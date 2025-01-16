Note to subscribers: the article exceeds the length limits of the e-mail. To read it in its entirety, just click on the title to open the full online version.

As you probably know already, yesterday (Wednesday 15th January 2025) it was announced that Israel and Hamas had finally reached a ceasefire agreement that would start from Sunday 19th January 2025… at least that’s what everyone was saying: all news media outlets - Western mainstream media (MSM), alternative media and alike (e.g. Caitlin Johnstone, Simplicius The Thinker and Larry C. Johnson, which I recommend to read, though, if you have not already). Everyone expressed optimism - apart from Zionists, of course. However, I remained sceptic and, as explained in the rest of this article, I had very good reasons, the top one being the fact that the deal needed and still needs approval from the Israeli cabinet, originally scheduled this morning, now postponed to tomorrow (Friday 17th January 2025, i.e. the day before Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the new President of The United Sates)… or maybe to never, who knows?

First of all, let’s review the key terms of the 3-phase ceasefire agreement, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article (check it out for more details):

Israeli forces are required to fully withdraw from all areas of the Gaza Strip and return to the pre-war borders. The Rafah crossing must be reopened, with Israeli forces withdrawing entirely from the area. "Israel" is mandated to ease the travel of injured individuals for treatment abroad. "Israel" must permit the daily entry of 600 aid trucks, as per a humanitarian protocol backed by Qatar. "Israel" must facilitate the entry of 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans for immediate shelter. A large-scale prisoner exchange will occur, including the release of 1,000 prisoners from Gaza and hundreds of detainees serving lengthy sentences. "Israel" is to release all women and children under the age of 19 from its prisons. Israeli forces must gradually withdraw from the Netzarim corridor and the Philadelphi Route. Displaced residents must be allowed to return to their homes, with guaranteed freedom of movement throughout the Gaza Strip. Hostile aircraft must vacate Gaza's airspace for 8 to 10 hours daily. All hospitals in Gaza must be rehabilitated. Field hospitals, medical equipment, and surgical teams must be permitted entry.

This agreement is based on a proposal formulated by the Biden administration in May 2024, thus indicating that it was Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and not Hamas that hampered the negotiations last year! It also tells us that we such an agreement could have been reached earlier than today if Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) had put more pressure on its little brother (as discussed in this Al Mayadeen article), as it has done now with Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The problem with this 3-phase agreement is that it does not oblige Israel to a permanent ceasefire or a total withdrawal from Gaza. Plus the details of the second phase will be negotiated during the first 42-day phase, during which the first hostages will be released, meaning that these negotiations may fail and war operations may resume. Also, aid will re-enter the Strip during the ceasefire, however UNRWA will be outlawed by Israel as of 28 January 2025. Finally, Zionists are well-known liars, who never respect a ceasefire - ask the Lebanese people!

Nevertheless, yesterday Hamas issued the following statement, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article:

The ceasefire agreement is the result of the legendary resilience of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip, which sustained for over 15 months. The agreement to halt the aggression on Gaza is an achievement for our people, our resistance, our Ummah, and the free people of the world. It marks a pivotal milestone in the struggle against the enemy, paving the way toward achieving our people's goals of liberation and return. This agreement stems from our responsibility toward our steadfast and patient people in Gaza, aiming to stop the Zionist aggression, end the bloodshed, and put a halt to the massacres and genocidal war they have endured. We express our gratitude and appreciation for all the honorable official and popular stances that stood in solidarity with Gaza, supported our people, exposed the occupation's crimes, and worked to end the aggression—at the Arab, Islamic, and international levels. Special appreciation goes to the mediators who exerted significant efforts to reach this agreement, particularly Qatar and Egypt.

…and Khalil Al-Hayya, head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and negotiating delegation head, said:

In this historic moment, we express our pride and honor for our people in Gaza. We salute the convoys of martyrs from all factions who fell in the battle to defend al-Quds and al-Aqsa. Al-Aqsa Flood was an important turning point in the history of our cause. What Al-Qassam did on October 7 dealt a fatal blow to the enemy entity and will remain in the annals of history. Our people will not forget anyone who participated in the war of extermination... We will not forget and we will not forgive. Our fighters carried out operations against the enemy with a will and strength that the world has never seen the likes of, and our enemy will never see a moment of weakness from us. The Lebanese people made great sacrifices and showed great patience in defense and support of our Palestinian people. Hezbollah has offered hundreds of martyrs, leaders and fighters, on the road to al-Quds, headed by His Eminence the Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Ansar Allah are the brothers of truth who transcended the geographical dimension and changed the war equation and the region. We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, which supported our resistance and our people, engaged in the battle, and struck the heart of the entity. We thank the Iraqi resistance that broke through all obstacles to contribute to supporting Palestine and its resistance. We thank our people and our revolutionary youth in the West Bank, especially in the heroic Jenin camp, in al-Quds, and in the occupied interior. We express our deep thanks and appreciation to the mediator brothers who made strenuous efforts and multiple rounds of negotiations. We now face a new phase in our resilient Gaza: a phase of construction, solace, removing the effects of aggression, and reconstruction. al-Quds and al-Aqsa will remain our compass and the symbol of our jihad and resistance until liberation and the establishment of an independent state.

Of course, this breaking news brought a glimmer of hope to the Palestinian people and to everyone who has been supporting their cause, such as Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesperson for Ansar Allah, who stated the following, as reported by Al Mayadeen (reporting also reactions also from UN, UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia) and Yemen News Agency Saba (emphasis mine):

We praise with great reverence and honor the legendary steadfastness of Gaza in confronting this unprecedented aggression. Their sacrifices did not weaken the resistance; instead, they fought with unparalleled bravery, compelling the enemy to accept a ceasefire. The Lebanese resistance fought valiantly and made the ultimate sacrifices for Gaza, Palestine, and al-Quds, crowned by the martyrdom of the great leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him. We in Yemen thank God Almighty for enabling our dear people and armed forces to bear this responsibility by supporting Gaza with weekly million-man demonstrations and effective and influential military operations from the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation until the ceasefire was announced in Gaza. Despite the continued siege on our country and the wounds our people are suffering from as a result of the previous years of aggression and the difficult economic conditions, this did not dampen resolve, but rather motivated and encouraged us to assume the responsibility of supporting Gaza, which is a religious and humanitarian responsibility for which the entire nation is responsible. The Israeli invasion of Gaza left no room for our dear people, who are saturated with the spirit of faith, to participate and support in fulfilling their responsibility towards an oppressed people who are being subjected to genocidal massacres before the eyes and ears of the entire world. Supporting Gaza is a religious and humanitarian duty that the entire nation must bear. With this battle reaching its conclusion with the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian cause was and will remain the first cause for which the nation must assume responsibility, considering the Zionist enemy entity a dangerous entity for everyone and its continued occupation of Palestine represents a threat to the security and stability of the region, and that there will be no real peace for the region except with the disappearance of this emergency entity forcibly planted by a Western American force that provides it with the means to survive at the expense of the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - from Al Mayadeen .

However, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, Zionists have a completely different view, with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issuing an ultimatum to the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday and calling for…

Clear commitment to completing the strategic goal of toppling Hamas' rule in Gaza. Resumption of full-scale military operations at the end of the 42-day truce period [1st phase of the ceasefire], should Hamas' rule persist. Increased military force in the next phase of the fighting, utilizing additional means, and significantly reducing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Permanent control over strategic areas in the Gaza Strip. Advancing measures to encourage migration from Gaza.

…as well as structural changes within Israeli security and military institutions, the replacement of the Chief of Staff and military commanders, and the “realignment of operational plans to sustain the fighting”, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Israeli media also criticized the agreement, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Micha Kobi, a former official in the Israeli Shin Bet security agency, as saying (all emphasis mine):

The deal that was agreed on is far from ideal for Israel; it is among the worst deals it has ever made in its history. Hamas is playing with Israeli nerves, prolonging their tension, anxiety, and anticipation by refusing to provide clear information on this matter. It managed to recruit more fighters despite the attacks, held firm on its demands, and did not compromise. Israel should not agree to this [ceasefire deal]. Hamas should not remain the sovereign authority in Gaza, and under no circumstances should Israel withdraw from strategic areas like the Philadelphi Route.

Philadelphi Corridor - from Al Mayadeen .

Given the signals above (and even from earlier, e.g. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s call to Bezalel Smotrich to oppose the deal, as I reported here), it was not surprising for me to read this morning the following statement by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu:

Hamas is reneging on the understandings and creating a last-minute crisis that is preventing an agreement.

…announcing that it would not convene the Israeli cabinet until mediators inform Israel that Hamas has agreed to all aspects of the deal.

Hamas rejected the accusation, with his senior official Izzat al-Risheq stating that…

the group is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators.

…as reported in this Al Mayadeen article.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

As if the above was not enough, later this afternoon the Israeli Prime Minister's Office doubled down with another statement saying:

Contrary to misleading reports, Israel is not withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor. Israel will remain in Phase A of the corridor for the entire 42-day period. The scope of forces will remain at its current size but will be deployed differently—encompassing outposts, patrols, observations, and control along the entire corridor. During Phase A, starting on the 16th day, negotiations will begin on ending the war. If Hamas does not agree to Israel’s demands for ending the war (achieving the war’s objectives), Israel will remain in the Philadelphi Corridor on the 42nd day and, consequently, beyond the 50th day. In practical terms, Israel will remain in the Philadelphi Corridor until further notice.

…as reported in this other Al Mayadeen article. Interesting, isn’t it? Exactly what Micha Kobi, former official in Shin Bet, was saying (re-read the emphasized part of his statement cited earlier). And this despite the fact that the agreement says otherwise, as reported even by The Times of Israel:

4. Philadelphi corridor: The Israeli side will gradually reduce the forces in the corridor area during stage 1 based on the accompanying maps and the agreement between both sides.

After the last hostage release of stage one, on day 42, the Israeli forces will begin their withdrawal and complete it no later than day 50.

So, they accuse Hamas of putting a spanner in the works, but it’s actually the Zionists who are trying to derail the ceasefire agreement. In fact, referring to the Israeli statements above, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said:

These statements have no basis whatsoever. They represent an Israeli attempt to slow down the implementation of the agreement.

…as quoted by RIA Novosti and Al Mayadeen. You now understand the reason for my scepticism about the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, tonight Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to quit the government if the cabinet ratifies the ceasefire deal, as reported by The Guardian, which also quoted him as saying:

How is it that we are giving gas to our enemies? What kind of country gives gas to those who massacre and rape?

…and calling for “completely cutting off humanitarian aid to Gaza until the hostages are released” (see this other snippet).

In the meantime, Little Satan intensified its aggression on the Gaza Strip, as it did in Lebanon few days before the implementation of the ceasefire with Hezbollah, with Al Mayadeen reporting Israeli airstrikes killing tens of people, following which Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas, issued a statement saying that the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) “targeted a location where a female captive set to be released as part of the first phase of the anticipated prisoner exchange deal was being held” and warned that…

Any aggression or bombing by the occupation during this phase could turn the freedom of a captive into a tragedy.

…as reported in another Al Mayadeen article.

I will conclude this article with a couple of additional readings which share a similar realistic view of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas: