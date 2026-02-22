Today I am providing my English translation of three articles on the Russo-Ukrainian war, all originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first article, by Marco Pizzuti, was published first here on his Telegram channel on Saturday 28th December 2025 and then ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Sunday 29th December 2025. (All formatting original).

Behind the curtain: the hidden director of the war in Ukraine

Why Washington, beyond appearances, remains the hidden director of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and its main beneficiary:

a) On a geopolitical level, Russia is being weakened economically by squandering resources on defence. Europe has been structurally separated from Moscow and has suffered without complaint the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines by its “ally” the US.

End of the EU-Russia economic axis (which was the real strategic nightmare for the US). b) On an economic level

EU: loses low-cost energy. Loses industrial competitiveness.

US: sells gas. Attracts European capital and industry to strengthen the dollar at a time of crisis caused by the emerging BRICS countries.

c) On the military-industrial front

European rearmament = orders for US industry

NATO strengthened as a structure of dependence, not autonomy.

In summary:

Europe pays, Russia fights, the US cashes in.

Trump: ambiguity as political theatre

Trump’s apparent hostility towards the EU is rhetoric, not an alternative strategy.

Trump:

insults the EU

threatens disengagement

accuses Zelensky

But in reality:

he never proposes a real US exit from the NATO system

he does not give Europe back its strategic autonomy

he demands:

more military spending (5% of GDP is an order from Washington)

purchase of US gas (order from Washington)

commercial subordination (tariff war to the exclusive advantage of the US)

Corruption scandal in the Zelensky government timed to perfection (it is only blown up after the war is lost to place all the blame for the defeat on Kiev)

Trump is not breaking up the empire:

he is adapting it to the new international context of a multipolar world in which Washington no longer has the strength to maintain absolute leadership.

The US-EU “rift” is a functional charade

Why is this ambiguity necessary?

To offload the costs

long war = domestic political cost for the US

attributing it to “European stubbornness” reduces the electoral damage To preserve leadership

the EU obeys even when humiliated, so US leadership is not in question

To prepare for exit when the conflict becomes unsustainable:

US = from directors of proxy war to mediators

EU = from US vassals to sole architects of the disaster It is a classic strategy of imperial disengagement:

If the US can no longer control a united EU that is intolerant of Ursula Von der Leyen’s policies, it prefers to dismantle it because it risks a political change of course that would give it too much autonomy and economic power.

The US does not want:

an autonomous EU

an EU allied with Russia

an EU geopolitical power

But it does want:

a divided and subordinate EU

economically weakened

militarily dependent

The disintegration of the EU has therefore become an acceptable option in the context of the collapse of the US empire and the renewed divide and rule strategy.

The Ukrainian conflict is a result of US decline, not strength.

Washington has turned a systemic crisis into:

economic advantage

strengthening of a weaker and more divided Europe’s dependence

containment of rivals.

Trump’s ambiguity is not a break, but cynical management of consensus.

Europe is not a naive victim:

it is a passive but consenting part of the mechanism.

The United States is not losing control over the EU and the war against Russia: it is only changing the way it exercises it, making its allies pay for the transition.

I totally agree with the author of the article above. However, in order to avoid echo chamber, I will present a different perspective in the next article, whose author allegedly predicted a transactional peace… that has not materialized yet, though other points are still valid.

The second article, by Alfredo De Joannon, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 30th December 2025. (All formatting original).

The collapse of Ukraine in Western figures: predictive analysis

An interesting analysis of the actual data released in the West: the war should have been over long ago.

We have received and are publishing a study based on Western data. Ukraine’s defeat has been certain for months, which are likely to turn into years. Only those who command our EU technocrats and our politicians do not want peace.

Collaborative Human-AI Predictive Analysis

Original Analysis: July 2025 | Verification: December 2025

EDITORIAL NOTE

This document presents a unique experiment in predictive geopolitical analysis.

The analysis below was completed in July 2025, five months before the events it predicted. The objective was to test whether structured human-AI collaboration could identify the structural forces that would determine the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, while mainstream discourse remained focused on tactical developments and ideological positions.

We predicted three specific outcomes:

A Ukrainian recruitment crisis driven by insurmountable demographic constraints. Continued Russian territorial consolidation in mineral-rich regions. A transactional ultimatum from the US demanding territorial concessions.

The original July 2025 analysis is presented below without modification. After the bibliography, you will find an Addendum (December 2025) that verifies each prediction by comparing it with documented events and current data. This is an exercise in methodology: to demonstrate that when analysis focuses on structural forces (geography, demography, economics) rather than surface news, the future becomes more predictable – and perhaps more manageable.

BEGINNING OF ORIGINAL ARTICLE

UKRAINE The Peace of the Dividend (Original Analysis – July 2025)

Author: Alfredo De Joannon

Thesis: We are witnessing the eclipse of principle by pragmatism on the world stage. The convergence of a systemic crisis within the United States and the staggering mineral wealth of occupied Ukraine is creating the conditions for a geopolitical realignment. What is emerging is a project for transactional peace, forged not in the halls of international law but in the crucible of national interest, where territory is exchanged for resources, effectively redefining the concept of victory and marginalising Europe.

War Spoils: Ukraine’s Underground Treasure. To understand the strategic calculation at play, one must first look beneath the blood-soaked soil of eastern Ukraine. Buried there is a treasure trove of strategic assets. According to detailed analyses by the Canadian company SecDev, widely reported in publications such as the Kyiv Independent, the value of mineral deposits in the territories now under Russian control stands at a staggering £12 trillion. Russia has de facto control over what amounts to a geological treasure trove, controlling about 63% of Ukraine’s coal, 42% of its metals and 33% of its rare earths. This crucially includes Europe’s largest reserves of titanium and lithium, and nearly a quarter of the world’s graphite – materials that are fundamental to the defence, energy and high-tech industries. Although some analysts, writing in publications such as MINING.COM, correctly distinguish between geological “resources” and economically extractable “reserves”, the sheer scale of this prize changes the strategic landscape. The official casus belli becomes a footnote to the silent gravitational pull of these resources. The Sanctions Paradox: An Axis of Resilience. The Western sanctions regime, conceived as an economic knockout blow, has produced a paradoxical result. Russia has executed a successful strategic pivot towards its BRICS+ partners, creating a new “Axis of Resilience”. India and China now absorb most of its crude oil, albeit at a consistent “geopolitical discount” of $5-15 per barrel compared to global benchmarks, as monitored by institutions such as the Kyiv School of Economics. The Russian narrative, articulated by think tanks such as the RIAC (Russian International Affairs Council), frames this not as a loss, but as the basis for “stable energy partnerships”. In fact, the sanctions have failed to cripple the Russian war machine; instead, they have cemented its economic integration with the East and accelerated the trend toward de-dollarisation. The American Catalyst: An Imperial Crisis. The impetus for this “grand bargain” stems less from a strategic plan and more from a quiet desperation born of the United States’ internal decline. An administration pursuing a transactional foreign policy is responding to powerful domestic pressures that make prolonged foreign engagement politically unsustainable. These pressures include: Fiscal and Monetary Crisis: Explosive public debt, combined with rising long-term bond interest rates, makes financing foreign aid – an amount that has exceeded $120 billion according to UkraineOversight.gov [link] – increasingly burdensome. This is compounded by the slow erosion of the US Dollar’s global primacy, driven by de-dollarisation.

Socio-Political Fragmentation: Escalating internal social conflicts and bitter clashes between State powers are consuming the nation’s political capital, creating overwhelming public demand for a leader who will focus on domestic issues. This perfect storm of domestic pressures creates an almost irresistible incentive to “close the deal” in Ukraine with a quick agreement that brings tangible benefits: cutting costs, acquiring strategic resources, and declaring a diplomatic victory to an exhausted electorate. Scenario Architecture: Peace as Mutual Insurance. The contours of a potential “grand bargain” go beyond a simple exchange. The agreement would create a powerful new security architecture based not on treaties but on intertwined economic interests. For Russia, the Prize: De facto recognition by the United States of its control over occupied territories, a gradual lifting of US sanctions, and access to American extraction technology.

For the United States, the Quid Pro Quo : Long-term agreements for the purchase of Ukrainian lithium, titanium, and other critical minerals at favourable prices, as foreshadowed by the bilateral agreement analysed by CEPA. The immediate prize is the cessation of massive financial aid to Kiev.

The Implicit Guarantee (the Insurance): Herein lies the cynical genius of the agreement. For Russia, the presence of American capital and technology in its new territories becomes the ultimate insurance policy against future NATO interference. Paradoxically, for a nervous Europe, this very economic partnership would serve as a brake on further Russian expansionism. The agreement thus replaces the fragile structure of international law with the robust logic of profit and shared risk. Recalibrating Risks: Why Obstacles Are Surmountable. A superficial analysis might conclude that obstacles such as congressional opposition or NATO unity make such an agreement impossible. A closer look suggests that these barriers are more porous than they appear. The US Congress: Bipartisan consensus in support of Ukraine is fragile. Faced with a “lost war”, public opinion would no longer tolerate more debt and taxes. Members of Congress would likely align themselves with a determined president backed by popular sentiment.

The NATO Alliance: Although the more interventionist member States, particularly on the eastern flank, would view the agreement as a strategic betrayal, they would ultimately have little choice but to grin and bear it. Lacking military autonomy, their protests would be loud but their actions limited.

China: Although not an ideal scenario for Beijing, an agreement that guarantees global stability is far preferable to the alternatives. Guided by pragmatism, China would likely accept the agreement to mitigate systemic risks. Conclusion: The Cunning of History and Inevitable Peace The complexity and unpredictability with which events unfold are such that, perhaps, only a perspective that refers to the great thinkers of history can offer an understanding. The first, undeniable dividend of such a peace is the end of bloodshed. But its true nature emerges if it is read as a manifestation of Hegel’s “cunning of history”, a process in which historical reason makes its way through the contradictions and short-sightedness of individual actors. This reason, however, does not act in a vacuum. It operates through the deep structures of Fernand Braudel’s longue durée: it is not the decisions of leaders that shape destiny, but the slow and powerful currents of geography (the immutable location of minerals), economics (US debt, the rise of the BRICS+) and collective mentalities (war weariness). Trapped by their own rhetoric and an unsustainable strategy of attrition (as outlined by institutions such as the RAND Corporation), leaders have found themselves in a strategic cul-de-sac. In this context, the transactional agreement emerges as a manifestation of what Henri Bergson called élan vital: a pragmatic and vital impulse towards stability and survival that overwhelms the intellectual constructs of law. The agreement, brutal in its honesty, thus becomes the only possible resolution to an unsustainable contradiction. It represents a forced return to the reality principle. For in the end, it seems that history writes itself through the blindness of its contemporary leaders.

Essential Bibliography and References

Value of Resources and Economic Agreements

Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). “Why the US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Matters”. https://cepa.org/article/why-the-us-ukraine-minerals-deal-matters/

Kyiv Independent. “Trump wants Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’: what critical materials does Ukraine actually have?”. https://kyivindependent.com/trump-wants-ukraines-rare-earths-what-critical-materials-does-ukraine-actually-have/

MINING.COM. “Op-Ed: Unpacking Ukraine’s ‘trillion dollar’ rare earths myth”. https://www.mining.com/op-ed-unpacking-ukraines-trillion-dollar-rare-earths-myth/

RAND Corporation. “Overextending and Unbalancing Russia”. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_briefs/RB10014.html

Economic Data (Sanctions and Trade)

Kyiv School of Economics (KSE). “Russian Oil Tracker”. https://kse.ua/about-the-school/news/russian-oil-tracker-march-2025-urals-prices-approach-the-cap-but-russia-maintains-export-volumes-despite-expanding-sanctions/

Military Data and Financial Aid

Kiel Institute for the World Economy. “Ukraine Support Tracker”. https://www.ifw-kiel.de/topics/war-against-ukraine/ukraine-support-tracker/

U.S. Government. “UkraineOversight.gov”. https://www.ukraineoversight.gov/Funding/

Institute for the Study of War (ISW). “Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment”. https://www.understandingwar.org/

Strategic and Geopolitical Perspectives

Valdai Discussion Club. https://valdaiclub.com/

Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC). https://russiancouncil.ru/en/

ADDENDUM: DECEMBER 2025

Verification and Meta-Analysis

Editorial Note: The following analysis was prepared in December 2025 to verify the predictions made in the original document “Ukraine: The Peace Dividend” dated July 2025. All statements have been verified against current sources with appropriate citations included.

I. Reality Check (Backtesting)

Six months after the original analysis was completed, the structural forces predicted in July 2025 have materialised with extreme clarity. The three key variables identified as “inevitable” have now entered the historical record:

The Recruitment Crisis: From Stalemate to Structural Collapse The original analysis identified Ukraine’s demographic limitations as a critical constraint. By December 2025, this prediction had been validated beyond any doubt. In February 2025, Ukraine launched an unprecedented recruitment campaign targeting young people between the ages of 18 and 24 with extraordinary financial incentives: a one-off payment of $24,000, zero-interest home loans, and monthly salaries of $2,900 – 5.5 times the national average. Despite these massive incentives, fewer than 500 volunteers enlisted in the first two months. By August 2025, Ukraine was recruiting only 17,000-24,000 soldiers per month, while Russia was recruiting 30,000, creating an annual deficit of 70,000-150,000 troops. Some Ukrainian brigades were operating at just 30% of their strength. Sources: Meduza (April 2025), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (August 2025), OSW Centre for Eastern Studies (March 2025) Data Visualisation: Exponential Deterioration of Ukrainian Military Cohesion The following comprehensive data analysis demonstrates the accelerated collapse predicted in the July analysis. Four key metrics – desertion rates, daily desertion velocity, territorial control, and annual territorial losses – all confirm the thesis of structural inevitability: the longer the conflict continues, the worse Ukraine’s position becomes.

Figure 1: Verification of “Titanium Peace” Data (July → December 2025). Four-panel analysis showing: (1) Crisis of Ukrainian desertions escalating from 29 to 576 soldiers/day – a 19.9-fold increase; (2) Exponential curve of acceleration in daily desertions; (3) Russian territorial control stabilising at ~20% of Ukraine; (4) Russian annual territorial gains accelerating 8.5 times from 2023 to 2024. Sources: Al Jazeera, Euromaidan Press, RFE/RL, ISW, Russia Matters, CFR (2025).



Key Findings from Data Analysis:

Panel 1 (Top Left) – Ukrainian Desertion Crisis: The data reveals an exponential escalation that precisely validates the July forecast. From a baseline of 10,400 cases in 2022 (29 soldiers/day), desertions increased to 25,600 in 2023 (70/day), exploded to 91,000 in 2024 (250/day), and reached 184,000 in the first ten months of 2025 alone (576/day). This represents a 19.9-fold increase in just three years – a rate of deterioration that makes structural collapse mathematically inevitable.

Panel 2 (Top Right) – Acceleration of Daily Desertion Rate: The line graph visualises the exponential nature of the crisis. The surge in the curve in 2024-2025 demonstrates that this is not a linear deterioration but an accelerated collapse – exactly as predicted by the demographic constraints identified in July.

Panel 3 (Bottom left) – Russian Territorial Control: After Ukrainian counteroffensives reduced Russian control from a peak of 27% (March 2022) to 18% (November 2022), the data shows a steady Russian reconsolidation. The critical insight: 2024 saw Russia gain 7 times more territory than in 2023, demonstrating the shift from stalemate to Russian advantage just when the July analysis predicted that demographic constraints would begin to dominate.

Panel 4 (Bottom right) – Acceleration of Annual Territorial Gains: A comparison of annual gains (487 km² in 2023 vs. 4,168 km² in 2024 vs. 1,850 km² in Jan. - Nov. 2025) shows Russia’s growing momentum. The 8.5-fold increase from 2023 to 2024 occurred precisely when Ukrainian recruitment collapsed, confirming the causal relationship predicted in the structural analysis.

Critical Note on Data Reliability: Official Ukrainian statistics significantly underestimate the actual numbers of desertions. According to Ukrainian parliamentary sources cited by Al Jazeera (December 2025), unofficial estimates suggest that the actual number could exceed 400,000 deserters by the end of 2025 – nearly 50% more than the official figures. Both Ukrainian and Russian casualty figures should be treated as politically motivated underestimates. This analysis uses the most conservative official figures; the real crisis is likely to be more severe.

The crisis has extended beyond recruitment to retention. Mass desertions have become a defining feature of 2025, with the French-trained Anna Brigade in Kiev losing up to 1,700 soldiers to desertion between March and November 2024 alone – nearly half its strength. The growing shortage of personnel forced Ukraine to halt the formation of new brigades in January 2025, abandoning plans for ten new units. Sources: OSW Centre for Eastern Studies (March 2025), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (August 2025)

The July analysis predicted that “the biological limit precedes the logistical one”. By December 2025, this is no longer a prediction – it is a documented fact. Ukraine’s inability to generate sufficient combat power through mobilisation has become the defining constraint on its military operations.

Territorial Consolidation: The Armoured Mining Prize The original analysis assumed that Russian territorial gains would continue, gradually consolidating control over the $12 trillion in mineral wealth identified as the strategic centre of gravity of the conflict. Throughout 2025, Russian forces maintained steady territorial expansion. By October 2025, Russian troops were approaching Pokrovsk, a strategically crucial city in the mineral-rich Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian labour shortages became the primary factor enabling Russian advances, with instability on the front lines directly weakening Kyiv’s negotiating position. Sources: Atlantic Council (October 2025), Re:Russia (2025), Washington Post (July 2025)

The pattern identified in July [2025] – that Russia’s primary objective was not rapid territorial conquest but the steady consolidation of resource-rich areas – has been validated. Every square kilometre gained represents not only strategic depth but access to critical minerals essential to 21st-century industries. The data visualisation (Figure 1, Panel 3) shows that Russia now controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory, with gains concentrated precisely in the mineral-rich eastern regions that the original analysis identified as the real prize of the conflict. The Transactional Ultimatum: The Triumph of Realpolitik. The original analysis predicted that a US administration pursuing a “transactional foreign policy” would ultimately demand Ukrainian territorial concessions in exchange for ending financial support. This prediction has now been fully validated. On 17th October 2025, President Trump’s working lunch with President Zelensky turned sour when Trump strongly insisted that Ukraine accept territorial concessions to Russia, becoming frustrated and raising his voice several times, according to European officials briefed on the meeting. Source: CNN Politics (21st October 2025) In November 2025, the Trump administration delivered a formal 28-point peace plan to Zelensky that requires Ukraine to cede the entire Donbas region (including territories Ukraine still controls), limit the size of its army, agree never to join NATO, and accept de facto US recognition of Russian control over the occupied territories. The plan explicitly requires Ukrainian forces to withdraw from parts of the Donetsk Oblast they currently control, creating a demilitarised buffer zone “internationally recognised as territory belonging to the Russian Federation”. Sources: CNN Politics (20 November 2025), Axios (20 November 2025) The US position, as articulated by senior White House officials, is that “Ukraine will likely lose the territory anyway if the war continues, so it is in Ukraine’s interest to reach an agreement now”. This is precisely the logic of structural inevitability that the original analysis predicted would ultimately prevail over objections of principle. The mining dimension predicted in July [2025] has also materialised. Trump explicitly demanded that Ukraine reactivate a rare earths agreement giving American companies 50% ownership of Ukrainian deposits, threatening Zelensky that if the agreement was not accepted, “things will not make him too happy”. Source: Newsweek (21 February 2025).

The “Dividend Peace” is no longer a hypothesis. As of December 2025, it is the official policy framework of the US government.

II. The Moral Cost of Denying the Inevitable

If this analysis proves accurate – that a transactional peace was structurally inevitable based on the material and economic forces identified in July 2025 – then it raises a disturbing question that only historians, with the objectivity and broader perspective that time affords, will be able to answer definitively:

How many lives – Ukrainian, Russian, and civilian – could have been spared if a solution that was ‘acceptable’ in December 2025 had been pursued in July 2025, or earlier?

This is not an exercise in moral relativism, nor a justification for aggression. Rather, it is an acknowledgement of a tragic truth: when structural forces make an outcome inevitable, prolonging the journey towards that outcome through rhetorical defiance does not change the destination – it only increases the human cost of arrival.

Between July and December 2025, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were mobilised in a gruelling war of attrition that structural analysis predicted they could not win. Thousands of Russian soldiers were conscripted into an offensive that economic incentives made inevitable. Countless civilians suffered bombing, displacement and loss.

The courage to pursue peace when continuation would “reward aggression” requires a different kind of courage than continuing to fight. It requires leaders to face their publics and say, “The principles we defend remain sacred, but the price of defending them in this way has become unsustainable”.

If a more human-centred approach – one that prioritised the preservation of life over the preservation of territorial maximalism or rhetorical consistency – had been adopted in July 2025 or earlier, how many Ukrainian soldiers would not have been driven into service? How many Russian conscripts would have returned home? How many families would still be intact?

These are questions we cannot definitively answer in December 2025. But they are questions that must be asked if we are to learn anything from this tragedy – and if we are to approach future conflicts with the humility to recognise when structural realities have made our preferred outcomes unattainable.

III. Meta-Analysis: The Value of Human-AI Collaboration

This experiment reveals a methodological truth about predictive analysis in the age of artificial intelligence. In July 2025, while mainstream discourse remained focused on rhetoric of “total victory” and debates over specific weapon systems, the human-AI analytical framework identified three structural variables – demographics, mineral resources, and US fiscal constraints – that would inevitably converge to produce a transactional agreement.

The AI component contributed the ability to process vast amounts of economic data, track multiple causal chains simultaneously, and identify patterns across disparate domains. The human component provided the strategic architecture: the judgement to distinguish between signal and noise, the wisdom to recognise when ideology masks material interest, and the philosophical framework (Braudel’s longue durée, Hegel’s cunning of history) to interpret what the data revealed.

The result was an analysis that successfully filtered out the “noise of daily events” to identify the deep currents that would ultimately determine outcomes. While experts debated battlefield tactics and diplomatic positioning, this framework predicted that none of that would matter – that structural forces were already writing the conclusion.

This confirms a principle: the most effective predictive analysis emerges not from the accumulation of data alone, but from the ability to discern the slowly moving tectonic plates of history (Braudel) beneath the surface turbulence of current events.

IV. Conclusion: The Verdict of History

The original analysis concluded with a reference to Hegel’s “cunning of history” – the idea that historical reason makes its way through the contradictions and short-sightedness of individual actors. Six months later, this concept has proved prophetic.

Leaders trapped by their own rhetoric, an unsustainable strategy of attrition, and the immutable logic of mining geography found themselves in a strategic cul-de-sac. The transactional agreement that is emerging is not the product of wisdom or moral courage – it is the manifestation of what Henri Bergson called élan vital: a pragmatic and vital impulse towards stability and survival that overwhelms intellectual constructs.

The first, undeniable dividend of such a peace is the end of bloodshed. But its true nature is revealed as the forced return to the reality principle that the original analysis had predicted: when structural forces align, history writes itself through the blindness of its contemporary actors.

The question that remains is not whether the analysis was correct – the evidence confirms that it was. The question is whether we will learn the lesson: that recognising structural inevitability early enough to minimise human suffering requires an intellectual courage that transcends ideological comfort.

The third and final article, by Sergej Ryazanov, was first published in Russian on argumenti.ru on Saturday 16th December 2025 and then translated into Italian by Eliseo Bertolasi and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 28th December 2025.

(All formatting original).

Political scientist Eduard Popov on the need for an international tribunal: “It’s time for a new Nuremberg for the post-Maidan regime in Kiev”

Kiev, Euromaidan, February 2014 © Eliseo Bertolasi.

Last November [2025], Russia presented evidence to the UN International Court of Justice [ICJ] of the Ukrainian regime’s genocide of the inhabitants of Donbass. Now, after examining this material, the Court has decided to review it [see here]. Previously, in February last year [2024], it had rejected similar accusations made by Ukraine against Russia [see here]. As the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out: “Only one question remains before the Court: whether Ukraine itself has committed genocide”.

The newspaper Argumenty Nedeli discusses this with political scientist Eduard Popov, PhD in Historical Sciences and director of the Centre for Public Cooperation and Information “Europe”.

– Vladimir Putin declared genocide against the inhabitants of Donbass in February 2022, on the eve of the Special Military Operation [SMO]. If we talk about the leadership of the Russian Federation as a whole, a similar statement was already made in 2014 by Sergei Ivanov, then head of the presidential administration. For your part, you called for the collection of relevant evidence in the first months after the Maidan.

– The collection of evidence has been going on for a long time, since 2014, I can confirm this personally. In the autumn of that year, I testified before the Russian investigative authorities as a witness to the crimes of the Kiev regime in the DPR (the reason for this conversation is that Ukraine has sent Russia a request for the conviction of three individuals, one of whom is me, on charges of terrorist activity). In addition to the work of the authorities, I would also like to highlight the work being done at the public level: the International Tribunal for Ukraine, chaired by M. Grigorev, a member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, is effectively carrying out its mission. It has questioned over 1,200 people and published two collections of documents testifying to the crimes of the Kiev regime against the population, which Kiev itself calls the population of Ukraine, and against the population of the Kursk region.

It is not surprising that Russia presented the evidence it had gathered to the UN Court ten years after this work began. Such work cannot be rushed. It is a laborious, complex and lengthy process: all evidence must be thoroughly substantiated. I quote the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry: “On 18th November 2024, the Russian side submitted to the Court a body of evidence, totalling over 10,000 pages, confirming the genocide of the criminal regime in Kiev against the Russian and Russian-speaking population of Donbass. The evidence includes information on more than 140 incidents of targeted extermination of civilians in Donbass, confirmed by the testimonies of more than 300 witnesses and victims, as well as by the results of expert examinations and studies”.

It should be noted that the UN Court has agreed to consider Russian evidence right now, when certain dominant circles in the West are ready to listen to us.

– Are you referring to the United States?

– Yes, first and foremost. I will repeat my testimony.

In June this year [2025], the UN Security Council held an Arria-formula meeting dedicated to Ukrainian Nazism, past and present (an Arria-formula meeting is an informal meeting between members of the UN Security Council and individual invitees, allowing for a frank exchange of views within a flexible procedural framework – ed.). I participated in that meeting as a convened expert to talk about the crimes of Ukrainian Nazism during the Great Patriotic War, the connection between the OUN* (Organizatsiya Ukrainskikh Natsionalistov – Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists, ed.) with the Nazi regime, bridging the gap to the present day with post-Maidan Ukraine, where OUN-UPA (Ukrainskaya Povstanceskaya Armiya – Ukrainian Insurgent Army, ed.)* are glorified, where Bandera and Shukhevich are the main heroes, and where the ideology, salute and symbols of the OUN* have been adopted.

And here’s what struck me. While the representatives of European countries, as expected, took a denialist stance, blatantly ignoring Nazism in Ukraine (they said it doesn’t exist, that Russia invented it all and that I, Mr Popov, am a quasi-historian), the speech by the US representative to the UN was twice as accommodating and soft on Russia as the statements by European representatives. This was truly surprising. In short, the ice is slowly beginning to crack. This process is now commonly referred to as the “Anchorage spirit”, and there is a glimmer of hope that positive changes will finally occur in the West. We should not place too much hope in these changes, but the wall of Western silence on Ukrainian terrorism is nevertheless beginning to crack.

I do not expect the UN Court to recognise the genocide of Russians and Russian speakers in the territory of the former Ukraine (after all, the positions of Western regimes hostile to us are quite strong in the Court). However, the very fact that the Court, after a year, decided to accept Russian evidence is a significant victory for our diplomacy. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vladimir [sic - his real first name is Vasily] Nebenzia, and his team have demonstrated professionalism, restraint, cool-headedness and mastery of polemics.

– On the contrary, do you have any criticism of our diplomacy (Russian, translator’s note) in promoting this agenda?

– With all due respect to the exceptional diplomat Sergey Lavrov, I must point out that the Russian Foreign Ministry is unable to influence public opinion in Western countries. I emphasise this point: since 2015, we, as private citizens, have been interacting with representatives of what we might call the Western anti-mainstream, the anti-establishment – those who support positions alternative to those dominant in the West. We publish in the Italian media, to a lesser extent also in the Spanish and French media, but mainly in the American media, and we are demonstrating that Ukrainian nationalism no longer exists…

– No longer?

– It no longer exists because on 2nd May (2014), at the time of the tragedy I call the “Khatyn” of Odessa, Ukrainian nationalism finally degenerated into Nazism. If Western regimes refuse to listen to us, then we bypass them and appeal directly to their societies. We act in accordance with [Alexander] Pushkin’s words: “Drive nature out the door, and it will come in through the window”. If we, as ordinary enthusiastic people, can publish in the Western media and tell Western readers about it, then imagine how effectively such work could be done by others, by experts in international relations.

– Let us quote the definition of genocide contained in the convention adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948: “Acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”. When talking about the genocide of Russians and Russian speakers by Ukrainians, we encounter a terminological difficulty. According to historical truth, reinstated in our official political narrative by President Putin, Ukrainians are part of the Russian ethnic group. Apparently, Ukrainians are not exterminating the inhabitants of Donbass on the basis of ethnicity? And, apparently, not on the basis of language either, since the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, even the soldiers of Azov*, speak Russian among themselves?

– In his article “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians”, President Putin effectively noted that the Russians of “Great Russia”, the Ukrainians of “Little Russia” and the Belarusians constitute a single, unified Russian people. Ethnically, Ukrainians are indivisible from Russians, but at the same time, they constitute a distinct political nation. A “synthetic” nation, which Austria-Hungary began to create from the Russian-Western population...

– And which the Bolsheviks continued, as is well known and as Putin has mentioned again.

– Consequently, Ukrainians commit genocide not for ethnic reasons, and often not even for linguistic reasons (they themselves, in fact, speak Russian), but for national reasons, on the basis of national identity. Those who refuse to embrace Ukrainian national identity are oppressed, driven out and exterminated. It is worth noting that the Russian Foreign Ministry refers to this issue as “The question of Ukraine’s responsibility for genocide and related crimes”. This means that genocide cannot be viewed separately from the restriction of rights for the Russian language, the persecution of pro-Russian activists and the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

It is symbolic that the discussion of this genocide has only now become public: last year [2024], Russia commemorated the genocide of the Soviet people by the German Nazis (the law refers to the Soviet people, but mainly refers to the Russian people, as Russians lived in the territories occupied by the Germans). In addition, I would like to draw your attention to a statement that many have overlooked: in May, Sergey Lavrov publicly stated that Russia was working towards recognition of the genocide of Russians in Austria-Hungary. It was the first time that such a thing had been said at such a high level.

Let me remind you of the circumstances of that genocide. All those Russian residents of Austria-Hungary (or Russians, or Ruthenians) who did not bow to its social engineering and did not adopt Ukrainian identity became an undesirable population in the eyes of the Austrian authorities: their loyalty to Russia was considered an unacceptable factor in the context of the First World War. Thus, in 1914, the first concentration camps, or extermination camps, in Europe were established in Austria-Hungary – Thalerhof and Terezin. At least 200,000 Russians died there, and the exact number is debated in historical studies. These people were criminalised, and sometimes even people from their own people took part in their extermination: Russians who had adopted Ukrainian identity. Does that ring a bell?

A question arises: if Russians today are well aware of the Holocaust and the Armenian genocide, why do so few Russian authors address the genocide of Russians in Austria-Hungary? Especially since it was the first genocide in contemporary European history.

– Let us return to the genocide of today. In the context of developments at the United Nations Court, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has placed former and current members of the Ukrainian leadership, charged under Article 357 of the Russian Criminal Code (genocide), on an international wanted list. These include: A. Ermak, R. Umerov, A. Syrskij, V. Zaluzhnyj, P. Poroshenko*, A. Yatsenyuk, A. Turchinov and many others. V. Zelensky is not mentioned (apparently, there remains a window of opportunity for forced contacts between the Russian Federation and the current Ukrainian government). A. Biletsky*, founder and former commander of the Azov Battalion*, is also not mentioned.

– The nationalist battalions are, without a doubt, the main direct executors of Ukraine’s genocidal policies. The accounts of Mariupol residents about what Azov* members did to the local population are horrifying (and please do not ask me to recount them). The Russian authorities are aware of all this, and I believe that Biletsky* will soon be next: be patient, this is only the beginning.

In my opinion, Russia’s goal should be, relatively speaking, a new Nuremberg, a Nuremberg-2. An international tribunal for the post-Maidan regime in Kiev. It must be international! The most likely participants, apart from Russia, will be those countries whose ethnic groups in Ukraine are subjected to forced Ukrainisation: Hungarians, Romanians, Bulgarians. This violence is the subject of discussion among Hungarian officials and Romanian intellectuals. The Kiev regime must be held responsible not only for genocide, but also for ethnocide, in other words, forced assimilation.

We wish further success to our diplomacy and, above all, to our army, because it is on the army, above all, that Russia’s progress on all fronts, including the diplomatic front, depends. Without the success of our soldiers, there would be no “spirit of Anchorage”. When the Russian army reaches the Danube – and it is only a matter of time – then, mark my words, many in Europe will change their minds about what is happening in the territories of the former Ukraine.

NOTE

* Included in the list of organisations and individuals for whom information is available regarding their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism.

