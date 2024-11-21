Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, originally in Italian. (Emphasis mine in both).

But first, let’s start with the breaking news of today, though you have probably heard about it already: after the NATO-enabled escalatory attacks by Ukraine against Russia with US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles, Russia has now responded to these with a powerful attack against a military facility in Dnipro, Ukraine, using a new medium-range ballistic missile, “Oreshnik”, following which Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a televised speech tonight, which I recommend you to watch here (if you know Russian) or read here (English translation by Karl Sanchez). You can find two videos of the Russian attack with the Oreshnik here, together with Andrei Martyanov’s comments.

Here is the first article published on Movisol.org yesterday, 20th November 2024:

Biden's clique stokes the fire before leaving

According to US President Biden, the decision to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike Russian territory, initially limited only to the Kursk oblast, means that the world could be days away from an unstoppable escalation. Since such tactical missiles, just like the German Taurus and British Storm Shadow, cannot be used by Ukrainian forces without the assistance of experts from NATO countries, the moment they hit Russian territory, NATO's direct war against Moscow would begin. It was precisely with this in mind that Russian President Putin announced in September changes to Moscow's “nuclear doctrine” to allow the use of nuclear weapons in response to an attack posing a critical threat to Russia's sovereignty, even if carried out by a nuclear-free state backed by a nuclear one. The use of ATACMS, which have a range of up to 300 km, would clearly cross this red line. However, Western politicians and so-called military experts continue to blather on about an illusory “military defeat of Russia”. At the same time, the crisis in Southwest Asia continues to escalate. Israeli military action in Gaza, roundly condemned by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) as potential genocide, has led to catastrophic starvation, threatening the lives of 400,000 Palestinians, while virtually all Western powers implicitly support Netanyahu’s insane government. If Iran were involved in the conflict, as some in the West hope, the region would explode. The once dominant “unipolar world” is crumbling because of a financial system burdened by a deadly two trillion dollar speculative bubble that cannot be sustained, even at the expense of the rest of the world. It is futile to try to prevent the emergence of the new world order that is taking shape around the BRICS group. The only reasonable policy that the “collective West” could adopt is to join the Global Majority in building a new security and development architecture to ensure economic development and industrialisation for all. This is also the only way to humanely solve the current migrant crisis. These issues will be taken up at the Schiller Institute's next conference on 7-8 December, which we invite our readers to attend. Don't miss it! Schiller Institute Conference, 7-8 December 2024, 15:00 to 22:00 (Italian time) “In the spirit of Schiller and Beethoven: All men become brothers!”. For more information on the programme and the registration page, please visit https://schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/20241207_conference. To have access to simultaneous translation in English, French, German and Spanish on the Zoom platform, you must register at the above address.

Here is the second article published on Movisol.org today, 21st November 2024:

Panic grips the Deep State over Trump's nominations

The dismay caused by Donald Trump’s election victory among transatlantic establishment figures turned into panic after the first nominations. Among the most controversial were the choice of Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz as Secretary of Justice (General Attorney) [he has now withdrawn, as reported here, for instance], and former Congresswoman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Since the Republicans now have a majority in the Senate, which is called upon to confirm the appointments, a frenzied mobilisation of warmongers is underway to convince at least four Republicans to vote against these two appointments. Matt Gaetz has come to appreciate Trump for his zealous attacks on those who fuelled the Russiagate legend, claiming that the Tycoon’s victory in 2016 was due to Russian meddling. The congressman has been tenacious in debunking the lies of Obama’s Department of Justice (DoJ), the FBI and Democratic officials, highlighting the absence of evidence to support the allegations. His attacks on the FBI are of particular concern to Trump’s opponents, since the agency is subordinate to the DoJ. The verbal fireworks against Gaetz pale in comparison to the assault against Gabbard, who, when she was a congresswoman from 2013 to 2021, opposed the pro-war neocons. Her January 2017 trip to Syria and her criticism of US support for the proxy war against Russia earned her accusations of preferring ruthless dictators to “democracy”. From the UK, the Telegraph reports that her appointment has “raised concerns” and that there are fears of a reduction in intelligence information sharing as part of the Five Eyes alliance (US, UK, Canda, Australia and New Zealand). The article quotes former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove, who called it a “risky appointment” of a person “with no experience of intelligence and security”. When she ran in the 2020 presidential election, Tulsi Gabbard was vilified by Hillary Clinton as a “Russian favourite”. Gabbard had exposed the maneuvering of Clinton’s people to rig the 2016 primaries against Bernie Sanders, a factor that helped pave the way for Clinton and her Russiagate campaign. Gabbard’s appointment was also targeted by discredited warmonger John Bolton, who called it “the worst cabinet-level appointment in history”. Gabbard’s criticism of the US role in Syria is particularly troubling for the CIA, which she and others, including General Michael Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, have accused of aiding, arming, and training Islamic terrorists attempting to overthrow President Assad in Syria. She also claimed that allegations of Assad’s use of chemical weapons against the population are false and come from British intelligence-funded networks such as the White Helmets and the fake investigative journalists Bellingcat. Gabbard met Assad twice, during her investigative mission to Syria in January 2017. To those who attacked her for these meetings, she replied that she did so because “we have to be able to meet with whoever we need to if there is a chance to achieve peace”. When these attacks were revived in 2019, she simply stated that “Assad is not an enemy of the United States, because Syria does not pose a direct threat to us”. Regarding Ukraine, she stressed that the particular Russian military operation was provoked by the US and NATO, further advocating the path of negotiations between the US, Russia and Ukraine instead of arms supplies. As DNI, Gabbard will have the power to block future attempts at coups and wars by neocons in the eighteen entities under her jurisdiction. She could also shed light on the past, revealing the role of the US in the management of geopolitical operations, going back at least to the first Gulf War, and then to those in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Ukraine, which claimed millions of lives and cost trillions of dollars.

Since we have touched upon the Middle East, I will conclude this post with the good news that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has finally issued arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen among others, including Western mainstream media.