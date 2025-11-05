GeoPolitiQ

Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
7h

"they are..... money laundering, but of a particular kind, in that they do not consist of cleaning up money of illegal origin, but rather of illegally privatising public money through the expedient of false investments. Ultimately, Israel’s real strength remains its role as an external shore for European and American kleptocracies." Exactly. Thank you Ismaele. And its days are numbered and they do not see it coming.

Robots and Chips
4h

The part about Enel being dragged into these Israeli startup schemes really stands out. A publicly owned energy utility has no business funneling taxpayer money into a geopolitical risk zone under the guise of innovaton. If these were real investments, the brain drain you mentioned would have killed them already.

