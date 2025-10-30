In my previous original article I briefly mentioned recent ceasefire violations by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) in Gaza. There were only “minor” violations over the past week or so until last Monday, 27th October 2025, but the day after it unleashed hell on Gaza, with massive bombings both in the morning and in the evening, allegedly because of Hamas refusing to hand over Israeli captives’s bodies and because of an Israel troop wounded in sniper fire in Rafah earlier on the same day, something that Hamas quickly denied, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a statement by the Islamic Resistance Movement which added:

Criminal bombardment carried out by the occupying fascist army on areas of the Gaza Strip represents a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm El-Sheikh under the auspices of President Trump.

…and concluded calling on mediators to take immediate action to pressure Israel to stop the the bombing.

The “incident” in Rafah was either due to an isolated cell that lost contact with Hamas leadership or a false flag operation. Al Mayadeen takes apart the Israeli hoax of the incident in Rafah in this excellent article.

As for the handover of Israeli captives’ bodies, earlier on Tuesday (28th October 2025) Hamas had already issued the umpteenth statement saying that the delays are caused by Israel itself, obstructing and preventing efforts to locate the corpses of its own soldiers, e.g. by refusing to allow joint teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Palestinian Resistance to enter several areas of the Gaza Strip and by preventing the entry of heavy machinery and equipment to clear the rubble created by previous Israeli bombing, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

On Tuesday the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, even announced that it had recovered the bodies of two Israeli captives, Amiram Cooper and Saher Baruch, on the same day and had planned to hand over the body of one of them in the evening, yet Little Satan decided to bomb Gaza anyway, pushing al-Qassam Brigades to delay the handover, stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

Any Israeli escalation will delay the recovery of more bodies.

Member of Hamas political bureau Mohammed Nazzal - from Al Mayadeen .

In addition to the above, yesterday (Wednesday 29th October 2025) Hamas issued a statement threatening to respond to Israeli attacks, if they continue, saying:

The world must realize that the blood of our children and women is not cheap.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted senior Hamas official Mohammed Nazzal as saying (emphasis mine):

Netanyahu is willing, with premeditation and malice aforethought, to violate the agreement and send a message that he can violate it whenever he wants. We should not deceive ourselves into thinking we are dealing with a neutral and just [US] administration. This transgression calls for a stance from the Palestinian factions.

I cannot argue with that! It is clear that Little Satan is constantly looking for an excuse to pound Gaza every now and then and continue the genocide of Palestinians - by the way, it should be obvious to everyone now that the Israeli “war” (read: genocide) in Gaza has never been about the “hostages”. It was entirely predictable that it would have ended up like this, since the announcement of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan - see this article that I published at the beginning of October (2025), when I wrote that Israel would have continued its genocide soon after getting all living captives from Hamas and the other Palestinian Resistance factions.

According to Palestinian Resistance affairs analyst Hani al-Dali, interviewed by Al Mayadeen, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…

seeks to continue his policy of blackmail and to prove that the occupation still maintains security and military control over the Gaza Strip. Those allowing the occupation not to honor the deal are the United States and certain Arab countries.

…and outlined the obstacles preventing the recovery of Israeli captives’ corpses in the Gaza Strip:

some may have been disintegrated by the relentless Israeli bombing,

others are located within the so-called “yellow line”, where the IDF (Israel “Defence Forces) is stationing, thus requiring approval that Little Satan does not want to grant for obvious reasons,

others are trapped beneath the rubble or buried deep inside tunnels, making difficult, if not impossible to retrieve them without heavy machinery that again Little Satan does not allow.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command is drafting a plan to deploy an International Stabilization Force (ISF), which “would include a newly trained and vetted Palestinian police force alongside military contributions from Arab and Muslim-majority countries […] such as Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Turkey”, though Israel is opposed to Turkey’s involvement, which instead is desired by the Outlaw US Empire, as per Al Maydaeen, citing an Axios report.

Allegedly its mission, which needs to be accepted by both Israel and the Palestinian Resistance, would be monitoring Gaza’s borders with Egypt and Israel, as well as preventing weapons smuggling, but pre-conditions to the ISF’s deployment are Hamas’s disarmament (a big question mark) and the IDF’s withdrawal from the 50% of the Gaza Strip it currently occupies (another big question mark).

There is also the possibility that the ISF may get international legal backing through a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, currently being finalized by US officials, but without formal designation of a UN peacekeeping mission, so that the Outlaw US Empire could main oversight and strategic control, of course.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) has recently detected renewed movement at the country’s nuclear sites, though no accelerated production of uranium enrichment has been detected from satellites (IAEA inspectors are no longer allowed in Iran), according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s statements to the Associated Press yesterday, reported also by Al Mayadeen. It looks like Grossi is trying to scare the world once again about Iran, probably following USraeli agenda. After all, Russia’s presidency of the UNSC ends tomorrow and from Saturday 1st November (2025) it will go to Sierra Leone, then Slovenia in December (2025), Somalia in January 2026, the Outlaw US Empire in February (2026) and UK in March (2026). So, it is very likely that USrael will try to place the Iranian nuclear issue back on the UNSC agenda, despite the efforts of Iran, Russia and China to put it aside.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Tasnim .

Iran reacted to Grossi’s remarks through its Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei who labelled them as “rehash of past issues” and unfounded and baseless opinions relying on “forged Israeli documents”, paving the way for new acts of aggression by USrael against Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim, the latter of which also cited a statement by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) saying:

Sixty-percent uranium enrichment is not prohibited under the [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] NPT, and Iran’s 60% enrichment and stockpiles are fully under the agency’s monitoring and verification.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from IRNA .

Speaking at an event today in Bojnourd, in the northeastern Iranian province of North Khorasan, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, “criticized the contradictory behavior of Iran’s adversaries”, as per IRNA and Tasnim, which quoted him as saying:

We will neither surrender nor be taken captive. The United States was speaking of peace and dialogue, and (US President Donald) Trump was calling for peace. Yet, at the same time, American aircraft were on their way to bomb our nuclear facilities. [Recalling the war with Iraq in the 1980s] During the war, our fighters never said “it can’t be done”. They always said “it must be done”. They never told the enemy that we lacked men or equipment; instead, with wisdom and maturity, they brought .together every resource they had. If today our beloved country enjoys security, if we possess exemplary dignity and independence, it is thanks to the culture of martyrdom and the (devoted) presence (and contribution) of our committed fighters and people of every taste, culture, and faith.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Nevertheless Iran remains open to diplomacy, as stated by the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at another event today in Tabriz in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran:

We have never had any problem with negotiation, but negotiation is different from dictation, ordering, and bullying. Whenever the parties to the talks are ready to negotiate on an equal footing, aiming to reach an agreement based on mutual respect and free from threats and intimidation, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready too. The flag of negotiation and diplomacy in Iran has never been lowered, and negotiation only has meaning when it is based on mutual respect and shared interests, free from threats and pressure.

…as reported by IRNA (1 and 2).

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi - from Tasnim .

On the other hand, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, commemorated Passive Defense Day saying:

Passive defense is a symbol of defensive rationality and strategic foresight in protecting national authority. The historical experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially during the Holy Defense era (Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s), have proven the necessity of this type of defense as a complementary pillar of national security. Today, the experience of the 12-day imposed war (in June [2025]) once again showed that threats can emerge in complex and combined forms, with speed and intensity; and only nations that have resilient infrastructure, general preparedness, and national cohesion will have the ability to withstand and maintain stability. The achievements of more than two decades of struggle by passive defense experts, which was founded by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces (Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei), have today become a scientific and systematic discourse based on the experiences of the Sacred Defense, a discourse that has played an effective role in promoting the sustainability of critical infrastructure, institutionalizing the culture of passive defense in executive bodies, and increasing public awareness. Now, with the lessons of the 12-day war and in light of the law establishing the Passive Defense Organization, the effective entry of this field into national planning and the establishment of its principles in vital infrastructures is not only a strategic necessity but also a legal and national obligation. The realization of this important matter will pave the way for enhancing national resilience and ensuring sustainability against future threats.

…as quoted by Tasnim.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting that the al-Jabha al-Isnad al-Sibraniyah (Cyber Support Front) hacking group announced that “it had priced and released for sale confidential documents belonging to Maya Industries — a major arms manufacturer linked to the Israeli regime”, known for its collaboration with Elbit Systems and Rafael, as per Tasnim, according to which leaked data includes “detailed blueprints and documents outlining the development stages of various advanced military systems”. The same hacking group had previously released video footage showing portions of the material collected (you can find the videos towards the end of my previous two original articles in the links below).

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - from TeleSur .

Moving briefly to Venezuela, yesterday its President Nicolás Maduro sent the following message of brotherhood to the inhabitants of Trinidad and Tobago, where the Outlaw US Empire has recently performed joint military exercises (see my previous original articles in the link above) :

We are brothers, let’s unite for peace, do not allow the gringos to enter a war in the Caribbean.

…in response to “the government of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s adherence to a plan of US aggression”, as per TeleSur, which also quoted Maduro as saying (all emphasis mine):

The message was one of unity. We sent a tremendous message and it arrived. We want good neighborliness. Imperialism comes and sows weeds, intrigue, hatred to put bordering peoples, peoples who have lived together in peace all their lives, to put them to fight. The CIA itself, with all the evil that characterizes them, was going to attack the United States’ own ships… Who were they going to blame? What do you think, if a gringo ship appeared exploding over there in Trinidad and Tobago waters, who were they going to blame? And why would they blame Venezuela, to justify an escalation and a confrontation between brother peoples. I have raised to the Supreme Court of Justice [TSJ, i.e. Tribunal Supremo de Justicia] a constitutional consideration based on Article 130 of the CRBV [Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela] so that any traitor who joins a foreign army and intends to invade Venezuela, the TSJ authorizes proceeding to remove nationality and whatever is required, according to the Constitution.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that “Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez issued a scathing condemnation of the government of Trinidad and Tobago, labeling it ‘despicable’ and accusing it of allowing foreign powers to use its territory as a staging ground for aggression against Venezuela”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Venezuela loves the people of Trinidad and Tobago and has proven this time and again, but the government of Trinidad and Tobago is a despicable government.

I will conclude this article returning very briefly to the Middle East with the following caricature from Saba:

