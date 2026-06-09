Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alberto Conti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 5th May 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Warmongers and deterrence. Two ugly, conflicting terms, yet paradoxically converging.

Warmongers want to unleash a world war at any cost. Deterrence seeks to prevent this through the arms race, which provides the means to wage a new world war of mutually assured destruction.

I have already had occasion to express my utter contempt [translated here] for the very concept of nuclear deterrence, but unfortunately this strategy continues to be regarded as the only “logical” defence, justifying ever-new arms races, while the warmongers do not give up on carrying out their hyper-criminal intentions, which are both genocidal and suicidal, provoking the adversary and thus testing the resilience of mutual deterrence.

Colossal public investments, amounting to trillions, are at stake, whilst the wars being waged show no sign of abating; on the contrary, they are becoming more radicalised, leading to destabilisation that tends towards a globalised, existential conflict over the very survival of surreptitiously opposing blocs, even though they are anchored to the same unjust and unsustainable economic systems. These are real, statistically documented facts that not even manipulative news reporting can completely hide. After all, what can prevent an autonomous State from possessing and using, in the event of a perceived necessity, new and powerful destructive technologies, unleashing an Armageddon? Perhaps the “sanctions” of the bully of the moment? “Ma mi faccia il piacere!”, Totò would say.

It is exhausting to speak of such distressing matters, such as the end of humanity for futile “financial” reasons, but the reality, unfortunately, is precisely this: that we are hurtling towards a possible catastrophe. It is of no use to push this reality out of our minds in order to preserve that modicum of serenity necessary for daily life. Unlike other animals, which always live in the present, we humans are naturally projected towards a future that we would like to be rosy, or at least as possible as it has been for thousands of years, right up to the present day.

And even worse is feeling powerless in the face of such an enormity, the true contours of which elude us, due to a lack of information and other factors. I am referring in particular to the human tendency to unconsciously repress overly grim ideas, such as death, which is indeed a certainty, yet one that can be continually postponed, with no fixed date.

I am not saying all this to instil feelings of guilt about our psychological state and the resulting passive behaviour, but in the hope of rekindling a healthy and spontaneous rebellion, firmly grounded in a proper assessment of reality, which might itself overcome our resignation to powerlessness in the face of this unchecked drift towards catastrophe.

It would be enough to shout at our leaders to stop spending our money on defending us from imaginary enemies, artificially inflated by propaganda, and that this obsession with deterrence for defensive purposes is “utter nonsense!”. But we must be truly convinced of this, for ourselves, through simple reflections on the obviousness of matters that directly concern us. It would also be pointless to shift the blame onto the wicked mafia cabal that rules the world through blackmail and subtly provoked divisions. If we were truly committed anti-mafia activists, the all-powerful lobby of the very few super-rich would vanish like a nightmare upon waking from a terrible night’s sleep. How? Simply because we’d be absolutely livid, ready en masse to take up pitchforks to drive the mafia bosses from the pinnacles of power, rather than serving and revering them under economic and military blackmail, or worse, admiring them whilst envying their affluence. Because that is the point: everyone, in their own small way, would like to live at the top, ignoring the fact that the top cannot be for everyone; otherwise, it wouldn’t be the top.

It is not a question of emulating St Francis; it is a question of no longer tolerating billionaires, for a start. And there is no need even to kill them in the public square as in Robespierre’s day – that would be too easy for them. What they deserve is a far worse punishment: a progressive tax on income, capital and inheritance. Thus, gradually and bloodlessly, reversing the flow of money from the rich to the poor.

This is the ultimate punishment for the tyrant, even without aiming for the opposite extreme of forced and undeserved equality in the distribution of wealth, which would be decidedly freedom-destroying and depressing for everyone. A new economic-political system would thus once again become possible, placing people at the centre rather than profit.

Dreams aside, the only real, substantive causes of conflict between peoples, and within each people, are economic, and must be resolved on an economic and organisational level, politically. The very thought of using physical force as a result of failed agreements is absurd from now on; it means regressing psychologically to a primitive childhood, where one could have a fight without getting too badly hurt. But can we imagine a nursery where the teachers hand out any modern weapon to the little ones so they can let off steam? But who is the idiot who could conceive of such an idea? No one!

Wrong answer; “everyone” is the correct answer if you read the above carefully.

So are we all idiots, then? Well yes, we are idiotic consumers, made so by a capitalist economic system founded on selfish consumerism, forced to work ever harder to earn ever less than what is needed to live with dignity, reduced to chronic debtors with no chance of redemption. Slaves to the law of supply and demand, which transcends borders by globalising itself before we do, that is, before we become aware and take responsibility for the fact that we are all in the same boat, where first, second, third and fourth class no longer make any sense, given that, for better or worse, we all have to row together to stay afloat.

Then we discover that in reality our boat is a huge nuclear-powered ship, and that any mad saboteur could sneak into the engine room to blow the whole thing up, like a firecracker on New Year’s Eve.

To avoid disaster, we need greater organisation from the grassroots, but not of the production, distribution, financial and other subsystems. These subsystems have already grown too large and become far too well-organised; rather, they need to be controlled and regulated for social purposes. What is lacking is human organisation – the organisation of the community of people – which starts with spirit and feeling, and leads to politics and collective action for the common good. We need to overturn the tyrant’s key strategy of “divide and rule” into the democratic imperative of “let us unite and govern together”, at least on the most important fundamental issues, to be shared as much as possible in an informed and conscious manner, such as currency, the economy, work, healthcare, education, security, foreign relations, etc.

However, we are only halfway there in terms of conscious self-education and spiritual awakening, in a situation where everything is still possible.

It depends solely on us, personally, whether or not we choose to take concrete action, as living individuals. I know it is hard to study and think independently rather than relying on know-it-alls, but we must accept the effort involved, and the responsibility of potentially making mistakes in good faith; there is no alternative. Burying our heads in the sand will not save us, nor is it a particularly good way to live.

Lifting our heads from the sand and facing the real world, however harsh it may be, is instead the first necessary step towards true freedom—one that respects others—and shared salvation.

And how else could we possibly change a system so pervasive, well-established and deeply entrenched within the institutions themselves, yet exclusively owned by a handful of frenzied monsters (see the Epstein files), without the concrete contribution of each and every one of us? The alarm is ringing furiously; we can no longer ignore it.

P.S.: I dedicate this modest contribution of mine, with affection and admiration, to the memory of Giulietto Chiesa, who, more than ten years ago, wrote the book “Invece della catastrofe” with his usual foresight, providing a far more comprehensive analysis of this issue, which is becoming increasingly relevant.

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