming hours with massive attacks on other important points of the “israeli” regime’s bases. The “israeli” regime, through strict censorship of war news and the effective attacks by the Army and the IRGC, has prevented the dissemination of information regarding the extent of the damage and casualties inflicted by missiles and suicide drones.

The drone attack was followed by the IRGC announcement of a missile wave, the 45th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The 45th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out on Friday evening, with the blessed codename Ya Sahib Al-Zaman, following the amazing response of the Iranian people to the Supreme Leader and their participation in the International Al-Quds Day rallies. It was executed in memory of Martyr Hajizadeh and Martyr Mahmoud Bagheri against the targets of the American - zionist enemy, using a large number of Khaibar-shekan solid-fuel precision missiles, and with the cooperation of the IRGC Navy, the drone units of the Army and the IRGC, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

…while the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces reviewed the results of the two previous waves and mocked the enemy (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Wherever you are in the region, you will be buried under fire and rubble. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran launched attacks on numerous targets in the occupied territories from this morning by firing a massive number of its kamikaze drones. The 43rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the code name “Ya Shadid al-Iqab” (O Severe in Punishment), was carried out against the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and other bases of the terrorist US Army in the region, the heart of “Tel Aviv”, the north of the occupied territories, and “Eilat”. This wave of attacks was carried out using precision-guided, heavy Khorramshahr missiles with 2-ton warheads, Ghadr missiles with cluster warheads, Emad missiles, Kheibar-Shekan missiles, and kamikaze drones. During the execution of this wave, the “Muwaffaq al-Salti” base and other US bases in Manama and Erbil were targeted by the most intense missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The air defense of the resistance front also succeeded in the midst of this operation in hitting a refueling aircraft that was refueling a hostile fighter jet, killing its crew as well. The 44th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was also carried out with the blessed code name “Ya Sadiq al-Wa’d” (O Truthful of Promise). This continuous and comprehensive operation, with a massive number of precision-guided and super-heavy Khorramshahr, Kheibar-Shekan, Fattah, Emad, and Ghadr missiles and kamikaze drones, destroyed the targets of the zionist regime in the north of the occupied territories, “Kiryat Shmona”, “Hadera”, and Haifa, as well as the US Fifth Fleet and other bases of the terrorist US Army at the dawn of the 23rd of the holy month of Ramadan. Last night, the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was targeted by attacks from the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has since become non-operational and is moving toward its point of origin. An enemy that declares the death of its soldiers as “mild brain concussions” must also ignore the desperation and fire on the USS Gerald Ford and the casualties left behind during friendly fire, and now, with the same justification, the destruction of its refueler is labeled as a “technical defect.” The number of your “technical defects,” “mild brain concussions,” and friendly fire incidents has been higher than ever for some time now. Wherever you are in the region, especially in your residential areas, industrial zones, and underground bunkers, you will be buried under fire and rubble.

Fire in Israel after a direct hit - from Al Mayadeen .

In the evening the IRGC reviewed the results of the 45th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

With the support of the Iranian people’s sincere response to the first call of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and their amazing presence in the International Al-Quds Day march, the fighters of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Navy of the Guard, the Army of the Islamic Republic, and Hezbollah carried out the “forty-fifth” wave of Operation True Promise IV, with the blessed code “O Master of the Age,” on Friday evening, in commemoration of the martyr Hajizadeh and the martyr Mahmoud Baqeri, against targets of the American-zionist enemy. The operation achieved complete success. In this operation, “Kheibar-Shekan” precision-guided solid-fuel missiles and attack drones were launched densely and effectively toward enemy targets. The infrastructure of the Northern Command of the occupying zionists and the gathering places of American forces were destroyed after warnings to leave the area, which are the most prominent strategic objectives of the operation. To achieve these goals, centers in Haifa, “Caesarea”, and the settlements of “Zar’it” and “Shlomi” were targeted, in addition to the “Holon” military-industrial complex, by Hezbollah’s drones and the aerospace missiles of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Also, American force gathering places, including the Al-Dhafra and Erbil bases, were subjected to intense strikes after warning. The foolishness of the aggressors in bombing the area adjacent to the Al-Quds Day march, and the steadfast response of the attendees, showed the true scene of “aggression” and “resistance.” The resisting Iranian people confirmed their readiness to confront the aggressive terrorists in the streets with force.

Then the IRGC announced the launch of the 46th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

The 46th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out under the blessed code name “Ya Sahib al-Zaman” and in memory of the martyred IRGC Major General Gholamali Rashid and Mohammad Bagheri against targets in the occupied territories using super-heavy Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Ghadr missiles. A life of siren after siren and fighting over entering shelters is the current state of the zionists. Additional information will be released shortly.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps addressing the evil American and zionist commanders: The sky and the earth have become undefended for you, and the gates of hell will not close until the last child-killing criminal is slaughtered. Announcement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: The forty-sixth wave of Operation True Promise 4 was executed moments ago with the blessed code “O Master of the Time, may Allah hasten his reappearance,” dedicated to the pure souls of the martyrs “Mohammad Bagheri and Gholamali Rashid,” in the shortest time after the previous wave against hostile American and zionist centers and forces. In line with the objective of hunting down criminal zionist and American commanders, 10 hiding and accommodation points in the occupied territories and 3 gathering and hiding locations of the Americans in the region were identified and targeted. In this operation, 7 points in “Tel Aviv,” 2 points in “Rishon LeZion,” and 1 point in “Shoham” in the occupied territories, and 3 gathering locations of murderous American commanders in the “Malek Sultan,” “Victoria,” and “Erbil” bases were targeted by missiles and drones.

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Iraqi frontline

French base in Erbil on fire after a drone attack - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Iraqi war front, in my previous update I briefly reported on attacks on Italian and French military bases in Erbil in the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, where 6 French soldiers were wounded. Well… apparently those were not the only casualties, because last night French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted (sources: X, RNN Mirror, Al Mayadeen - emphasis added):

Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins from Varces died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq. To his family, to his brothers in arms, I want to express all the affection and solidarity of the Nation. Several of our soldiers have been wounded. France stands by their side and with their loved ones. This attack against our forces engaged in the fight against Daesh since 2015 is unacceptable. Their presence in Iraq is part of the strict framework of the fight against terrorism. The war in Iran cannot justify such attacks.

“Dear” Macron, you, the British, the Italians and the Americans were NOT fighting terrorism, you were abetting it, as demonstrated by the installation of former ISIS fighter and head-chopper Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, in Damascus (Syria), after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 (see here). The Iranians were truly fighting Daesh/ISIS! Listen to me: withdraw the French troops, like Italy has done with the troops previously deployed at Camp Singara airbase, from where ~40 soldiers have now been moved to Jordan and 102 repatriated, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) - from Al Mayadeen .

Probably in response to the attacks to the Italian and French military bases, US aircraft “targeted the Salah al-Din operations headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces, specifically the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq faction, in Salah al-Din province in Iraq”, as per RNN Mirror, and the headquarters of the 40th Brigade of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq (source: Al Mayadeen).

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, on Friday Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in residential areas of Beirut, resulting in a total death toll of 773 martyrs and 1,933 wounded since 2nd March 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), while Hezbollah executed multiple rocket attacks targeting military positions and gatherings of Israeli soldiers, as per Al Mayadeen, with Israeli media and pundits, such as military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai, conceding that Hezbollah is standing strong, despite Israeli relentless bombing of Lebanon (source: Al Mayadeen):

The enemy we face is steadfast and cannot be beaten. This entire war and the suffering we endure are in vain. They [referring to the Israeli government] do not provide us with realistic reports on the state of the war but bombard us with clichés that create unrealistic expectations. Politicians exploit us for their survival purposes, so is it surprising that we have lost trust?

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday evening, on occasion of Al-Quds Day, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a televised speech, vowing to defend Lebanese sovereignty after 15 months of Israeli aggression and stating that Hezbollah is ready for a prolonged battle, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis original):

Our Imam Khomeini said that Al-Quds Day is an international day that is not specific to Al-Quds alone, but a day for the oppressed to confront the oppressors. This day holds symbolism in the call for the liberation of Palestine, and it holds symbolism in extending to all the oppressed in the world so they may be freed from the yoke of slavery and injustice. The occupation of Palestine and Al-Quds is the greatest injustice in the world today. America and the major powers are the ones who sponsored this occupation, established this cancerous growth, and legitimized it in 1948. When we commemorate Al-Quds Day, we are declaring that the Palestinians are not alone and that the responsibility is a collective one. This Palestinian people have made many sacrifices, and in the last battle of confronting the “israeli” enemy through the Al-Aqsa Flood, they have given—in Gaza alone—260,000 martyrs and wounded. The genocide practiced by “israel” was under direct American and Western sponsorship. We, as Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance, will remain with Palestine; we support and back it for the sake of full liberation. All Arab and Islamic peoples are responsible for standing with Al-Quds and Palestine, as are all free people in the world, because by doing so, they stand with themselves against the tyrants. We in Lebanon are waging a legitimate battle of defense to confront the brutal “israeli” aggression, and we are facing a dangerous, brutal aggression that poses an existential threat. We were not in a sound situation; rather, we were facing barbaric actions that have been ongoing for 15 months. We have raised the alarm several times that the opportunity will end, that there is a limit to the continuation of the aggression, and that there is a limit to patience running out. We met at the leadership level three times across three stations and consulted on responding to the aggression. We felt the timing was not appropriate, we were convinced of giving an additional chance, and we were convinced that the circumstances were not suitable. There were parties that contacted us and insisted that we give them an additional chance for the political track. In the last month, the “israeli” debate was about the necessity of carrying out a major action against Lebanon, but the debate was over the timing. We found that in what happened after the aggression on Iran and after the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei, the circumstances became suitable for us to confront this enemy. On one hand, the enemy has been aggressing for 15 months and it seems he will not stop. On the other hand, he killed our Imam and leader. And on the third hand, when the battle coincides with what is happening in Iran, we can weaken the enemy. We faced it in defense. Some say you provoked the enemy with this barrage—were you not provoked by the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners? The Lebanese government could neither achieve sovereignty nor protect its citizens. The enemy resorted to destroying homes in a hideous and very dangerous manner, to the point that it reached the Al-Qard Al-Hassan association and displaced entire cities under the title of “fighting the resistance fighters,” when in reality, it is executing life. There is no solution except through resistance, otherwise, Lebanon is headed towards erasure. We confirm that the enemy now does not possess the ability to achieve its goals. We have prepared ourselves for a long confrontation, they will be surprised on the battlefield, the enemy will see our might, and its threats do not frighten us. When they kill people, they only want to turn people away from the resistance, and they will not be able to. The displaced persons are in a position of contribution and sacrifice, and they are content with that, and they believe in it. We are one of them, and they are one of us, but endurance is the solution to overcome this stage. To Netanyahu: Imam Ali (peace be upon him) says, “The appointed time is a sufficient guardian,” therefore your threat to assassinate me has no taste and no value. To Netanyahu: You are the one who should fear for yourself. There is no such thing as defeat or surrender in our dictionary. We will remain strong in the field, no matter the sacrifices and offerings. We will not retreat, because this concerns our existence; this is an existential battle, not a limited or simple battle. If there were no resistance, what would the “israeli” do? He would enter the houses of Al-Nabi Sheet, house by house, kill them one by one, and take whoever he wants. The aggression must be stopped, not the resistance. This is our country, and we will not allow anyone to control its destiny, its decisions, or the way its children live. We are fighting and are confident of victory. We will remain an impenetrable barrier in the face of the enemy’s goals. We have the faith, the will, and the ability; killing is our habit, our dignity comes from God, and martyrdom is our destiny. The solution is clear: a complete cessation of the aggression, a complete withdrawal of “israel” from the occupied territories, the release of prisoners, the return of the people to their villages, and the start of reconstruction. This is the solution for the resistance to stop this battle or this confrontation. This resistance is ongoing, and the battlefield is the arena of honor. The word now belongs to the field; we are ready for it, God is with us, our people are with us, and the free and honorable people in our homeland and in the world are with us. This balance is what will prevail, God willing.

I will conclude this article with the following video from Hezbollah, showing one of their operations targeting Israeli settlements:

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