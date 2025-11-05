What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 30th October 2025. (All emphasis mine).

[Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni government’s budget law for 2026 has been accused of continuing austerity policies. However, this is not austerity for everyone, given that four billion Euros have been allocated to corporate welfare through a sort of super-amortisation tax break. These welfare measures for businesses are invariably given evocative names, such as “Transition 5.0”, slogans that suggest future wonders in technological innovation.

But it is even more interesting to see in detail what it means to give public money under the official pretext of technological innovation. It means that the money ends up in Israel. Last August [2025], the Meloni government launched investments in Israeli technological innovation start-ups, to be financed through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti [Deposits and Loans Fund]. The current head of the MEF (the Ministry of Economy and Finance), Giancarlo Giorgetti, is a minister at heart. In fact, in the Draghi government, he was Minister for Economic Development, and even then, his favourite destination was Israel. There was talk of collaborations on semiconductors, the transition to hydrogen energy, and other futuristic prospects. Following Italian-Israeli agreements, since 2000 the Foreign Ministry has also been supporting collaborations between Italian and Israeli companies based on the same narrative of technological and energy innovation. The Italian Foreign Ministry has therefore been promoting a consortium of companies in the Land of Zion for many years. At the head of the consortium are not only companies of dubious nationality such as Stellantis (Italian only because of the amount of government subsidies it receives), but also publicly owned companies such as Enel and Snam. Obviously, nothing concrete in terms of innovation has ever come out of all this storytelling about the magnificent and progressive future of technological collaboration with Israel.

In the name of the arbitrary semantic pairing of Israel and innovation, the European Union also allocates a lot of money to finance the usual Israeli start-ups. The term “start-up” refers to companies that spring up and die like flies in a short period of time. It is therefore the ideal tool for distributing public money to private entities without having to account for the actual use of the money. Even if our Court of Auditors and our criminal judiciary wanted to ascertain the path of the money, they would still have no jurisdiction in Israel. This may be why Israel is officially considered the “Start-up Nation”, i.e. the country that best expresses the economic model based on these new enterprises, or rather a mythical ecosystem functional to “technological innovation” (a pseudonym for kleptocracy).

In fact, this is a mythology about innovation that has very little substance, given that Europe has not gained any technological leadership from these collaborations with Israel. What is certain, however, is the chronic insecurity of the Zionist entity. Last August [2025], our government launched further investments in Israel, even though just two months earlier it had become clear that any investment in Israel is seriously at risk. An Iranian missile caused serious damage to Israel’s largest technology research centre, the Weizmann Institute. The Zionist press recounted the heroic deeds of the institute’s researchers, who saved years of research from the flames. As if to say that if they had been a little less heroic, a lot of money would have gone up in smoke. This does not seem like great publicity to attract real investors.

Iranian missiles also hit a Microsoft technology park in Israel. Official reports were keen to point out that the Microsoft park did not suffer much damage and that the missiles hit neighbouring residential buildings. Microsoft staff were probably staying in those buildings; in fact, Microsoft itself granted its employees in Israel paid leave to recover from the trauma. The Microsoft-Israel case led to further developments, with staff riots, which were unsuccessfully attempted to be quelled with arrests. Microsoft was recently forced to terminate, at least officially, many of its collaborations with the Israeli armed forces.

As early as 2024, the phenomenon of the “brain drain” from Israel, i.e. the emigration of skilled technical personnel such as engineers, had taken on striking proportions. During and after the war against Iran, which further highlighted the vulnerability of Israeli territory, the exodus multiplied. The situation clearly shows that Israel is currently an environment incompatible with investment. It must be concluded that what are called “investments” are not in fact such. If anything, they are a form of money laundering, but of a particular kind, in that they do not consist of cleaning up money of illegal origin, but rather of illegally privatising public money through the expedient of false investments. Ultimately, Israel’s real strength remains its role as an external shore for European and American kleptocracies.

