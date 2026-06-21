Switzerland: Al Mayadeen’s Geneva bureau chief: The first round of negotiations between the American and Iranian delegations has concluded, and it remains to be seen whether there will be another round (per Al Mayadeen English)

This suggests to me that negotiations with the Americans didn’t go as planned and that Iranians weren’t able to conclude any sort of meaningful agreement on the nuclear programme with child - killing US regime.

Per IRNA English.

IRNA English confirms the talks between Pakistani, Qatari, US and Iranian delegation have kicked off in Switerzland.

However, according to reports I’ve been receiving, the talks weren’t very productive due to President Trump siding with Netanyahu in his latest Truth Social Post when it came to bombing targets inside Lebanon.

Here’s Trump’s latest rant on his platform:

“Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

Trump has threatened the Iranian officials in Switzerland that they won’t make it back to Iran if they close the Strait of Hormuz while Netanyahu bombs Lebanon, per Fox News



Trump says he spoke with Iranian officials and told them, "You close the Strait of Hormuz and you won't have a country."



He also told them, "You won't even make it back to your f*cking country."



Despite this claim Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has also said: “We may take over the strait if we have to. I'll blow the s**t out of them”, per Fox News.

Donald Trump has been attempting to do this for months but has failed to accomplish this task.

Per Megatron reports on X, Iranian delegation has declined to shake hands and participate in a joint photo - op with the Americans.

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshikian has, according to reports from Megatron and Clash Report said the following statement:

“Trump’s positions have changed 180 degrees compared to the past. We will not give up the right to enrich Uranium.”

All of these events suggest that, despite what JD Vance and Americans have claimed, Iranians are not ready and will not cave to the demands of US empire.

Report: Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed; IRGC Navy Issues Warning to Vessels, per FarsNews Agency.

Here’s the full text of their latest piece:

Following hostile actions by the Israeli regime and violations of ceasefire commitments by the United States, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed since Saturday. Reports obtained by Fars News Agency from military sources indicate that the strategic waterway remains shut, and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has not issued any permits for vessel transit until further notice.In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office announced: "In light of the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Lebanon and the United States' breach of its ceasefire obligations, the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all vessels."The statement further emphasized: "The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and all vessels are advised to refrain from approaching the area. Otherwise, they will bear full responsibility for any risks and potential security consequences."Ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, was one of the key provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which was intended to conclude the conflict between Iran and the United States.

Iran delegation not to hold talks with IAEA chief in Geneva, per Mehr News agency

If true, this marks a significant shift in Iranian policy where even the reformists in the government refuse to hold talks with Zionist - occupied IAEA agency that is a literal spy agency for the Zionist Netanyahu’s and Trump’s dictatorships.

Here’s the full text of their piece:

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The Americans wanted the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to be present in the negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Switzerland but Iran has dismissed the idea. The source told Tasnim news agency, who is close to the negotiating team present in Geneva, told our correspondent that Iran has no intention to hold negotiations with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. The source said Grossi’s presence in Switzerland does not mean that he will be present in negotiations with Iran. The Americans wanted Grossi to be present in the talks, but Iran rejected the idea, the source said. According to this informed source, the goal of the Iranian negotiating team is simply to fulfill Article 13 of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US, with special emphasis on Article 1 of the MoU and issues such as pursuing the release of Iranian assets and the lifting of oil sanctions.

Iran issued a formal protest against the United States for Trump’s recent threats, and informed the U.S. that Iran will study ‘an appropriate response’ – Tasnim

IRIB: ‘It is not yet clear whether Iran will continue additional rounds of talks later today’

Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Ghalibaf, in reaction to Trump’s threats:

Do they not think to themselves that if their threats had achieved anything, they would not have reached today’s desperation? We do not take American threats seriously.



They had better be careful with their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond to them in a different way. No matter how much they talk, we are the ones who act.

Obatained from Fotros Resistance Telegram.

That’s all the news we have from Iran for today. Next section is Lebanon.



LEBANON

Hezbollah released very fair assessment with regards to the latest “negotiations” between Lebanese so - called government and Israel in Washington brought nothing and such negotiations with the Israeli regime that has the desire to occupy all of Lebanon are useless. There is no negotiations with the Israelis. Even Israeli puppet Al - Sharaa has recongnized that fact.

“It has become clear and certain that the rounds of direct negotiations to which the Lebanese authority delegation was driven to Washington, only to nod and stamp the dictates written by the US administration, confiscate Lebanon's sovereignty and shift its political position to the side of those reconciling with the "israeli" occupation and its illegitimate entity.

There is absolutely no hope for any good to result from these reconciliation negotiations, because their premise is wrong and suspicious, and their goal is submission and surrender.

We in Hezbollah condemn once again the approach of direct negotiations with the "israeli" enemy, its rounds, and what results from them. We condemn their obstructive function, which constitutes an obstacle in the face of the enemy's project, the efforts of the resistance field, and the great sacrifices of our great people, which the authority could have capitalized on and used these cards of strength to achieve a full and unconditional withdrawal from our Lebanese land.

We consider that continuing to attend direct negotiation sessions is the implementation of the order of the day issued by the US administration to the Lebanese authority, which complies unilaterally and in isolation, in violation of the charter, the constitution, and the laws, and responds to what America and "israel" are working towards in increasing the dangers to Lebanon, its stability, its independence, and its sovereignty.”

Hezbollah has also released a footage of them targeting “israeli” enemy occupier engineering vehicle on the outskirts of the town of Arnoun in southern Lebanon with Ababil attack drone.

The media is too big to be uploaded but feel free to watch the video on the following Telegram channel: Hezbollah's attack.

Hezbollah Denounces US Vance’s Remarks: Israeli Attacks Target All Lebanese People with Muslim and Christian Sanctities

Hezbollah has rightfully condemned the rhetoric coming from VP JD Vance who has said US only supports Christian communities in Lebanon and blamed the resistance movement for the Israeli aggression against Lebanese civilians.

Here’s the full transcript of a statement released by Head of Hezbollah Christian Relations Department Hajj Mohammad al - Khansa who has noted Vance should have condemned the Zionist regime when it targeted both Christian and Muslim religious sites in Lebanon.

“We strongly condemn the inciting statements made by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance in his answer to a question about the situation of Christians in Lebanon. The statements reveal the racist and sectarian mentality ruling the White House, and confirm the extent of American adoption of the Zionist project in Lebanon and complicity with the Israeli enemy in its ongoing aggression against its people and land. Vance’s claim of standing with Christians to the exclusion of other Lebanese, and blaming Hezbollah for their exposure to bombing and violence by the Israeli enemy under the pretext of self-defense, is an attempt by advocates of Christian Zionism to give the conflict hateful religious and sectarian dimensions, and to sow strife and division among the people of one homeland. It also constitutes a cheap exploitation of Lebanese suffering and what they endure daily of killing, bombing, and destruction of their homes and fields, with no distinction between Muslim and Christian. Hezbollah was and will remain committed to the model of coexistence in Lebanon and to the relationship with the various components and sects. This Lebanese model is the opposite of the Zionist-American project in the region. Vance and his ilk must know well that all Lebanese, with their various sects, affiliations, and regions, were victims of Israeli aggression and its brutal crimes. The Israeli enemy is the first and last one responsible for the tragedies Lebanon is living and that the peoples of the region suffer from, and it is the first and last enemy of the Lebanese people. Vance should have made his voice heard when the criminal Zionist soldiers were violating Christian and Islamic holy sites and destroying churches and mosques in Lebanon and Palestine. No matter how much the American administration tries to justify the enemy’s crimes, beautify its image, or cover up its violations, it will not be able to change a fact that has become firmly established: that this enemy is filled with hatred and animosity toward anyone who is different from it, and it has no regard for human, religious, or ethical values.”

Source: Al Manar media (excellent media source for Lebanese affairs).

These are all the news for Lebanon that we have seen so far.

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YEMEN

According to Saba news agency, the Parliment of Yemen has backed the leader’s call to regain sovereignty and break the siege.

Here’s the full text of Saba’s piece:

”The Parliament hailed on Sunday the call by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, for a roadmap to regain sovereignty and break the siege.



In a statement, the Parliament explained that the Leader’s call, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Prophet’s migration and the beginning of the new Hijri year 1448 AH, stems from the magnitude of the responsibility incumbent upon everyone towards Yemen’s entitlements and the repercussions it has suffered as a result of the aggression and siege for more than 11 years.



The statement considered the Leader’s call a fundamental pillar of a political, developmental, and sovereign project for the Republic of Yemen during this sensitive stage in the region’s history. It described it as a comprehensive strategic vision and a crucial step towards internal reform, laying out a detailed roadmap that charts Yemen’s future based on the duality of official and popular integration.



It called upon all national forces to support and endorse the call of the Leader of the Revolution and to rally around the unifying national and religious principles to confront the current challenges and stand firmly against these challenges and the nature of the comprehensive hostile targeting carried out by the aggression coalition, under American-Zionist supervision and support and implemented by Saudi Arabia, for over 11 years of aggression and blockade.



It demanded raising the level of readiness and preparedness to confront all the eventualities outlined by the Leader of the Revolution in his call, in accordance with the foundations and dimensions of the aggression coalition’s conspiracies. These conspiracies link the geopolitical track, represented by the occupation of vast areas of the homeland and the violation of sovereignty, with the economic and livelihood track, manifested in the enemy’s control over sovereign resources such as oil and gas and the imposition of a comprehensive blockade as a form of starvation warfare. This runs parallel to the security and social track, which is based on mobilizing mercenaries and takfiri groups to destabilize the country internally and target the social fabric, ultimately leading to a developmental track aimed at keeping Yemen in a state of dependency and subservience.



The Parliament highly commended the call of the Leader of the Revolution and the importance of unifying official and popular efforts to raise awareness of the ongoing steadfastness and resilience needed to thwart all the losing bets that have targeted, and continue to target, the Yemeni people and their economic and developmental resources, exacerbating their suffering because of their support for religious, national, and patriotic causes.



It affirmed that these enemy conspiracies will be shattered, thanks to God, the wisdom and capability of the revolutionary and political leadership, and the solidarity of society, all built upon the bedrock of Yemeni resilience, strengthened by faith. This makes the transition to a proactive development and sovereignty-based approach an absolute necessity to overcome the effects of this era of systematic targeting of citizens’ livelihoods and social stability.



It stressed the need for concerted efforts and the integration of official and popular initiatives to transform the relationship between the state and society into a productive and collaborative partnership. In this partnership, the official side will lead in planning and management, while the popular side will provide the necessary support, both humanitarian and economic. This is the formula that will enable the recovery of plundered resources and the breaking of the siege by revitalizing local and agricultural production.



The statement indicated that the call from the Leader of the Revolution comes at an exceptional and sensitive time for the region in general and Yemen in particular, coinciding with the beginning of the new Hijri year 1448 AH, to break the stalemate resulting from the unstable truce and to maintain military and developmental readiness at its highest levels.



The Parliament’s statement reiterated that Yemen’s strength and its pivotal role in supporting the causes of the nation are derived from the stability of its internal front and its capacity for resilience and sacrifice, so that the Yemeni people may enjoy full freedom and independence, benefit from their national resources, and live with dignity and honor, forever free from all forms of dependency and foreign tutelage.”

Yemeni Women Outraged by Trump’s Remarks: Our Sacred Values Are a Red Line, per Yemeni - based media Al Masirah

Yemeni women and female activists have all denounced and condemned President Trump’s post that has showed hostility towards Islam as well as insulted the Kaaba.

Guys, I am a new contributor to the website so please don’t hesitate to give me some advices on how to improve. These are all the news we have to cover and I really hope you’ll enjoy it.

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