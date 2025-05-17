On Thursday 15th May 2025, which marked the 77th anniversary of the so-called Nakba, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, gave his weekly televised speech, touching upon multiple topics, such as the failure of American military operations against the Houthis, the Nakba, the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and US President Donald J. Trump’s tour of the Middle East. Here are some highlights from Yemen News Agency Saba, while a summary of his speech can be found in this Al Mayadeen article (all emphasis added):

There is a Western and American consensus, and even among Israeli commentators, including experts, think tanks, research centers, and media outlets, on the American failure, and that its aggression against Yemen was a failure, and that it emerged from this round of aggression as a failure. The Americans failed in the previous round in terms of support during Biden's tour, and they also failed with Trump, who is fooling around and trying to cover up his failure and failing to cover up his aggression. Dozens of airlines are still suspending their flights to Lod Airport, known as Ben Gurion Airport in in the occupied land, and this suspension has an impact on the enemy entity at all levels, especially the economic aspect. [Referring to Palestinians in Gaza] Many people were martyred while trying to bring fish and catch fish from the sea to feed their families, and even tree leaves are no longer easily accessible after the Israeli enemy bulldozed 80% of the agricultural land. 17 UN agencies and non-governmental organizations have confirmed that the vast majority of Gaza's children suffer from severe food deprivation. The tragedy in Gaza is so great that it reveals the extent of Israeli criminality and aggression, supported by the United States and the West and benefiting from Islamic inaction. Gangs of settlers continue to carry out all forms of vile, depraved, and despicable attacks, including thuggery, theft of livestock, and agricultural crops. The gangs of settlers have even attacked Palestinian women, as in the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. It is very unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority continues to oppress the Palestinian people in parallel with the actions of the Israeli enemy. The crimes against the Palestinian people over more than seven decades are occurring before the eyes and ears of the human community and international institutions. Nakba anniversary reminds us of the Jewish hatred and malice against all Arabs and Muslims, and its manifestations are evident every day in the criminal practices of the enemy. The enemy's crimes undermine all ideas and calls for surrender and coexistence between Arabs and Zionists, as a major illusion and deception. The weakness of the Arab armies' will to fight during the past stages is the reason for the Israeli enemy's aggression against the entire region. Therefore, the important lessons and morals of Nakba must be utilized to benefit from them in the framework of serious work to change the reality, relying on God. The entire Jewish mobilization is filled with hatred, contempt, and extreme hostility, and each generation that grows up becomes worse than the previous one. Western countries do not care about the people of our nation, despite exploiting its resources. Instead, they support the Israeli entity, even though they do not benefit from it economically. The enemy entity is not a source of interest for Western countries; it takes from them and does not give, unlike the case with Arab and Islamic countries. The Arab drawing side tended to adopt the humiliating theses of surrender and free concessions, despite the aggressiveness of the enemy, and the Arab system in all the past stages insists on the continuation of the theses of surrender, and the Israeli enemy always meets it with more aggressiveness. Recognition of the Israeli enemy for its criminality, aggression, injustice, tyranny, murder, extermination, rape and threats of sanctities is a major betrayal. There are those who try to provide different descriptions of the Palestinian cause, and present the position against the Israeli enemy, as if it were just a private Iranian issue, and there is an attempt to portray those who stand against the Israeli enemy, that it provides a free service to Iran in a case that does not concern him or the others. The Zionist mouthpieces repeat Israeli descriptions to justify their collaboration and betrayal, and even the Zionist mouthpieces repeat Israeli logic regarding the Yemeni support. Those who echo the Israeli-American logic in describing the Palestinian cause and the stance against the Israeli enemy, as if it were a matter that has no bearing on the Palestinians, Arabs, or Muslims, and those who echo the Israeli-American logic that the stance against the Israeli enemy is merely a private issue between Iran and the Israeli enemy, are traitors and are harming the Palestinian cause. Mujahideen in al-Quds Brigades announced that they would dedicate this operation [a missile attack against Israeli settlements] to the Yemeni people and conveyed their greetings to us in their statement. In response to their message, we convey our sincere greetings to them on behalf of ourselves, our people, and our comrades, Mujahideen in the Yemeni Armed Forces. We ask God to grant them and all Mujahideen in the Gaza Strip aid, victory, and support. To draw attention to the criminal Trump's visit, we briefly comment on it in two points: first, American policy toward Arab regimes is based on blackmail. It practices extortion and does not treat them with respect at all. The Americans are clear in this policy, which relies on financial and political blackmail. To some regimes, what they [Americans] offer is a gesture of the United States' role in protecting them, and were it not for America, their presence on the map would not have been established. The second point is that Israel is a partner in America's financial and political gains from the Arab regimes. On the financial level, it is clear that the Americans take money from the Arabs and generously provide it to Israel, providing it with weapons, missiles, and even cash. Israel is a partner in all the trillions of dollars the Americans receive. Trump also incites against the Palestinians, insults them, and slanders them, through his slander and lies about Mujahideen in Gaza. The United States gains twice from the Arab regimes: once by what it takes from them, and the second by employing them in its service, which is a major problem. It exploits its influence to influence their political, cultural, intellectual, and media positions, obliterating the faith-based identity of the nation. We say to all our nation: no matter what you do with the Americans and Israelis, it will never be of any benefit to you, because what the Arab regimes offer is only being employed within the framework of the aggressive policies of the Americans and Israelis, which have not changed toward this nation. What is offered to the Americans and Israelis does not change the attitudes of America and Israel toward the nation, even toward those who give them and provide them. Rather, they benefit from it and exploit it. There were student demonstrations and activities in support of the Palestinian people in several countries this week, most notably Western countries. What is striking, and is an important and advanced step, is the economic boycott campaigns by American universities that have ties to companies that supply weapons to the Israeli enemy in America. When we call upon the people of our nation, and even the regimes and governments, to uphold the nation's responsibility to boycott anything that serves the enemy financially and economically, because the enemy relies on economic and material capabilities in its aggression against the Palestinian people, in its crimes of genocide and the killing of children and women, it is shameful that there is no response to the boycott among our nation, while American universities are moving to boycott and divest from companies that support the enemy entity. [Addressing Yemeni people for the weekly million-man marches across the country] Let the voice be loud and clear tomorrow [Friday 16th May 2025], with all steadfastness, alongside the Palestinian people: We are with you, and God is with you. The end is for you and for the righteous, and God's promise will not fail. Our people are continuing their popular activities with great momentum, and last week's marches were magnificent, large, and honorable in the capital Sana'a, and the rest of the governorates, districts, and rural areas.

Yesterday, Friday 16th May 2025, million-man marches in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and in other provinces were widely participated as usual, showing the solidarity of the Yemeni people with Palestinians in Gaza under the slogan “With Gaza… To Confront Genocide and Starvation” and declaring:

With your jihad in the path of God and your patience, you prevent the repetition of the Nakba. We are with you and by your side. The Nakba will not be repeated. The inevitable promise of God will be fulfilled with the demise of the oppressive entity.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which in another article reported that on Thursday the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting the Ben Gurion airport in Yafa (Tel Aviv), causing its evacuation and suspension of activity for an hour, according to Saba and Israeli reports cited by Al Mayadeen. Now without US support, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) responded yesterday morning with simultaneous airstrikes on “the al-Salif Port and the al-Hodeidah Port, both in al-Hodeidah Governorate along the Red Sea coast”, as per Al Mayadeen. The Israeli aggression on Yemen was followed by threats issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Israel Katz against the Ansar Allah leadership:

As we said: If the Houthis continue to fire missiles toward the State of Israel, they will suffer painful blows — and we will also target terror leaders as we have done with Deif and the Sinwars in Gaza, Nasrallah in Beirut, and Haniyeh in Tehran. We will hunt down and eliminate Abd al-Malik al-Houthi in Yemen as well. There will be more [strikes] to come. We are not willing to sit idly by and allow the Houthis to harm us. We will strike them much harder, including their leadership and all the infrastructure that enables them to harm us. The Houthis will pay a very heavy price, and we will defend ourselves by all means necessary to ensure the security of the State of Israel.

as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi - from Saba .

This morning Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, responded to the Israeli threats with the following statement, as quoted by Saba (all emphasis mine):

The threats made by Netanyahu and his Defense Minister are selling illusions and buying time with impossible goals. They are an attempt to evade negotiations to return prisoners and stop the genocide. Those who failed in Gaza will fail in Yemen—by God's grace—and will not achieve any accomplishment. The settlers must realize that Netanyahu and his government are continuing to fail and are foolish to change the rules of engagement, which has halted American support with the agreement announced by Trump and the resulting American announcement of Truman's withdrawal today. They must not understand their loss of American support.

And here we come to the question in the title, to which Israeli media, cited by Al Mayadeen, provide an answer, taking into consideration the failure of the Outlaw US Empire to tame Ansar Allah.

Although Little Satan is now launching airstrikes against Yemen and threatening Ansar Allah leaders, it lacks significant US military support now that Trump has agreed on a ceasefire with them with Omani mediation. Sure, weapons and ammunition keep coming from the Outlaw US Empire, but Little Satan does not have aircraft carriers and it cannot afford expensive daily airstrikes on Yemen, not just because of ammunition and the risk of Houthis downing one of its aircraft, but also because of fuel and the long distance between Israel and Yemen.

Al Mayadeen quotes Israeli Channel 12 as saying that “Yemen may be ‘pressuring’ toward reaching an agreement to end the war on the Gaza strip and secure the return of Israeli captives” and urging the Israeli government to halt its military campaign in Gaza, as the country is “paying a very high price”. In particular, it is worth mentioning this remark by Channel 12:

One Yemeni missile per week is enough to see what happens to Ben Gurion Airport.

Interviewed by Channel 12, Ronen Bergman, a journalist of Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, criticized both the Outlaw US Empire and Israel for their failure to defeat Yemeni fighters…

because they simply cannot be defeated. They are content with little and inflict significant damage.

Israeli Kan channel described recent Israeli strikes on Yemen as “a kind of show”, while Avigdor Lieberman, former Israeli Security Minister interviewed by Channel 12, was quoted as saying:

The Americans reached an agreement with Yemen and left us out. The Yemenis [even] attacked Israel during President Donald Trump’s visit to the region.

However, it must be said that, for now, Israel has intensifying its aggression on Gaza across 5 military axes, with overnight airstrikes and ground incursion within the so-called “Operation Gideon’s Chariots”, with more than 100 Palestinians killed and hundreds of wounded in less than 24 hours, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article.

But how long can Israel go on like this, considering the huge amount of losses caused to the Israeli economy by Ansar Allah with its Red Sea blockade and now with the imposition of a “no-fly zone” on Israel? Here is a video of Ansar Allah from 8th May 2025, threatening to target not only Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (hit just a few days before, as reported here), but also Haifa and Ramon airports, now labelled as “unsafe”:

The new Yemeni air blockade on Israel has pushed several airlines (e.g. Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, ITA, LOT) to suspend flights to and from Israel for varying periods.

According to data from the Israeli Tourism Ministry and the Israel Hotel Association, cited by Al Mayadeen, the sector is facing an “unprecedented crisis”, with:

>90% decline in the number of incoming tourists since 7th October 2023,

occupancy rates in tourist hotels dropping to historic lows, even below 10% in some areas (compared to >80% in similar seasons in previous years),

direct and indirect losses in the tourism sector exceeding 12 billion Shekels, i.e. ~3.5 billion US Dollars!

Major General Ori Gordin - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that Major General Ori Gordin, commander of the Israeli army’s Northern Command, decide to step down from his post, held since September 2022, and retire, according to Israeli media outlets Channel 14 and Israel Hayom cited by Al Mayadeen a couple of days ago. According to Channel 14 correspondent Hillel Biton Rosen, three potential candidates are likely to succeed Gordin:

Home Front Command chief Rafi Milo, Head of the Manpower Directorate Dado Bar Kalifa, and Northern Corps commander Dan Goldfus.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Iran, last Wednesday, 14th May 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not mince words responding to Trump’s accusation of mismanagement and destabilizing the Middle East during his visit in Riyadh. I will not go into details of Donald Trump’s tour of the Middle East and his contradictory statements (one day he says one thing, the next day the opposite!), due to the extensive coverage even on Western mainstream media (MSM), which instead barely reports on responses by leaders of countries which do not fall within the hegemony of the Outlaw US Empire. Here is what Pezeshkian said in his speech in Kermanshah, western Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Did we kill 60,000 women and children in Gaza within a year, under bombs and missiles Did we cut off water, bread, and medicine from those poor people? Are we the threat? When they boast of having missiles and bombs beyond imagination, is it us who are causing war and bloodshed, or is it them, who flood this region with weapons and ammunition? You want the countries of this region to turn on each other by handing out bombs and missiles, and then you say you are peace-seekers? [Referring to Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, killed by the Outlaw US Empire in Iraq in 2020 during the first Trump’s administration] Soleimani was the man who stood against ISIS, the same ISIS you trained, supported, and nurtured. And now you claim you defeated them? If they martyr our great figures, hundreds more will rise from this land to build this nation. [Referring to Trump’s comments on Iran’s internal struggles] He can only dream of that. All Iranians will stand up for their country with all their might. For 47 years, they’ve used all their power to try to bring this system and this people to their knees, and they couldn’t. And they won’t be able to. The kind of pressure they’ve put on Iran, if it had been put on any other country, it wouldn’t have lasted 24 hours.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the same day Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued also the following statements, as quoted by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

If the other parties were capable of destroying our nuclear facilities militarily, they wouldn’t have entered negotiations with us. Negotiations mean that the other parties are unable to impose their will on Iran through military force. The defensive and missile capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran give strength and leverage to the negotiators. The Iranian delegation has sent written clarifications to the American side several times, and we have yet to receive any written response from the US envoy.

Regarding the last point, yesterday Araghchi reiterated in a tweet on X that Iran had not yet received any written response from the Outlaw US Empire (all emphasis mine - see also this Al Maydeen article):

Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly. In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory. Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal. Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too. The Great Iranian Nation has shown its Power and Fortitude in the face of those who have attempted imposition. We ALWAYS welcome dialogue based on mutual respect and ALWAYS reject any diktat.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

This morning Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei also commented on Trump’s remarks during his tour of the Middle East in a speech delivered to teachers and educators. Here are some highlights of his speech, from Khamenei.ir and IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency):

Some of the remarks made during the US President’s trip to the region aren’t even worth a response at all. The level of those remarks is so low that they are a source of shame for both the speaker and the American nation. Trump said he wanted to use power for peace; he lied. When have they ever used their power to bring peace? He, other US officials, and US administrations have used their power for the massacre in Gaza, for igniting wars wherever they could, and for supporting their own mercenaries. This is precisely why the Islamic Republic — despite the enemies’ wishes — will continue to increase its power and the power of the country every single day. But that’s isn’t what they did. They used their power to provide the Zionist regime with ten-ton bombs to be dropped on Gaza’s children, hospitals, people’s homes, in Lebanon, and wherever else they could. Now, in his dealings, conduct, and proposals, he continues to present and impose the same model on these countries in a way as if they cannot survive without the US. This model has definitely failed. Due to the determination and efforts of the nations in the region, the US must and will leave this region. The Zionist regime, which is a dangerous and malignant cancerous tumor in this region, must and will be uprooted. Today, Iran is not comparable to the past. Today, by God’s grace and favor, much to the enemy’s dismay, and despite the efforts of others to undermine it, Iran has made progress. And it will continue to make progress many times more than this, God willing. Everyone will witness this. Our youth will see this happen in the best possible way. I have repeatedly reiterated that whatever we spend on education is actually an investment, not an expense; it is like paving the ground for multiple profits. [Please explain it to our Western leaders, who instead prefer cutting on education and welfare and spending on rearmament!] We should be grateful that during this period, [the administration] is paying special attention to education issues, especially the esteemed president himself. Those who undertake the task of designing a new structure for the education system must be skilled, experienced, and deeply committed to religion and the independence of the country. Only then can a system be established through which our youth are raised to be knowledgeable, faithful, patriotic, hardworking, and hopeful about the future. Textbooks must be rich in content and appealing in style. Even complex scientific topics should be presented in a way that is clear, sweet, and engaging for the student.

Russian President Vladimir Putin - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, it is also worth mentioning that earlier today the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, “officially invited the heads of state and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) to participate in the first Russian-Arab Summit” on 15th October 2025, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, which quoted his telegram to the Arab League convened today in Baghdad, Iraq (read these other two Al Mayadeen articles for more info about it: 1 and 2):

We intend to develop constructive dialogue with the LAS in the future, as well as friendly relations with its members. In this regard, I would like to invite all state leaders of your union, as well as the League's Secretary General, to take part in the 1st Russian-Arab Summit, which we are planning to hold on 15th October [2025].

That’s quite an interesting development and I hope that it may finally help finding a solution to the ongoing Middle East crisis, as the Outlaw US Empire are clearly not interested in it, but only in investments, as Trump’s tour of the region made it quite clear, in my opinion.

On a very final note, I would like to comment on the sudden change of position on Israel by Trump’s administration and other western governments and MSM. In his latest article Jonathan Cook highlighted how, at the beginning of this week, Western governments and their propaganda outlets (i.e. the MSM) started reversing the flow, to say so. In a comment to it, I noted that all this happened…

coincidentally just when Trump decided to snub Netanyahu. Clearly, Western MSM must have received an order from above, that it's time to change the narrative spun by "The Party", maybe because the "Big Brother" has decided that Netanyahu has to go (any reference to George Orwell's "1984" is intended!).

In my previous original article, I speculated that things may be changing in the relationship between their two countries. However, on a second thought, probably it is all theatre.

In fact, in my comment to Jonathan Cook’s article I failed to note that the change of tune by Trump, Western government and MSM started just before Trump’s tour of the Middle East. In his latest article (in Italian) Roberto Iannuzzi suggested that Trump may have some divergence from Netanyahu, but it is not a real fracture: he just needed to show to Arab leaders that he was taking distance from the Israeli Prime Minister, so that he could be warmly welcomed and sign a lot of deals and contracts; so, I speculate that, in order to amplify this message, he must have ordered to his vassals and to all propaganda outlets to change their tune regarding Israel. After all, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and its European vassal keep sending weapons and ammunition to Little Satan, thus enabling the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Remember: do not listen to Trump’s and his vassals’ words, watch their action!

UPDATE: As reported by Richard Silverstein in his latest blog post, Trump has now proposed the idea of relocating 1 million Palestinian to war-ridden Libya: this just goes to show what I wrote earlier, i.e. that what we have seen this week was just theatre and that he is still supporting Netanyahu.