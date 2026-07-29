What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 23rd July 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Carlo Cottarelli has put forward the idea of an “anti-populism” law, namely, he has proposed that election manifestos be made conditional upon the simultaneous submission of a cost breakdown for each promise made to voters. Cottarelli’s first target was the proposal for forced remigration put forward by the troll who is currently all the rage, General Roberto Vannacci, who tried to wriggle out of it with a truly unfortunate response: “I’m not an accountant”. This response is at odds with Vannacci’s professional background, as every officer in the armed forces ought to be part surveyor and part accountant – that is, able to calculate both the space in which they operate and the costs, in terms of resources and personnel, of every decision they make. This, of course, applies to an idealised vision of the armed forces, in which careers should be based on merit. Not even Vannacci’s spin doctors have shown much skill, given that in this case the counter-argument was obvious; namely, why such a constraint should apply only to election manifestos and not also to non-election programmes, such as those imposed by the European Commission. In other words, anti-demagogic rules should apply not only to populism, but above all to programmes that benefit businesses, banks and investment funds.

The European rearmament programme presented last year by the European Commission is, in fact, a welfare scheme for the rich, not only funded by debt but, above all, without specifying the burden of the interest costs to be paid on that debt. According to a report from an establishment source, the International Monetary Fund, investment in arms is based on a one-to-one relationship between the contracting government and the arms manufacturer; therefore, it leads to an increase in GDP only if spent within the country; and, even in this case, the rise in GDP would correspond exactly to the expenditure; in other words, no economic multiplier effect is anticipated that might involve demand or other market players. Investing in arms does not lead to development, nor does it result in a generalised increase in income; therefore, no additional tax revenue is to be expected. Taking on debt to buy weapons therefore means having to take on further debt to pay the interest on previous debts. Added to this are the short- and long-term costs of wars. This also applies to proxy wars, given that war-torn Ukraine relies on public spending by EU countries; moreover, no one will be able to investigate the murky flow of funds between the EU and Ukraine, as demonstrated by the von der Leyen–Pfizer case. In any case, this flow of funds would be sustained by squeezing the taxpayer; obviously, the poor or middle-class taxpayer, given that multinationals are allowed to evade taxes.

Admittedly, both Cottarelli and Vannacci have criticised von der Leyen’s rearmament plan; but what is missing from these expressions of dissent is not the financial backing, but rather the political cover needed to avoid the costs of rearmament. As long as we remain in the European Union, and above all in NATO, it will not be possible to curb military spending; and the obstacle will be proportional to the number of US military bases occupying Italian territory. But perhaps Vannacci has an ace up his sleeve and is secretly planning a blitz by the Folgore Brigade to storm and liberate the foreign military bases on our territory [of course, the authors are being sarcastic here]. If Marco Rizzo believes this, then we’re in luck.

Marco Rizzo has become fixated on the mantra that right and left are outdated concepts; which is true when referring to the wares currently on display in the shop window. The problem, however, is that pride in one’s identity and jingoism are not only right-wing, but above all they are a smokescreen – that is, they allow one to side with the establishment while riding the anti-establishment wave, without clarifying who pays and who profits. Given the precedent set by Trump, even the clumsiness displayed by Vannacci in his response to Cottarelli might suggest that remigration is not as “populist” a proposal as it might seem; and, if you scratch the surface, you might even discover that underneath it all lies the usual welfare for the rich. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the infamous ICE, is not only a bloodthirsty police force (and we’re no strangers to such practices here either), but is above all a federal agency that acts as a contracting body. The beneficiaries of these contracts are private companies listed on the stock exchange, such as the GEO Group. After all, in the US almost the entire detention system is privately run, so we’re talking about colossal business deals.

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