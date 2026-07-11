The late Iran’s Supreme Leader, Martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was laid to rest in the Dar al-Dhikr Rawaq (hallway) of the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad last Thursday, 9th July 2026, after a week of farewell and funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq attended in total by 41-43 million people, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr. The burial ceremony and the final funeral prayers offered over the body of the martyred Leader were led by his eldest son, Ayatollah Sayyed Mostafa Khamenei, and attended by other family members and Iranian senior officials and political figures such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mosheni Ejei, former vice president Mohammad Mokhber and Mashhad Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Alamolhoda.

Resting place of martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his family members - from Middle East Spectator (MES) .

While the final funeral ceremony for Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his family members was ongoing last Thursday night, a gunman armed with a Kalashnikov injured a passerby and killed two Basij members at a checkpoint on the southern outskirts of Mashhad, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4) and confirmed today by IRNA, Mehr. At the same time, explosions were reported in Bushehr, Kenarak, Kharq, Konarak and Ahvaz, though the blasts in Ahvaz were due to a gas leak in a 2-story residential building, while the Outlaw US Empire denied responsibility for strikes, according to Fotros Resistance (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), MES (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen, which nonetheless reported on several US aircraft (three Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers, two Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tankers, one AWACS and at least on Boeing E-3B Sentry) active over the Persian Gulf:

From X (formerly Twitter).

A similar feat was repeated yesterday (Friday 10th July 2026), when various tankers and a US Boeing E-3B Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft were spotted operating near the Gulf, as per Al Mayadeen, suggesting that USrael is try to gather intelligence in preparation for new attacks on Iran:

From Al Mayadeen and X (formerly Twitter).

In any case, although there have been no further strikes on Iran over the last couple of days, it is clear that the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between the Outlaw US Empire and Iran is dead. After all, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump said so, loud and clear, as we saw in my previous update. Here is a nice summary by Fotros Resistance on the status of the MoU MoM (full text here):

Only 2 provisions are currently being implemented: The Strait of Hormuz is open to ships under Iranian management, and Iranian vessels are also passing through the navy blockade. However, the US president threatened to reimpose the blockade.

Trump declared the MoU dead. Iran not yet

The US revoked the sanctions waiver on Iranian oil. (Violation of Clause 10)

The Omani–American corridor tries to remain active in the Strait of Hormuz. (Violation of Clause 5)

115 locations across Iran have been struck by the US, dozens of civilian fishing boats have been destroyed, dozens of people have been martyred, the Chabahar tower and the Aqqala railway have been damaged. (Violation of Clauses 1, 2, 9 and 13)

The US president explicitly threatened Iranian officials with assassination and military attack. (Violation of Clauses 1, 2 and 13)

None of Iran’s frozen funds have been released. (Violation of Clause 11)

The war and occupation in Lebanon continue (Violation of Clauses 1 and 13)

Iranian vessels are passing through the naval blockade.

The Gulf Cooperation Council denied that it would make any investment in Iran’s reconstruction. (Violation of Clause 6)

As a confirmation (or maybe not?), yesterday (Friday 10th July 2026) Trump tweeted the following statement on his Truth social, saying that “the Cease Fire is OVER”, but at the same time claiming that “talks” (sic - within quotes) are still ongoing, allegedly on request of Iranian officials (see also Al Mayadeen):

Maybe he put “talks” within quotes to indicate that he intends to negotiate through bombing, even if renewed war may put at risk his party at the midterm elections, with Republican lawmakers expressing their concern, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported that Trump is trying to rig the upcoming elections by removing “the last three remaining members of the independent federal commission responsible for overseeing voting system standards and election security”.

Earlier on the same day, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Ahmad Vahidi vowed once again to avenge Iran’s martyred Supreme Leader, adding (sources: Fars and Mehr):

The criminal US leaders and all enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Axis of Resistance must know that by cowardly assassinating our divine Leader, they will never extinguish the light of God, weaken the resolve of faithful nations, or bring down the banner of Resistance.

…while praising Iranians and Iraqis for the massive turnout at Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies (see Tasnim and Mehr). Similarly, Iran's Army Commander General Amir Hatami stated (sources: Fars and Mehr):

The path of the Islamic Revolution’s martyred Leader is a flowing spring that will continue to run, sustained by the resolve and determination of this nation; it is a path anchored in the pillars of truth, justice, and resistance—one whose radiance no enemy plot or scheme has the power to extinguish. As its glorious history attests, Islamic Iran emerges from arduous trials with even firmer resolve and steadier steps to pursue its course. Once again, with redoubled effort, Iran will bring to fruition the ideals of the Revolution’s martyred Imam and uphold the enduring path of dignity, independence, and steadfastness.

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr - from Al Mayadeen .

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, responded to Trump with a severe warning (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The most hated figure in the world is angered by the greatness of the historic epic of the Iranian and Iraqi peoples. The most hated figure in the world has once again addressed the great and grieving people of Iran in the manner befitting himself. As we have previously declared, any attack on infrastructure will be met with reciprocal action, and the criminal Zionist regime, which is behind these acts of aggression, will not be spared from the response of our fighters.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) - from IRNA .

On the other hand, yesterday evening, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who said:

While diplomatic attempts seek to consolidate the ceasefire and prevent the crisis from spreading, the Zionist regime and its supporters, along with the United States, are seeking to disrupt the process by violating their commitments. Alongside diplomatic efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and prevent the expansion of the crisis, a dual process has emerged in which, on one hand, the Zionist regime and currents that support provocative policies, and on the other, the US government, are seeking to disrupt existing processes and prevent the establishment of calm in the region. Mutual respect and practical commitment to obligations are the prerequisites for any lasting and successful agreement.

…as quoted by IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr.

Indonesian Speaker of People's Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani (L) and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

In a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Ahmad Muzani, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Iran has no trust in the Outlaw US Empire (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Fars - all emphasis added):

We are distrustful of the Americans. During the negotiations, I made it clear to the US vice president that we have no trust in you. In my view, only those who are prepared for war can negotiate with the United States. For this reason, the Iranian nation will never submit to oppression. However, they very quickly realized they would not achieve their goals, and the world witnessed that they were defeated in achieving their objectives against Iran. We have never stopped being ready to defend our nation, and at any moment the Americans betray the understanding, we are prepared for an all-out defense. [Ehm… they have betrayed it so many times already! Isn’t it time to tear it apart, as Trump did?] We will stand firmly against them and reclaim the rights of the Iranian nation. Everyone must know that this conflict will never end with Iran’s surrender. I believe that Muslim nations and countries must come to the realization that they must stand against the United States and the Zionist regime, and the experience of the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that success can be achieved on this path.

Yet, despite the lack of trust and after many US ceasefire violations and breaches of the MoU MoM, Iran keeps engaging in negotiations. In fact, yesterday a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran for discussions with Iranian officials “to de-escalate tensions and pave the way for continued negotiations”, as per Al Mayadeen, Mehr and MES (1, 2 and 3), which also reported, citing Axios, that the next round of US-Iran talks will be held next week in Switzerland, just when the US Treasury imposed new sanctions on Iran, in violation of clause 9 of the MoU MoM (see also Al Mayadeen)! Seriously… how can Iranians keep talking with these agreement-incapable Americans? Just rip apart the MoU MoM and bomb the hell out of Israel and what is left of the US bases in the region! What’s the point of this kabuki theatre?

Just imagine that, according to Axios (see also Al Mayadeen and MES), yesterday the US administration even demanded that Iran issues a public statement by the end of today (Saturday 11th July 2026) saying that the Strait of Hormuz is open and that it stops firing on commercial ships. And guess what happens? Iran immediately states that “its recent attacks against 3 commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz were the result of a ‘technical malfunction’”, as per MES, citing Reuters. What the heck?!

No wonder that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khomeini, grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, lashed out against government officials during the remembrance ceremony of martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei (all emphasis mine):

It is not permissible to rely on the people in times of crisis, and then when the situation calms down, say that these same people are hardliners and extremists. We must listen to the demands of the people. Anyone who wants to negotiate in order to achieve peace with America is a traitor. And anyone who sends them messages of friendship has a foul and impure mouth. Our problem with America isn’t an issue of today or yesterday; it started decades ago when they committed a coup against Iran. But with what they’ve done recently (killing of Khamenei), they’ve planted a seed of enmity that will never go away.

…as quoted by MES (1 and 2).

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (top left), Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani (top right), Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (bottom left) and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (bottom right) - from Fars, IRNA and

However, it must be said that, yesterday evening, speaking on Iranian State television, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected Trump’s claims (sources: Fotros Resistance (1 and 2), IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

We did not make any request to negotiate with the US, however, we did not reject a visit request from one of the regional mediators to visit Iran. This meeting took place in Mashhad, and we conveyed our views to the Qatari side.

Iran will not allow inspections of facilities damaged, and UN resolution 2231 effectively has no legal validity [it expired last year October]

And in a tweet posted on X earlier today (Saturday 11th July 2026), Baghaei suggested that Iranian Armed Forces are ready to counter any renewed aggression on Iran (see also IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

In these hot summer days, the valiant defenders of the noble homeland in the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the coasts, islands, borders, and other sensitive points of the country, with vigilant and watchful eyes, keep the enemy's movements under surveillance and safeguard the security and tranquility of dear Iran. We send greetings and salutations to all the brave warriors and valiant defenders of the homeland and the selfless forces who, without fanfare, shoulder the heavy responsibility of protecting this land. The Iranian nation appreciates your sincere efforts, steadfastness, and sacrifices, and takes pride in your powerful presence.

May God be your helper and supporter.

Moreover, speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting convened yesterday to discuss the continued validity and implementation of UNSC Resolution 2231 (2015), Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said that Iran will stop adhering to the MoU MoM if the Outlaw US Empire continues to violate its commitments:

In light of the United States’ persistent and ongoing violations of its international obligations, should the United States continue to violate its obligations under the MoU, Iran will no longer be bound to fulfil its obligations under the MoU.

…as reported by Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen. The full text of his speech at the UNSC can be found on IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

This morning Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance.

…and this morning he flew to Oman to meet his counterpart, Sayyed Badr Al-Busaid, and discuss bilateral relations and regional developments and, in particular, mechanisms for the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with Article 5 of the MoU MoM (full text here), as per Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3), IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr (1, 2, 3 and 4). The problem is: can Iran convince Oman to stop playing dangerous games with the Outlaw US Empire and comply with the memorandum? According to Fotros Resistance, citing CNN, no! In fact, Oman proposed dividing the shipping lanes in Hormuz into 2 routes:

Southern route through Omani waters, with free and unrestricted passage

Northern route through Iranian waters, which would require prior authorization from Iran, but without fees. This proposal is still under negotiation, and Iranian and Omani officials have discussed it in Muscat.

On a side note, in a tweet on X, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi revealed that the US Commerce Department will upgrade the status of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under US export rules, removing it from 2 restricted country groups and making it eligible for license-free exports of controlled military items, certain satellites and spacecraft, and dual-use goods used in oil and gas production, desalination and civil nuclear power (see also IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

The U.S. Department of Commerce has released a new document: easing export control regulations and elevating the UAE's export status in return for its support of military aggression against Iran. This is an official admission from Washington and an Abu Dhabi scandal document, carrying direct international responsibility and legal consequences. The UAE must be held accountable.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (new photo released today, 11/07/2026) - from MES .

This afternoon Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei released the following message on the occasion of the burial of his father, Martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei, thanking all people who attended the funeral ceremonies in Iran and Iraq and promising revenge against those responsible for his killing (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and Fotros Resistance):

Peace be upon you, O Thār Allāh [the one whose blood belongs to God, and whose blood God Himself will avenge] and the son of Thār Allāh, the Solitary One whose blood still awaits God’s final vindication. Peace be upon you, and upon your grandfather, your father, your mother, your brother, and the Infallible Ones among your descendants. Peace and blessings be upon the Imam whose life-giving call of his uprising sent forth the mighty, resonant echo of the Prophet’s mission [the Bi’thah] reverberating through the deepest reaches of history and ultimately giving rise to the Islamic Revolution of Iran. This was a revolution that was fundamentally Hussaini in nature, built and nurtured upon the slogans and principles of Imam Hussain (PBUH). The martyred Leader of Iran also grew under these very same principles. He was Hussaini in character; he thought like Hussain, acted like Hussain, and engaged in jihad and resistance in a manner similar to Imam Hussain (pbuh). He lived by the example of Hussain and ultimately sacrificed his blood on the path of the Hussaini school of thought as he was martyred. Among the followers of Hussain are those whose blood, when unjustly spilled in his path and for his school of thought and ideals, moves the Muslim Ummah to action, so that their time becomes joined to Ashura and their place to Karbala. And now, that same Hussaini fervor has reawakened our nation and revealed the school of the Great [Ruhollah] Khomeini and the martyred [Ali] Khamenei in a new light. This is the life-giving outcry that echoes the cry of Imam Hussain’s innocence and his call of “Hal min nasirin yansuruni [Is there any helper to come to my aid?]” – an echo that reverberates across Iran, and subsequently in Iraq and other nations, sending tremors through the foundations of falsehood. On this occasion, it is only fitting to extend my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible, enemy-shattering, and historic turnout of tens of millions of people across the cities and villages of Iran and Iraq, particularly in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad. Our nation seeks to take revenge for the blood of Hussain. For years, this great nation has sacrificed its children on the path of Hussain, battling the enemies of Hussain and the enemies of Hussain’s way. Today, this nation seeks to take revenge for his blood and the blood of the people like Hussain of our time. Now, I offer these words to our martyred Leader: O unjustly slain Leader! O you who’ve been oppressed but are exalted! O righteous servant of God! As we bid farewell to your body with tearful eyes and broken hearts, we pledge to safeguard your legacy, to steadfastly traverse the straight path you laid out, to fear no hardships along the way, and to attach our hearts to divine promises and glad tidings as you did. We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars by taking revenge against the criminal, disgraceful murderers. This vengeance is what our nation is demanding, and this must definitely be done. These criminals, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave. They must know that this action doesn’t depend on my presence or that of any other official. Whether we are here or not, this will be done. Soon, free-spirited people throughout the world will each carry out a part of this divine mission. O martyred father of the Ummah! May you enjoy the sweet nectar of martyrdom, which you yearned for all your life. May the robe of martyrdom be a blessing upon you – with a body that bears the marks of your mother, the pure Fatimah Zahra, and your ancestors, Abu Abdillah al-Hussain and Abulfazl al-Abbas (peace and blessings be upon them). And to you, his innocent companions, who were taken by surprise in the enemy’s attack and attained martyrdom! Congratulations, for you are now the guests of that Master whose kindness and grace you had perhaps experienced many times. He, who is the gateway to divine mercy for all and especially for the people of this land, is now your host, and the sanctuary of his presence is now your home. And to you, O exalted Master! O magnanimous one! O benevolent Imam! O Abu al-Hassan al-Reza al-Murtaza, may God’s highest blessings be upon you! Today, the torn and broken body of a servant from among your servants who is one of your pure descendants, following years of relentless dedication and unceasing struggle, rests in this sacred soil alongside the bodies of the martyrs from his family. Each is a reminder of a martyr from the plain of Karbala. Here they shall rest until the day when, by God’s command, the sun that illuminates the world, the Remnant of God on earth (may God hasten his noble reappearance), emerges from behind the clouds of occultation to radiate the light of God’s mercy upon the people on earth. On that day, which we are hopeful will arrive very soon, stars from among the truthful, the martyrs, and those closest to God will accompany him. We are hopeful that our martyred Leader will be one of them, once again displaying brilliant, peerless scenes in striving for God’s cause and faithfulness to the Covenant of Alast. And perhaps these companions will once again stand by his side on that day. O benevolent Master! We entrust to you our Leader, who devoted everything he possessed to your cause, and with him his martyred companions. We entrust them to your grace, your kindness, and your loving care, praying that just as they were blessed with your grace during their lives on earth, they may henceforth receive your grace in an even greater, more abundant measure. In closing, we extend our condolences once more to our Master, the Remnant of God [Imam Mahdi] (may God hasten his noble reappearance). We humbly beseech that magnanimous, kind figure to direct his pure prayers toward Iran’s martyred Leader, his martyred companions, and all the other martyrs. May he beseech God, the Exalted and Most High, to grant all the martyrs the loftiest ranks, to bestow patience and a divine reward upon their bereaved families, and to grant the oppressed nation of Iran a certain, imminent victory, God willing. Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

18th Tir 1405

[9th July 2026]

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei (L) and Iranian caretaker Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Majid Ebn al-Reza (R) - from Mehr.

Similarly, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, speaking at a meeting with a group of international lawyers and legal experts involved in pursuing war crimes cases, stated (sources: Tasnim and Mehr):

The perpetrators must be punished in proportion to the crimes they have committed and must also pay compensation.

…calling on international lawyers and legal experts to cooperate with Iran in the prosecution of war criminals, whereas Iranian caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza stated (sources: IRNA and Mehr - emphasis added):

At a joint meeting with the Parliament's National Security Commission, I emphasized: The recent war demonstrated that Iranian elites and investment in advanced technologies constitute the most important pillar of the country's defense might. At the height of the war, not only did defense production continue uninterrupted, but our drone production capacity also increased threefold.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, earlier today US President Donald J. Trump warned Iran of severe consequences in case of assassination (attempts) against him (see also Al Mayadeen):

He think he is funny! Now he wants to die as a “martyr”, just to unleash hell on Iran. However, what should worry us all is that there have already been quite a few assassination attempts against Trump over the last couple of years (see Wikipedia). So, all that it is needed is a new false flag operation to justify another attack on Iran.

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, yesterday the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, cited by Al Mayadeen, reported that Israel is trying to secure approval from the US administration for another attack on Iran:

Israel is not a party to the ongoing exchange of fire between the US and Iran, but it will respond if it comes under attack from Tehran.

It sounds like the Zionists are itching to re-enter the fray, possibly with the excuse of being attacked by Iran.

In the meantime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to vet the parliamentary candidate list of his party (Likud) ahead of the next elections, according to Al Mayadeen. According to Israeli news media outlet Ynet, Netanyahu would like to appoint 10-11 candidates, as he is concerned by the current composition of the Likud list, which may affect the party’s electoral performance negatively. However, some senior party officials are not happy about it and are saying:

Instead of Likud primaries, it will become the Netanyahu party.

Netanyahu has launched a campaign to eliminate the Likud faction in the Knesset. What he's doing now is casting aside the people who stood by him through four difficult years.

Israeli airstrike on Al-Mansouri (Lebanon) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) keep violating the “ceasefire”, this time with airstrikes on towns in the Tyre and Nabatieh districts (e.g. al-Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, Arnoun and Kfar Tibnit) and with demolitions and fires across the south, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar. Unfortunately, there has been no sign of response by Hezbollah, which apparently seems to abide by the “ceasefire”.

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News and updates from Iraq and Yemen

Meanwhile, yesterday the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-aligned Shia militias, released an “official statement announcing that they will not disarm, and they will in fact strengthen and expand their capabilities to confront the ‘escalating Zionist-American threats’”, adding that they…

will either attain victory by the grace of God, or be martyred on the path of God—there are no other options, and their weapons will never be surrendered. Let the enemies know that the forces of the Axis of Truth are like one body, according to the jihadist frameworks laid out for us by our martyred leader

…and praising the massive participation of Iraqi people at the funeral ceremonies of martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES.

Moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday million-man marches were held across the country to protest against the continued blockade of Yemeni ports and airports by the “Saudi-American enemy”, warning that any Saudi attack or violation of Yemeni airspace would be met with a decisive response, reaffirming support to the Yemeni Armed Forces, as well as to Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq (source: Al Mayadeen):

I will conclude this article with the following images with stories about the martyred Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei from Al Mayadeen’s X account (read from left to right and top to bottom):

From X (formerly Twitter).

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