Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 8th August 2025.

(All emphasis mine, footnoteoriginal).

Maryam Rajavi.

This is the case of Maryam Rajavi, president of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) organization, now removed from the US and EU terrorism lists, yet well accepted in Brussels and the Italian Parliament with a view to piloting a “regime change” in Iran.

Mrs. Maryam (née Qajar Azdanlu), who presents herself modestly dressed with a veil tied at the chin so as not to upset the claims of the most ardent feminists, is the widow of Massoud Rajavi, the historic leader of the MEK organization-sect who disappeared from the media in 2003. Mrs. Maryam lives in luxury on millions in income from money laundering and smuggling and is even presented as a possible future president of Iran as an alternative to Reza Ciro [Pahlavi], a US citizen and son of the late Shah Mohamad Reza Pahlavi.

To explain the sense of bewilderment that grips those familiar with Iranian history when they hear the news of Maryam Rajavi's presence in official circles, let us take a brief look at the history of the notorious MEK group, illustrating its origins and development.

The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, founded in 1963, has affinities with militant sects of the Church of Scientology, having been involved in numerous attacks and acts of sabotage and accused of causing the deaths of thousands of Iranians. However, it appears that the main victims of the organization are its own members—imprisoned, tortured, and disappeared—as revealed in interviews with former followers. In addition, many women were forced to have sexual relations with Massoud Rajavi, and a number were subjected to forced sterilization to ensure their complete obedience to the organization.

In 1985, Massoud Rajavi declared the beginning of the “ideological revolution”, i.e. the transformation of the Mojahedin from an organization into a sect. For the followers, this transition meant opposition to family formation, a rigid internal hierarchy, and the adoption of practices of persuasion and thought control. During the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88), allies of Saddam Hussein and supported by the US and the Iraqi Baathist regime, the MEK operated from their base camp in Ashraf, Iraq, carrying out sensational attacks and killings of Iranian public figures and scientists. Operation Mersad in July 1988 marked their defeat by Iranian forces. In the period after 1990, on Rajavi's orders, all married members were forced to divorce; the children of members, about 800 children, were separated from their families and transferred from the Ashraf base to Europe, to Albania.

Thanks to Maryam, the MEK consolidated its “political umbrella” in Paris with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), supported by some political parties and public figures who were openly anti-Iranian. The French capital has often hosted MEK meetings and demonstrations with the aim of protesting against the Iranian government and hypocritically demanding respect for human rights, which they openly violate against their own Iranian citizens.

The first reports on the MEK organization were published by the Human Rights Watch and the RAND Institute (https://www.rand.org/) after the US invasion of Iraq. The interviews offer a detailed picture of life inside the camp: segregation in isolation cells, beatings, no contact with families, not even with close relatives, physical and psychological slavery, compulsory military training, and blackmail. One of the organization's female dissidents, who joined the Mojahedin in the 1980s, said: “They took my six-month-old and five-year-old children and brainwashed me like the other members; Maryam Rajavi pushed us to seek relationships with Massoud Rajavi”. In addition, multiple sources have reported that the Mojahedin have taken in Iraqi orphaned children as new members. RAND reports also confirm support for the MEK organization from Israel and dozens of American politicians, including John Bolton and Rudy Giuliani.

Over the past two years, terrorist and criminal activities by the MEK group in Tirana and Paris have been frequently reported. For example, in June 2024, Albania Daily News reported that police raided the MEK group's camp in the city of Durrës (Durazzo), seizing computers and electronic devices, apparently to counter cyber attacks and terrorist activities. Also in June 2024, French police raided the Mojahedin headquarters in Paris, discovering documents relating to money laundering, espionage equipment, and weapons. On that occasion, three members of the organization were arrested, and Maryam Rajavi, apparently in poor health, had her travel and entry ban confirmed by the Albanian authorities.

The Guardian, in a report on the multimillion-dollar campaign to remove the MEK from the US list of terrorist organizations, wrote: “The campaign to bury the Mojahedin's bloody history of bombings and assassinations that killed thousands of Iranians and to portray the US as a loyal ally has been carried out by members of Congress, Washington lobbyists, and influential officials in the country”. The report also addressed the sensitive issue of the sums received by American politicians.

In conclusion, it has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that MEK groups have been financed and sponsored by Washington and Brussels for at least four years with a view to regime change, but have also been supported by the Italian government since 2012 according to a plan presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (then Minister Giulio Terzi) which had welcomed some members of the notorious organization and declared itself ready to host others.

We are also increasingly convinced that, even though she enjoys strong protection, Ms. Maryam is unpresentable as a representative and standard-bearer of a group that has committed the worst crimes against its own homeland over the years. We find confirmation that the heated accusations against the Iranian regime as a supporter of the Axis of Resistance coming from the US and Israel are the result of a hybrid warfare strategy, especially when they exploit morally despicable means and figures such as Mrs. Maryam Rajavi.

Yet, with great fanfare, the newspapers talk about the International Summit for a Free Iran on 31st July 2025, in Rome (known in more international English as the Free Iran World Summit), where global personalities, political leaders, diplomats, human rights defenders, and political experts supported the organized resistance of the Iranian people against the theocratic regime of the Ayatollahs. There, the fearless Maryam, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), took the stage and became the epicenter of an international appeal for freedom and a powerful demonstration of solidarity against Tehran. She denounced decades of crimes (by Tehran) against humanity, highlighting the role and strength of the NCRI through the MEK, portrayed as the only organized democratic alternative capable of bringing about the desired regime change in Iran. (Desired by whom, we know, no need to explain).

