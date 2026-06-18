So the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, have finally signed the so-called Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM, as reported by IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr.

Several commentators, including Middle East Spectator (MES), have noted that Trump signed the document while in Versailles, the same location where Germany signed its surrender treaty in 1918 after its defeat in the First World War. Coincidence?

On the other hand, Pezeshkian did not seem very happy to put his signature next to Trump’s, as you can see from the photo below (I challenge you find a photo with Pezeshkian smiling in this gallery. LOL!). Understandable. Who wants to sign a document knowing that the other party most likely will not abide by it?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Nevertheless, Pezeshkian later tweeted the following statements on X (1 and 2 - see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

This is a historical document and a message from a powerful Iran: Peace will be realized in the shadow of mutual respect. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed and steadfast to global peace while preserving its dignity and independence, as well as to progress and regional cooperation.

This text is the reflection of the voice of a nation that did not trade its dignity and independence for any threat or pressure.

What was recorded today was the result of national resilience, political rationality, and responsible diplomacy.

…while Iranian Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani commented on national unity in this tweet earlier today (Thursday 18th June 2026):

Today, it was once again made clear that the empathy of the field, the government, and society, and the utilization of all the country’s capacities, including diplomatic capacities, can be placed in service of the national interests. Preserving this cohesion and safeguarding it is the most important responsibility of all of us in continuing the path ahead.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

In a congratulatory message to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated:

This achievement is the result of the wise guidance of Your Eminence, the resilience of the Iranian people, the capabilities of the armed forces, the blood of the martyrs, and the efforts of the government.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and assistant to Iran’s Supreme Leader, as saying:

The blood of the martyrs, the leadership of the Leader of the Revolution, the awareness and insight of the people, and the bravery of the armed forces.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - from IRNA .

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also signed the MoU MoM and tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Tasnim):

The images below show the signed copies of the MoU MoM in English and Farsi (from Pezeshkian’s tweets on X):

Signed MoU versions in English (top images) and Farsi (bottom images) - from Masoud Pezeshkian's account on X.

Commenting on the MoU MoM signed last night, Iran’s Foreign Minister spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated (all emphasis mine):

In every diplomatic process, there are procedures that the relevant parties try to adhere to. The mediators' views are also important so that they can bring this process to the desired conclusion. If we review the text now, we will see that there was nothing left unsaid during this period. We had expressed all the issues more or less. We may not have gone into details on some points, but regarding the overall issues, we had mentioned all of them. If the Americans falter in implementing their commitments, we will falter too. It is not the case that we will fulfill our commitments while the other side evades its obligations. It was decided that we would not negotiate on the nuclear issue at this stage. The focus was on ending the war, and we did that. From the moment the MoU comes into effect, which is now, we will have 60 days to negotiate on the nuclear issue and sanctions. If talks reach a conclusion earlier, that is better. But given the complexity of the issue, the 60-day timeframe is reasonable, and if necessary, it can be extended. Following developments related to the Zionist regime's attack on Dahiyeh and the serious threats made by Iran, urgent talks were held and it was agreed that the US would implement its commitments immediately. Our monitoring shows that our ships have entered and exited ports without any problems, and this commitment [to lift the blockade] has begun. Our commitments will begin after the signing of this document. We have said from the beginning that enriched nuclear material will not be transferred out of Iran. Dilution of enriched material is not a new option. It has now been introduced as an option to close the door on other possibilities. The unacceptable option for us is the transfer of enriched nuclear material abroad. Iran's oil sanctions must be lifted, not on paper, but with all its requirements. Iran must be able to sell its oil, with transport and insurance facing no problems, and it must receive the proceeds from oil sales. The lifting of Iran's oil sanctions starts today and will continue during the negotiations. Iran will charge fees for services in the Strait of Hormuz. This mechanism and arrangements for managing the strait are being drafted. We began consultations with Oman long ago and have spoken with some other countries. The management mechanisms for the Strait of Hormuz have largely been finalized with Oman. Safe transit will be ensured while preserving the sovereignty and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the strait. We will not miss any opportunity to document, pursue and explain the crimes committed against the Iranian nation. We will use every mechanism, institution and international opportunity to secure our rights. These are outside the MoU. The enemies have hurt us; they took noble lives from us and wounded Iran. But a wounded lion is still a lion. The war they imposed did not bring us to our knees, it made us more powerful, both in the military arena and in diplomacy. We defeated two nuclear powers, along with other countries that supported them. We do not just give slogans, we truly are a superpower.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Mehr .

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also commented on the MoU MoM last night in a televised interview (sources: Fars, Tasnim, Mehr):

When I speak of negotiation and diplomacy, I mean a diplomacy of strength. I also said during the JCPOA period that I was not opposed to negotiations, but I supported negotiations that themselves constitute a method of struggle. The difference between the current negotiations and previous periods is that today this banner of battlefield victory, which both enemies and friends have acknowledged, serves as the backing for negotiations. The war today is underway in four arenas: The arena of military struggle, the arena of the people’s struggle on the streets, the arena of diplomatic struggle, and the arena of [ensuring provision of] service to the people. All these events took place while we were negotiating at the same time. We were able to stop the fire in Dahiyeh through negotiation, but this success was achieved with the backing of our military power. Every war that ends in victory, if it does not ultimately lead to a legal and political document and those victories are not recorded, will bring no benefit. Even if there is a final agreement and it is endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution, it is still not trustworthy. Our guarantee is Iran’s power.

The most surprising remarks on the MoU MoM came earlier tonight from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, who issued the following statement saying in clear terms that he actually opposed the memorandum, which he says was pursued “out of desperation” by the US President, Donald J. Trump (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr, MES, RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful To the passionate and loyal nation of Iran, As you have been informed, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the President of Iran and the President of America. In the course of reaching this stage, the officials in charge, out of sincere concern and goodwill, made extensive efforts—and of course, it was the American president who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about. I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed President—as the head of the Supreme National Security Council—gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission. He also explicitly stated that if the American side seeks to make excessive demands, they will not submit to them. From this moment on, we—that is, you, the proud nation, and this humble servant—will await the realization of the aforementioned conditions. However, it is self-evident that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future will not mean acceptance of the enemy's position. We hope that the blessed prayers of our Master (may God hasten his noble reappearance) will bring all kinds of victories and triumphs to the honorable nation of Iran. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you. Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

18th June 2026

In short, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei accepted the deal only because the Iranian government and, apparently, Pezeshkian insisted… even though, looking at the latter’s photo, I suspect that it was Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who wanted to pursue the memorandum rather than Pezeshkian! On the other hand, according to his statement, it looks like Khamenei was adamant to continue the war until the total defeat of the Anglo-Zionist enemies and now he has put full responsibility for this situation on the shoulders of the reformist government, which previously claimed to have full support from the Supreme Leader!

According to an Iranian source quoted earlier tonight by MES…

The Memorandum of Understanding failed during the first round of voting in the Supreme National Security Councul, and was only accepted in the second round of voting (reportedly with barely ~65% majority)

The fact that Pezeshkian signed the MoU instead of Ghalibaf shows that some senior officials want to evade responsibility, due to the MoU being considered unsustainable and unlikely to be realized. Otherwise, why would the chief negotiator not have signed?

Pezeshkian went to the Supreme Leader during the war and threatened to resign if he did not get permission for signing the MoU.

IAEA Head Rafael Grossi - from Mehr .

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, head ​of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), welcomed the US-Iran memorandum saying:

It is good that the memorandum is ​there. Now the technical work starts. Now it is for us to sit down with our American and Iranian colleagues and start formulating ‌concrete steps that will have to be taken. The fact that in this memorandum of understanding that has been signed, the indispensable role of the IAEA is recognised… I think it says it all in terms of our credibility and the indispensable role we have to play.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Mehr, the latter of which - in another article - reported on mixed global reactions to the signing of the MoU MoM. At the same time, this morning the Swiss Foreign Minister confirmed that initials talks between the two countries will start tomorrow, Friday 19th June 2026, in Geneva (Switzerland), as reported by Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr:

No further information is currently available regarding the schedule and details of this meeting. As things stand, the plan is still for the US and Iran, along with ⁠mediators Pakistan and ⁠Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock ⁠for initial negotiations about implementing ⁠the agreement.

However, earlier tonight an informed source told Al Mayadeen that the Iranian negotiating delegation has postponed its trip to Switzerland due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon (see also RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The Iranian negotiating delegation has suspended its travel to Switzerland due to the continued Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon. The Iranian delegation was already preparing to travel to begin the first round of negotiations, scheduled for 60 days, before making the decision to suspend the trip. Tehran had informed the American side and the mediators that the Lebanon file is considered central to its conduct of the negotiations and whether they continue or stop. Tehran warned that the continuation of Israeli operations and aggression 10 kilometers deep inside Lebanese territory constitutes a clear violation of the first clause of the Memorandum of Understanding and the framework agreement.

Before leaving Iran, it is also worth reporting the following statement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming that the US naval blockade on Iran has officially ended (see also Al Mayadeen):

…as well as this other statement by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES - all emphasis original):

In implementation of Paragraph 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, commercial vessels requesting passage through the Strait of Hormuz must submit their application to the Persian Gulf Strait Administration (PGSA). Pursuant to the MoU, no fees will be charged from applicants for a period of sixty days, and these fees will be covered by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Accordingly, the Persian Gulf Strait Administration has been instructed to process and respond to applications with speed and priority in order to achieve the objectives of the MoU. Given the specific conditions and the existence of some safety hazards on the passage route, and due to the need to ensure safe traffic and prevent maritime accidents, it is necessary for vessels to pass on the route and time announced by the PGSA so that the amount of traffic gradually increases. The implementation arrangements and technical details of passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be announced soon through the Persian Gulf Strait Administration. Regarding other issues, including mine clearance, necessary measures will be taken in accordance with Paragraph 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

…with Al Mayadeen reporting on at least 5 million barrels of Iranian oil shipped since the agreement on the MoU MoM was reached.

Finally, today the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) published satellite images of US military bases across the Middle East that were targeted during Operation True Promise 4 in retaliation to the USraeli aggression on Iran. The images, also published by Al Mayadeen, show extensive damage to the US bases. Together with decreasing oil stock across the West (see this blog post by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson and Trump’s admission here) and the approaching mid-term elections in the Outlaw US Empire, this is probably one of the main reasons why Trump’s administration decided to stop the war and look for an exit from the quagmire they got into:

From X (formerly Twitter).

The situation looked so favourably to Iran that even CIA-managed Wikipedia had to admit Iran’s victory:

News and updates from USrael

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to USrael, US lawmakers had mixed reactions to the US-Iran MoU MoM, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following tweets:

Quite interesting to see the warmongering hawk Lindsey Graham supporting the US-Iran memorandum, while US news media outlets (even those normally in favour of Trump, e.g. Fox News) sharply criticized Trump’s decision to stop the war, as reported by Al Mayadeen… even though oil prices fell “by around $35 from their wartime peak”, as per Al Mayadeen - clearly US mainstream media (MSM) is doing the interest of the warmongers and do not give a sh*t for the average Joe, who will anyway continue to suffer due to damaged pipelines and oil & gas pumping stations, backlog in oil & gas supply and fertilizers, etc.

Also Israeli media had to concede defeat, with Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth columnist Ben-Dror Yemini calling the MoU MoM…

an end that does nothing but strengthen Hezbollah's standing, just as it strengthens Iran. As the final and official formula of the agreement is revealed, concerns increase. These are no longer rumors, the agreement, on certain points, is even worse than the 14 points that were leaked. [It] raises fears that something has gone wrong in the assessment of Trump and two of his loyal confidants, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iran is the biggest winner. Tens of millions are listening and cannot believe it... Is this the greatest head of state in the world? Has he lost his mind? [In response to Trump saying that it is fine for Iran to have ballistic missiles (see my previous article)]

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Israeli KAN radio as saying that the US administration is pushing to restart talks between Syria and Israel in an effort to instigate the former against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and US President Donald J. Trump (R - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Despite the apparent rift between the two, Trump, in an interview with KAN radio cited by Al Mayadeen, expressed his support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming Israeli general elections:

I'll have to look at who's running, but I like Bibi [Netanyahu] very much. I would be most likely to endorse him. He's got to be a little bit more rational.

On the other hand, US Vice President JD Vance slammed Israel for its “weird panic” and “freakout” over the US-Iran memorandum (source: Al Mayadeen):

Donald J. Trump is the ONLY head of state in the ENTIRE WORLD who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have ANYWHERE left in the entire world. The other thing that I would say is that over the last 3 months, TWO-THIRDS of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by AMERICAN HANDS and paid for by AMERICAN TAX DOLLARS. The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to WAKE UP and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.

That’s harsh!

Before leaving USrael and moving to Lebanon, it is worth mentioning the following announcement by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar regarding Israeli relations with the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, following reports that she compared Israel to the apartheid regime in South Africa during closed-door meetings in Mexico (source: Al Mayadeen):

Ms. Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has been acting for some time with obsessive and disgracefully dishonest behavior against the State of Israel. I have no choice but to sever all contact with her until she retracts this blood libel.

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News and updates from Lebanon

As aforementioned, Israeli violations of the “ceasefire” in Lebanon are still ongoing (see Al Mayadeen), even after the signing of the US-Iran memorandum, meaning that Trump does not want to control that rabid dog of Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and possibly unleash it on its own against Iran, if/when the latter decides to retaliate to Israeli artillery, drone and air strikes on southern Lebanon.

In the meantime, the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) continues suffering casualties in its attempt to advance in southern Lebanon, with Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) reporting the death of a Reserve Senior Sergeant from the 36th Division Command and several others injured in an incident with an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) last night.

This afternoon Hezbollah issued the following statement describing recent confrontations along the Kfar Tebnit-Ali al-Taher axis in South Lebanon thwarting Israeli advances (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The "israeli" enemy army has been attempting, for 4 days, to advance towards the town of Kfar Tibnit and the Ali Al-Taher area via more than one route, supported by heavy artillery shelling targeting the area and an intelligence aerial blockade carried out by the enemy's reconnaissance aircraft. The Islamic Resistance fighters have confronted all these attempts by targeting the enemy's movements and gatherings with rockets, drones, and attack drones, which inflicted heavy losses on the enemy among its officers and soldiers and in its vehicles, forcing it to retreat and deploy helicopters under a smoke and artillery cover at night to evacuate its casualties. Yesterday, Wednesday 17/06/2026, at 8:00, and after monitoring an infantry force of the "israeli" enemy army infiltrating to take positions on the northeastern outskirts of the town of Kfar Tibnit, and with the call "Ya Aba Abdallah," the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a swarm of drones and Ababil attack drones, leaving its members killed and wounded. The fighters then completed their attack with rocket barrages and artillery shells towards the target area. At 1:50 at dawn today, Thursday 18/06/2026, and while the enemy was attempting to mobilize again at the Al-Maabar area, the fighters targeted a Merkava tank with appropriate weapons and achieved a confirmed hit, which forced the mobilizing force to withdraw from the area. The Islamic Resistance confirms that the enemy's forces are still present at the southern outskirts of the town of Kfar Tibnit towards Arnoun, and that the Kfar Tibnit - Ali Al-Taher area will remain impenetrable to the enemy's incursion, and the fighters will write Karbala-like epics in it in defense of their country and their people.

Here is a video, released by Hezbollah today, featuring an operation targeting an Israeli troop carrier in the vicinity of the historic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon with an Ababil attack drone on 3rd June 2026 (source: RNN Mirror):

Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament Mohammad Raad (L), former Lebanese MP and head of the Marada Movement Suleiman Frangieh (C) and member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Hassan Fadlallah (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese parliament, urged Lebanese authorities to undertake a careful and objective reading of the US-Iran MoU MoM, as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

Following the signing of the memorandum of understanding outlining procedures to end the state of war between Iran, an ally of Lebanon and its resistant people, and the United States, which some figures within the Lebanese authorities claim is Lebanon’s ally and friend, I call on the authorities to examine the text of the memorandum carefully and objectively and to draw conclusions regarding the realities and prospects that will weigh heavily on the region and the world, including our beloved Lebanon. Guard against underestimating Iran’s ability to fulfill its commitment to deter the Zionist enemy should it insist on violating the provisions of the memorandum. The Resistance advises the authorities against engaging directly with the Zionist enemy in targeting the Resistance, as this runs counter to the interests of Lebanon and the Lebanese people. The enemy’s war aimed at eliminating the Resistance in Lebanon has failed and will neither achieve nor ever realize its objectives.

…whereas Suleiman Frangieh, former member of the Lebanese Parliament and head of the Marada Movement, tweeted the following statement in response to US sanctions targeting himself (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

US sanctions do not concern us in the least, especially since our “crime” is standing with a component of our country against a Zionist enemy that occupies our land and kills our people. We have always and will always advocate for peace, but not surrender. This action will not affect our position; rather, it only strengthens our conviction in it

Finally, Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that West Asia is witnessing…

an unprecedented achievement in the history of modern wars and international relations.

…describing Iran’s achievement as a “real victory”.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The specter of Obama’s agreement with Iran haunts Trump - from Saba .

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