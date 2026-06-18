GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
29m

Very, very interesting. Absolutely fascinating that Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei said PUBLICALLY that he was against the agreement. Is he looking for an "I told you so" moment when this effort fails? It is one thing to have had reservations about the MoM. It is another to make those reservations public. So, the pressure is on Ghalibaf & Co. now. They'll want to make damn sure they don't get rug pulled by the US. Perhaps Khamenei is being very clever here in the selective use of pressure.

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Loon's avatar
Loon
9m

Signing the MOU doesn’t mean Iran won’t respond militarily to Israel’s aggression in Lebanon, Gaza .

Israel didn't sign the MOU.

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