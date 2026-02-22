GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loam's avatar
Loam
3h

Excellent and informative work, Ismaele. Thank you very much. 👍🏽

Reply
Share
4 replies by Ismaele and others
heikomr's avatar
heikomr
2h

Good work, Ismaele. Never let yourself get discouraged.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture