GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1h

So true:

"We need to overturn the tyrant’s key strategy of “divide and rule” into the democratic imperative of “let us unite and govern together”, at least on the most important fundamental issues, to be shared as much as possible in an informed and conscious manner, such as currency, the economy, work, healthcare, education, security, foreign relations, etc."

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2m

See also: https://thetransnational.substack.com/p/nuclear-spending-terrorism-and-the and my comment there.

War must be eliminated from the human toolkit else there is no future. Is there a civilization on this planet or not? Choose wisely.

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