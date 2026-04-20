Apologies for the lack of updates from the Middle East in the last couple of days, but I have been both busy and sick. We will start to make up for it today, even though things are developing so fast that I myself can barely stay abreast of the situation, with other war theatres getting hotter as well (I am referring to the Russo-Ukrainian war, which may soon escalate to a full-blown war between Russia and Europe, but I will leave that to Simplicius The Thinker).

Thursday 16th April 2026

Iran

Without further ado, let’s start this update, covering the latest developments, starting from the night between Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th April 2026, when an Israeli Security Cabinet meeting ended without any decision on a ceasefire in Lebanon and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen):

…while IRGC Brigadier General Mohsen Rezaei, military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, was quoted by Middle East Spectator (MES) as saying on Iranian national TV (emphasis added):

This is just my personal opinion, but I’m completely against extending the ceasefire. We should sink every enemy ship (in response to the blockade) and not let a single one get away.

Quite a harsh position considering that, at the same time, reports were circulating about a second round of US-Iran talks in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad (see Al Mayadeen), and Iranian sources saying that negotiations with US counterparts were progressing, though in a “far less positive” atmosphere” than depicted “in US and Pakistani media”, as per MES.

Brig. Gen. Alireza Sheikh, Assistant to the Iranian Army Commander for Executive Affairs - from Al Mayadeen .

As a warning to Iran’s enemies, Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh, Executive Deputy of the Iranian Army, said (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Our drone production rate in the seven-month period following the second war [i.e. the 12-day war in June 2025] has been ten times the entire period before that. During the seven months after the second war, all the plans that are being implemented today were written by him (the martyr [Major General Abdolrahim] Mousavi). The speed of response to threats, standing up against threats, and thwarting the enemy from achieving its goals are the result of the lessons learned from the 12-day war. The mere fact that we were able to drag the enemy to the negotiating table to sit down and discuss demands and requests means victory.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri (R) - archive photo - from Al Mayadeen .

On Thursday 16th April 2026, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri, with the former stating (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

We will never forget our Lebanese brothers, and we consider them as one of us. I am continuously monitoring the situation in Lebanon and the establishment of a ceasefire there, as this matter is of great importance to us. A ceasefire in Lebanon matters to us as much as it matters to us in Iran.

…whereas the latter was quoted as saying:

Israel is committing crimes in our country and seeks to displace the Lebanese people. We remain steadfast in our approach, as do we and the resistance, and any official contact or consultations with the zionist entity will certainly not be in the interest of the people. I appreciate your seriousness and efforts in supporting Lebanon and the Islamic resistance.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir (always on the left) with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen and MES.

On the same day, Ghalibaf also met with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, welcomed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Iranian capital Tehran the day before (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES), when Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif flew to Jeddah and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). Of course, all these meeting were centred on the recent regional and international developments to further advance negotiations between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire.

Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeid Iravani condemned the US blockade on Iran as a “serious violation” of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that…

sustainable stability in the Strait of Hormuz and the region cannot be achieved except through ending aggression and fully respecting Iran’s rights and interests. [Iran] has always defended freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. [Iran’s policies are intended to] guarantee the safety and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and facilitate the safe transit of ships

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted a senior source within the Resistance Front as saying that “all vessels seeking passage through the Bab al-Mandab Strait must, starting from noon Friday [17th April 2025], exercise maximum vigilance across all directions”.

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Lebanon

Head of the Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, Haj Mohammed Raad - from RNN Mirror .

Last Thursday the focus was actually on Lebanon, where overnight the Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, Haj Mohammed Raad, commented on the talks between the Lebanese and Israeli diplomatic delegations in Washington DC (source: RNN Mirror):

The negotiation session in Washington demonstrated the insignificance of the Lebanese issue in Washington’s agenda. The shameful Washington session statement undermines everything the authorities claim regarding concern for sovereignty, and reinforces dependency and submission to what the enemy and its sponsor want. The Washington session statement demonstrated the Lebanese authorities’ submission to what the enemy and its sponsor want in terms of joint cooperation to disarm the honorable resistance. Direct negotiation with the enemy is a fall from a great height for the authorities, and may Allah protect Lebanon and its people from the lapses of those who take its sovereignty and the pride of its people lightly.

Everything started with the following tweet on Truth social by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump (see also Al Mayadeen), while Hezbollah and the invading Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) were still fighting, with the former ambushing the latter in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, where at least 10 Israeli soldiers were injured, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2):

…though initially Israeli news media, such as Israel Hayom, citing informed sources, said that a ceasefire in Lebanon will not happen anytime soon. Similarly, Lebanese government authorities did not confirm Trump’s statement (source: Al Mayadeen):

We are not aware of any planned contact with the Israeli side, and we have not been informed of any through official channels.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun - from Al Mayadeen .

Then, on Thursday afternoon, while Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) was still bombing Lebanon (see Al Mayadeen), Lebanese President Joseph Aoun came out from nowhere saying that seeking a ceasefire with Israel would be the “natural entry point for direct negotiations […] handled exclusively by Lebanese authorities”, without external involvement, though thanking Saudi Arabia for its contributions, and adding that government decisions, such as those related to the exclusivity of arms, “will be implemented in the interest of Lebanon”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Just a few hours later Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, starting on 23:00 CEST of the same day (see tweet below from Truth Social and Al Mayadeen), after allegedly talking to both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Aoun, who however declined to speak directly with the former during a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, contradicting Trump’s statement, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

In a tweet (in Arabic) on X, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam thanked almost every country involved in reaching a ceasefire except for Iran, despite its efforts (also, maybe even mainly?) ahead of a potential second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad:

I welcome the announcement of the ceasefire declared by President Trump, which is a central Lebanese demand we have pursued since the first day of the war, and was our primary goal in the Washington meeting on Tuesday. As I congratulate all Lebanese on this achievement, I pray for the martyrs who fell, and affirm my solidarity with their families, with the wounded, and with the citizens who were forced to flee their cities and villages, and I hold full hope that they will be able to return to them as soon as possible. I also cannot but thank all the regional and international efforts exerted to reach this outcome, especially those by the United States of America, France, European Union countries, and all Arab brothers, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt, in addition to the State of Qatar and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc - from Al Mayadeen .

…whereas Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We were told by the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon that Iranian efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement that includes Lebanon. The American side said they would inform the Israeli enemy's prime minister of this decision. The ceasefire will depend on the commitment of the Israeli enemy to the stipulations of the ceasefire agreement. We have gone back to the original agreement reached in Islamabad, and the Lebanese issue was put on the right track.

…while Nabih Berri and Hezbollah urged residents of southern Lebanon, Bekaa and Beirut’s southern suburbs to refrain from immediately returning to their houses (or what is left of them, after relentless Israeli bombing!), as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

On the other hand, Israeli ministers were outraged to hear about Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire without its approval from the Israeli Security Cabinet, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES citing Israeli media (e.g. Israeli Hayom, Channel 12, Channel 13 and i24NEWS). Nevertheless, on Thursday evening Haaretz, cited by Al Mayadeen, reported that the IDF was preparing for a ceasefire in Lebanon, though fire exchanges between the IDF and Hezbollah continued until the vary last minute, as shown in the video below from MES:

Yemen

The news of the ceasefire in Lebanon was welcomed with caution by Ansar Allah, whose leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr El-Din al-Houthi gave the following speech last Thursday (short summary on Al Mayadeen, highlights below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2) - all emphasis added):

The major aggression against the Islamic Republic comes as part of implementing a dangerous phase of the zionist plan. The existing truce came as a result of American and “israeli” compulsion after their major failure to achieve their objectives. At the forefront of the goals of the aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran is the overthrow of the Islamic system and control over the Muslim Iranian people. The Americans do not take into account the rights of others and do not operate based on fairness, mutual understanding, or give-and-take. The problem is that the Americans are handling this truce in a way that threatens it, while allowing the “israeli” enemy to act unilaterally in Lebanon. The “israeli” enemy is operating with five military divisions exerting pressure in southern Lebanon—this constitutes a violation of the ceasefire and a breach of the truce. The continuation of aggression against Lebanon threatens the truce in every sense of the word and undermines the broader equation established by the axis in this round of confrontation. As long as the occupation of Palestine persists, problems in the region will continue. The situation of countries and peoples in this region will never stabilize until the Jews are defeated and expelled from Palestine. The problem in Lebanon is not Hezbollah or its weapons; the problem is zionist Jews and their weapons. The “israeli” weapons supplied to zionist Jews by America and the West are what pose a threat to this nation and have killed thousands in Palestine and Lebanon. The Lebanon front is a front for the entire nation in confronting a common enemy; it is the largest supporting front with direct impact in aiding the Palestinian people. It is not permissible for the nation to remain silent in the face of the massacres committed by the “israeli” enemy in Lebanon. The Palestinian cause must remain present regardless of the scale of events in the region. Palestine is the first trench of the nation and the forward defensive position in confronting the “israeli” enemy. The “israeli” enemy continues in Palestine to violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The “israeli” enemy targets all Islamic historical landmarks in the city of Al-Quds and continuously seeks to Judaize it and erase its features. The situation in Gaza is one of restriction, siege, and suffering in every sense of the word. The “israeli” enemy still occupies large parts of Gaza and has not fulfilled its commitment to withdraw. There are indications that the “israeli” enemy is preparing for a new massacre in Gaza and major crimes—this must never be tolerated. All countries in the region are targeted by the zionist plan that the “israeli” enemy seeks to implement. The Americans are acting in service of the zionist Jewish enemy’s plan to establish “greater israel” in the region. The “israeli” threat even affects global stability when it refuses to abide by anything—neither international law nor United Nations conventions. The Americans have moved in the Gulf of Oman to tighten control over the Strait of Hormuz, to restrict ship movement, and further pressure the global economy. The Americans have no legitimacy in their actions in the Gulf of Oman; it amounts to piracy through aggression and injustice. The highest and greatest form of jihad in this era is to confront zionist Jews in their plan that targets us in every aspect. Obedience to the enemy is a loss, because their dictates are all concessions over our freedom, dignity, humanity, and legitimate rights—it is a retreat from principles and values and a humiliation of the nation. Our position within the axis of jihad, resistance, and struggle remains firm in accordance with all developments. Our stance remains firm within the principle of unity of fronts, and alongside the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah. I call on our dear people to take part in a massive million-person march tomorrow in Sana’a and the provinces, as a reaffirmation of steadfastness, in support of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and in readiness for all possible developments in confronting the enemies. Popular mobilization gives great weight to the stance, strongly reaffirms it, and demonstrates a clear and practical readiness within its framework.

Friday 17th April 2026

Lebanon and Israel

At midnight local time (between Thursday 16th and Friday 17th April 2026, the 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect officially. Ignoring directions from their authorities and Hezbollah, Lebanese people started rushing back to their towns, villages and neighbourhoods, while celebrating the ceasefire (see these two Al Mayadeen articles (1 and 2) and the video above). Hussein Hajj Hassan, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, told Al Mayadeen that the ceasefire was the result of clear Iranian pressure and that Israel failed to achieve its declared objectives, such as the occupation of Bint Jbeil, al-Khiam and other towns in southern Lebanon, adding that “the Resistance will closely monitor the enemy’s adherence to the agreement, particularly regarding halting attacks on villages and ending assassination operations”.

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament Hussein Hajj Hassan (L) and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also celebrated the ceasefire with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror):

Stopping the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and America. From the beginning, we emphasized the necessity of establishing a simultaneous ceasefire in the entire region, including Lebanon. We praise the steadfastness of the Lebanese people and the Resistance fighters in the face of the aggression, and we thank Pakistan for its valuable efforts, especially during the past few hours. We express our solidarity with the Lebanese people and government, and we emphasize the necessity of the complete withdrawal of the zionist entity from the occupied territories. We emphasize the necessity of releasing the prisoners, the return of the displaced, and the reconstruction of the destroyed areas and infrastructure with the support of the international community.

Similarly, Ghalibaf tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

As I said last night as well, the ceasefire was nothing but a result of Hezbollah's steadfastness and the unity of the Axis of Resistance; and we will deal with this ceasefire with caution, and we will remain together until the full realization of victory. I thank the mediating efforts of the State of Pakistan and General Asim Munir for endorsing this ceasefire. We are true to our pledge…

…whereas a senior informed Iranian military source said to Al Mayadeen that “Iran came repeatedly close to a return to confrontation during the course of efforts to end the war on Lebanon, with missile launch platforms prepared and ready”.

Sour massacre in Lebanon soon after the “ceasefire” (11 martyrs and 35 wounded) - from MES .

However, soon after the ceasefire officially began, Israel targeted Bint Jbeil, Khiam, Debbine and Sour, as well as Gaza, with artillery, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), while the IDF spokesperson announced that the Israeli army will keep “its positions in southern Lebanon following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement”, issuing “a directive to residents of southern Lebanon, prohibiting any movement south of the Litani River until further notice, citing purported activity by Hezbollah” and adding that it “will still launch attacks against targets deemed ‘imminent threats’”, as per RNN Mirror and MES. In short: the usual “fake/unilateral” ceasefire, where Israel can keep firing at will for “defense” purposes, while Hezbollah cannot respond. By the way, please mind that the ceasefire is actually between the Zionist entity and the puppet government/regime in Lebanon, not with Hezbollah! Ah… and guess what Trump tweeted two hours after the ceasefire?!

Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, he also said that the war on Iran…

[is] nearing its end. …should be ending pretty soon. It was perfect… we have the most powerful military anywhere in the world.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, cited a report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth saying that Trump pressured Netanyahu into accepting the ceasefire as part of a broader effort to ensure that the war in Lebanon would not obstruct a potential Pakistan-mediated agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Later in the morning, Hezbollah issued the 1829th and final statement of the 45-day battle of Al-Asf Al-Ma’kool, meaning “Eaten Straw” or “Devoured Chaff” (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - emphasis original):

In defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fought the battle of Al-Asf Al-Ma’kool for forty-five days, during which they wrote epics of heroism unparalleled in might, courage, steadfastness, reliance on Allah the Almighty, and rejoicing in His victory. Between 2nd March and 16th April 2026, the Islamic Resistance issued 1828 statements, announcing the execution of 2184 various military operations in which they confronted the occupation forces of the “israeli” enemy army inside Lebanese territory, and targeted its sites, barracks, and military bases inside occupied Palestine. The resistance operations with attack drones and various rocket fire also targeted “israeli” settlements and cities, starting from the Lebanese-Palestinian border to beyond the city of “Tel Aviv” at a depth of 160 km, in response to the enemy’s crimes against civilians and its brutal destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. The Islamic Resistance fighters carried out their operations at an average of 49 operations per day, and the “israeli” killing machine, despite its intelligence blockade and fiery savagery, was unable to deter them from rising up and continuing their national, humanitarian, and religious duty to protect their homeland and their people and defend them. The hand of these fighters will remain on the trigger, cautious of the enemy’s treachery and breach of promises; and their pledge to the Secretary-General of the Resistance, and its honorable, proud, and sacrificing people, is that we remain committed to the covenant until the last breath, and our banner will not fall.

…while Hassan Fadlallah was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Bint Jbeil, al-Taybeh, and al-Khiam are the ones who forced the enemy to retreat. We will not accept any surrender or submission; this is a settled matter for us.

…asking Lebanese authorities not to yield to Israeli blackmail and, instead, “to seize this historic moment by capitalizing on the current regional climate, including Iranian-Saudi communication, rather than leaning on Washington or pursuing direct negotiations” with the enemy:

Lebanese officials must rely on their people and bet on them, not choose concession and submission.

…and finally addressing the people from south Lebanon:

Despite all this destruction and Israeli brutality, Israel has failed to break your determination and will. We have heard your voices since the beginning of this war; your voice was stronger than the sound of aircraft, artillery, and threats.

Similarly, in the afternoon, the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc delivered a statement at the Lebanese Parliament saying (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The authorities chose to resort to direct negotiations even before a ceasefire was achieved and before the enemy’s withdrawal. We warn of the dangers of gradually slipping into Israeli traps and the enemy’s extortion of those who show willingness to negotiate with it. We commit to the ceasefire provided it includes a halt to hostilities and restrictions on the enemy’s freedom of movement. The ceasefire must serve as a prelude to an Israeli withdrawal. Limiting the ceasefire to a 10-day timeframe aims to pressure the Lebanese government and accelerate the path toward direct negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, Netanyahu had to deal with the rage of Israeli settlers (see Al Mayadeen) and with Israeli media making fun of him and his war on Iran launched under the name “Lion’s Roar”, but not renamed “Cat’s Meow” (LOL!) by Israeli newspaper Maariv, which criticized also the war on Lebanon, saying that it was “falling apart on itself”, adding:

The northern settlers are treated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “invisible citizens”, whose concerns are not taken into account even in security considerations, and who are repeatedly given promises without implementation.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen. Given the above, you should not be surprised to see the bleak picture painted by recent polls for Netanyahu and his Likud party, which now stands “at 25 seats, down from 27 before the aggression”, while “the Bennett 2026 party, which started the war with 21 seats, has held steady over the past two weeks at 24 seats, emerging as the strongest challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported the following Knesset seat projection:

Likud: 25 seats

Bennett 2026: 24 seats

Yesh party with Eisenkot: 12 seats

Shas: 9 seats

Yisrael Beiteinu: 9 seats

Democrats: 9 seats

Otzma Yehudit: 8 seats

Yesh Atid: 7 seats

United Torah Judaism: 7 seats

Joint Arab List and United Arab List: 5 seats each

Former Israeli occupation army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot lashed out at Netanyahu and called for elections (source: Al Mayadeen):

It is unreasonable for the State of Israel to abandon residents of the north and leave them hostage to Netanyahu's 'rounds of fighting' approach due to external pressure. You said that a Prime Minister who cannot withstand external pressure should not enter the Prime Minister's Office. You have failed. It is time for elections.

In addition to the above, in the afternoon 6 Israeli soldiers were injured by an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) in southern Lebanon, with Israel immediately claiming that Hezbollah violated the ceasefire, though most likely it was a booby trap set up days before, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES.

Who really violated the ceasefire later in the evening was Little Satan with an attack targeting a motorcycle and a car along the Kounine–Beit Yahoun road in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, resulting in one death and three wounded, as per MES and Al Mayadeen, which also reported on Israeli artillery shelling areas on the outskirts of Rshaf in Bint Jbeil and toward the town of Buyout al-Sayyad near al-Bayyada, while the IDF carried out explosions in the towns of Taybeh and Deir Seryan.

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Iran

Moving to Iran, on Friday afternoon, with the following tweet on X, Araghchi declared the Strait of Hormuz “completely open”, following the ceasefire in Lebanon:

Taken aback, Trump reacted with a flurry of propaganda tweets on his Truth Social, first restating what Araghchi just tweeted, then pointing out that the US naval blockade on Iran would remain in full force, then suggesting a possibility of Iran handing over its stock of highly enriched uranium to the Outlaw US Empire and finally, after thanking a number of countries, saying that Iran will not close the Strait of Hormuz ever again (see also Al Mayadeen and my post from yesterday):

Trump's tweets from Truth Social - chronological order from left to right and top to bottom.

In the meantime, Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian, member of the Iranian Parliament and of the delegation to Islamabad tweeted the following statement to correct Araghchi:

With the retreat of the evil American regime and the acceptance of a ceasefire in Lebanon, some commercial ships will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz upon payment of tolls. The claim of a naval blockade by the vile yellow dog has been rendered a joke and a preemptive failure, following the passage of Iranian oil tankers in recent days.

…while, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, associated with the IRGC, tweeted the following statements on X (in Persian), pointing out that the Strait of Hormuz was not “fully open” as Araghchi erroneously tweeted and rebuking him for his miscommunication (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

Bad and Incomplete Tweet by Araghchi and Incorrect Ambiguity-Creation Regarding the Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Our country's Foreign Minister wrote in a tweet just minutes ago that, following the ceasefire in Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open for the passage of commercial ships for the remaining duration of the ceasefire period. This tweet by Araghchi, which was published without the necessary and sufficient explanations, created various ambiguities regarding the conditions for passage, details, and mechanisms of passage, and led to a great deal of criticism. While various conditions have been considered for this matter, one of the most important among them is the complete supervision by Iran's armed forces over the passage of ships, and this passage, in the event of the continuation of the claimed naval blockade, shall be deemed null and void. Publishing this tweet, without any verbal explanation or at least sufficient written explanations, constitutes a complete lack of tact in communication. It is obvious that the Foreign Ministry itself must either reconsider this type of communication or the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council must fulfill its duty. And while providing proper notifications in its own domain, it should create a more cohesive and better mechanism for notifications from some institutions, including the Foreign Ministry, and control them. The tweets that officials publish—even if they write them in English—are not seen only by foreign officials! The great nation of Iran is also fully monitoring the scene in accordance with its revolutionary duty. Any creation of anxiety or despair among this divinely inspired nation constitutes a political sin and a disruption to national unity.

So, as for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC imposed 3 conditions, as summarized by MES:

Ships must be commercial; the passage of military ships is prohibited, and neither the ships nor their cargo should be related to ‘hostile’ countries. Ships must pass through the route designated by Iran. The passage of vessels must be coordinated with the IRGC Navy.

Some people quoted by Simplicius the Thinker wrote about a possible split between the IRGC and the political leadership - unlikely, considering that both he and Ghalibaf served in the IRGC during the Iraq-Iran War in the 1980s and that they have kept quite a harsh stance throughout the Ramadan War. I have also read some comments about the possibility of Araghchi being colluded with the Outlaw US Empire (after all, while the IRGC cadre was decimated during the Ramadan War, most of the current political class was left intact, as you can see in the images below), however this is unlikely considering that Iran has barely conceded anything to Trump and, if Araghchi was a traitor, he would have been executed by now. Most likely, it was just a genuine miscommunication.

Meanwhile, Trump was interviewed by CBS News and stated (sources: MES (1, 2, 3 and 4) and Al Mayadeen):

They have agreed to everything. It’s a great deal. It’s a wonderful deal. They’ve agreed to everything. Iran has agreed to stop giving money to Hezbollah and Hamas. They promised they’re not going to do it anymore. Our people are going to go down there and take the nuclear dust, the uranium. No need for fighting. Isn’t that nice? No. No troops. We'll go down and get it with them, and then we'll take it… our people, together with the Iranians. Everything is going to be very good and beautiful.

In the evening, the Iranian Foreign Ministry released the following statements, most likely to make up for Araghchi’s mistake and in response to Trump’s remarks, as quoted by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4 - all emphasis mine):

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz was part of the ceasefire agreement and is now being implemented after a ceasefire in Lebanon was announced. A naval blockade will be considered a violation of the ceasefire terms. If the U.S. naval blockade continues, the Islamic Republic will also take the necessary reciprocal measures. Transferring the enriched uranium abroad is not an option for Iran and is totally rejected. America’s statements do not reflect the reality of the negotiations.

…with the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei adding on Iranian national television that:

So far, there have been no discussions about extending the ceasefire. Iran’s focus is on achieving a permanent end to the war, and securing its legitimate rights. None of what the Americans have said (regarding the uranium) is acceptable. Iran’s enriched uranium will not be transferred to any place under any circumstance. Just like Iran’s soil is considered sacred to us, this matter is also sacred to us. Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy is not something granted by others to be taken away under pressure or war. As long as we are members of the [Nuclear Non-Proliferation] treaty, it is natural for us to continue enrichment.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and MES (1 and 2).

Meanwhile, 3 Iranian oil tankers (The Deep Sea, Sonia I, and Diona), carrying in total 5 million barrels of crude oil, managed to successfully breach the US blockade on Iran with their AIS transponders off, as reported by Al Mayadeen. On the other hand, 12 ships that were about to get through the Strait of Hormuz were turned around by the IRGC, as shown in the videos below:

At the end of the day, Ghalibaf tweeted the following statement to clarify the situation in the Strait of Hormuz (source: X):

1- The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false.

2- They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.

3- With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open. 4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the "designated route" and with "Iranian authorization."

5- Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media. 6- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks. Read the real and accurate news of the negotiations in the recent interview of the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

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I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Bint Jbeil - from Saba .

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