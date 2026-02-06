Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alceste De Ambris, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 22nd December 2025.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

The decline of civilisation

“Western Civilisation – an apology against the coming barbarism” aims to examine the concept of Western civilisation and the reasons for its crisis.

The authors distinguish between “the West” and “Western civilisation”: the former is a geographical area that has been home to various civilisations over the centuries, each different from the other (e.g. Greek civilisation, from which Western civilisation inherited some of its founding elements, or medieval Europe, born with Charlemagne, which expressed completely different values).

Western civilisation is a specific civilising force that developed in the West, starting with Modernity – understood as the emancipation of the individual from the constraints of tradition and transcendence – i.e. with the Enlightenment and the French Revolution.

The authors identify the “five pillars” of Western civilisation, which distinguish it from all others:

human rights , conceived as natural and universal, first enunciated in the 1789 Declaration, in particular personal security and freedom of thought.

individual freedom , as a driving force for social and historical development.

the nation-State , i.e. the idea that every people constitutes a nation, and that every nation has the right to be represented by its own State.

rationality : since reason manifests itself in many forms, it should be clarified that what is meant here is dialogical rationality: what is considered rational is that which is argued in public form to be subject to the scrutiny of others; intellectuals propose ideas that are discussed by public opinion.

progress, i.e. the belief that historical development necessarily leads to improvement.

According to the authors, the contemporary era marks the dissolution of Western civilisation, as the ruling classes – particularly in the most advanced countries – are gradually erasing its fundamental principles without encountering significant opposition.

Human rights are contradicted by the security measures implemented after the 9/11 attacks, which legitimise arbitrary detention, special courts and torture, and by the introduction of crimes of opinion.

Individual freedom is undermined by the spread of racism and the dehumanisation of others (e.g. Islamophobia) which, as in the past with colonialism, break the unity of humankind.

The nation-State is threatened both by globalisation, which takes away its control of the economy and its ability to implement social democratic reforms, and by the power of the US, defined as an “empire-State” that has reduced all others to “administrative States” without autonomy.

Rationality is squeezed between the extremes of a scientific, hyper-specialised and non-communicative culture, and a mass culture dominated by chatter and devoid of critical thinking.

Progress is denied by the realisation that the market is no longer able to ensure growth in well-being, and that technological development is coming up against the ecological limits of the planet.

The ultimate cause of the crisis is identified in the advent of “absolute capitalism”, i.e. the extension of the capitalist social relationship to all social spheres: society has become a market and every good is converted into a commodity. Capitalism, in pursuing its own logic of accumulation, has become autonomous from any further authority, and therefore ultimately from the very values of Western civilisation. What is dissolving Western civilisation is its own product: the West is liquidating Western civilisation.

15 years later

Bontempelli and Badiale, militant and marginal intellectuals, heretical Marxists, belong to the small group of Italian intellectuals who did not accept the liberal counter-revolution of the 1990s and the involution of the left. While most celebrated the magnificent and progressive fortunes of globalisation and the US model, the two foresaw the advent of a new era of barbarism.

Western civilisation is being destroyed not by an external force, but from within, through the adoption of the model of “absolute capitalism” (an expression for which they dispute primogeniture with Costanzo Preve). This is the basic thesis… in my opinion, it is current and agreeable.

The authors point to some signs of the crisis of civilisation, but the book was published in 2009… they had not yet seen anything! Fifteen years on, the signs have become overwhelming evidence.

They had not yet witnessed a series of events and developments that show how Western values have not simply been weakened, but completely abandoned and overturned.

A concentration of wealth never before seen in history. Safe and untaxed in tax havens.

Three investment funds that effectively control the entire Western economy [BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street]. Finance replaces production as a source of profit. Oligopolies and monopolies take the place of the market.

Support for fundamentalist groups (Libya, Syria, etc.), against which the “war on terror” was theoretically declared.

An epidemic [COVID-19] tackled by spreading maximum panic, denying public debate, forcing healthy people into house arrest without improving treatment for the sick, and finally introducing state apartheid against those who refused an experimental drug.

The transformation of journalism into propaganda, reduced to a watchdog of power against the people. The emergence of the concepts of “disinformation” and “conspiracy theories”, and the censorship of uncomfortable content on social media platforms.

Grotesque politicians who look like actors in a B-movie, and record low voter turnout.

Widespread impoverishment and unemployment. Self-induced deindustrialisation. Classist measures introduced under ecological pretexts.

Support for neo-Nazism in Ukraine. Support for genocide in Palestine.

In short, barbarism has finally arrived.

It was not possible to predict the future, but already in 2009 some elements were evident… This is my only criticism of the text: two essential factors are missing from Bontempelli and Badiale’s analysis.

First of all, the role of the media: those who control the means of material production also control the means of intellectual production… the authors, on the other hand, seem to think that culture is the realm of spontaneity, that public opinion is oriented autonomously.

Secondly, the role of the European Union, without which the widespread and permanent adoption of liberal and austerity policies in all European countries would have been impossible. Herein lies the paradox: that the political institution that should most express the values of Western civilisation is a cause of its dissolution.

